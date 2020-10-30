Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If the thought of buying a downdraft cooktop has recently crossed your mind, then you have hit home!

Given the wide range of benefits that these appliances are capable of offering, there isn’t a reason why you wouldn’t want to get one. Not only do they save a ton of power and effort, but also add to the appearance and style of our kitchens.

However, buying one is easier said than done. With so many options to choose from, confusion and fatigue will creep into your search. And we are here to stop that by reviewing the 13 best downdraft cooktops that money can buy.

Each of our recommendations stands the test of durability, performance, and looks so that you can get the best deal.

So, without any further delay, let’s start!

Top Downdraft Cooktops

We kick off the list with the GE PP9890DJBB Profile Series Electric Cooktop. Its 30-inch sleek looking glass surface produces rapid, powerful heat, which allows you to cook with different pan sizes. Plus, it prevents accidental activation for reinforced safety.

Why Did We Like It?

GE’s Profile Series has earned a reputation for combining performance with modern design, and that’s what got us interested in the product. In tandem with its frameless edges, the black-on theme amps up the style factor while complementing almost any color palette. So, full points for appearance!

Now, coming to its performance, there are multiple features that make this cooktop suitable for varied needs. For starters, the 30-inch wide cooking top with four burners allows you to cook a number of dishes in one go, thereby saving time and electricity.

Moreover, it’s equipped with a flexible power boil element that combines two burners (6 inches and 7 inches) to create one cooking area emitting 3000-watt power. Apart from that, there are two 7-inch wide burners that produce a maximum power of 1800 watt. Hence, you can use different sizes of cookware simultaneously.

We also loved the burners’ control lock mechanism that prevents them from unintended activation. This means you can lock the burner in a preferred setting while completing other chores. And the ‘cook on’ indicator lights will tell which burner is currently active.

Finally, its efficient ventilation system reduces fumes and smoke using a controllable fan that can be set on high, medium, or low as required.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Honestly, we are a bit bummed out about the glass surface not being scratch-resistant. Thus, you have to be extra careful while working on it. Also, the duct installation can be rather difficult for first-timers and experienced users alike.

Pros Metal ribbon heating system

Centrally located durable control knobs

Hot surface indicator lights indicate overheating

Adequate markings Cons Not scratch-resistant

Duct can be difficult to install

Next up on our list is the Empava Italy Sabaf Burners Gas Stove Cooktop. Sporting a stylish stainless steel body, this unit is built to last with minimum maintenance needs. What’s more, its affordable price tag will fit most budgets.

Why Did We Like It?

To start with, the positive customer feedback helped us put our faith in this unit. Its stainless steel body is built to resist heat-related damages from regular use. In addition, the heavy duty cast-iron grates run edge-to-edge, which protects both the surface and burners from unwanted physical damages.

Furthermore, it features five quality burners, which have varying heating capabilities. While the dual ring burner produces 12,000 BTU of heat, there’s another with a 10,000 BTU heating capacity. Similarly, the other smaller burners produce 4,000 and 6,500 BTU of heat individually for simmering, boiling, caramelizing, steaming, stir-frying and many more.

Perhaps its biggest advantage is the conversion mechanism that allows you to change the fuel source from Natural Gas to LPG, without changing the heating capacity. It’s also worth mentioning that a special auto shut off protection technology employs flame failure thermocouples to cut off the gas.

Last but not least, the sealed burner design prevents food from falling in, thereby reducing your maintenance efforts. All in all, the Empava Italy Sabaf Burners Gas Stove Cooktop performs exceedingly well for its affordable price tag.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We feel that lighting the burners can be a bit challenging as you have to press the knob and pull it back quickly for activation. So, you may need some practice before getting used to the timing. However, this is far from being a deal-breaker, in our opinion.

Pros Heat discoloration resistant surface

Sturdy and spaciously placed knobs

Electric ignition

Available in 24, 30 and 36-inch variants Cons Ignition process is tricky

Another one of our top recommendations is the Frigidaire FGGC3047QS Gallery Gas Cooktop. Its simplistic design is equipped with sufficient heat-generating capacity that helps you cook throughout the day. If you’re looking for a simple operation without burning a hole in your pocket, then this model might be it.

Why Did We Like It?

Having been impressed with the Empava Italy Sabaf Burners Gas Stove Cooktop, we were eager to see what this look-alike had to offer. And we are glad that it’s performance is not too behind either.

