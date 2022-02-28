9 Best Crawl Space Dehumidifier | Reviews + Guide

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Have you recently come to know that the air in your crawl space is too moist? If yes, then it’s time to check out dehumidifiers.

As you might have figured out already, the presence of moist air in your crawl space can wreak havoc on wood. Apart from giving rise to mold, the stuffy situation is perfect for inviting termites.

Hence, it’s recommended to get a good dehumidifier that can fit in your crawl space and remove excess moisture. However, the sheer number of options available on the market often makes it challenging to choose the right one for your home.

Don’t worry; we have your back. After checking out some great dehumidifiers, we have come up with nine recommendations that wouldn’t let you down. What’s more, there’s a handy buying guide to look for the useful features in the best crawl space dehumidifier.

So, without further ado, let’s jump into it!

Best Crawl Space Dehumidifiers

Have you just found out about the excess moist air present in the crawl space of your home? If so, the Aprilaire 1820 dehumidifier can be the perfect solution for drying out the area without needing your frequent intervention. Hence, let’s check out the various features present in this unit.

Aprilaire Dehumidifier, 70 pints/day Monitors and mitigates humidity separate

Automatic digital controls

Why Did We Like It?

The first thing we noticed about this dehumidifier was its small size. Even though it can dehumidify an area of up to 2,800 square feet, the device is quite compact. So, it would fit even in a tight space, and some even find it useful for the basement.

Moreover, there’s no need to clean out dirty water trays while using this dehumidifier. It comes with a filter that has the capacity of drawing 70 pints of water daily. You would only need to change the filter once a year, and the process is quite simple.

Another great thing about this dehumidifier is the digital controls that make controlling it easy even for beginners.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While going through the reviews of the Aprilaire dehumidifier, one of the only complaints we got was regarding the noise. Yes, it’s a bit loud compared to other dehumidifiers, but the noise isn’t that noticeable when kept in a crawl space.

Pros Only needs filter change once a year

Easy to use

Compact size

Includes a five-year warranty Cons A bit noisy

Do you want to increase the overall air quality of the crawl space of your house? If yes, this Honeywell dehumidifier is best for decreasing the humidity level of smaller areas. Its easy-to-use approach ensures that even a beginner can understand it right out of the box.

Why Did We Like It?

When shopping for crawl space dehumidifiers, you’ll often come across units that look unappealing. But, that isn’t the case with this compact dehumidifier that’s meant for small spaces. Even after having a plastic body, all the parts are put together quite well to give it a seamless look. This unit also has wheels so that you can move it around the crawl space.

Believe it or not, this tiny device can remove up to 20 pints of water a day without burning through much energy. Because of its efficiency, you would be able to feel a difference in the humidity levels quickly.

However, the best feature about this dehumidifier is that there’s no need to change the filter. Just make sure to clean it under a running tap frequently for optimal operation.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One of the things to be aware of this crawl space dehumidifier is that it’s best for small areas and rooms. Hence, if you have a bigger house, think about getting multiple units or purchasing one with a larger area capacity.

Pros Lightweight design

Easy to maintain

Saves a lot of energy

Uncomplicated installation Cons Only good for small crawl spaces

Are you tired of using manual dehumidifiers that only last for a few days? AlorAir brings a compact yet powerful device that can remove up to 120 pints of water in a day. It even has handles to let you carry it to places for easy dehumidification, even for commercial purposes.

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, let’s talk about the amazing drainage system present in this dehumidifier. As we have already stated, it can take out up to 120 pints of water in a day. Hence, AlorAir includes a condensate pump into this device that allows you to drain it continuously. There’s also a gravity drain for those who prefer that method.

You might think that a dehumidifier isn’t necessary during the colder months, but that isn’t true. This unit comes with automatic defrost, and it can run in temperatures as low as 36°F. And the coils start to defrost whenever ice is detected.

Moreover, AlorAir provides a sturdy metal casing to this dehumidifier to be durable even in bad weather conditions. It also comes in a compact size to fit in the low-clearance smaller crawl spaces of modern buildings without any trouble.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite the mention of Wi-Fi being present on the machine, some customers reported that there are no instructions to get it started. Hence, we recommend you to talk to the customer support of AlorAir if the feature is essential to you.

Pros Great for large crawl spaces

Helpful in commercial dehumidifying

Works well in low temperatures

Compact and portable design Cons No instructions on Wi-Fi are mentioned

Those who live in hot and humid climates face trouble related to the growth of mold and mildew in their crawl spaces. This powerful dehumidifier from BaseAire comes with the enhanced airflow power of 120 CFM, and it quickly dries the area. So, let’s have a look at its features.

Why Did We Like It?

One of the first things to note about this dehumidifier is a tube evaporator made of rare earth alloy. Along with extending the life of these coils, it also protects the heat transferability of the evaporator. And, this device does have the auto defrost function, which lets it run smoothly even on cold days.

