Simply The Best Cordless Power Tool Brands

Whether you are a professional or a DIY enthusiast, cordless power tools are a must-have in your toolbox.

Trouble is, there are a multitude of brands to choose from, and in today’s culture of intrusive advertising, it can be challenging to make the right choice. Therefore, to ensure that you don’t fall into the same indecisive hole, we’ve brought for you a low-down on the best cordless power tool brands.

And to make the job even easier, we’ve also included recommendations regarding the best products from each brand that you can try out. And while we’re at it, we’ve made sure to select only brands that are the best in terms of service as well as safety. Which simply translates to “you don’t have to worry about a thing”.

Let’s get to work, then!

Top Cordless Power Tool Brands

When it comes to quality power tools, Bosch has become a household name. The company holds the distinction of being one of the oldest and most trusted brands in the world. Bosch was established in Stuttgart by Robert Bosch in 1886, and since then, for over a century, the company has been providing quality tools at competitive prices.

Currently, the Bosch Group is involved in several industries, with mechanical and electrical engineering taking the top spots. As a result, the manufacture of quality power tools has become one of the company’s prime focuses. And because Bosch has been a pioneer in battery technology, its cordless tools deliver the right performance.

The common characteristic that defines all Bosch products is quality. Whether it’s build standard, performance output, or reliability, Bosch products tick all the right boxes. The following are two top products from the brand.

Top Products & Standout Features

High-performance motor

All metal gearbox

Bosch exclusive Durashield housing.

Compact & lightweight design.

Head-mounted LED lights.

Powerful driver motors.

Dewalt is one of the best power tool brands in the world, and due to its high-quality products has dominated the international tools market for decades. The company was founded in 1927 by Raymond Dewalt, who is also known for perfecting the radial arm saw. Currently, however, the business operates as a part of Stanley, Black and Decker.

Apart from power tools, Dewalt is also a specialist in the manufacture of woodworking tools, table saws, drills, and other associated tools. The prime characteristic that separates Dewalt products from other brands is their durable build, efficient operation, and reliable, long term service.

Dewalt loyalists are of the view that the brand is looking to raise the bar on power tools with their FlexVolt platform. With powerful batteries, multispeed drills, and portable power stations, Dewalt products are a favorite with amateurs and professionals alike. The following are two of our best selections from the brand.

Top Products & Standout Features

High capacity lithium-ion batteries.

Quick-change attachments.

3-year warranty.

Ergonomic and lightweight design.

Top-performing motor.

Single-handed bit loading.

Like Dewalt, Milwaukee is yet another all American brand and needs no introduction. A.F. Seibert founded the company in 1924, and since then, the company has seen many changes in ownership, but its product quality has consistently improved.

Currently operating under Techtronic Industries, the brand is a provider of a large variety of tools and equipment. Initially, the company became famous due to its one-handed drill known as Hole Shooter. But currently, it’s a name to be reckoned with in the cordless power tools segment. Milwaukee can be considered as a pioneer of the power tool industry as they were the first to incorporate lithium-ion technology in their product lines.

Milwaukee manufactures cordless tools across three leading platforms- the M12, M18, and MX Fuel, which are 12V, 18V, and 72V tools, respectively. Most of its tools are also compatible with One-key, a platform which the company developed to help businesses manage their power-tools inventory.

Robust, rugged, and reliable, Milwaukee is a brand that you can trust implicitly. The following are some of its top-selling products.

Top Products And Standout Features

Compact drill driver.

Built-in LED lights

Battery fuel-gauges.

Lightweight and compact design

Powerful and versatile operation.

Unmatched access in tight spots.

Yet another all-American company, Black & Decker has a century of expertise to back up its credentials. The company started way back in 1910 under the leadership of S. Duncan Black and Alonzo G. Decker and has been delighting customers ever since. In 2010, precisely a century after its inception, the business merged with Stanley Works to form Stanley, Black & Decker, which also owns the Dewalt brand.

