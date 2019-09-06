11 Best Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioners of 2019

In modern times, if there is one luxury that we enjoy regularly, it’s going to be an air conditioner. Returning to a space that’s hot and damp can be pretty uncomfortable.

In truth, a portable air conditioner is not sufficient when you’re trying to cool a large room with high ceilings. But, in the case of dual hose portable AC unit, the efficiency is going to surprise you big time.

If you’ve got a realistic expectation, you’ll be thrilled with what dual hose portable air conditioners can offer. It comes with two hoses, one of which is an intake hose, and the other being an exhaust hose. These models are designed to be more energy-efficient than regular ones.

Moreover, we’re always waiting to reap the benefits of our investment, come what may. And you’ll be glad to find out that your room will be cooling 40-50% faster with these kinds of AC units.

Finding the right one that will suit your needs can be challenging. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered in the following guide with the best dual hose portable air conditioners this season.

So, without further ado, let’s get started!

Best Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioners

If you’ve got a small to a medium-sized room that you want to cool, this dual-hose conditioner will be a suitable option. It can cool up to a total of 425 square feet area, with its 12,000 BTU of cooling capacity.

Just like other portable air conditioners, you also need to vent this one by using the hose that comes along with this piece. However, self-evaporating technology helps to eliminate the need to drain the stored water. The benefit of using this air conditioner is that it can cool your room faster and more efficiently.

It comes with a 24-hour timer that you can assess via the electronic control panel that has a digital display. This feature is beneficial to preset the time when you want the AC to operate automatically.

Also, it includes a remote control through which you can choose among three different fan speeds. And the dehumidification capacity is about 80 pints per day, which ensures a pleasant environment even during the rainy days. Moreover, for a comfortable and efficient cooling, it comes with an intelligent auto mode.

In the market of portable air conditioner, Whynter has been a common household name for many years. This brand is known for manufacturing eco-friendly products, which are lead-free and uses CFC free refrigerant. It has a dual hose operation with 14,000 BTU cooling efficiency, which is excellent for a room of 600-800 square feet.

This system has been designed for high-efficiency cooling, dehumidifying, and filtering the ambient air. The patented auto-drain technology helps to collect, use, and recycle moisture in the environment during the cooling process. After which the condensation process starts automatically without any manual interaction.

The rolling casters and the full-function remote control makes the usage of this air conditioner more simple. It comes with dual hose operation that makes it perfect for cooling larger rooms. The auto on-off feature works effectively to help you save on energy cost. It requires minimal maintenance as the carbon filter needs to be cleaned once in a while for better cooling performance.

This dual hose air conditioner is ideal for cooling your small to mid-sized homes which are up to 550 square feet. It includes a 24-hour on/off timer feature, with an in-built digital temperature display along with remote control. For optimal comfort, you can customize the settings between the fan and three other cooling operations, which also includes a dehumidifying mode.

You can select among the three separate modes of operation such as fan, cooling, and dehumidifier. The 24-hour programmable timer is useful in saving energy, while its soundless feature helps to grab a good night sleep. The HEPA filters function efficiently to ensure that clean and safe air is blown into the room and also prevents the buildup of bacteria and virus inside the system.

It’s a highly portable model with durable caster wheels. It has a high cooling capacity of 13,500 BTU, and it’s also one of the quietest dual-hose models. Moreover, the quick-install window kit can be placed in any vertical or horizontal opening windows for exhausting the unit. In the case of an electric outage, the restart programming feature makes it reasonably easy to start the system again.

It barely comes with any maintenance work. The auto-evaporation technology and the washable mesh filter doesn’t require any manual draining. As per the style matching your home decor, we can assure you that this modern black and the white-colored AC unit will suit a variety of spaces.

If you’re looking for spot cooling a small-sized room ranging from 150 to 225 square feet, this dual hose portable air conditioner with 8,000 BTU will be suitable for you. The directional air discharge louvers is an excellent feature of this product. It includes a 24-hour programmable timer which is used for switching the air conditioner on/off automatically.

Plus, you can set the fan speed by selecting one of the three different levels. The dehumidifying function of this dual hose air conditioner keeps the room cool and comfortable in all weather conditions. This feature is beneficial in preventing the growth of harmful viruses and bacteria. It doesn’t consume too much space in your room due to its compact size.

It includes a replaceable carbon filter and a washable pre-filter. Since this portable air conditioner needs to be vented for which it comes with a window kit along with extendable exhaust hose. It has a relatively low price tag; this model is the best choice that you can make if you’re on a tight budget.

This in-demand portable air conditioner has a 14,000 BTU rating, which is perfect for a room of 500 square feet. If you want the system to auto turn on and off, you can set the timer accordingly. For wireless control, it comes with a remote which is easy to operate and ensures quality performance.

The extra effort and time that is required for drainage are not present in this model due to its self-evaporating mechanism. Furthermore, it comes with three levels of fan-speed that you can select as per your preferences. You can also use this system for heating, cooling, dehumidifying, or only as a fan. These unique features make it one of the best dual hose portable AC’s.

However, if you select the dehumidifying mode, it might require additional drainage. It has a superior filtration technology that keeps the air free from dust, allergens, and other contaminants.

The portable and compact profile enables you to move it from one room to another by using the caster wheels. As it operates in 14,000 BTU, it saves up your energy costs without making any compromise on the cooling efficiency.

This is the most trending AC amongst the other dual hose portable systems. It delivers great cooling performance, and it makes comparatively less noise during its functioning. This model will provide you with a highly soothing and comfortable environment. It’s pretty compact, and it comes with rolling casters which makes it easy to move this unit around the house.

