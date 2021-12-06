14 Best Dutch Oven for Delicious Meals

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

No matter how much kitchenware you have, your collection is incomplete without a Dutch oven.

From baking yummy breads to lip-smacking fried chicken, a Dutch oven lets you cook anything. For generations, these antique pans have served stews, braises, roasts, and bread.

If you don’t have one such heirloom-worthy pan in your kitchen, it’s time to add this piece to the kitchen cookware collection. With the correct one for your kitchen arsenal, you can cook anything like a pro. However, buying the best Dutch oven is a pretty daunting task.

But, fret not! To make things easier for you, we’ve explored the market and picked the best of the lot. From high-end French ovens to budget-friendly cooking pots, we’ve got everything for you. On top of that, we’ve added a buyer’s guide towards the end of this article to help you choose the correct one for your favorite recipes.

So, without any further ado, let’s dive right in!

Best Dutch Ovens

While talking about Dutch ovens, it’s impossible to begin our list without mentioning Misen. Whether you want to make Bolognese sauce or a gumbo, this 7-quart cooking pot is a perfect addition to your kitchenware. Moreover, it is compatible with gas, oven, and even induction, and is available in 5 classic colors.

Why Did We Like It?

After its introduction, Misen Dutch ovens were pretty much the talk of the town. Thus, we decided to give it a shot. Believe us, we weren’t disappointed even a bit. One of the most striking aspects of this oven is its minimalistic appearance.

This 7-quart cooking pot has a beautiful, aesthetically pleasing exterior, thanks to its sleek and stylish look. Furthermore, this is a versatile Dutch oven that is not only stovetop compatible but also oven-safe. Moreover, it is multi-functional, thanks to its cast iron body.

Additionally, it’s highly durable thanks to its four-layer enamel coating. Rest assured, this enameled cast iron cookware will last you longer than others on the market. What particularly sets this Dutch oven apart is its design. Simply flip over the lid, and you’ve got a grill pan. Backed by a lifetime guarantee coupled with a 60-day trial, this Dutch oven is a steal!

What Could’ve Been Better?

Honestly, there isn’t much to complain about this versatile product. However, our only gripe is its dull colors. Although they aren’t unsightly, we would have loved it even more if Misen offered this cast iron enamel Dutch oven in bold and vibrant hues. Other than that, this versatile product coupled with an affordable price tag is an excellent option.

Pros Affordable

Multi-functional

Highly durable enameled cast iron coating

Sleek and stylish Cons Color options could have been better

For over 100 years, Lodge has been manufacturing premium-quality cookware that has made cooking an enjoyable task. This model is no exception. The Lodge Enameled Dutch Oven is perfect for both preparing and serving meals. Moreover, this raw cast iron Dutch oven is compatible with gas, ceramic, induction, and electric cooktops and is also oven-safe.

Sale Lodge Enameled Dutch Oven, 6 Qt, Indigo 6-Quart Dutch oven made of cast iron with...

Broil, braise, bake or roast in the oven up to 500...

Why Did We Like It?

Lodge has been catering to chef’s cookware needs for centuries, and this enameled Dutch oven proves its expertise. Be it baking bread or cooking delicious beef stew, this round Dutch oven is perfect for all your instant cooking needs. Available in a wide array of colors, this product is the perfect showpiece for your memorable family dinners.

Furthermore, its superior heat retention and distribution distribute heat evenly. That means it will braise the meat and even saute chicken perfectly. Plus, it is compatible with stovetop, induction-top, and even oven-safe, so you can rest assured of its functionality and versatility.

Moreover, unlike other products, this 6-quart Dutch oven is resistant to chipping, thanks to its enamel coating. As such, it is highly durable. What’s more, this oven features a tight-fitting lid, and thick walls hold moisture pretty well. Plus, the stainless steel knob of the lid can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although Lodge Dutch oven has gained popularity mainly because of its sturdiness and affordability, it has a minor flaw that you might want to know.

Unlike our previous pick, the cast iron edges of this round Dutch oven require more maintenance. However, that isn’t much of an issue because most cookware are high-maintenance. Considering its functionality and versatility, this is an excellent Dutch oven.