Firstly, the robust stainless-steel body makes it suitable for use on varied surfaces. Besides, the sturdy cast-iron grates accommodate differently shaped cookware with ease. Some of them even facilitate smooth sliding of pots and vessels from one burner to the other.

Among the five powerful flame burners, four have a sealed design, which emits flames through a protective cap. This, in turn, prevents the cookware from getting burnt easily and makes cleaning the surface a breeze.

Additionally, all the burners have a heating capacity ranging between 450 to 18,000 BTU, with the middlemost burner producing the most heat. We also loved the front positioned control knobs that are adequately spaced to prevent any obstruction.

All in all, this Frigidaire Cooktop is a simple, no-nonsense product that does the job without requiring you to strain your nerves.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Similar to the GE Profile Series Gas Stove, the cooking surface is not scratch-resistant. Also, the absence of a heat indicator system or auto-shutoff mechanism comprises user safety to some extent.

Pros Runs on both natural gas and propane

Responsive control knobs

Smooth grates for easy sliding of cookware

Accommodates large utensils on all burners Cons No dedicated safety mechanism

Moving on to a slightly more modern unit, we have the Frigidaire FGIC3C66TB Gallery Electric Induction Cooktop. If you’re looking for an upgrade from the conventional gas cooktops, then this electrically powered model might just be what you need.

Why Did We Like It?

At first glance, the black all-metal surface grabbed our attention. However, we were delighted to find that it didn’t weigh very heavy, meaning you can carry it around when the need arises. Moreover, the surface doesn’t burn with spills and it’s easy to clean with a single wipe. Plus, you can operate it on the standard household current supply.

What appealed to us the most is its auto-pan size detection. Each of the cooktops five burners can automatically sense the cookware’s size and generate only the required amount of heat.In addition, the burners don’t heat up the surrounding areas, thereby preventing accidental burns.

This brings us to the unit’s touch panel, which houses individual controls for the burners. Simply decide the flame setting by sliding the control bar in the marked direction. On top of that, the cooktop timer ensures precision cooking of all your dishes.

While we opted for the 36 inches variant, you can also get the 30 inches model for smaller spaces. If premium pricing isn’t an issue, then the Frigidaire FGIC3C66TB Gallery Electric Induction Cooktop is worth considering.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We observed that the burners tend to make a screeching noise on high power settings, even if you’re only boiling water. And when you activate the burners, make sure that the surface is completely dry for the flame to ignite. This can be a bit of trouble since you have to clean it before every cooking session.

Pros Compatible with stainless steel and cast-iron cookware

True Temp Melt & Hold feature for low, precise heat

Optimum temperature control

Uniform heat distribution Cons Needs frequent cleaning to keep the surface dry

The ECOTOUCH Radiant Electric Cooktop is one of the latest entrants that has quickly become popular due to its efficiency. It sports a simple yet elegant design that is ideal for various cooking needs- be it simmering or pan-frying.

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, this powerful cooktop with four efficient burners can reach a maximum power output of 6,800 watts in total. Additionally, the Euro heating element underneath heats the burners in almost no time. Hence, you can put on the cookware as soon as you switch on the burners.

Much like its predecessor, this one also features a touch panel for convenient operation. Furthermore, you don’t need to change the power setting step-by-step. Just tap on the desired level from the 9 pre-fixed power levels to achieve precise heat generation (from 200 watt to 2000 watt). Apart from that, there’s a timer that lets you set the cooking time from anywhere between 1 and 99 minutes.

Unlike the Frigidaire FGGC3047QS Gallery Gas Cooktop, this unit utilizes multiple mechanisms for a safe cooking experience. For instance, the hot surface indicator tells you when the surface is too hot to touch. Likewise, the overheating protection prevents the overall surface from developing heat-related damages.

Lastly, the ECOTOUCH Radiant Electric Cooktop also comes in a 12 inches, two-burner variant for intermittent cooking requirements. Both the models come with an attached 12AWG 4 feet power cord for trouble-free installation.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We observed that the 30 inches model is actually about 1-1/2 inches short, thereby leaving some space in 30 inches opening. Upon accidental contact with the ‘power-off’ function, the entire system shuts down without any warning, and you will have to start from the beginning.

Pros Vitro ceramic glass surface is easy to clean

Residual heat indicator

Dedicated child lock

Continue and pause functions Cons Power-off function is too sensitive

The Empava EMPV-36GC881 Gas Cooktop is a highly durable and powerful cooktop that takes your cooking experience a notch higher. With minimum maintenance needs, it can be used both indoors and outdoors.

Why Did We Like It?

