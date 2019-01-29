5 Best Dot Grid Notebooks For Bullet Journaling of 2019 Reviewed

Getting a good notebook can be a hassle sometimes. Especially, if you are serious about what you are taking notes of and want to get back at it frequently.

In that case, a dot grid notebook is the best you can go for. It gives you the aid when you want to make clean and precise notes and the freedom to draw diagrams and illustrations clearly.

For that reason, many professionals prefer these notebooks the most and also, there are many dot grid notebooks out there.

But what should you go for among all the options available? This article is here to help you with the best dot grid notebooks for the best bullet journal.

So what are we waiting for? Let’s go!

Best Dot Grid Notebooks For Bullet Journaling

Scribbles that matter brings this amazing 201-page notebook that has all the features you’ll ever need along with great quality ivory paper and synthetic leather hardcover. It comes in various attractive color options. So, you can choose the one that suits your personality the best!

Experience

It has amazing 100gsm ivory paper! It’s thick and has enough traction for you to draw any diagram precisely.

The pages are also numbered and the notebook has an index page for easy indexing. As an added bonus, you also have pen test pages and a key code page.

The notebook has a thin profile and perfect binding. It’s good for people who travel around with their notebooks in small bags or pockets.

It also has a cover pocket: always an added bonus. Along with that, you get an elastic closure and 2 ribbon markers with this notebook.

It also has a pen loop which is a heaven-sent, especially for people who don’t like to keep their pens fumbling around in their bag.

In our experience, this notebook has more than we could ask for and for a price ranging from $10 to $30, depending on the size (Pocket, A5, A4), we absolutely love it!

Pros Great quality 100gsm ivory paper and a synthetic leather hardcover

A thin and sleek profile that comes in various attractive color options

Added bonuses include a cover pocket, index page, pen test pages, key code page, elastic closure, and 2 ribbon markers Cons We just wish it’d come in other sizes as well like letter and B-series

Ryder Carroll, inventor of Bullet Journal and digital product designer, partnered with Leuchtturm to produce this marvelous 249-page notebook! The product feels and looks marvelously premium, starting from the smooth finish of the paper to the synthetic leather hardcover. Even just for the looks, it’s an absolute bargain.

Experience

The 80gsm ivory paper is superb quality. The smooth finished surface is a delight to write on.

The pages are numbered and it also has an index page for easy indexing. But it lacks a key page and a pen test page that we had in Scribbles that Matter offering.

Nothing matches the nuanced color variants that Leuchtturm1917 offers and that’s why many people vouch for this product even though it doesn’t have the aforementioned features and a pen loop.

But we have to admit that we love the colors as well. They look clean and attractive, and with the sleek perfect bind design and synthetic leather hardcover, it looks gorgeous anywhere you put it.

It still has a cover pocket which is handy and 2 ribbon bookmarks. It has an elastic enclosure as well.

It comes in a range of price varying from $35 to $40 depending upon the size of the book – Pocket, B5, A5, and A4.

Pros The design is absolutely lovely. Designed by “the” Ryder Carroll, there’s nothing less to be expected

The ivory paper has a smooth finish and is a pleasure to write on

Features like the cover pocket, 2 ribbon bookmark, and elastic enclosure make it extremely handy Cons We missed a couple of features from our last entry, especially, the key page

Nuuna brings a new experience in the market that is unique and unparalleled by any competitor. The 256-page smooth bonded leather hardcover notebook has artistic B&W patterns all over it. Coupled with its simplistic design, minimalist approach, and impeccable paper quality it caters to the unconventional needs of a niche of journal lovers!

Experience

This notebook is all about its design. Nuuna is a different experience altogether.

The notebook lacks all the features of the previous entries but it’s still on our list for the sheer simplicity of the design. It makes a different statement. So, we are not going to point it out in the cons section. But it does have quite a few caveats.

The biggest problem is that it’s not easily available in the USA. You might just have to order it from Germany, which can be expensive.

Apart from that, if you love minimalist design, it’ll totally be worth it for you. The bright and unique black-and-white design is attractive to everyone. Also, it has 3mm spacing instead of the conventional 5mm.

The quality is impeccable as well. The 120gs brilliant white paper is bright, smooth and thick. It’s a treat to move a pen on it!

It comes in various sizes including S, M, L light, Large and XL.

Pros The design is absolutely gorgeous. More importantly, it’s unique and minimalist

120gsm brilliant white paper is an absolute pleasure to work on

It comes in a variety of sizes, some of which are unconventional and rare Cons It can be hard to get in the USA

Lemome offers a simple and elegant design with this entry at a very affordable price. This 192-page notebook also has amazing paper quality that is unmatched even by its expensive competitions which are quadruple its price.

