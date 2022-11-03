Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

The ErGear Dual Monitor Stand is an excellent, fully adjustable option that can support most 13 to 32-inch monitors. It has multiple adjustment features, including an articulating arm and 360-degree rotation, but the assembly process requires some effort.

If you’re planning to upgrade your gaming setup, getting a reliable dual monitor stand is one of the first things to do.

Such a stand can provide a better gaming experience, help save space, and promote better ergonomics. But finding an option that meets your particular requirements can be quite challenging, which is why we’ve reviewed some of the best ones here in this guide.

So, check it out before making a decision!

8 Best Dual Monitor Stand For Gaming

The ErGear dual monitor stand comes from a brand that specializes in the development of solutions to enhance your workspace. It is a fully adjustable option that supports a wide selection of monitors and comes with two desk mount options. This, along with the easy swivel and tilt functions, makes it perfect for gaming.

Why Did We Like It?

Wider compatibility is important when buying products like monitor stands, which is why the ErGear dual monitor stand is such a great pick. It supports monitors with screen sizes ranging from 13 to 32 inches, making it highly compatible with most curved and flat-screen monitors. This is also possible since each of its arms can support upto 17.6 pounds of weight.

Apart from that, this dual monitor stand is easily adjustable, making it easy to position the monitors for better viewing angles. Making adjustments is also easy, with the help of the articulating arm that offers 360 degrees rotation, 180 degrees swivel, and ±85 degree tilt functions.

As for the mounting features, you get two options; the stand can be mounted using the grommet hardware or with the help of the provided C-clamp. And the manufacturer even provides some cable management clips with the stand, making it easy to secure the cables.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The ErGear dual monitor stand has some great features, provides an unmatched experience, and is an ideal option for serious gamers. And while we couldn’t find any serious downsides to it, assembling the stand was not as easy as expected and required considerable effort.

Pros Sturdy build

Easily adjustable

Ergonomic design

Wide range of motion Cons Not very easy to assemble

Coming with some innovative features such as LED lights and gas spring adjustability, the Joy Worker gaming dual monitor stand is another outstanding option. It is a versatile product that can be used for gaming, office work, and study because of its easy adjustability and wide range of motion.

Why Did We Like It?

There are several things to like about the Joy Worker gaming dual monitor stand, so let’s start with its construction. This stand is made using premium quality plastic that provides it with incredible durability, making it one of the sturdiest options currently available on the market.

And because of this construction, its dual monitor arms can easily support monitors weighing upto 17.6 pounds without any worries.

For adjustability, the stand comes with gas spring-powered arms that allow changing the angle of the monitor effortlessly. And due to the wide range of motion that these arms are capable of, you can position the monitor for gaming, study, or other purposes as required without hassle.

Installation is also easy since the stand comes with a one-piece clip and grommet that offer two different types of installation methods. Additionally, all components and accessories required for the installation are included in the package.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The high-quality construction and ergonomic design of this monitor stand from Joy Worker make it a highly compelling option. But keep in mind that this stand is quite heavy, and adjusting the arms may require a lot of strength, though, with regular use, the process will become easier.

Pros Durable construction

Easy assembly

Wide compatibility

Versatile Cons Very heavy

The next item on this list is the Mountup ultrawide dual monitor arm, which offers drill-free installation and comes with integrated cable management. It is compatible with a wide selection of curved and flat monitors and can be the perfect upgrade for your gaming, study, or professional requirements.

Why Did We Like It?

Like the best options in the category, this ultrawide dual monitor stand from Mountup supports a wide range of monitors ranging from 17 to 35 inches. These include both curved and flat-screen monitors from brands such as Asus, Acer, Dell, Lenovo, LG, HP, and more. This means that the chances of incompatibility are minuscule if you go with this monitor stand.