We were quite surprised with its resemblance to the other Empava cooktop that we tried before, and that’s what got us interested in this model. To start off, the continuous grate design adds a layer of safety to the sealed burners, which, in turn, completely negates the risk of any physical damage. Simply lift the grates and pop them in the dishwasher for cleaning.

As far as the burners are concerned, the different sizes are indicative of the size of cookware that should go on top of each. The central burner produces the most heat and is perfect for quick boiling or simmering needs. Besides, the uniform flame generation saves both fuel and time.

Last but not least, the easy-grip knobs are located centrally so that you can change the setting conveniently. Also, it’s available in a 30 inches variant to accommodate easily on smaller spaces.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only annoying thing about this otherwise excellent product is that if you don’t assemble the burners in the right sequence, they won’t work. Thus, we’d suggest getting professional help for installation.

Pros Thermocouple flameout fault system prevents leaks

Surface resists heat discoloration

Uniform flame distribution

Triple ring burner Cons Installing the burners can be difficult

Almost halfway through the list and we’d like to introduce yet another 5 burner cooktop from Bosch. The straightforward design is engineered for optimum performance with a range of heat settings for flexible utility. What’s more, you can change the fuel supply with the included kit.

Why Did We Like It?

Bosch is known for its high-quality household appliances, and this product justifies its popularity. Appearance-wise, there’s nothing great that caught our eye. But its superior performance compensates very well for the lackluster design.

For starters, the five sealed burners have a combined heat production of 59,500 BTU, which can take on heavy duty cooking without breaking a sweat. While the front and back left burners have a heating range of 9,100 to 12,000 BTU, the central burner’s capacity ranges from 15,000 to 18,000 BTU.

Similarly, the right front and rear burners have an output ranging from 5,000 to 5,500 BTU, making them suitable for precision cooking needs like simmering or tempering. Talk about flexibility!

Not only are the cast-iron grates sufficiently sturdy, but their smooth finishing ensures that you can slide those bulky cookware from one burner to the other with minimum effort.

Finally, a set of LED lights indicate the currently active burner for enhanced safety. The package includes an LPG conversion kit with all related instructions for changing the fuel source as required.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We feel that the placement of the control knobs could’ve been better since they may get in the way when cooking on utensils with large handles. That being said, you can easily turn the handles to the other direction for uninterrupted operation. However, the knobs tend to get hotter, especially with continuous high flame setting.

Pros Adequately spaced burners

Knobs are placed clockwise for greater convenience

Hassle-free maintenance

Red indicator lights for active burner Cons Knobs may get heated with constant use

The Thor Kitchen HRT3618U Pro-Style Gas Rangetop is a professional style cooktop that has been built to satisfy the cooking enthusiast in you. Equipped with a host of user-friendly features, its reasonable price tag doesn’t make you stretch the budget too much.

Why Did We Like It?

We were desperate to break the monotony of five burner cooktops when we stumbled upon this product, and we couldn’t have been happier. Firstly, its robust stainless steel body provides for better stability during installation. And although the name may tell you otherwise, its professional looking design wouldn’t be a constraint for first-time users.

Beyond this, the six sealed burners produce sufficient heat for a range of cooking activities, from simmering to high heat searing. For this, the two front burners on the right deliver a maximum of approximately 18,000 BTU and the three rear burners are capable of generating up to 12,000 BTU.

In addition to the three sets of continuously running grates, you will find a porcelain drip pan that collects any spill. Besides, the automatic ignition feature prevents the buildup of gas on the surface once the flame is switched off.

Last but not least, the control panel features a bluish LED light, which makes it more convenient for the user to operate in the dark. Overall, the Thor Kitchen HRT3618U Pro-Style Gas Rangetop is one of the most cost-effective models in its price range.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We’d have liked it better if we could remove the drip pan as cleaning it from the bottom is a bit of a hassle. Moreover, we found it challenging to realign the grids and burners after removing them for maintenance.

Pros Zinc alloy knobs

Smooth grades for easy sliding

Runs on natural gas

Prevents gas buildup for reinforced safety Cons Maintenance is difficult

We are back with yet another unit from GE. The JP3030DJBB 30 Inch Smoothtop Electric Cooktop features an all-black ceramic surface with four high efficiency burners. Its minimalistic design and user-friendly controls finds it a spot on our list.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, we were thoroughly impressed with its simplistic design. The out-and-out black surface has a glossy finishing that will suit most interior color pallets. Plus, it also facilitates easy maintenance.

