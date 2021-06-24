Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

StudioPRO 3200W Double SoftboxAll the skills in the world will not be enough to click the perfect photographs if you can’t get the lighting right!

That’s something that any experienced photographer out there understands. After all, the same picture can look different and convey something else if there is a fluctuation in the amount of light used.

Therefore, needless to say, light is perhaps one of the most crucial elements to take the desired snaps. In that regard, lighting elements can play a big part in how you take photos. You can use reflectors and diffusers and play with the light to come up with astonishing results.

To help you pick from the numerous products lining the market, we have curated a list of the 13 best continuous lighting kits for photography. With this information, you can rest assured that you will be able to pick the ideal option to take your photography to the next level.

So, let’s turn the spotlight on our recommendations.

Best Continuous Lighting Kits for Photography

The first product on our list is all about elegance. Looking at the white umbrella, your mind may wander off to some quaint Japanese location with a scenic backdrop. And similarly, the LimoStudio LMS 103 can transform most of your snaps into picturesque results, and that has made it very popular. You can also use it for nearly all kinds of shots.

Why Did We Like It?

It has two tall umbrellas that measure 86” and help to provide high output. The flash strobe light stand supports these umbrellas, and together they form the foundation for the rest of your lighting appliances. Moreover, there is a third light stand that is 28” tall and functions as an accent light.

Moving on, this is not a one-dimensional system, given that you can replace the 45W bulb for a more robust setup. This comes in handy when you are shooting pictures with a high-key effect. You can even use a high-powered lamp to produce a hard lighting scenario.

Furthermore, it is an affordable model that makes it very attractive in the eyes of every photographer, beginner and experienced. Finally, there is a carry bag to store all your appliances effectively. This makes it very convenient to take all your units from one place to another.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It does not have a solid base, and you need to be extra careful about knocking it over. This could be a problem considering you cannot always keep in mind where you are going during photoshoots, and a more reliable unit would have taken care of this. Also, on occasions, the lighting could fail you.

Pros Single head photo light

Compatible with 45W bulb

Translucent white umbrella reflector

Bulb carry bag

Saves energy Cons The base may not be strong

Lighting may be an issue in some cases

The eye-catching aspect of this product is the reflector on the umbrellas that makes for some awesome shots. Coming from the same brand as the previous unit, the LimoStudio AGG912-A has made some improvements that have raised its stake. With it, you are guaranteed a consistent performance that has generated positive reviews from users.

Why Did We Like It?

This is a powerful model that includes silver reflector umbrellas with a blacktop. So, if you hit them with a continuous light source, then they generate a punchier light. This allows you to get sharper details in your photos.

Thus, you can use it to get more light in your shots. Added to this, there are two 86” light stands and a 15” tabletop for more stability. Plus, it is equipped with three 45W bulbs that are daylight balanced to deliver the perfect result, and the three light holders can then support these bulbs.

On top of this, it also has two black and silver umbrellas that measure 33”. And all these accessories easily fit into the carrying bag that is sturdy enough to protect your tools. This ensures that you do not have to worry about portability or slight bumps and impacts.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This model is costlier than some of the others, which could prove to be a deterrent for some buyers. After all, price is usually an essential consideration before buying any tool. Along with this, it is not the best unit for soft photography, which could be an inconvenience for some.

Pros Three fluorescent light bulbs

Three light holders

Compatible with 45W bulbs

Carrying case

Sharp details Cons Slightly costly

Not ideal for soft light photography

If you need a lot of light to shoot portraits, you can opt for the StudioPRO 3200W Double Softbox. This unit generates considerable lighting at close quarters that can help you focus on the details. And the bulbs produce a lot of power, as is evident in the name, making this a quality model.

Why Did We Like It?

If you intend to use Clamshell lighting, then this is the product for you. It does this by generating enough light that enables you to produce high-key lighting for taking portrait shots. This means that you can pay more attention to detail than in other instances.

All you need to do is set up two lights on either side of your subject. And as both the lights have the same power, you can produce a lot of light up close. Furthermore, the softboxes measure 24”x36” and come with 7-head sockets. In each of these sockets, you can fix a 45W bulb with the added benefit of being daylight balanced.