Also, the stand offers a wide range of motion, simplifying the process of adjusting your monitors to get the best experience. The reason for that is its 90-degree down tilt support coupled with the 180-degree swivel and 360-degree rotation capabilities. And that’s not all. The monitor arms can extend up to 24.7 inches and rise to 20.1 inches, further enhancing adjustability.

We were also impressed by how easy the installation process was, thanks to the grommet and c-clamp mounting options, and clear installation instructions are also provided.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We did not experience any issues as far as the build quality and day-to-day use of the Mountup ultrawide monitor stand were concerned. But we did notice that the vertical pivot is not very effective and may require some improvement in its design to make it more functional.

Pros Easy to assemble

Good build quality

Wide compatibility

Value for money Cons Ineffective vertical pivot

Best known for its range of productivity solutions, the Eveo brand has outdone itself with this dual monitor stand. Coming with an ergonomic design that reduces clutter and features a removable arm and spring system, this stand is a must-have for anyone who wants a better gaming experience.

Why Did We Like It?

One of the first things we noticed about the Eveo dual monitor stand was the manufacturer’s focus on quality. This stand has been built using premium materials that ensure maximum sturdiness, allowing it to support monitors ranging from ten to 32 inches. Despite that, it has an ergonomic design that can be very handy in saving desk space.

Additionally, you can set up the monitor arms using the grommet or the desk clamp as preferred. The design also makes the installation process quick and easy, and the stand can be installed within five minutes. One reason for that is that the stand is fully VESA-compatible.

For adjustability, this dual monitor stand features a removable arm and spring system that easily adjusts the screen position. It supports 360-degree rotation and 90-degree swivel, and the arms can extend horizontally up to 20 inches or vertically up to 18 inches, allowing better positioning.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Users who prefer to position their monitors in a vertical setup with one monitor on top of the other may not find this to be the best option. This is because the stand does not allow stacking monitors vertically since one arm needs to be mounted higher than the other.

Pros Ergonomic design

Easy to assemble

Multiple adjustable options

Durable Cons Does not support vertical stacking

Moving on to the next item, we bring you the Wali dual monitor stand, a VESA-compatible option that can support monitors upto 27 inches. It is a versatile option that can be used to mount LCD and LED flat-screen TVs as well as gaming monitors and comes with fully adjustable arms.

Why Did We Like It?

The Wali dual monitor stand can be a worthy choice for those looking for a VESA-compatible dual monitor mount that offers wide compatibility and easy adjustability. It supports most flat-screen LCDs, LED TVs, and computer monitors and is compatible with VESA 75x75mm or 100x100mm.

Besides that, the stand features arms that can be extended or retracted to position the monitor as required. They can even rotate from landscape to portrait mode and tilt to adjust the monitor for the best viewing angles, so you can have the dual monitor setup you want.

Another impressive thing about the Wali dual monitor stand is its durable construction, which utilizes high-grade materials to ensure that your monitors remain perfectly stable. And the modern design helps save space, making for a cleaner, more efficient work environment.

This design makes this stand suitable for a wide range of situations, including homes, schools, businesses, offices, etc.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While we were very impressed by the quality and performance of this monitor stand, there is one feature that could be improved upon. The base of the stand should have been heavier to prevent it from toppling over when positioning the monitor forward. But other than that, there are no issues.

Pros Modern design

High-quality construction

Wide compatibility

Easily adjustable Cons Lightweight base

The Huanuo dual monitor stand is among the most popular options on the market, and with good reason. Its features, like the full motion monitor arm, allow you to get the best viewing angles while reducing strain, while VESA compatibility ensures that it supports most gaming monitors.

Why Did We Like It?

Offering an impressive combination of high-quality construction and innovative features, the Huanuo dual monitor stand is a fantastic option in the segment. It has an upper articulating gas spring arm that can extend to 26.18 inches, allowing you to adjust the monitor to the preferred height and position.

The stand can be used with a wide selection of monitors since it offers VESA compatibility. This also makes assembly and installation easy, and you won’t need to spend much time or effort setting up your monitors using this stand.

