Over the past couple of years, drones have caught the attention of the masses. Everyone wants a drone, even if they don’t know what they want it for. But that doesn’t mean that they’re useless.

One of the main uses people find with drones is for photography. Drones can capture angles that we as humans possibly can’t. That goes especially true for architectural photography, where something can’t be reached at all.

There are a few things that you should consider when it comes to selecting a drone, like battery life, mobility, construction, camera quality, etc. Here are two of the best drones for architectural photography.

The Two Best Drones for Architectural Photography

Introduction

The Mavic Pro Platinum is the second iteration of the Mavic drone from DJI. When it comes to design, there’s very little change, apart from a slightly different color scheme. One of the best features of the Mavic Pro is that the rotors of the drone fold into the body, so you don’t have to carry it around awkwardly.

Product Benefits

Weighing at 1.6 pounds, this is one of the lightest drones on the market. That makes it extremely mobile and able to capture shots from tight places without a hitch. What makes it better than its younger brother is two main features. For one thing, it has a longer flight time. For another, the rotors aren’t as loud.

On average, the drone stays in the air for about 28 minutes with normal usage. If you’re a vlogger or independent creator and need some amazing shots, then this is a great piece of tech to have.

Image via João Rocha@joaoplrocha

When it comes to operating the drone, the controller does a fairly good job. The controller is about the size of an average game controller, so it doesn’t add too much bulk to your gear. There’s an LCD to display connection status, battery remaining, and other useful information about your drone. It’s also got controls to record video and take photos.

At the bottom of the controller, there’s a receptacle where you can neatly connect your smartphone to get a first-person view from the camera of the drone.

Customer Opinion

The Mavic Pro Platinum is a drone that holds its own against its competition. But my absolute favorite thing about the Pro Platinum isn’t the small size or convenient features. It’s just how mobile it is. The smaller size makes it extremely easy to operate. That also makes it nimble in the air and easy to get into some very tight spaces for some amazing shots.

Image via Lloyd Dirks@lloydaleveque

Verdict

Priced at $1100, the Mavic Pro Platinum is not cheap. It’s an expensive drone, but that also means that you’re paying for quality. The picture quality is great, and it’s compact enough to fit into small bags and cases. The battery life isn’t also too bad, with 28 minutes of flight on a single charge. But where it stands out is the outstanding mobility. That alone makes the Mavic Pro Platinum worthy of demanding a thousand dollars from your pocket.

Introduction

The Phantom Pro is one of DJI’s flagship offerings in the drone market. Unlike the Mavic Pro, this isn’t a compact drone. It’s designed to be bulky and designed to ensure that there are better camera quality and more time for recording when it’s in the air.

This certainly isn’t a cheap drone by any argument, coming in at $1800, but you are paying for one of the best drones on the market. But is the price worth the package you’re getting?

Product Benefits

The body of the Phantom Pro is nearly identical to its predecessor. But it does pack in more sensors into the legs. At this size, you’d expect the drone to remain in the air for quite some time, and that does hold true. DJI claims that the drone has a flight time of 30 minutes. In real-world scenarios, that figure should be closer to 28 minutes, but that’s not far from the claim.

But the standout feature of the Phantom Pro has to be the amazing camera. DJI has put in a tremendous amount of effort into ensuring that the camera stands above the competition, and it shows.

Image via Jason Blackeye@jeisblack

You can shoot in 4k at 60fps or go down to 1080p at 120fps if you’re looking for slow-motion shots. Images and video are crisp and clear, making them perfect if you’re into professional photography or clogging.

The Phantom Pro comes with a touchscreen controller which you use to control all of the drone’s features. The interface is clean and easy to use, making it a joy to use.

Image via Jason Blackeye@jeisblack

Customer Opinion

Although the $1500-1800 asking price is relatively high, the price is well worth it if you consider that this is one of the best, if not the best camera drone on the market. That demands a premium, and it’s well worth it. If you’re a professional content creator, then this is a must-have in your arsenal.

Verdict

As a camera drone, the Phantom Pro has very few equals. The long flight time and impeccable camera quality give you a lot of freedom to create stunning works of art, whether you’re into professional photography, videography, vlogging, or anything else. The price can be off-putting for some people, but that’s no reason not to take a good, hard, and long look at this drone. DJI’s Phantom Pro series of drones have always been known as the “iPhones of drones,” and it’s plain to see why.

That depends on what you’re looking for. If you’re starting to get into drones, but want one of high quality, then the Mavic Pro Platinum can be a great way to get started. The mobility and portability can’t be beaten, along with the long flight time. The camera isn’t as great as the Phantom Pro, but it’s terribly good, and you can use it to take some great shots or video.

But if you’re a video producer looking for the perfect camera and picture quality, then it’s got to be the Phantom Pro. The camera is off the charts and makes it very hard to recommend anything else.