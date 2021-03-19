Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Similarly, we would like to state that drill bits are mightier than most heavy-duty machinery. These seemingly inconsequential components play a vital part in drilling through sturdy metal pieces, delivering the required precision in your tasks.

While heavy machinery cuts through rigid materials, drill bits provide the much-needed accuracy, which isn’t possible otherwise. Therefore, your projects will stand out, and you’ve got the option of working from various angles for the desired result.

Now, the question is, how do you choose from the several quality units available out there? To help, we’ve narrowed down 13 top models that are taking the market by storm. We’ve also added a buyer’s guide to point out the essential factors you need to look out for.

So, strap up on your tool kit and hard hats, and let’s get to work.

Top Drill Bits for Metal

Document

One of our top recommendations is the DEWALT DW1361 Drill Bit Set, and with good reason. It has everything you need for your DIY or professional interests, making it suitable for numerous purposes. What takes the cake is the fantastic durability, which is sure to please a majority of buyers.

Why Did We Like It?

When opting for a drill bit set, the two most important factors to consider is durability and versatility. In both these respects, this model has done well, and you’ll be pleased with its many options. All the components have unique attributes and vary in height, thickness, or texture, delivering a complete performance.

It comes with a titanium pilot point for much-needed longevity, and you don’t have to worry about it breaking down in the middle of work. As for intricate tasks, you’ll love how the bits carve clean holes, providing refinement and accuracy. In that regard, the clip shank proves useful and latches on securely for safe operation.

We also loved the tapered web design that reduces breaking, and the time it takes to complete work. The patterned design locks into the surface, allowing you to experiment from various angles for optimum output.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It requires regular maintenance since the sharpness deteriorates after daily use. You’ll have to resharpen the bits quite frequently because it operates at high speed for best results. It’s also important to acquire a lubricating oil to keep the bits soaked in it for a longer lifespan.

Pros Tapered web design

Reduces breaking

Plastic case

Versatile

Cleaner cuts Cons Needs lubricating oil

Requires regular sharpening

The COMOWARE Drill Bit Set has several quality functions up its sleeve, making it one of the most popular units available out there. The designers have included all the relevant components, so you’re well-prepared to handle numerous tasks with aplomb. No surprises it has received mostly positive reviews from users.

Why Did We Like It?

Even a cursory glance at the model leaves you coming back for more, thanks to the HSS titanium coating. It delivers durability and consistency and is supported by sharp blades for fast performance. In that regard, the chatter-free design reduces vibrations, providing the desired precision.

The manufacturers have added staggered cutting teeth for clean cuts and smooth countersinking. You can work from various angles, thanks to its stability, which is sure to please you. The significant addition comes in terms of the two flutes, having several benefits. It helps clear debris to reduce friction and dissipates heat, allowing the machine to cool down.

What’s more, it has a ¼-inch shank that fits into most power tools, allowing you to make quick bit changes. COMOWARE has also added a bit change adapter for more efficiency, ensuring you can work on different materials.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You can use it for heavy-duty tasks, but it won’t deliver the best results. The bits tend to wear out quickly, so you’ll have to keep replacements nearby for a smooth experience. Also, it’s slightly costly, which doesn’t bode well if you’re unwilling to loosen the purse strings.

Pros Chatter-free design

Staggered cutting teeth

Precise countersinking

Cools down quicker

Organized holder Cons Costly

Not suited for heavy-duty tasks

DEWALT is a well-known brand that has been around a long time, thanks to the range of excellent products. The DW1582 Drill Bit is no different and delivers outstanding output in most situations. You can complete your work quickly, making it an efficient addition to the work shed.

DEWALT DW1582 1-Inch by 6-Inch Spade Drill Bit Max Life corner for longer life in nails

Extreme Speed Channel for fast chip removal

Why Did We Like It?

The most striking aspect of this DEWALT unit is its terrific longevity combined with a unique design. Its innovative shape looks uneven at the first glance, but it delivers more power, culminating in the pointed head.

In contrast, the body is smooth and exudes a shiny appearance, highlighting the sturdiness on offer. Further adding to the robustness is the heavy-duty shank, which makes it highly dependable while you work on various projects.

One thing you’re guaranteed with the unit is speed, thanks to the extreme speed channel. It ensures you can make fast chip removals for an unhindered experience, allowing you to quickly complete work. In that regard, the ¼-inch ball groove shank proves useful by reducing work time.