Now, the light stands are 7’6” tall and can be contracted to 2’3” based on your needs. These stands are made from die-cast aluminum and have rubber-tipped legs for more stability. This will ensure you get good portraits, including tabletop product photography.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The receivers are made of plastic, which does not inspire much confidence when you look at it. Thus, there could be issues concerning durability in the long run, which could pose problems. Plus, there is no counterweight, so you need to watch your step lest you should knock it over.

Pros Light stands reach a height of 7’6”

Versatile

14 bulbs produce 3200W

Can accommodate 45W bulbs

90+ CRI color accuracy Cons No counterweight

Receivers made of plastic

Imagine yourself traveling to exotic destinations with a photography kit that has got you covered for most situations. This is what the Julius Studio Photography Continuous Lighting Kit is all about. Despite the array of features, it still comes at an affordable price, which makes it quite a favorite for many.

Why Did We Like It?

This is an affordable model that has two adjustable light stands. This comes in handy while using the 85W bulbs that can generate a power of 6500K. Moreover, fixing the bulbs is easy, thanks to the E27 sockets.

This, coupled with the 20”x28” reflectors and cables, allows you to click some stunning photos. Apart from this, the bulbs are daylight balanced, which makes it ideal for indoor photography. Moving on, it is made from aluminum, which means that they are capable of handling wear and tear on the job.

Along with this, you can adjust the stands at angles between 0 to 210 degrees, depending on how you intend to use them. Finally, it is complete with an all-in-one bag that can easily store all your accessories and ensure safe transportation. Thus, you can take it from one location to the next without carrying too much luggage.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The chief complaint from users has been regarding the cord. The manufactures could have provided a longer cable that would have ensured excellent maneuverability. Besides, the lighting could slacken on certain occasions, which is not the ideal scenario, and you may not get the desired shot.

Pros Lights are daylight balanced

Made from aluminum

Adjustable angles

Affordable

E27 sockets Cons Cord is short

Lighting is a problem on occasions

This is a continuous lighting kit that is ideally suited if you want to do product photography. However, that does not mean that the HPUSN Softbox Lighting Kit is limited. The accessories have adjustable features that provide you the best possible angle for some stunning shots. This has made it an instant hit among buyers.

Why Did We Like It?

It includes two CFL bulbs that can work at 5500-degree Kelvin and has the added advantage of being light balanced. These lights can then be used with the E27 sockets and the two reflectors to provide a fantastic experience. Plus, the reflectors measure 50x70cm and work well with product photography.

Now, if you intend to use it for portrait photography, then you will love the softboxes. This appliance is rotatable and adjustable, and you can fix it up to 210 degrees to enjoy extensive coverage. On top of this, the light stands are collapsible, and you get the choice of adjusting the height from 66cm to 200cm based on the type of shot you need.

Now, it is an excellent tool for both indoor as well as outdoor shoots. This is down to the fact that the reflectors are made from PET material. Besides, despite the bulbs producing 800W output, they can also save around 80% energy.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This is a small light source, and so you may need to bring it in close to get adequate lighting. A slightly bigger source could have allowed you to place it at a distance, and this is something that could have been addressed. Also, it could break down after continuous use, which does not bode well.

Pros Adjustable

Collapsible light stands

Daylight balanced

Made from PET material

Saves energy Cons Small light source

May not be very durable

No, we have not included the same product twice. The name may be similar, but this model from the same brand comes with many upgrades. This makes the HPUSN Softbox Lighting Kit a budget-friendly option that can take care of most demands you are likely to have during a photoshoot.

Sale HPUSN Softbox Continuous Lighting Kit Professional Studio Photography... Softbox and Umbrella: The softbox is made of...

Energy Efficient Bulbs: The softbox is with a...

Why Did We Like It?

This is a complete kit that has a two-light setup and includes two soft umbrellas to get a consistent performance. Now, complementing the light modifiers, you have a set of 4 CFL bulbs that can generate 85W of power. This makes it a highly professional unit for you to get the best shots.

However, significant is the inclusion of the 8.5ft x 10ft background support system. Added to this, you can choose any of the three different backgrounds – green, white, and black. Plus, with the CFL bulbs, a lot less heat is generated while there is no let-up in the amount of light given out.

