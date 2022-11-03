Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

When it comes to dual monitor desk stands, there are a lot of options available on the market. Among them, we recommend the Vivo STAND-V002, which comes with well-rounded features at an affordable price. You can get the Huanuo HNDS6 as well, featuring an innovative design. There’s also the Ergear EGCM1, which is a highly versatile stand.

Do you find the traditional single monitor setup for your PC to be boring and restrictive? Then it’s time you got a dual monitor stand and upgraded to two screens.

There is a reason why gamers, designers, and PC enthusiasts go gaga over a dual monitor setup. It offers a level of immersion that single monitors just can’t provide. However, the first thing you need for it is a good dual monitor mount. And this is where most people face a lot of trouble.

That’s why we did the hard work and reviewed some of the best options available today. So, if you are curious, jump in!

Top 9 Dual Monitor Stand For Desk

Vivo is a fairly well-known brand that manufactures ergonomic mounting solutions for monitors, TVs, projectors, and so on. The brand’s STAND-V002 is a popular dual monitor desk mount that comes with a high build quality and is available at a very reasonable price.

Why Did We Like It?

This stand sports a body made from reinforced aluminum and steel, which makes it highly durable. Because of that, it can easily mount two 22-pound screens without any issues. The removable VESA plates at the back make it convenient to mount a wide range of monitors from different brands.

What’s more, the stand comes with highly flexible arms and a center pole. The former offers +90-degree to -90-degree tilt adjustment, 180-degree swivel, and 360-degree rotation settings. Likewise, the center pole comes with a convenient height adjustment arm. Together, they allow you to adjust both monitors at the most ergonomic position.

The sleek cable management features enable you to keep your workspace clean. Furthermore, the sturdy C-clamp can be safely mounted at the edge of the table, which reduces the stand’s footprint, thereby helping save valuable desk space. You will also find it incredibly easy to set up, thanks to the detailed instruction manual included with the stand.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While using this dual monitor mount, we noticed that it is slightly heavier than other models with a similar design. This is the only complaint we have about this dual monitor stand, and if you do not care about the weight, you will find this stand to be quite useful.

Pros Highly ergonomic adjustment

Takes up very little space

East to set up

Affordably priced Cons Slightly heavier

The HNDS6 dual monitor stand manufactured by Huanuo can be set up within ten minutes or so. This particular model comes with an innovative mounting mechanism that makes it highly convenient to use for a dual monitor arrangement.

Why Did We Like It?

Owing to the gas spring arms of this stand, you can adjust each monitor independently without any hassle. Every joint in the arm is highly adjustable, which allows you to freely set the height and angle until the monitors reach your eye level. The joints can be tilted between -50 degrees and +35 degrees. Similarly, the arms offer 180-degree swiveling and 360-degree rotation adjustments.

What’s more, the stand comes with a sturdy C-clamp as well as a grommet kit, so you can use whichever is more compatible with your desk. Both of these mechanisms occupy very little space, which means that you get more free area on your desk.

The monitor attachment plates have a VESA pattern and can hold a monitor weighing between 4.4 pounds and 14.3 pounds. Besides, the solid construction of the arms keeps the monitors in a stable position until you change them.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This model can be considered as one of the most easily adjustable dual monitor stands available today. However, its convenience comes at a relatively higher price, which makes it a difficult purchase if you are on a tight budget.

Pros Easy to install and adjust

Saves space on your desk

Keeps the monitors stable

Sturdy construction Cons Relatively expensive

ErGear is a reputed brand among PC enthusiasts known for its high-quality monitor mounting systems. That is why we included the EGCM1 dual monitor stand on our list. It has been designed to be highly versatile, which means that you can mount most monitors on this stand with ease.

Why Did We Like It?

The EGCM1 features a dual floating mount design that makes it look as if your dual monitors are floating in midair. Of course, this is complemented by the minimalist profile and the 16.5-inch long center pole, both of which help to enhance your desktop experience.

