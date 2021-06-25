9 Best Concrete Stains of 2021 [Buyer’s Guide]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

It’s no secret that compared to other masonry surfaces, the concrete ones are more prone to damage and degradation over time.

Hence, it becomes essential to protect a concrete surface the right way. And in this regard, nothing can be better than using a good-quality concrete stain.

These products will strongly bond to the surface for offering all-round protection in the long term. Plus, many of them are available in attractive colors and can elevate the look of the surface considerably. That said we understand that there are tons of options available, due to which the task of choosing a suitable stain becomes complicated.

But don’t worry as we are here to help you out! We’ve handpicked the 9 best concrete stains on the market, and have also added a buyer’s guide to help you make a well-informed decision.

With all said and done, let’s get going!

Best Concrete Stains

If you are on the lookout for a powerful bonding primer for your concrete walls or floors, this pro from KILZ is definitely one of the best options you’ll find out there. Equipped with a highly effective formulation, it bonds to a variety of surfaces, thereby ensuring that they remain protected for the years to come.

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, the KILZ Adhesion L211101 can be used on both interior and exterior surfaces, which need secure bonding to stay durable in the long run. It is basically a latex primer formulated to bond with all slick surfaces where traditional water-based primers don’t work.

What’s more, this primer is suitable for use under different types of paints such as lacquers, epoxies, and those rich in xylene or other solvents. Another great advantage is that it dries and gets ready for a recoat as quickly as an hour. You just have to make sure that it’s mixed well before being applied to the surface.

Last but not least, the coverage on offer is pretty decent, as each 1-gallon container can cover up to 300 sq feet of area with ease.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only thing that could be improved is the packaging of this product, as it may often arrive with the package torn in several places. A large part of the container may be exposed by the torn portion, making it prone to delivery-related damages.

Pros Can be used on both exterior and interior surfaces

Gets ready for a recoat within an hour

Suitable for use under different kinds of paints

Provides a pretty decent coverage Cons Improper packaging

Provide a beautiful finish to your concrete surface while also keeping it protected with this sealer from Black Diamond Stoneworks. This dual functioning along with the high efficiency on offer has made this product very popular among many homeowners across the country. And users get a beneficial 100% money-back guarantee.

Why Did We Like It?

The most noteworthy feature of this primer is that it works equally well on colored, stamped, or decorative surfaces. Plus, you can comfortably use it for both indoor and outdoor surfaces, just as our previous pick.

Speaking of the finish provided by this sealer, it’s highly glossy and provides an attractive shine to substantially upgrade the look of the surface.

We were also glad to find that unlike ordinary paints, it didn’t darken the surface after drying. And an added advantage is that it’s VOC-compliant, thereby facilitating a more durable performance while ensuring adequate user safety.

Furthermore, it provides great resistance to regular wear and tear, water, and UV damages. And that’s not all; each 1-gallon container provides a coverage of 500 sq ft, which makes it pretty cost-effective.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Most customers were highly satisfied with how well this sealer performed. However, they have pointed out that the lid of the container could not always be closed firmly as the metal clips provided to keep it shut were not strong enough. So, be very careful while handling the container, especially during the initial days.

Pros Works on colored, stamped, or decorative surfaces

Provides an attractive shine to the surface

Ensures adequate safety for users

Provides a durable performance Cons Lid of the container may not close properly

Rust-Oleum is a well-known name in the world of paints and stains, thanks to its range of high-performing products. And this concrete stain spray from the brand upholds its reputation quite well, offering the reliability and consistency that most users seek. To know more about it, let’s move on to the next few sections.

Rust-Oleum 247162 RockSolid Semi-Transparent Concrete Stain Spray, 15... Creates a marbleized look and vibrant color on...

Penetrating water-based formula is easy to use and...

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, this stain spray lends the much-desired acid-stained concrete look to a surface, which enhances its physical appeal. Aside from that, the water-based formula penetrates deep into the surface to provide a rich, semi-transparent hue.

Interestingly, you can even blend this color with another one to customize the texture. This makes it ideal for concrete touch-ups and adding a slight accent to a surface.

Another significant feature is the any-angle spraying technology, which lets you spray in any direction, including upside down. This facilitates greater user convenience and helps in applying a more accurate and uniform coat.

Finally, the convenient spraying tip of the bottle comes with a wide finger pad for reducing finger fatigue due to continuous spraying.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The coverage provided by each spray bottle of this product is much lesser than others on the market, which limits its applicability to smaller projects. Apart from that, we have no complaints since it does its job quite well.

Pros Recreates the acid-stained concrete look

Can be used to customize the texture of a surface

Lets you spray in any direction

Spray tip reduces finger fatigue Cons Not suitable for larger projects

Almost halfway through the list, we have chosen this architectural grade sealer from MasonryDefender. Its powerful ingredients work to provide adequate protection to a surface by shielding it from various natural elements. As a result, the surface retains its visual appeal in the long term.