We loved the straight flute type, clearing away debris to make room for clean cuts. So, you can experiment from different angles for the desired result.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There are a couple of issues with the model; you’ll see that the throat of the bit holder is more profound than average. So, you need to ensure that your bits have a longer shank to lock in securely for quick releases. Apart from that, the small bit drivers may be too short for your liking.

Pros Quick change

Fast chip removal

Long lifespan

Numerous sizes

Versatile Cons Deeper throat

Shorter small bit drivers

If your primary concern is accuracy, then you’ll love working with the BOSCH Drill Bit. It’s suited for heavy-duty tasks, delivering much-needed stability to get the desired output. Therefore, it has quickly climbed the charts to cement a place among the top units, and we assure you won’t be disappointed.

Why Did We Like It?

The first impression of the unit is that it looks like a pencil. It’s easy to see how you can be mistaken, given its refined shape and the special attention to details. The drill bit comes with a no skate tip, ensuring accuracy in your tasks.

We noticed the designers used high-carbon steel for the construction, making it extremely durable. You get to use it for a long time, in different conditions, which speaks volumes about consistency. Therefore, it performs well on heavy-duty projects and reduces work time while increasing productivity.

Another terrific addition is the long flute, allowing you to remove debris for a seamless experience. It permits you to make the desired cut, thanks to the impact-rated shank, meaning you can work from various angles. Plus, it delivers higher torque and is well complemented by the titanium coating to keep friction to a minimum.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although it’s versatile, you won’t get the best performance when using it for extended drills. These bits from BOSCH are shorter in length, making them suitable for shallow materials. It means that a section of buyers won’t be pleased, but luckily, there are multiple products for you to choose from.

Pros High-carbon steel

Long flutes

Impact-rated shank

Higher torque

Reduces friction Cons Not suitable for more extended drills

The BLACK+DECKER Drill Bit Set has quickly climbed the charts, and a closer look reveals why. It offers the perfect combination of durability and user-friendliness, ensuring you get consistent output. With features like the toolbox and the bit bar, it has generated substantial buzz leading to mostly positive reviews.

BLACK+DECKER Drill Bit Set, 10-Piece (15557) These accessories should be used with a drill with...

This 10-piece Drill Bit Set contains the most...

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, it’s a ten-bit drill set, highlighting the versatility on offer. Depending on the task at hand, you can choose any of the bits, thanks to the variations in size. The indentations on the body play a crucial role in carving out clean holes while reducing work time.

You can use it with any standard drill with a 3/8-inch chuck, making it convenient for DIY enthusiasts and professionals alike. Interestingly, the unique holder ensures you get to store the components without any hassle. The markings on the bottom offer greater convenience, permitting you to choose the required tool quickly.

The drill bit can be stored in any toolbox, kitchen, or drawer for safekeeping. Meanwhile, the durable design provides much-needed reliability, and you get to use it for a long time. Plus, the fantastic accuracy makes it maneuverable from numerous angles.

What Could’ve Been Better?

When using it for heavy-duty tasks, you’ll find it wears out quickly. While there’s no way to reverse the process, using a lubricant provides a longer lifespan. Also, there’s a chance the bits may jam if you’re trying to enlarge a hole, so it would be best if you made several smaller cuts.

Pros Easy storage

Versatile

3/8-inch chuck

Numerous sizes

Clear markings Cons Wears out quickly

May jam

The COMOWARE Cobalt Drill Bit set has many similarities with some of the other options on the list, but it has also made the necessary upgrades. It has the relevant functions to top rival brands, making for a fantastic acquisition. Rest assured, you can use it for a long time to get your money’s worth.

Why Did We Like It?

There are several features we need to cover, so let’s get right into it. It’s a 115-piece set of various size components arranged systematically. The markings consist of both numbers and letters, ensuring you’ve got the right piece close at hand.

It’s made from HSS, comprising 5% cobalt, which has several benefits. And it delivers the necessary sturdiness, allowing you to work in various conditions irrespective of heat and abrasion.

Particularly pleasing is the 135-degree split point for improved accuracy, complemented by the twist design. It prevents walking and clears chips faster, ensuring clean cuts. Plus, you’ve got the option of using it on sturdy materials such as cast iron, temperature alloy, and hard plastics.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Compared to other models, it’s costlier, which may not please prospective buyers. We believe that in a face-off between price and quality, the latter wins hands down. However, if a tight budget restricts you, we understand the hesitation and desire to opt for some other set.

Pros Heat-resistant

Prevents abrasion

Versatile

Easy storage

Easy to organize Cons Slightly costly

We’re at the halfway point of our list, but there are several exciting products we’re yet to review. Next up is the CRAFTSMAN Drill Bit Set, making all the right noise so far. It has received a positive response from buyers, and we guarantee you’ll love all that it offers.