This dual monitor stand comes with a C-clamp and a grommet kit, so you have two choices for setting it up on your desk. Also, the VESA mounting holes make it compatible with most flat screen or curved monitors. As for the adjustability, the mounting arms can be tilted between +85 degrees and -85 degrees, along with 180-degree swivel and 360-degree rotation options..

The cable management clips on the dual monitor arms help to keep the wires off your table. In addition, the installation is straightforward because of the detailed instruction manual.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While the tilt, rotation, and swivel settings of the monitors can be easily adjusted, the height adjustment is a bit challenging to pull off. Due to this aspect, the long center pole can make the screens feel too high or low, which can be inconvenient for many users.

Pros Works with most monitors

Easy to install

Takes up minimal space

Keeps your workspace neat Cons Height adjustment is difficult

Next up, we have reviewed the MF002 dual monitor stand by the brand Wali. This brand is known for its simple yet reliable mounting solutions, and the MF002 is no different. The stand comes with a sturdy build quality, which makes it a compatible choice for heavier monitors.

Why Did We Like It?

One of the most notable aspects of this particular freestanding dual monitor stand is its V-base design, which is more akin to traditional single monitor stands. At first look, you might feel skeptical about its stability, but the base is quite stable, even under heavy loads.

Speaking of loads, the high-grade materials used in the construction of this stand enable it to withstand two heavy monitors at once without any issues. The detachable VESA plates and clean cable management features make it convenient to use on a desktop.

Additionally, the dual monitor arms are easy to install and highly adjustable, which means that you can set the angle and height of the screens freely. They come with 360-degree rotation, along with 180-degree tilt and swivel functions. On top of that, you can conveniently extend and retract the arms to bring the screens to your eye level.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While the V-base has a sleek design, it does take up slightly more space on your desk than a clamped or grommet base. If you keep all of your office supplies on the desk, you may find this aspect a little inconvenient.

Pros Stable, freestanding design

Durable build

Easy to install

Freely adjustable arms Cons Takes up more space on your desk

EVEO Premium Dual Monitor Stand 10-32”,Dual Monitor Mount VESA... Dual Monitor Stand - for a clean and organized...

Dual Monitor Stand for 2 monitors

The Eveo brand is known for manufacturing a wide range of electronic accessories. On that note, the brand’s monitor mounts are especially popular among consumers, which is why we included the Premium dual monitor stand on our list. As you can guess from the name, this is a premium-quality stand with gas spring arms that is convenient to use.

Why Did We Like It?

The individually adjustable gas spring arms of this stand gives you full freedom to adjust the dual monitors in any way you wish. They come with 180-degree tilt and swivel functions and 360-degree rotation. Moreover, they can be extended up to 20 inches horizontally and 7.4 to 18 inches vertically for added flexibility.

You can even remove one of the arms and use it as a single monitor stand. The setup is pretty simple and quick as well, and it can be completed within 5 minutes at most. It comes with desk clamps and a grommet, so you get two choices for installation.

The stand comes with a VESA mount desk organizer, which works well with its sleek design to reduce desktop clutter and free up valuable space. And it is made using high-quality materials for maximum sturdiness.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Due to its premium quality build and features, it comes with a hefty price tag. As such, it might not be the most feasible choice to go with, especially if you are on a limited budget. In that case, you can opt for other options that are more reasonably priced.

Pros Quick to set up

Can be adjusted in any manner

Highly ergonomic

Sturdy design Cons Not very budget-friendly

Here, we have reviewed the HD04B-002 articulating desk mount by Hemudu. While the brand is primarily known for its floor TV stands, its desk stands for monitors also deserve a special mention. This particular dual monitor stand comes with a strong and supportive design to support heavier monitors with relative ease.

Why Did We Like It?

Unlike many other dual-stand monitors available today, this option comes with a vertical stacking design. Because of that, it has a better weight management mechanism, which allows you to mount heavier and larger monitors with ease. And with the adjustable height of the center pole, you won’t need to worry about the monitors being stacked too high either.