Moreover, this dehumidifier comes with the MERV-8 filter, which doesn’t allow dirt or other harmful particles to get inside the device. Yes, it does need to be changed every two to three months, but the process is relatively simple.

Additionally, the device is fitted with a built-in humidity sensor that automatically registers the ambient temperature and relative humidity level of your crawl space to optimize its performance.

What Could’ve Been Better?

At 56.9 pounds, this dehumidifier is pretty hefty. Hence, you would need a bit of strength to get it into your crawl space. As it’s a commercial-grade dehumidifier, we would have preferred it to have been lighter for portability.

Pros Easy to use control panel

Simple self-installation

Gravity drainage works well

Replacing the filter is effortless Cons Heavy

Have you been looking for the best crawl space dehumidifiers for a large house? Don’t worry; the COLZER commercial dehumidifier has been designed to make the process easy and affordable. As this device can be used for commercial use, it seamlessly connects to the HVAC system.

Why Did We Like It?

When it comes to looking for the best dehumidifier, it can often be challenging to find one for bigger crawl spaces. But, this one from COLZER has the capacity to support an area of 6,000 square feet which is truly commendable.

On top of that, the dehumidifier can remove up to 145 pints of water per day which would help to decrease the humidity levels of bigger tight spaces.

Furthermore, this device has a built-in condensate pump, so draining the standing water won’t be a problem. COLZER has included a 16-foot drain hose, which is rarely seen in other dehumidifiers.

At times, controlling a dehumidifier can be challenging for a beginner, but the big display in this device makes it quite straightforward. There’s also an auto-restart function, so you wouldn’t need to turn on the unit when there are power outages.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Even though this dehumidifier is quite portable, we felt the lack of wheels almost instantly. The inclusion of wheels would have helped quickly move the device in a crawl space, where the room is already limited. Nevertheless, pushing it does work, but it would take you a bit more time.

Pros Extra long drainage hose

Built-in pump is quite powerful

Timer is easy to set

Works well for low-clearance crawl spaces Cons Lacks wheels

Your search for the best crawl space dehumidifiers may end with this unit from BASEAIRE that’s designed to be powerful. Along with being a convenient multipurpose device, its compact design lets you use it even in the narrowest spaces. Hence, let’s take a look at the features that make it a great dehumidifier.

Why Did We Like It?

Straight away, we were impressed by the simple design of this dehumidifier. Even the thermostat is placed in a region that would be clearly visible to you. And, the tactile buttons make controlling the device as easy as it can get.

What’s more, this is an energy star listed dehumidifier. So, even after running in your crawl space 24 x 7, it wouldn’t hike up the energy bill. Also, as it runs on electricity, there are no harmful greenhouse gas emissions.

However, the most impressive thing about this humidifier has to be the 19.6 feet long drainage pipe. This device also comes with a condensate pump, so there won’t be a need for you to drain the collected water.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We have to agree that this is a great dehumidifier when it comes to the effectiveness of removing humidity and mold spores. But, it does come at an expensive price point, especially when we take in the area coverage of this device.

Pros Drainage is effortless

Sturdy handles help in portability

Also works for industrial dehumidification

Comes with good energy efficiency Cons Expensive

Are you tired of looking for a dehumidifier to control the humidity in your crawlspace? The elegantly designed Waykar can bring relief to your space while keeping it tidy and free from wood rot. It even has some of the best features compared to other dehumidifiers available on the market.

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, let’s talk about the compact design of this dehumidifier. Waykar has made it in a way that it would be able to fit in different corners of your house. Yes, as a commercial dehumidifier, this device isn’t just for the crawl space. The brand even points out the areas where this unit can be installed to improve air quality.

Unlike most crawl space dehumidifiers, this device actually comes with touch controls. And it extends to 32-foot via a wire, so you wouldn’t need to get into your crawl space to control it. There’s also automatic on and off, that the device can access by measuring the relative humidity through the sensor.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Even though this isn’t a huge negative point of the dehumidifier, the only thing that we didn’t really like about it was the short drainage hose. At just 3.25 feet, it might be a bit short for those crawl spaces where the main outlet is far away.

Pros Works well for large crawl spaces

Controllable from a distance

Durable body

Attaching a duct is easy Cons Short drain hose

Compared to the regular dehumidifier, this unit from BLVEDEEP has been specially created for stuffy areas like your basement or crawl space. Hence, it can easily suck in the crawl space moisture to prevent dust mites or rot in the wood structure of your home. Let’s check out some of its best features.

Why Did We Like It?

The best feature of this dehumidifier has to be the design of its air inlet. On one side of this unit, you can find an elaborate grate that lets in the humid-filled air. This allows the device to extract up to 145 pints of water per day from the moisture-laden air.