The four electric burners are indicated by thin circular outlines, out of which the left and right rear burners are labeled ‘power boil’. These have a maximum temperature of about mid-800 degrees Fahrenheit. Hence, they are more suitable for requirements like boiling or searing.

Likewise, the left front and right rear burners, which are marked ‘keep warm and ‘melt’, respectively, are ideal for precision cooking needs.

The four control knobs also have clear markings that help you in achieving the right setting. On that note, each one has 9 power settings to provide a varied range of temperature and flame. Furthermore, these are located conveniently at the right side, and have enough space in between to prevent any unwanted obstruction.

Lastly, it’s also available in a 36 inches variant for a few extra bucks. If you’re looking for a simple and effective cooktop on a budget, then the JP3030DJBB Smoothtop Electric Cooktop is worth considering.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Unlike the ECOTOUCH Radiant Electric Cooktop, the burners on this one take longer than usual to heat up properly. Although the delay didn’t bother us per se, it can be annoying for some users.

Pros Easy clean surface

Durable knobs

Spacious burner design

Switch-on red light indicator Cons Burners don’t heat up very quickly

The Dell Kit DK157-A01S Gas Cooktop is a super affordable and efficient unit that gets your job done with minimum effort. Its energy conservation design doesn’t add to your utility bills, and the multiple burners provide versatile cooking temperatures.

Why Did We Like It?

The brand is popular among users for their energy-efficient cooktops, and this model is no exception. Its stainless steel body makes it extremely durable without compromising on looks. On top of that, the silver metal knobs add a touch of modernity to its appearance. So count the brownie points!

Like many other recommendations on our list, the five burners have varied heat output for matching different cooking needs. The biggest burner in the center has a triple-ring design and can produce up to 11,262 BTU heat. Next is the semi-rapid burner with a maximum output of 9,385 BTU.

Apart from that, there are a couple of 5,972 BTU burners and an auxiliary 3,413 BTU burner. We also loved the individual cast-iron grates, which makes it even more convenient to lift-up and replace for maintenance. However, you may also choose to have a continuous grate design since there are different variations available.

Last but not least, the front located control knobs have adequate markings and are equipped to have a smooth rotation.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Frankly, the near-perfect design leaves very little room for us to complain. There are no special safety features, and we weren’t expecting one at this price. But much like the ECOTOUCH Radiant Electric Cooktop, we found that the measurements are a tad bit short. Nevertheless, we are pretty satisfied with its performance.

Pros Sealed burners

Can be powered with both NG and LPG

Conversion regulator included

Hassle-free maintenance Cons Measurements are not accurate

As we near the end of today’s list, the Empava 36 inches Stove Induction Cooktop finds an honorable mention. Its integrated burner design and rapid heating mechanism comes at a budget-friendly price that makes it all the more likable.

Sale Empava 36” Electric Stove Induction Cooktop with 5 Booster Burners... Product Dimensions: 36 in. W x 21 in. D x 2.12 in....

Two 15 in. x 8 in. Flexi bridge burners allow you...

Why Did We Like It?

By now, you must have guessed our obsession with Empava cooktops. But that’s not the only reason why we went for this product. What really compelled us to try this model is the integrated burner design, which gives it quite the futuristic appearance!

Simply put, two burners on each side are merged to form twin rectangles (flexibridge burners), which has a heating capacity of 11,000 BTU And the most powerful burner is a circle in the middle.

While the latter has a maximum output of 13,000 BTU, the individual burners in the flexibridge area can generate up to 9,000 and 7,000 BTU each, respectively. The power boost mode will heat the burners in as less as 5 minutes, reducing the overall cooking time.

Much like the Frigidaire FGIC3C66TB Gallery Electric Induction Cooktop, there’s a timer that can be set up to 99 minutes. Moreover, you can program it to turn off automatically once the cooking is complete. Similarly, the hot surface indicator mechanism displays an ‘H’ to warn you, even after the burners are turned off.

Finally, this cooktop is compatible with almost all stainless steel and cast-iron cookware.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It may be helpful to know that Empava Stove Induction Cooktop is not suitable for aluminum and glass cookwares, which somewhat hinders its versatility. In addition, installing this unit isn’t the most trouble-free experience, and you may have to hire professionals for the cause.

Pros Auto-shutdown feature

Vitro ceramic glass surface is crack resistant

Child safety lock

Minimal maintenance Cons Professional installation may be required

If you’re looking for an ultra-affordable electric induction cooktop, then the Gasland Chef IH30BF may just fit your needs. With two powerful burners and several safety features, this model is the perfect addition to your kitchen setup.