Now, because this is a four-light setup, you can play with your imagination and use it as it pleases you. Apart from this, the softboxes are quite large at 28”x20” and are ably supported by the 33” umbrellas.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The primary problem is that the power of the lights cannot be adjusted. This could make it difficult for you to get various kinds of shots, which, in turn, leads us to the other problem, which is the exclusion of diffusers. You will, therefore, need to spend extra to purchase the necessary appliances.

Pros Background support system

Daylight balanced

Four light setup

Made of PET

Adjustable stand Cons Power of lights cannot be adjusted

No diffusers included

This is a jam packed unit with numerous high-quality accessories, which provides you with the ability to use it as you want. Moreover, you even get the prospect of choosing the appropriate backdrop from three options. Thus, the Newer Professional Studio Photography Kit has struck the right chord with buyers.

Why Did We Like It?

Several accessories accompany this unit. For instance, it has four light modifiers along with two softboxes and two umbrellas. You can then fix these lights on a 7ft stand to get better coverage. Moreover, all the lights are daylight balanced and can generate 5500 degrees Kelvin of heat.

This means that you get the same power as that of a 200W regular light bulb. The two umbrellas measure 33” each while the softboxes come in at 24”x24”. This means that you can fill up the shadows or work out different combinations thanks to the extra lights.

Added to this, three muslin backdrops complement a background support system, stands, and standard A-clamps. Finally, you also get two carry bags to pack everything neatly. So, you can use one for the lighting kits and the other for the background system.

What Could’ve Been Better?

If you are looking for a unit that delivers excellent results when it comes to large objects, you need to look elsewhere. Thus, this unit is not suited for photographing big objects. Plus, the backdrops are a bit see-through, making it difficult to get the correct lighting.

Pros Carry bag

Background system

Standard A-clamps

7 feet light stand

Uncomplicated setup Cons Not suited for big objects

Backdrops are a bit see-through

With this model, the manufacturers have decided to offer you something extra that is rarely available otherwise. With the inclusion of a boom arm, the Mountdog 1350W Photography Studio Softbox Lighting Kit has shot to the top of the charts. But it has a lot more to offer and that too at a reasonable price.

Why Did We Like It?

This product comes with four CFL bulbs that have 135W of power each. This means that it can produce light equivalent to that of standard incandescent bulbs. But they also save 80% energy, which makes them an eco-friendly option. Now, the softboxes have rotatable heads allowing you to adjust them up to 210 degrees.

Moving on, the designers have added a lock button for safety. This allows you to fix the light head in position for stable shots and without the fear of knocking them over.

However, the significant addition is the boom arm, which is equipped with a 54” holder arm and a sandbag. With the help of this sandbag, you can fix the boom arm at any angle you want. This offers excellent maneuverability, which is also thanks to the light stands that can reach 78.75”.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It is not very durable, and so questions have been raised regarding the lifespan. Durability is a crucial aspect of any model, and this is where this particular one misses out. Besides, the lights may fall due to improper fittings, which could render it loose.

Pros Energy saving

Rotatable heads

Lock button

Holder arm grip

Sandbag Cons Lights may fall

Not durable

It is often best to keep things simple, and that is the thinking behind the ESDDI Softbox Photography Kit. With adjustable light heads and a set of other accessories, this model can help you get the perfect shot. It also generates a lot of power, and this makes it a fierce competitor for rival brands.

Why Did We Like It?

This is an uncomplicated two light unit that is equipped with lights, holders, and stands. Thereby, you can adjust the light heads up to an angle of 210 degrees, which makes it very flexible. Besides, the positions can be extended up to a height of 80” or contracted down to 27” based on the demands of the shoot.

Furthermore, each of the lights is 85W and can generate an equivalent of 800W power. This makes them great for continuous lighting. Apart from this, you can mount the lights on E27 sockets that are ideal for various shots. Moreover, because of the reflectors, the view is softened, making it suitable for portrait photography.