Apart from that, it comes with VESA-compatible plates, which makes it a compatible dual monitor stand for Dell, Samsung, LG, Acer, and a lot of other brands. For convenience, the base has both C-clamp and grommet mounting options, which can attach the stand to a maximum desk thickness of 2.9 inches.

The integrated cable management features ensure convenience as they help keep your workspace free from unnecessary clutter. This stand is fairly quick to assemble, but if you face any problems during setup, you can contact the brand’s friendly tech support for help.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Even though the stand has a 360-degree rotation, the tilt and swivel functions have a very limited range. Because of this, the monitors cannot be adjusted as freely, which makes it relatively less ergonomic when compared to other desk stands.

Pros Unique vertical mounting design

Supports large and heavy monitors

Good for saving space on the desktop

Quick to assemble Cons Tilt and swivel functions have a limited range

Quarx is a very popular brand among PC enthusiasts, despite having a very limited lineup of products. This is because it focuses more on quality, which makes the brand highly reliable. The Flyte dual monitor stand is also no exception, as it comes with a sturdy all-metal build.

Why Did We Like It?

One of the most notable features of this particular dual monitor stand is its use of the brand’s unique ArmAdjust technology. With it, you can freely set the position, angle, and orientation of the dual monitors, which helps to reduce back and posture issues.

Moreover, the stand includes a robust 6-inch base that offers stability so that the monitors do not wobble under any circumstances. And the VESA mounting plates ensure that you can attach a wide range of monitors to the stand. In this regard, the mounting plates come with a clip-on clamp feature, which makes it easy to attach the monitors.

Apart from that, the packaging includes a detailed installation guide along with the necessary tools to make the assembly process quick and simple. It features both grommet and C-clamp mounting, which gives you two choices for setting it up.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The stand’s premium build quality and convenient features increase the price of this stand considerably when compared to other similar products. So, if you have a limited budget, this is not a feasible option to go for.

Pros Highly stable monitor arms

Can be freely adjusted

Easy to install

Ergonomic design Cons Expensive to purchase

Sale Gibbon Mounts Dual Monitor Stand, Free Standing Fully Adjustable... High Compatibility: The Dual monitor stand widely...

Ergonomic Design: To help ward off the eye, neck,...

Gibbon Mounts holds considerable expertise in making mounting solutions for TVs, laptops, PC monitors, and projectors. Similarly, its dual monitor stand is a quality product with a sturdy yet stable freestanding base that can help support your desktop setup.

Why Did We Like It?

This dual monitor mount comes with VESA-compatible attachment plates, which support flat and curved monitors from different brands. Also, the mounting arms can be ergonomically adjusted to reduce neck and back strain. They come with 180-degree swivel, 360-degree rotation options, and a tilting range between -35 and +90 degrees.

What’s more, the center pole comes with a convenient height adjustment option, which helps you to keep the monitors at eye level. This pole is attached to a freestanding base made from premium quality alloy steel with an arc-shaped design for maximum stability.

It is also easy to assemble on your desk. If you follow the instructions provided in the manual, you can set it up within 10 minutes at most.

What Could’ve Been Better?

As it is made from alloy steel and has a large arc design, the base of this stand is quite heavy. Due to this aspect, users who move around a lot may find this to be an inconvenience since it makes it difficult to carry.

Pros Reduces neck and back strain

Does not wobble

Quick to set up

Sturdy build quality Cons Relatively heavy

For this review, we have selected the dual monitor stand by Tempspace. It is a relatively smaller brand, but its products are of pretty good quality, which is why we decided to try this option out. This dual monitor mount comes with heavy-duty gas spring arms and an ergonomic design that will ensure a comfortable working experience.

Why Did We Like It?

The arms support a wide range of motions, which makes a stand incredibly easy to adjust. Its tilt angle ranges between -45 to +90 degrees, while the swivel and rotation functions have a range of 180 degrees and 360 degrees, respectively. You can easily adjust the height of the arms as well, which makes the overall design quite ergonomic.