Why Did We Like It?

At the very outset, we must mention its outstanding durability that ensures a long lifespan. It has a rust-resistant gold oxide coating, ensuring you can use it in different conditions. You won’t need to worry about reliability as it has all the components to handle a wide range of tasks.

It comes with the usual split point function for greater accuracy, permitting you to make burr-free holes. You’ve at your disposal 14-bit pieces, allowing you to operate the machine from various angles for the best results. In that regard, the high-speed steel construction proves useful, considerably reducing your work hours.

The drill bits also have a round shank, forming a tight-fit for much-needed stability. Apart from that, the plastic carrying case is highly effective, and you can arrange all the components in a systematic manner. It keeps your tools in prime condition, delivering consistent output in most situations.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We’ve received reports stating it wears out quickly after regular use, and you might face problems drilling into sturdy materials. Another point of contention is that it doesn’t come with ¼-inch shank bits, which is an inconvenience. You’ll have to purchase it separately, which will drive up the overall cost.

Pros Round shank

Corrosion-resistant

Split point

Precision performance

Plastic case Cons No 1/4-inch shank bits

Wears out quickly

The EZARC Drill Bit Set has most bases covered, which is why it’s on most people’s wish list. If you ask us, it’s noteworthy aspect is the terrific versatility coupled with sturdiness, making it one of the more popular models. You get exceptional stability in your tasks, by which it stands out in the market.

Why Did We Like It?

Straight off the bat, the six-inch long, five-piece drill bits are highly versatile, allowing you to effectively carry out numerous projects. Each component has unique attributes that come in handy, allowing you to use it on metal, wood, plastic, and brick.

We especially liked the multi-grind sharp edges for high-speed drills as they reduce the time and effort needed while adding efficiency. The bits perform 85% faster than standard units and are supported by the U-flute design that clears the cutting path to get rid of debris.

Plus, the bits are made from high-quality tungsten, meaning it’s exceptionally robust while the carbide head retains sharpness for a long time. It provides much-needed longevity, and you won’t have to worry about the bits breaking in the middle of a task.

Finally, thanks to the hex shank, you’ve got the option of using the set on impactors or hammer drivers, made possible by the superior grip.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The price is one of the first things people see, and this is one aspect where it doesn’t bode well for prospective buyers. Given the range of features, we understand its increased value, but it might cause a section of buyers to miss out. So, you might be tempted to choose some other option.

Pros U-flute design

Efficient hex shank

Clears debris

Sufficient bit grip

85% faster cutting ability Cons Expensive

The Hymnorq Drill Bit has several remarkable functions, helping it top rival brands. Most users have expressed their admiration with attention to detail, proving to be highly-efficient. But that’s not the only good thing about it; read on to find out more.

Why Did We Like It?

For starters, it’s made from M35 cobalt steel composed of molybdenum and cobalt to create a sturdy alloy. On the hardness scale, it scores a staggering 67, which provides a long lifespan and the ability to make faster cuts. It won’t require much effort to make your way through sturdy materials as it solves the usual issues of walking or wanding.

You’ll enjoy working with it, thanks to the 135-degree split point for a more centered impact. We must mention that you’ll get the best results in metalworking as it’s built to cut through both hard and soft metals with aplomb. Significantly, it penetrates metals quickly without compromising on accuracy, which gives it an edge over other models.

In total, it’s a 15-piece metric set made available in a plastic case for better portability. The range of options speaks volumes about its versatility, allowing you to handle numerous projects with ease.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the titanium nitride coating has several advantages, how it’s coated isn’t ideal. It covers the length of the shank bit, causing it to spin in the chuck. This is not a severe issue, but you might find that the coating comes off with regular use.

Pros 135-degree split point

Fast performance

Versatile

Durable

Prevents walking Cons The coating may come off

Spins in the chuck

The IRWIN Drill Bit Set is turning quite a few heads among potential buyers, thanks to the 29 components that come with it. You get incredible versatility, while the improved cutting angle enhances accuracy during tasks. No wonder it has received a positive response, taking it to the top of the charts.

Why Did We Like It?

Right away, you’ll notice the incredible variety on offer, ranging from five bit pieces to a maximum of 29 pieces, making it handy for several projects. It comes in a rubber molded case for suitably arranging all the components and preventing bumps and scratches if dropped accidentally. You may also remove the individual cartridges for carrying relevant components to the job site.