Along with that, you also get quite a few bonuses which make this notebook an absolute steal for the money.

Experience

Its affordability is the most enticing thing about it.

For a budget price of $10 to $15 (for one size, A5) you get the 120gsm paper that is absolutely a delight to work on.

Some salient features of it also include a perfect binding, an elastic enclosure, ribbon bookmark, a cover pocket and a pen loop, which was not even available in the Leuchtturm offering.

It has recently risen in popularity because of its sleek profile and the simple cover design. It does have hardcover but it’s not leather and there are a few color options to choose from.

The biggest argument for its purchase is definitely its amazing paper quality. It is unparalleled and the only one on the list which tops the paper quality of this notebook is Nuuna.

The paper is thick, bright and has good traction for writing and sketching with almost all kinds of pen.

Pros It is inexpensive, and for that low price, you don’t really miss out on much

The paper quality is amazing, 120gm paper is thick, bright and easy to write on

It has an elastic enclosure, a cover pocket, ribbon bookmark, and a pen loop Cons We’d like to see more size variants, right now it only comes in A5

Miliko notebook is an inexpensive spiral bound notebook that offers great quality paper. Although it is barebone and lacks features compared to our other entries, people looking for a simple handbook journal will find it to be perfect.

This 180-page notebook has a soft, plain black leather cover which we absolutely love.

Experience

It’s different from the other entries on our list. Mainly because it has a soft cover and a spiral binding instead of perfect binding.

It’s also inexpensive, hovering somewhere around $10-15 for an A5 (the only available size) notebook.

The paper quality is excellent. It’s 100 gsm and white. If you are keeping an account, then you might realise that it’s better than the Leuchtturm1917. It’s thick and has good traction for writing. Drawing on it also feels smooth and clean.

It doesn’t have any feature like a cover pocket, bookmark, etc. What it does offer instead is good paper at a cheaper price and handy spiral design for those who prefer it over perfect binding.

If you are in the market for a leather soft covered notebook, then this is our favorite pick for you.

Pros It is inexpensive and perfect for people who like to keep it simple

The paper quality is amazing, it is even better than most more expensive notebooks

The design is minimalist with almost no branding and spiral bound which some people prefer Cons It has no added bonus like a bookmark, index page, etc

Dot Grid Notebooks Buyer’s Guide

It can be difficult for you to objectively judge a notebook. Even with intuition, you need objective parameters to judge the worth of a notebook.

So here are 3 parameters that should help you in doing so.

Size

Most of the arguments about size boil down to your preference. Whether or not you like a size depends on your writing preference and more importantly how you carry it around.

If you write on the go, then buy something that is pocket sized or A5. But if you like to take detailed fast notes or draw illustrations, a letter-sized or A4 sheet will be perfect for you.

There are a lot of variants of notebooks. If you know roughly what size you’d need, then don’t hesitate to experiment between similar sizes.

Design

Again, the design has a lot of things that comes to personal preference. You might want it poppy, vibrant and full of illustrations on the cover or you might like it to be minimalist and bold in design.

Whatever it may be, we are sure that there are plenty of options to choose from. But there are certain things related to the design that are objectifiable.

Like whether or not it has bookmarks, numbered pages, index pages, pen loop, enclosure, and cover pocket. Whether it is perfectly bound or has a spiral binding. Hardcover or softcover?

It may just boil down to what you want and need, but be sure to keep this things in mind while purchasing.

Paper

Two things to keep in mind while considering the paper is the GSM or Grams per Square Meter, and the finish.

The higher the GSM, the thicker and easier it will be to write upon. Thicker paper soaks more ink ( although, the drying time can depend on your pen and finish of the paper) and has a lower chance of bleeding.

The finish, on the other hand, determines your writing experience. You may like it bright white or a little more yellowish tint of ivory papers. It can be smooth for clean and sharp writing or a little rough for better traction. Whatever it may be, make sure it aligns with your preference before you buy.

Conclusion

So, that’ll be all for this article. We have listed what we think are the best dot grid notebooks you can find in the market.

We tried to keep different kinds of entries to cater to specific needs. The entries here are not up for comparisons against each other.

With the buyer’s guide, we gave you the parameters with which you can judge if a notebook is good for you or not.

Finally, we hope that this review guide was helpful to you in a meaningful way and we wish you well in your endeavors.

Thank you for reading!