Why Did We Like It?

What appealed to us the most about this sealer is its silane/ siloxane content, which helps it bond with the various minerals in concrete to provide great water repellency. This ensures that the surface is never affected by cracks or pitting caused by moisture seeping into the concrete.

Moreover, it is primarily suitable for concrete surfaces as they require maximum protection from de-icing salts or chloride ions. You also get a more breathable coat that never leaves a residue over the surface, nor changes its color or appearance.

The application process is also quite simple as it involves two simple steps. All you need to do is remove the loose dirt and dust from the surface and then use this sealer with a pump sprayer at a lowe pressure to apply a uniform coat.

Lastly, the brand offers a beneficial 3-year limited warranty for use on horizontal concrete surfaces.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This concrete sealer might sometimes arrive with the cap seal broken, which may probably be caused during delivery. Also, some customers have reported that the container often leaked even when it was closed tightly, so make sure you check the product for any such leaks soon after it arrives.

Pros Offers great water repellency

Provides a more breathable coat

Never leaves any residue on the surface

Easy to apply Cons Sealer might leak from the container

Another impressive product to consider is the Concrete Coatings Acid Stain, which can transform the look of a concrete surface altogether. This stain works by adding a different texture to the surface to increase its visual appeal, which is made possible by its powerful formulation.

Why Did We Like It?

Straight off the bat, this powerful concrete stain penetrates the top layer of the surface to provide protection from cracking, peeling, or chipping. It also reacts with the minerals in the concrete to form a secure bond for all-round protection of the surface.

As for the colors produced, they appear different in different portions of the surface and consist of multi-colored intensities that are captivating to the eye. Moreover, the color is permanently imprinted on the concrete, so you can be sure that it will never dampen or be removed.

Another benefit associated with this acid stain is that it will produce a completely unique color on different varieties of concrete. That’s why we’d suggest researching a bit on how the colors would vary based on the quality of concrete you’re using. The brand recommends performing a sample test on the surface where you’ll be applying the stain in order to determine the color and suitability.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This stain takes longer to dry out than other products, so you won’t be able to recoat the surface soon after the first coat. It can take as long as 4 hours to dry up completely, but the drying time may vary depending upon the seasonal elements.

Pros Provides protection from chipping, peeling and cracking

Forms a secure bond with concrete

Might produce a unique hue in some portions

Gives a completely unique look on different varieties of concrete Cons Takes longer to dry out completely

This concrete stain from INSL-X has also been praised by many customers for its ability to beautify and protect concrete surfaces with perfection. It can be applied both as a stain and an opaque finish on the surface, depending on the number of coats being used for the purpose.

INSL-X CST211009A-01 TuffCrete Waterborne Acrylic Concrete Stain... Acrylic concrete, stucco, and brick paint coating...

Can be applied in one coat, as a stain; or two...

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, this concrete stain produces a highly durable finish that resists grease, detergents, and oil that might come in contact with the surface from time to time. The coating also doesn’t fade over time, unlike ordinary stains on the market.

Moving on to the coverage, it is quite appreciable as you can easily cover between 300 and 400 sq ft per gallon. And this product can be used on both vertical and horizontal masonry surfaces. Just make sure the surface temperature is below 90°F or 32°C at the time of application.

Lastly, this stain comes in 5 different colors, which include a bonding primer, giving users the chance to provide a different look to the surface based on their preferences.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We found the application procedure for this stain to be a bit more complicated than some of our other recommendations. Also, there is a lack of clarity in the tips given on the label; hence you may have to look online for a simpler guide.

Pros Produces a highly durable finish

Can be used on both vertical and horizontal surfaces

Comes in 5 different colors

Can be applied both as a coat and an opaque finish Cons Complicated application procedure

Next, we’ve chosen this advanced concrete stain from Kemiko, which is among the few single component stains available on the market. It is sure to give users highly satisfying results owing to its powerful bonding ability as well as the beautifying capacity on offer.

Why Did We Like It?

Having an acidic base, this stain works effectively to create a firm bond with the lime in concrete surfaces, which lends adequate strength and durability. Besides, it spruces up the look of a surface by coloring it so that it exudes a luxurious vibe.

And here is the best part; you can achieve such a look within a fraction of the price of glazed stone or marble. Also, you will be glad to know that its applicability extends to a variety of indoor and outdoor surfaces including entrances, countertops, driveways, and patios.

Another major benefit of going for this stain is that the coated surface needs minimal maintenance. The application is also quite simple as you just need to spray it with a garden sprayer and then apply it evenly across the surface with a stiff-bristled brush.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Some customers have complained that this stain is not very effective on old concrete surfaces. They explained that the color produced on those surfaces was not as bright as that on comparatively newer structures. So, this won’t be an ideal choice if you’re looking to coat old concrete.