We liked the cobalt steel construction for much-needed durability, delivering consistent performance for a long time. It has the added benefit of being heat and abrasion-resistant, allowing you to drill into the sturdiest of surfaces. Plus, the 135-degree split point minimizes walking and centers the force for carving out clean holes.

What’s more, it comes in a web pattern for better grip and burr-free output. It stabilizes the drilling mechanism and reduces the time it takes to cut. Hence, you won’t have to waste time on a single job, making it suitable for professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Like some of the other products, it wears out after regular use, making it difficult to get the desired cuts. So, you need to use lubricating oil to reduce friction and heat build-up, ensuring the bits last longer. However, you’ll have to purchase the oil separately.

Pros Minimizes walking

5% cobalt

Heat-resistant

Prevents abrasion

Web construction Cons Requires lubricating oil

Wears out quickly

When it comes to accuracy, it’s very tough to look past the NEIKO Drill Bit Set. It delivers high-speed performance, thanks to its unique design and the availability of multiple components. It produces nothing short of the best, and you’ll love all that it offers, allowing you to get a stable output.

Why Did We Like It?

If you’re looking for a muscular unit, you can try what NEIKO has to offer. You’ll see the drill bits are shorter than other brands, serving a dual purpose – more force and added durability while drilling.

Further adding to the sturdiness is the Molybdenum M2 high-speed steel construction, consisting of carbides. It provides excellent resistance against wear and tear, ensuring you can use it for extended periods without any hassle. The drill bits are designed to last a long time, and combined with the 135-degree tip; they form a potent combination.

You can make powerful cuts without compromising on accuracy, allowing you to drill through metals, plastics, or other rigid surfaces. Additionally, the ¼-inch hex shank proves useful since it’s compatible with most standard shanks and drivers. You can make quick changes for an uninterrupted experience, highlighting the versatility it delivers.

Finally, the suitable size of the components permits you to work in tight areas with precision.

What Could’ve Been Better?

For all that’s good, it suffers from bending, which makes the pieces ineffective. You might notice the bits getting hotter as you work, causing them to bend near the base. Other than that, the plastic holder doesn’t have pegs on the side, which isn’t an ideal scenario.

Pros Accurate

Powerful

Quick-change shanks

Works well in tight spots

Hex shank holder Cons May bend

No pegs on the plastic holder

The INTOO Drill Bit Set may seem like a simple unit but don’t be fooled. It packs a punch and offers a variety of options for you to complete numerous tasks. You can make precise cuts while the durable nature ensures it lasts a long time for fantastic performance.

Why Did We Like It?

If you liked our previous recommendation, then wait till you check out the features on this one. We begin by discussing the incredible range, made possible by the inclusion of 72-pieces, which comes in handy for numerous tasks. The components are made from industrial-grade high-speed steel, delivering the required sturdiness as you drill through hard surfaces.

It has a 118-degree sharpened edge for precision performance, ensuring you can control the drill to carve out clean holes. In that regard, the titanium coating proves useful and minimizes damage for more reliability. You get much-needed longevity, and there’s no need to worry about the bits malfunctioning.

Whether you’re a professional or DIY enthusiast, you’ll have a great time working with it. All the components are available in a single plastic box for easy and systematic storage, having the added advantage of rust resistance. Plus, you can carry it in your pocket or toolbox without any difficulty.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One of the problems users have come across is that it tends to get off-center while drilling into metal. As a result, it wears out quickly after regular use, which is seen with most units. We suggest you keep extra pieces nearby for a seamless experience.

Pros High hardness

Titanium coating

Long lifespan

Versatile

Transparent storage box Cons Wears out quickly

If what you need is speed, then you’ll love working with the AmazonBasics Drill Bit Set. But that’s not the only good thing about it, thanks to the precise construction, delivering desired results. You can work from different angles and handle numerous tasks with aplomb, thereby leading to a positive response.

Why Did We Like It?

Firstly, there are 21 drill bits, allowing you to work on various materials like hard metal, aluminum alloy, stainless steel, and titanium alloy. It delivers outstanding versatility, and the components come in handy for numerous projects, thanks to the many bit sizes.

The drill bits are made from high-speed steel, but the significant addition is the titanium coating with quenching treatment. These two aspects form a potent combination to reduce damage and keep the bits in top condition to drill clean holes. It provides a burr-free operation, leading to an increase in demand.