Moreover, the digital humidistat control is easy to follow, and you can change the timing or function according to your preference. The clear display also shows you the humidity level of the room. In case of a power outage, the device has been programmed for automatic restart based on its memory of the last setting.

Furthermore, the high-airflow filter of this device traps dirt from getting into the circuit board. You can also take it out occasionally to clean it under running water, so no change is necessary.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Our only gripe about this dehumidifier is that the remote control isn’t included with this particular model. The inclusion of a remote would have made controlling it much easier, especially for those with small crawl spaces. Nevertheless, the mounted controls are easy to use, even for a beginner.

Pros Dehumidifies air quickly

Compact design

Works in areas with low temperature

Great customer care service Cons Have to buy the remote separately

AlorAir is a reputable brand when it comes to dehumidifiers, and this is by far one of its best models. Along with the powerful ability to dry out the air of a crawl space within minutes, this device comes with a five-year warranty. So, let’s check out its features.

Why Did We Like It?

First off, the thing that attracted us to this dehumidifier was the high extraction capacity. This device can pull in up to 198 pints of water in a day, which is phenomenal. Apart from that, it can smoothly cover an area of 2,600 square feet.

As this unit is from AlorAir, we can’t miss out on talking about energy efficiency. The device does have the automatic on and off function, so it stops as soon as the expected humidity level has been met. So, you don’t need to worry about its energy consumption even when put on a 24-hour cycle.

Furthermore, there’s no need to worry about cleaning out the water as the dehumidifier is fitted with a condensate pump. Place the drain hose close to the main outlet, and the area wouldn’t get messy.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We think that every brand should aim to make a device user-friendly. Even though this dehumidifier is pretty easy to understand, the user manual could have been a tad simpler. But, the videos provided by AlorAir do work well, especially in the case of duct installation.

Pros Doesn’t utilize much energy

Compact and portable

Works even at low temperatures

Great for heavy duty or commercial dehumidification Cons User guide is hard to understand

Crawl Space Dehumidifier Buying Guide

While looking for the best crawl space dehumidifier, you’ll variably come to a standstill on having a look at the numerous options. And, it’s very easy to get yourself a device that would remain unused or would be unusable for your crawl space. Hence, through extensive research, we have collected some of the essential points to look for while getting a dehumidifier, especially for crawl spaces.

1. Size

One of the first things to remember while looking for a dehumidifier is that crawl spaces don’t usually have a lot of room. Hence, if you end up buying a big device, it may not fit in that area.

Before you even start looking for a dehumidifier, we suggest taking the height of the available space. To do this, take a tape measure and find the length between the floor until it touches the brick or wooden roof. That should be the maximum height of any device you want to fit in the crawl space.

2. Area Coverage

Similar to the previous point, another essential point to consider is the area coverage of a device. The area of a certain space is usually measured in square feet, and brands will explicitly mention the maximum area coverage for a space.

Ideally, you should always calculate the area of the crawl space of your house before ordering a dehumidifier. Even though it might seem like a bright idea to get one with a large area coverage, it may end up causing the air to get too dry. Hence, be careful about choosing the perfect area coverage, which would also decide the size of the overall device. On average, most dehumidifiers go up to 2,500-3,000 square feet.

3. Dehumidifying Capacity

What’s the use of a dehumidifier if it can’t get down the humidity levels of a crawl space? That’s why while looking for one, make sure to check its performance capability. Usually, most dehumidifiers will run for a cycle of 24 hours and get rid of the moisture from the air present in a space.

Brands often market the products with the drawing capacity by mentioning the pints of water drawn per day (PPD). When you’re buying a dehumidifier for a larger space, try to get a device with more capacity to draw the maximum amount of humidity. The average range is between 10-90 pints per day, but there is some huge unit with extra capacity.

4. Features

While looking for the best crawl space dehumidifiers, you should also check out the features included in the device. Without a proper device, a dehumidifier can give you a hard time when it comes to using it.

One of the foremost points is the ease of use. It’s best to get a device that comes with a clear digital display that shows the settings and the humidity level. Remote control or Wi-Fi capability is always an add-on as it lets you control the device from anywhere around your home.

Another important feature is the filter present in a dehumidifier. Some come with added benefits to clear out the air quality. However, the simplest thing to look for is how frequently the filter needs a change and if the method is easy.

Verdict

So, that’s everything we had to tell you about getting the best crawl space dehumidifier. We hope that our recommendations will help you to find the suitable device to bring down the humidity levels in the crawl space of your home.

Among our recommendations, we will suggest the Aprilaire 1820 dehumidifier to anyone looking for a decent device to remove excess moisture from a bigger crawl space.

On the other hand, the Honeywell TP30WKN Energy Star dehumidifier is better for those searching for a low-cost device. However, it’s only fit for smaller crawl spaces.

With that, we have reached the end. Do let us know if you have any further queries related to choosing the best crawl space dehumidifier to beat excessive moisture.

Till then, take care, and goodbye!