Pros Lends strength and durability to concrete

Spruces up the look of a surface

Coated surfaces need minimal maintenance

Simple application procedure Cons Not ideal for old concrete surfaces

For DIY lovers who regularly handle concrete staining projects, this Acid Stain DIY Kit is a perfect choice. It consists of all the ingredients needed for applying acid-stain coats on concrete and is also suitable for first-timers. So, let’s go ahead and have a look at all the features on offer.

Acid Stain DIY Kit with 100% Acrylic Solvent Sealer Contains all of the basic products necessary to...

Creates beautiful variegated and translucent...

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, this kit consists of a concrete stain, an acrylic sealer, a concrete cleaner or degreaser, and a neutralizer for reactive stains. And accompanying these bottles is a detailed instruction manual to guide you through the entire acid stain process.

As such, achieving an elegant as well as durable concrete surface becomes a pretty smooth sailing process. All these components efficiently shield the surface from cracking, peeling, or chipping, and also ensure that the color remains intact over the years.

Not only that, but this kit is also available in three different sets viz, groups of 1, 3, and 4-gallon bottles as per the coverage that users require. The respective coverage of these three sets are 250 sq. ft., 750 sq. ft., and 1000 sq. ft. respectively.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although this DIY stain kit comes in different colors, some of these options may not yield the exact shade as claimed by the brand. For instance, some users complained that the kit for achieving a Desert Amber color produced a very faint shade.

Pros Contains detailed manual for smooth completion

Enhances the look of concrete surfaces

Prevents cracking, peeling, or chipping

Available in 3 variants suitable for different coverage Cons Some color options may not yield the exact shade as desired

Towards the end of our list, we’ve included this Concrete Resurrection stain, another effective and user-friendly option for achieving a dazzling concrete surface. It is formulated with quality ingredients that help in providing a smooth coat each time and also enhances the durability of the surface in the long run.

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, this pigmented stain creates a strong bond with concrete surfaces through the various open pores present therein. This helps in enhancing the weather resistance and overall durability of the surface, thereby securing it from cracking or peeling over the years.

Beyond that, the look that it creates can range from opaque to translucent depending on the amount of water you add and also the number of coats you apply. You can even use this stain to create special finishing effects like veining, marbling, graining, layering, and mottling.

Additionally, you get to choose between numerous colors. Notably, each of these shades can flow and meld to create captivating patterns on concrete, which is something that most DIY lovers will rejoice.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The concrete surface coated with this stain would need more maintenance compared to those stained with other products on our list. Cleaning at least once every week is essential to make sure that the color stays intact over time. But apart from that, we didn’t face any issues with this product.

Pros Creates a strong bond with concrete surfaces

Can create both opaque and translucent looks

Can be used for achieving special finishing effects

Is available in numerous colors Cons Coated surface needs more maintenance

Concrete Stain Buyer’s Guide

Before heading on to purchase a suitable concrete stain, you should always have some important characteristic features of these products in mind. Otherwise, you may end up making a wrong choice that will only yield partial results.

On that note, here’s a list of the essential points that you should consider before making a suitable choice.

Formulaton

When it comes to concrete stains, the first and key point to consider is undoubtedly the formulation of the product. After all, this is what will largely determine how the stain would work on the surface and how long it will last. While acid-based formulations protect and beautify concrete surfaces most effectively, water-based ones are also capable of providing good results.

Coverage

Checking the coverage of a product is also essential to choose a suitable concrete stain. In this regard, you should measure the surface area of the concrete floor or wall that you wish to coat. The product that you choose must have a coverage range compatible with the surface area of that wall or floor.

Drying Time

This is another important feature, which most users tend to overlook. A stain that dries in a short duration will always be better for completing the job in a short span. This makes it important to note the drying time of each product you’re considering. Here, we should mention that some stains take just 20 to 30 minutes to dry out, so they’re definitely at an advantage over the others.

Penetration

For providing adequate protection to a concrete surface and keeping it durable over the years, greater bonding strength is essential. And that would depend on the penetration power of the stain in consideration.

You can check the product reviews to form a clear idea about how well the stain penetrates into the surface. Note that acid-based products possess the maximum penetrating power.

Verdict

That has almost brought us to the end of this guide. We hope that by now, choosing a suitable concrete stain will become easier for you. Keep in mind that it’s just about following the right approach while keeping your needs and preferences in mind.

But before we take your leave, here’s a quick recap of our favorites from the list. The Rust-Oleum 247162 is an ideal choice if you want a cost-effective yet high-performing product for staining smaller surfaces.

However, if you want to elevate the look of a larger concrete surface, the Black Diamond Stoneworks 679773003916 is the one to go for. On the other hand, the KILZ Adhesion L211101 is perfect for providing the right protection to a concrete surface while retaining its original look.

That’s all we have for you today. See you next time!