Along with this, the softboxes measure 27” and can deliver the best results under most circumstances. Finally, it is made from PET material and lined with silver reflective material inside that makes it durable as well as efficient.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This is not the go-to model when it comes to wide-angle shots. It may not have adequate power to capture the intricacies of the broader landscape. On top of this, the stands are flimsy, and you must be careful not to bring them down accidentally.

Pros Simple

Made from Aluminium

Lightweight

Softbox is made from PET

Bulbs produce an output equivalent to 800W Cons May not be convincing for more full shots

Flimsy stands

The first thing you notice is the green backlight that catches your eye and is also a valuable addition. The Andoer Photography Lighting Kit is a three-light unit that produces a lot of power and, at the same time, conserves a lot of energy. With this, you can handle various photoshoots with confidence.

Why Did We Like It?

This is a three-light kit with the ability to accommodate four bulbs in the light heads. This means that the light stands have to be sturdy, and they are thanks to the aluminum build. This ensures that it does not easily succumb to the demands of work and can offer you a consistent output.

Plus, you have a total of 9 bulbs, and each of them is daylight balanced with the ability to operate at 5500 degrees Kelvin. On top of this, due to the E27 sockets, it can generate the same amount of light as 6000W from standard incandescent bulbs.

Along with this, two softboxes measure 50x70cm each. Also, because of the 4-in-1 bulb sockets, you can use them as a key light or fill light. And you can, therefore, use the third stand as a rim light or background light based on your choice.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It is challenging to assemble meaning that ease of use takes a hit. You will have to spend considerable time getting to understand all the instructions which many would have liked to avoid. Besides, the screen may be see-through, thereby affecting lighting.

Pros Energy saving

Daylight balanced

Sturdy

Two light heads can fit four bulbs

E27 bulb sockets Cons Difficult to assemble

The screen may be see-through

This is one of the most versatile units in the market that gives you the option of mounting it directly on your camera. The Bolt VB-11 Bare-Bulb Flash and Accessory Kit ensure excellent coverage and a lot of power for fantastic photography. This, coupled with the appliances, makes for a potent combination.

Why Did We Like It?

This is a shoe-mount flash unit that can produce an output of 180W, which means that it can offer light similar to that of studio strobes. Moreover, it is a compact, portable light that comes with 360-degree coverage. Thus, you can operate it with optional light modifiers like an umbrella mount.

This will help you to create specific lighting effects based on different shots. Furthermore, if you choose to use the reflector, you can get 28mm of coverage, while the flash can also be used as an optical slave. Plus, you benefit from two settings allowing you to trigger the flash or skip a single preflash.

Added to this, you get a stroboscopic or repeat mode function, using which you can fire numerous flashes continuously. Finally, the locking head can rotate 135-degrees to the right, 180-degrees to the left, and tilt up to 90-degrees from 15-degrees to provide greater access.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The USB connector remains exposed, which could make it prone to damage. This means that if it gets affected, then your work could come to a stand-still. This brings us to another flaw regarding its sturdiness and the fact that it does not ensure you will get a long lifespan.

Pros Manual AF-assist light

Good for low-light situations

Retaining ring

Diffuser

Protective pouch Cons USB connector could be exposed to damage

Not very durable

Do you want to purchase a Speedlight but cannot due to the cost? Well, Godox AD200Pro TTL Pocket Flash Kit could be the answer to your problems. It has the basic features of a Speedlight while making some exciting additions for top-drawer photography. This makes it one of the tops buys in the market.

Why Did We Like It?

The entire unit is situated around a single flash source with a standard Speedlight head and a bare bulb head. This gives you the possibility of using two different types of light. Added to this, the bare bulb head has a removable flash tube that generates 360-degrees of soft, bright, and shadowless light.

On top of this, there are optional reflectors on the light heads. This ensures you have the option of focusing the angle of the beam and providing the necessary direction. But the major upgrade is that the flash operates on a rechargeable Lithium battery.

This means that you can charge it up to get 500 power flashes and close to a thousand low power flashes. Apart from this, you get three flash modes – manual, TTL, and Multi – that enables you to take control or trust your kit depending on the situation.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The recovery time is quite poor, so you may have to wait a little longer than usual. This could be an inconvenience for some, as most people want everything to be spot on during work. Along with this, the umbrella does tend to snag, which is usually avoidable when it comes to other products.