Furthermore, the blades have an inclined shape to make them suitable for precision-grinding without affecting their power. It delivers exceptional cutting ability and quickly disposes of chips or debris to clear the cutting path. Finally, the case provides convenient storage and makes transportation more manageable.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The box may appear bulky, given that it’s made of plastic, which isn’t a significant issue, but it might be an inconvenience for some people. It would also be helpful if you were wary of the lock, which may malfunction. Therefore, you’ll have to pull hard on the box to open it.

Pros Quenching treatment

Precision grinding

Inclined blade

Fast

Efficient chip removal Cons Bulky box

The locking mechanism could malfunction

Drill Bits for Metal Buyer’s Guide

Now, we must discuss the essential aspects of drill bits for metal, to provide a better understanding behind our choice of products. These minute details aren’t visible on the surface and requires us to delve deep into the workings of the product.

Drill bits may seem fairly innocuous, but make no mistake about the complex nature of the tool. Manufacturers need to dedicate substantial effort to come up with the relevant design and we’re here to tell if the product has undergone improvement. So, keep in mind the following points to make the correct purchase.

Durability

When it comes to metalworking, there’s no other option but for the tool to be durable. Drill bit sets for metal, must be made from quality materials, delivering the requisite sturdiness.

The components must be carefully chosen and adding a steel or metal exterior isn’t enough. It has to be rust-resistant, capable of handling the work environment and most importantly must deliver consistent results. You should look to see if the drill bit tends to wear out quickly which doesn’t speak well of the product.

Any robust model must deliver consistent output and shouldn’t break down in the middle of work for a smooth experience.

Ease of Use

While drill bits may seem straightforward and easy to use, the reality is different. For first-time users it takes a while to get the hang of it. So, manufacturers must ensure that it isn’t too difficult to operate and you get to see desired results quickly.

The primary purpose of the unit is to make work more manageable and in that regard there can’t be compromises. There’s no point buying a model if users find it cumbersome to grapple with the features because the need of the hour is efficiency.

The faster you come to grips with the nuances of the drill bit, the better your chances of making the project stand out.

Cutting Ability

Next, we come to cutting ability and it’s fair to say that without adequate power there’s no point purchasing a drill bit. But there are several sub-factors we need to consider such as depth of the cuts, cleanliness and precision. Firstly, to drill holes in metal it must have substantial strength; however, you must be able to control the power to get accurate results.

Also, the holes must be clean and burr-free, making it suitable for intricate projects which adds to the versatility. You must have the option of adjusting the cutting width based on different tasks, ensuring it’s a fantastic purchase.

Verdict

We’ve reached the end of our guide, and hopefully, you’ve got a better understanding of drill bits for metal.

It reduces both time and effort, increasing the efficiency you’re likely to get on various projects. Moreover, thanks to the fantastic toolbox, all your components can be stored systematically for smooth operation.

Before signing off, we’ve decided to assist you a bit more by narrowing down the top products in various categories. For the best overall performance, you can choose the DEWALT DW1361 Drill Bit Set, while the COMOWARE Drill Bit Set is incredibly dependable.

Furthermore, the DEWALT DW1582 Drill Bit is highly efficient, leading to increased demand. That’s all the time we’ve got; we’ll be back very soon with more exciting reviews.

Till then, enjoy the smooth cuts and seamless performance of drill bits, and remember, masks are just as crucial as gloves and goggles. Bye!

Related Articles

13 Best Cordless Oscillating Tools

13 Best Screwdriver Sets on the Market Today

13 Best Wood Routers for Professionals & Amateurs Alike

Simply the Best Stained Glass Ring Saws

49 FREE DIY Router Table Plans For an Epic Home Workshop

10 Best Shop Vacs For Dust Collection

11 Best Hammer Drills on the Market Today

11 Best Tap And Die Set on the Market Today | Buyer’s Guide

11 Best Torque Wrenches on the Market Today | Buyer’s Guide

11 Best Multi Tools of 2021 Reviewed | Buyer’s Guide

11 Best Angle Grinders on the Market Today

13 Best Chainsaws for the Money

13 Best Tile Saws Reviewed | Buyer’s Guide

6 Best Chainsaw Brands to Consider

11 Best Sliding Compound Miter Saws

11 Best Belt Sanders Right Now

13 Best Jigsaws

13 Best Stud Finders – Review & Buyer’s Guide

13 Best Bench Grinders of Saws

11 Best Drywall Cutting Tool

9 Most Powerful Cordless Drills

13 Best Tool Boxes

13 Best Jigsaws

13 Best Chainsaw Sharpener

13 Best Chainsaw Chap

13 Best Bench Vise

13 Best Dremel/Rotary Tools