Why Did We Like It?

Although the Empava 36 inches Stove Induction Cooktop was nothing short of impressive, we were on the hunt for a more affordable induction cooktop. And that’s where this unit from Gasland came to our rescue.

Its 12 inches wide surface has two powerful burners that have an output range of 1,500 to 3,500 watts for super-quick cooking. In this regard, the 7.1 inches burner is suitable for larger vessels, and the 6.3 inches burner will take care of smaller sized cookware.

Moving on, the sensor touch control has 9 power levels that allow you to switch easily from boil to simmer settings. Once you decide on the setting, put on the digital timer to switch off the surface automatically after a certain time. But if you still forget to turn it off, the auto-shutdown feature will cut off the fuel supply.

Lastly, the model is available in multiple sizes and burners to suit your space requirements that won’t cost a fortune.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The surface remains very hot for a good 20 minutes before it’s safe to touch. Hence, the induction’s cooling mechanism doesn’t serve its purpose as we had expected it to.

Pros Vitro ceramic surface resists dirt

Child safety lock

Two cooking zones can be used as one

Overheating protection mechanism Cons Doesn’t cool down easily after cooking

The Deli-Kit DK145 Gas Cooktop is a smaller and more pocket-friendly version of its 30 inches counterpart. The four sealed burners with responsive control knobs will come in especially handy for first-timers.

Why Did We Like It?

To start with, we quite liked the black ceramic glass surface which adds a distinct charm to the kitchen. And similar to the Dell Kit DK157-A01S Gas Cooktop, the separate cast-iron grates are both durable and facilitate easy maintenance. Furthermore, the four stabilized feet makes it sit stably on almost any surface.

The four sealed burners have a combined heat generation of around 25,000 BTU, which is more than enough for your heavy duty cooking needs. Additionally, the conveniently located knobs provide the user with optimum control for precision flame setting.

Although it should be ideally powered by natural gas, the package comes with a set of convertible nozzles and brass joints if you want to replace the fuel source with LPG.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The diamond orientation of the burners may make it difficult to place larger cookwares on all four of them at once. We’d recommend using two corner burners at a given time to avoid any unwanted accident.

Pros Tempered glass surface is metal bound for more safety

Enamel coated grates are heat and rust-resistant

Sits stably on most surfaces

Easy to install Cons Improper burner orientation

Downdraft Cooktops Buyers’ Guide

If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen, then the process would be incomplete without a downdraft cooktop. But you can’t pick any random model from the shelf! No matter how cheap or expensive your choice is, your investment won’t be worth it if the product doesn’t suit your requirements.

So, we’ve compiled this short buyers’ guide to help you with the most crucial factors that should drive your purchase decision. Read on to know more…

Cooktop Size And Burners

Undoubtedly, one of the first things to consider is the size of the cooktop. Generally, homeowners prefer to have a 30 inches cooktop with four burners. However, we prefer the 36 inches models with five burners for accommodating any future requirement.

Sealed Burners

Not only does the sealed burner design ensure a more uniform heat distribution, but it also cuts down on your maintenance needs.

BTU Count

With versatility in mind, we’d strongly recommend going for a unit that has a wide BTU range for various cooking needs.

Grates

Although durability is all that matters, we are slightly in favor of the continuous grate design as they make it easier to slide utensils from one burner to the other. That being said, individual grates are convenient to lift and replace.

Surface Material

Most of our recommendations have either a stainless steel or ceramic glass surface because of their durability. But while at it, look out for additional features like heat resistant, discoloration proof and crackproof.

Safety Features

We are strongly in favor of those models which employ at least one safety feature.

Verdict

Now that you have the list of the best downdraft cooktops on the market, getting one shouldn’t wait any longer!

After all, the many advantages of these appliances make them every bit appealing. But the number of options out there can easily confuse you, so that’s when you’d want to fall back on our guide.

Before we leave you to take the final call, here’s a quick round-up of our findings. While the GE PP9890DJBB Profile Series Electric Cooktop is one of the best on the market, the Empava Italy Sabaf Burners Gas Stove Cooktop is compatible with both NG and LPG.

On the other hand, the Frigidaire FGIC3C66TB Gallery Electric Induction Cooktop has a convenient touch control mechanism.

With that, it’s time for us to wrap up today’s proceedings. Hope our efforts will help you find the perfect model as per your needs, and of course, budget. Do let us know about your favorites in the comments down below.

Happy cooking!