However, the feature we liked the most about this stand was its integrated cable management, which can help keep cables neatly organized and help save space. And the full-motion monitor arms allow tilting, swiveling, or rotating your monitors as required.

The stand can also easily support two monitors with screen sizes up to 32 inches, making it suitable for gaming, graphics design, or other work.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The one thing you should know about the Huanuo dual monitor stand is that it takes up a lot of space behind the monitor. Because of this reason, this stand might not be ideal for those with limited workspace, though there are no complaints regarding its performance.

Pros Easy to adjust

Wide range of motion

Quick assembly and installation

Wide compatibility Cons Takes up a lot of space

Specially designed for gaming purposes, the Vivo dual monitor stand is the next item on our list and offers exciting features. It comes with a heavy-duty C-clamp or a grommet for easy installation and LED lights that can help create the perfect gaming setup or enhance an existing one.

Why Did We Like It?

The Vivo dual monitor mount stands out from the competition for several reasons. It is compatible with a wide range of monitors and can easily support screen sizes ranging from 17 to 32 inches and weighing up to 17.6 pounds. There is also support for VESA mounts which further enhance its compatibility.

Equally impressive are the blue LED lights that can help create the perfect ambiance for your gaming setup and are perfect for serious gamers. Then there is the pneumatic height adjustment feature, which helps ensure the most comfortable viewing experience through easy adjustability.

And speaking of adjustability, the monitor stand can be tilted to 90 degrees and supports 180 swivel and 360-degree rotation. These features allow adjusting the monitor in a vertical or horizontal position as needed for different purposes.

Similarly, the installation process is quite easy due to the presence of the removable VESA plates.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Vivo dual monitor stand requires a lot of room behind the desk for its arms to be able to move freely. So, you might need to move the desk away from the wall to use it. We would’ve liked this stand even more if it had a smaller, more compact footprint.

Pros Easy installation

Highly adjustable

Three-year manufacturer warranty

Wide motion range Cons Needs a lot of space

Continuing forward, we have the Quarx dual monitor stand that comes with the proprietary ArmAdjust technology of the brand. This helps keep the monitor arms sturdy while making it easy to adjust them as required to reduce strain on the back and eyes and get the best viewing experience.

Why Did We Like It?

With the Quarx Flyte dual monitor stand, there is plenty to like, such as its premium all-metal construction, which provides it with a high level of durability. It also helps set this monitor stand apart from the competition since most other brands offer plastic-based stands.

Apart from that, it has a specially designed six-inch base that works extremely well to secure the stand to the desk and prevent wobbling, reducing the chances of accidents. And the stand can be used on all types of surfaces, including wood, plastic, glass, metal, or others.

Compatibility is also not an issue with this excellent stand, as it supports monitors with screen sizes ranging from 17 to 32 inches. This means that monitors from various brands, such as Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, etc., can easily be used with it.

And it even includes cable management Velcro straps and rubber pads on the base for stability.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Quarx Flyte dual monitor stand is an amazing option that is durable, easy to adjust, and compatible with most monitors. That said, the installation instructions provided are not very clear, so you may need to rely on trial-and-error methods to set it up.

Pros Efficient design

Durable construction

Wide compatibility

Can be adjusted easily Cons Unclear installation instructions

Dual Monitor Stand For Gaming Buying Guide

In this section, we’ve shared some of the factors that should be considered when searching for the best dual monitor stand. This can make things much easier, help save time and effort, and ensure you end up with the most suitable option. So, let’s take a look!

1. Cable Management System

An integrated cable management system is one of the first things to consider when buying a dual monitor stand. People working with computers on a daily basis understand how difficult it is to keep all the cables arranged in an organized manner, preventing them from getting in the way.

An integrated cable management system can solve this problem effectively as it secures all the cables neatly in one place. It also makes the process of unplugging and rewiring the system easy and can help save a lot of space in and around the workspace.