Over its century of operation, Black & Decker has contributed significantly to the growth of the power tools industry. The first company to introduce the battery drill in 1961, Black & Decker also went on to release the first global power tool battery charger in 1988.

In the cordless power tools segment, the company has a wide range of products. However, some of its devices are considered less powerful than that of comparable brands such as Dewalt. But this is to be expected as the Black & Decker brand is primarily targeted to the consumer markets. Hence its devices are meant to be less professional and more for the masses. For professionals, however, the best brand to go with would be Dewalt under the same umbrella. Also, Black & Decker prices are rather affordable, so that must be considered as well.

To focus on the consumer market, Black & Decker has also made forays into the outdoor equipment markets, such as lawnmowers. It also sells domestic electricals such as vacuums and toasters. The following are two of the best of its power tool offerings.

Top Products And Standout Features

Li-ion battery.

Matrix quick-connect system.

Jigsaw attachment.

11 position clutch.

Multiple components.

Long charge battery.

The next leader on our list is Makita from Japan, and the company has a hundred-year legacy that it successfully maintains to date. The founder of the company, Mosaburo Makita, began operations in 1915 as an electrical manufacturer, and the company has never had to look back since then. And although the company started its journey primarily in the electric motors market, it is now considered one of the giants of the power tools industry.

Makita has taken its time to develop, and this prudent experience shows in all its devices. After introducing its first power tool in 1958, the company took 20 years and finally came out with a cordless version in 1978. And since then, their march to success has continued without any breaks, and currently, the company serves a global market. With a varied range of powerful, durable products, Makita is undoubtedly a name to watch out for.

Seen from a broad perspective, Makita’s line of cordless tools is hugely competitive, and the company keeps on introducing new products and features to keep the customers happy. Makita products come with four distinct battery systems, ranging from 7.2V to 36V. Makita is known for producing quality tools for domestic as well as professional users. However, because Makita products are rather high-end both in terms of pricing and features, maybe the line is better suited for the professional crowd.

The following are our selections from the brand.

Top Products And Standout Features

Multispeed driver drill.

Compact and ergonomic design.

Lightweight yet sturdy build.

Rubberized grips for increased comfort.

Five hundred lumens LED flashlight.

Fitted with Star Protection Computer Controls.

Yet another Japanese contender on our list, Hitachi is one of the well-known brands the world over. The company began its journey as Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd in 1948, as a manufacturer of mining equipment and power tools. So, relative to the other brands on our list, Hitachi is a newcomer.

But don’t let that detract you from the superb quality of this brand’s products. Hitachi has invested considerable resources in research and development, and the efforts have borne fruits. Currently, the company is considered a pioneer in the cordless power tools segment with multiple inventive and robust products under its belt.

The Hitachi range of power tools is divided into two categories, the regular cordless tools, and the lithium-ion battery tools. Each lineup comes with different battery voltages, ranging from 3.6V to 36V. Talk about a wide range of products! What’s more, the brand even provides a lifetime warranty on the lithium-ion range so that customers can rest at ease with the brand. The following are our top picks from Hitachi.

Top Products And Standout Features

Steady lithium-ion performance.

Flashlight with charger.

Extremely lightweight yet robust design.

Quick charging capabilities.

Supports use in heavier applications.

Double-ended Philips driver bit.

Last on our list, but certainly not the least, is Ryobi, a brand younger than most others among our selection. Along with Makita and Hitachi, Ryobi forms the trio of Japanese power tool giants. Ryobi Seisakusho Co., Ltd, started its journey way back in 1943 as a manufacturer of printing equipment and hardware, but eventually, they forayed into power tools as well.

Currently, however, the Ryobi brand is owned by Techtronic Industries; but seeing as Techtronic is the parent company of brands such as Milwaukee, we guess Ryobi is in safe hands.