It has a cooling capacity of 8,000 BTU which is quite decent for an area of 150 to 200 square feet. You can also operate it at a variable speed other than having to opt for the maximum speed or nothing. And this unit also works effectively to help you save on energy costs with its 24-hour programmable timer. It has a sleek contemporary design that will complement all style of home decor.

It comes with a brilliant air vent system; auto-swing which is generally found in the split air conditioners. Moreover, the auto-swing feature with its top, inclined air discharge helps to evenly spread the cool breeze across the entire room. Plus, it has an auto evaporation system and a dehumidifier that functions with up to 1.8 pints per hour.

This is a reliable portable AC with a satisfying level of performance and a sufficient cooling efficiency. It functions without making any disturbing sound, and the set up is also quite easy. Honeywell’s Contempo Series is a popular choice for a standard portable dual hose air conditioner. The automatic vertical air distribution system is a powerful feature for fast and consistent airflow.

The dual filters help to extend the lifetime and ensure quality performance of the system, by protecting it from dust and hair. These filters are also washable, and regular maintenance optimizes the cooling efficiency of this machine.

It includes a full set window kit and remote control. You can regulate the temperature via digital control or the remote. For installation service, you can click on this link.

Moreover, it has three levels of fan speed and a sleep mode with a 24-hour energy-saving timer mechanism, which reduces your energy costs. The hassle-free auto-evaporation system eliminates the extra effort that is required for drainage purposes. Even when you select the dehumidifier function, the system comes with a continuous drain option.

The look and overall design of this portable air conditioner stand out from the rest of the units mentioned in this list. It is built with a high cooling power of about 14,000 BTU while it can entirely cover a room space of 550 to 700 square feet. On the other hand, the heating capacity of this system is around 13,000 BTU. You can use this unit for a multiple of functions such as- cooling, heating, fan, and dehumidification.

Sale Honeywell MO08CESWK Compact Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier... Enjoy Powerful air flow in a Compact Air...

Cools rooms up to 350 sq. Ft. Auto-evaporation,...

The built-in dehumidifier can remove about 79.2 pints per day. It comes with a touch control panel which is available with the digital LED display. And you also have the full function remote for setting the temperature. It has three different speed levels that you can choose from along with a timer for automatic operation.

You’ll find some other advanced features in this model, like the automated evaporation system, no-drip technology, and powerful airflow. It includes a window-venting kit and a flexible exhaust hose. And you can remove the vent when you’re not using the unit for cooling purposes.

The entire operation of this system is pretty quiet, and when you follow the installation manual, the set up gets more manageable. To make the mobility convenient, it has superior quality portable caster wheels.

This is the trending dual hose portable air conditioner with a stylish design and a sturdy built. The Whynter AC unit has three operational modes along with three levels of fan speed. You can opt for the dehumidifier, air conditioner, or even the fan mode.

The temperature settings are such that you can use it comfortably in all seasons. The dehumidifying capability of this unit is around 101 pints per day. Plus, you can shift this unit from one room to another as it comes with portable casters, which is an essential feature. It’s an affordable system when compared to the quality and functions of other air conditioners.

This unit is perfect for cooling an area of up to 500 square feet. The overall system is easy to operate, and it has a 24-hour programmable timer. You can control the thermostats through the available digital display or the full-function remote control.

Overall, the operation is quiet, and the carbon air filters that come along with this unit is also pretty efficient. These filters are also replaceable and washable.

Ivation 12,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner

This is an ideal dual hose portable air conditioner for a room that measures up to 450 square feet. It is a powerful system with 12,000 BTU which delivers fast and efficient cooling. The unique feature of this unit is the eco-friendly dual hose design that perfectly balances the pressure in the room. Furthermore, the drain alert systems also warn you before there is any leakage

It comes with five different modes of operation that you choose from such as- fan, dry, cool, sleep, and auto. You can use the remote control to adjust these features accordingly. The remote helps to set the timer, temperature, fan strength, and also the swing function in this AC unit. These settings help to ensure that the unit is energy efficient and optimizes cooling performance.

It comes with a 7 ft power cord, which means you can assess the distant plug points easily. Also, the sleek and modern design feature ensures easy installation without any hard and fast rule. If you’re looking for a space-saving and rapid cooling solution with efficient temperature regulation features the Ivation portable AC is the best choice you can make.

This is an award-winning portable air conditioner; you can use it throughout the year. During the winters you can use it for heating purposes, in the monsoons for dehumidifying and in summers for cooling your room. The three in one operation makes it stand out among the rest. It has an electronic control panel with a digital display.

The cooling capacity of the unit is around 14,000 BTU. You can save your energy cost by using the programmable timer correctly. The heating and dehumidifying capacity of this unit are comparatively better than the other systems.

It has a patented auto drain function that exhausts all the condensates without any manual interaction. The operation is soundless, and you can move the unit without causing any friction on the ground because of the quality casters.

It’s an eco-friendly unit, that is wholly lead-free, and it uses CFC free green refrigerant. It comes with quality carbon filters that are washable. And if maintained properly it can last you for a lifetime as it can function efficiently. Moreover, the unit also boasts of an air filter that has an antimicrobial airflow that removes dust, pet hair, as well as dander.

Conclusion

We hope this guide has helped you find out which portable dual hose AC unit is perfect for your requirements. Even though the price of a double hose AC is higher than the single hose ones, it’s well worth the cooling efficiency of this product. It does not create negative air pressure, as it pushes out the hot exhaust air.

For the final result, you can expect lower energy consumption and reduced cost from your monthly electricity bill. It’s best to invest your time and effort by getting a dual hose AC unit if you’re looking to cool a large space or one with high ceilings. When such benefits are waiting for you, why not order one?

Till next time!