Its enlarged base comes with both C-clamp and grommet mounting kit for convenience. Both of these mounting options provide optimal stability to avoid wobbling. On the other end, the VESA-compatible mounting plates are reinforced with sheet metal that improves screen suspension.

In addition, the bracket arms come with convenient cable management features, which keep your desk tidy. And the long warranty support of 5 years offers a sense of reliability to the users.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One thing we noticed with this stand is that the instructions provided in the user manual are not very informative. Because of this, you may face some problems while setting it up, especially if you don’t have a lot of experience with these stands.

Pros Supports a wide range of motion

Highly stable

Clean cable management features

Comes with a long warranty of 5 years Cons The instructions for setup are not very clear

Dual Monitor Stand For Desk Buying Guide

Now that we have concluded the list of the top dual monitor stands, have you decided on which one you want to buy? If you haven’t, then don’t worry – we can understand your predicament. Buying the right dual monitor stand for your desk is not as easy as it sounds.

So, to help you decide, we have prepared this concise buyer’s guide. It contains some of the most pertinent factors that you need to keep in mind when buying such stands. We suggest that you keep reading!

1. Mounting Type

When it comes to dual monitor desk stands, you will notice that there are three primary mounting types available – freestanding, clamped, and grommet. The freestanding mount is the most convenient to use out of the three. All you need to do here is place it on your desk, and you’ll be good to go.

However, there may be issues with stability, which is why clamped and grommet mounts exist. While they require some effort to set up, they are usually more stable than freestanding mounts, which prevents your monitors from wobbling.

You also need to pay attention to the monitor mounting attachments on the arms. Make sure that they come with a VESA-compatible attachment plate, which is the most widely accepted mounting standard for modern monitors.

2. Sturdiness

Sturdiness is an important factor to consider when looking for the right stand. This aspect ensures that the framework is strong enough to withstand two monitors without drooping down or bending.

In that context, desk stands that have a metallic body are considerably more sturdy than the ones with a plastic or wooden body. Also, the design of the base influences the overall sturdiness of the dual monitor stand. If it is thick enough, it will remain stable at all times, and vice versa.

3. Cable Management

Surely, you wouldn’t want to work on a desk that has cables lying all over the place, right? That is why the cable management features of the stand should be kept in mind before making the final purchase.

Most stands come with simple cable management features, such as clips and adjustable straps that hold the cable along the mounting frame. The others come with integrated cable management features, where the cables run through the inside of the frame, which keeps them protected from damage. However, setting up the cables is more difficult in case of these models, which is a downside.

4. Adjustability

You should also keep in mind the adjustability of the arms when purchasing a dual monitor stand. Make sure that the mounting arms are freely movable in all directions for your own convenience.

There are four aspects that determine the adjustability of the arms – tilt, swivel, rotation, and height. The tilt setting allows you to set the angle at which you view the screen. A high tilt range allows you to change the viewing angles more freely.

Likewise, the swivel function determines the direction in which your screen is facing. If your screen has a good swiveling range, you can adjust your screens to face completely different directions, which allows two people to use the screens at once.

As for the rotation, it helps to set the orientation of the screen to either landscape or portrait mode. This is highly beneficial for designers since some apps can only be used in portrait mode.

And finally, the height allows you to set the monitors at eye level. This can be useful for short or tall people, as it will allow them to adjust the monitors according to their height.

Dual Monitor Stand For Desk Verdict

If you have been using a single monitor setup since the beginning, then you will definitely find a dual monitor upgrade to be worth it. And with the information we have provided here, you can get started with the setup easily.

Before we say goodbye, we would like to mention our top picks from the list above. Our personal favorite is the Vivo STAND, owing to its highly ergonomic and space-saving design. It is a well-rounded option that comes at an affordable price.

If you want a unique design and increased sturdiness, then you can spend a little more money and go for the Huanuo. However, if you want a stand that is highly versatile, you can opt for the ErGear, which can handle most monitors with ease.

That’s all we had to say for today. Farewell, everyone!