The cable management system on monitor stands usually takes the form of holes or metal boxes for storing the cables. So, make sure to check the specifications of the stand for this feature before making a decision.

2. Size And Weight

The weight and the size of the monitor stand play an important role in determining whether it is capable of holding your monitors or not. Keep in mind the size of the monitor when looking for the stand, as lightweight stands may not be able to support larger monitors. Most dual monitor stands support a wide range of monitor sizes, from 17 to 32 inches.

Also, the size will determine how much space the stand will occupy on the wall or the desk where it will be placed. Larger stands, such as the dual monitor stand Dell, will naturally take up more space but have more weight and can support larger monitors easily.

It is also highly recommended to consider the maximum weight capacity of the stand and the weight of the monitors it has to support when making a purchase.

3. Mount Type

Dual monitor mounts are available in a wide variety of sizes, designs, and types, and it can be really helpful if you know the stand type which is required. For instance, some people prefer the freestanding dual monitor stand, which is a lightweight option that can be adjusted easily.

But it may not be ideal for those who want to save some desk space since this stand has to be placed on it.

Another option would be the dual grommet monitor stand, which can be attached to the desk and does not take up any desk space. However, this option will only work with thinner desks. That is why some people prefer the C-clamp mount, which can be fixed to the desk edge and can even be used on thicker desks.

The last option is the rise dual monitor stand, which is most suitable for people with lower desks that require their monitors to be elevated. These stands have easily adjustable heights and can also be used while standing up.

4. Durability

The durability of a monitor stand depends upon various factors, such as the material used in its construction, its design, and its weight. Manufacturers use different materials to construct monitor stands, the most common being plastic and metal. Plastic stands are generally lighter and less durable than metal ones, but this may not always be the case.

Similarly, the design plays a crucial role in determining the durability of the stand. As such, stands featuring sturdier bases and clamps for rigorous use tend to be better. Make sure to check the product specifications to learn about features affecting its durability, such as the presence of a heavy-duty clamp.

Also, long-term use can affect the durability of a monitor stand, and it may start to sag after a considerable period of use. In such cases, it is advisable to check whether it can still support the monitor regularly to prevent accidents.

5. Adjustability

Adjustability is among the most important factors and can improve the ease of use considerably. Most dual monitor stands come with several adjustability options, such as tilt function, swivel, and rotation to adjust the monitor as required.

These features allow setting the monitors at different angles to reduce strain while working on the computer and help get a better, more enjoyable experience. Adjustable options can be especially handy for gamers who use multiple monitor setups and can make the difference between winning and losing a game.

The best options on the market offer a 90-degree tilt function, along with a 180-degree swivel and 360-degree rotation. So, keep these in mind when considering the adjustability features available.

6. VESA Compliance

VESA is a set of standards regulating the manufacture of computer monitors and TVs. Monitors and TVs that are VESA compliant generally have a standardized pattern of holes on the back for easier mounting. Stands that support VESA-compliant monitors offer greater compatibility and can be used with a wide range of PC monitors.

Generally, the most common VESA-compliant setups include 100×100 mm or 75 x 75 mm mounts. However, not all monitors adhere to this regulation, so it is important to check your monitor before getting a stand to prevent issues with compatibility. While adapters are available that provide a solution for this problem, using them can be quite cumbersome.

Dual Monitor Stand For Gaming Final Verdict

Having an idea of your requirements and preferences can make the process of buying a dual monitor stand quite simple. Just make sure to check the various specifications and find out answers to questions such as how to make dual monitor stand taller. This can help save a lot of hassle later on.

Now, before wrapping things up, it is time to share our favorites from the list here. Our first choice would be the ErGear Dual Monitor Stand, which has an articulating arm, two mount options, and is compatible with a wide selection of monitors.

And for those unwilling to spend much, the Joy Gaming Dual Monitor Stand can be a fantastic choice. It is a gas-powered stand that comes with LED lights and can be used in various settings.

With that said, it is time to conclude this guide. Until next time!