Like the other brands on our list, there are a large number of products under the Ryobi banner, but perhaps the best thing about this brand is the affordability. Compared to other brands, Ryobi caters more specifically to the masses. But that doesn’t mean they compromise on performance, robustness, and reliability. It can be said without a doubt that Ryobi is one of the best brands there is in the cordless power tools segment.

Top Products And Standout Features

Multipurpose toolkit.

Compatible lithium-ion batteries included.

Decreased weights that reduce fatigue.

Fast charging batteries included.

Multifunction work-light.

Dual-speed drill.

So now you know about the top seven cordless power tool brands, and also have a decent idea about the best products from among the lot. But we feel that our job doesn’t end there, and something more is needed.

Hence we’ve gone ahead and prepared this guide on how you can select the best cordless power tools for your purpose. By keeping these tips in mind when shopping for power tools, you can be sure that you don’t have to stumble in the dark and can hit upon the right choice with ease.

Battery

A power tool isn’t much of a tool without the power, hence the battery type is something that you should pay special attention to. Although old cordless tools used Nickel-Cadmium (Ni-Cd) Batteries, those were much less efficient, with longer charging times and not enough power output.

Currently, however, most power tool brands use Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) type batteries, which provide much better performance. Also, they are more cost-effective in the long run. Battery power depends on the voltage and ampere-hours (Ah), so make it a point to check out these factors before the purchase.

Weight and Size

This is a crucial factor that determines the usability of a power tool, especially one that must be used in confined spaces and in uncomfortable positions. Unless the device is lightweight and compact enough to operate with a single hand, it’s best to stay away from it. An excellent power tool will have all the capabilities of a regular tool but in a smaller package.

Purpose of Use

What are you going to use the kit for, and where are you going to use it? These are two fundamental questions that you need to ask yourself before buying the tools. Often the purpose will determine the kit that you’ll be buying. For example, if you need only a circular saw, and are sure you won’t need a power drill down the line, then invest in the saw only.

If, however, you want to reap the benefits of a discount, consider buying a combo kit like the ones mentioned in our list. That would give you the best value for money.

Motor

As usual, we’ve kept the most important point for last, so here it goes. The motor is the heart of any power tool and must be given prime importance. Unless the motor is powerful enough to ensure that you get the required level of service, the entire toolset becomes useless.

Therefore, when investing in a power tool, be sure to check out the power output and torque rating to ensure that the motor can deliver what you need. Also, try to opt for a brushless motor design as this type of motor can adapt the power output to the opposing resistance. This feature can come in handy for completing those tough jobs.

Cordless Power Tools Maintenance Tips

Power tools are made to withstand a lot of wear and tear. But as with everything, they too have a lifespan. Nonetheless, with a bit of maintenance, one can always extend the longevity of the device in question. The following are some tips for the same.

Take Care Of The Battery

This goes without saying. The battery is the power source, and you can’t have a power tool without it. However, Li-ion batteries tend to get heated up, and hence you must be sure to store them in cool locations. Also, make sure you don’t let the battery drain completely, as this can leave it incapable of recharging.

Maintain Bits and Tool-heads

Keeping your drill-bits and tool-heads sharpened and lubricated is a must. Not only does this make the job smoother, but it also reduces stress on the motor, which is essential for ensuring the longevity of the device. Using worn-out tools can severely damage sensitive parts and cause overheating, which is something you should avoid at all costs.

Regular Cleaning

Finally, make it a point to clean your power tools after every use. While you can always use a cloth or cleaning brush for the job, often, this can push dirt further into the sensitive crevices of the tool. This can lead to considerable damage in the long run, so it’s best to use compressed air for cleaning the inner areas.

Verdict

Whether you are a die-hard DIY person or an experienced professional, power tools are a must-have in the toolbox if you are into repair or construction work. However, when purchasing power tools, it’s best to make sure that you stick with reputed brands.

This not only ensures safety but also makes sure that the device has a long operational life. So for best results, we’d recommend sticking to the ones mentioned in our list. Also, if you feel that we’ve left out any brand that should be included, do remember to let us know.

Till then, work safe!