Pros Built-in X-Wireless system receiver

Versatile

500 full-power flashes

Optional reflectors

Stable color temperature mode Cons Does not have a fast recovery time

Umbrella may sag

This product can handle a variety of conditions, and it is part of a series of tools that are continuously making photography more accessible. The Profoto B10 Off-Camera Flash Duo Kit is a two-light kit equipped with a range of stellar functions. Added to this, some unique improvements make it a desirable purchase.

Profoto B10 AirTTL Off Camera Flash Duo Kit with 2 Flash Heads,... 2x Profoto B10 AirTTL - 2x Lithium-ion Battery -...

A big light in a small package - The B10 has the...

Why Did We Like It?

This is an off-camera flash that comes in a two-light kit along with a backpack. This backpack allows you to arrange all your accessories efficiently and believe us when we say that there are quite a few. Moreover, it is ultra-compact, making it ideal for traveling, and thanks to the battery, you can charge it anywhere with a port.

Now, it has a 10-stop power range and can generate 250W, which is suitable for most of your photoshoots. Apart from this, the freeze mode gives you a 1/50000-second T0.5 flash duration which, coupled with the AirTTL support, delivers a superb performance.

On top of this, there is LED modeling combined with adjustable color temperature. Plus, the CRI of 96 also allows you to shoot videos quite effectively. It has everything you need, even a tack on a 0.05-22 second recycle time so that you do not miss out on any aspect of photography.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This is not a professional unit, and so if you were planning on using it for high-end photography, you might have to reconsider. This also means it will miss out on a section of its buyer base. Plus, there is no sync port which may affect your performance.

Pros 250W power

Battery-powered

Ultra-compact

Freeze mode

Adjustable Colour temperature Cons No sync port

Not suited for professionals

Continuous Lighting Kits Buyers’ Guide

After narrowing down our list of items, you still have some way to go before buying your lighting kit. Therefore, you must remember specific points that will help you better distinguish between the top brands.

There is not much to choose from among various units. But still, some essential aspects separate the best from the rest. It is based on these points that we have curated our list and are now listing them down for your benefit.

Durability

Right off the bat, your product must be sturdy, and there is no other way to say this. You can try as much as you want, but if it cannot withstand the demands on continuous shoots, it could all come crashing down. Well, not literally, but your shoots would come to a stop if any of the elements fail to provide a long lifespan.

The designers must be extra careful because loading in extra features is not the solution for tackling durability. None of this works if it cannot handle the bumps and impacts during work. It would be best if you had a robust model that you can trust to deliver long term results.

Ease of Use

Besides, your kit must be user-friendly. It usually comes with a lot of accessories, and arranging them in order can be an arduous task. You will not like the added burden of having to figure out where everything goes. It must come naturally to users even if they are not adept at photography.

Thus, the product must keep things uncomplicated and straightforward so that you can quickly get on with picture-taking. You do not need to spend more time than required assembling everything and then trying to work out how the appliances work. It should be laid out in a detailed yet understandable manner.

Versatility

Finally, you cannot afford your model being one-dimensional. It must be suited for photographing in different conditions, but it must also be compatible with various appliances. Moreover, you must have the ability to adjust it as per your needs based on the different angles and directions.

There is so much that you can do with light, and to keep up with your imagination, your kit must be highly maneuverable. This will ensure that no shooting assignment is beyond your expertise, and you can take care of most situations effectively. This will allow you to explore a project in a multitude of ways for better results.

Verdict

Lighting kits can work well both for professionals as well as amateurs and can offer a wide range of versatility. Never again do you have to worry about how you want your subject to look under different lighting conditions. To help you further, we have selected our favorites from these 13 recommendations.

We have seen that the LimoStudio LMS 103 covers most areas to offer a reliable performance. It is closely followed by the LimoStudio AGG912-A, which provides a variation and could suit your style if you do not mind paying a little extra. Apart from these, the StudioPRO 3200W Double Softbox delivers a lot of power to meet most of your demands.

So, it is up to you which product to choose. But be rest assured because, with the ideal unit, your photos will never have lighting issues.

Till next time, snap away!