Pros A budget buy

Resistant to chipping

Highly versatile

Easy to clean Cons High-maintenance

Want to make one-pot gingery chicken and rice and a weeknight pasta? This Dutch oven by Calphalon will be perfect to showcase your culinary skills. Featuring stainless steel handles and a nonstick surface, this Dutch oven lets you prepare your family’s favorite meal with ease. Plus, it is pretty easy to clean.

Why Did We Like It?

More than anything, the Calphalon Nonstick 5-quart Dutch Oven impressed us with its nonstick surface which lets you cook anything with ease. From searing or braising meats to adding final touches in the oven, this versatile pot lets you do anything.

Unlike cast iron Dutch ovens, this is relatively easy to clean. With just soap and water, you can scrub the pot without worrying about the coating. Plus, they are resistant to rusting. Want to cook hearty beef stew with mashed potatoes? Its heat-resistant ability tenderizes meat perfectly.

Additionally, with the measuring marks, straining covers, and pour spouts, you can rest assured of accuracy and efficiency while cooking your favorite dish. Moreover, it features a tempered glass lid that allows you to keep an eye on your cooking. Lastly, it can switch from stove to oven seamlessly.

What Could’ve Been Better?

No doubt, this Dutch oven is a perfect addition to your kitchen arsenal. However, we suggest you stay cautious while cooking your favorite dishes. That’s because unlike the previous cast iron pot, the handles of this get super hot.

We’re sure you wouldn’t want your hands to get burnt while cooking a wholesome meal. Therefore, wear oven mitts to prevent burning your hands.

Pros Versatile cooking pot

Durable nonstick coating

Compatible with both oven and stove

Easy to clean Cons Handles get blazing hot

Looking for heavy-duty pots that can withstand the blazing campfire? Well, Lodge Dutch Oven might be a smart pick for you. This pre-seasoned Dutch oven is of top-notch quality, robustly built, and – dare we say – downright gorgeous. Moreover, it ensures even heat distribution and allows you to bake, sear, broil, fry, and even grill.

Why Did We Like It?

With a lid that can be converted into a skillet, this 2-in-1 cooking tool comes pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil to let you begin with your cooking task then and there. Featuring a 5-quart cast iron pot and a convertible lid, you can use this both as a regular Dutch oven and a skillet. Therefore, it is multifunctional.

Furthermore, what we absolutely love about this Dutch oven is its loop handles. With a secure grip, you can move the Dutch oven from the stovetop to the oven smoothly. Better yet, this Dutch oven is compatible with almost anything, thanks to its ability to retain heat. Be it stovetop, oven, induction, and even campfire, you can place it anywhere to cook your meals.

Moreover, this product oven is highly versatile. From searing, simmering to baking and grilling, this Dutch oven lets you prepare everything, including party dinners too. Lastly, they are highly durable and will last you for decades.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Speaking of versatility and functionality, this Dutch oven is any day the best bet. However, several customers have complained of receiving defective products. Although you can always claim for a full refund or replacement, it’s a time-consuming process. But, to be honest, this 2-in-1 tool will be an excellent addition to your kitchen cookware.

Pros Multifunctional

Compatible with everything

Highly versatile

Long-lasting Cons Manufacturing defects

Looking for options to upgrade your small pots? Then this stainless steel Dutch oven might be the perfect upgrade option. Whether you want to prepare French onion soup or butternut squash soup, this stainless steel Dutch oven by Cooks will satisfy the soup lover within you. Unlike most Dutch ovens, it features a tempered glass lid that makes cooking easy.

Sale Cooks Standard 6-Quart Stainless Steel Stockpot with Lid Made with 18/10 stainless steel with an aluminum...

Aluminum disc bottom provides even heat...

Why Did We Like It?

This stainless steel Dutch oven is perfect for all your lip-smacking recipes. This product is compatible with almost everything. Be it gas, ceramic, electric, or even glass, you can place it on any cooktops you want. Unlike traditional cast iron ovens, this is corrosion-resistant.

Furthermore, we love the tempered glass lid that comes along with this Dutch oven. It makes cooking easier by allowing you to keep an eye on your meals being cooked. Plus, the lid also features hole vents that allow steam to escape.

Moreover, its aluminum disc bottom ensures even heat distribution. It can withstand up to as high as 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Thus, it is oven-safe. Like all stainless steel Dutch ovens, this too is dishwasher safe. Therefore, you can toss them in the dishwasher without worrying about anything.

Moving on, the stainless steel handles are also highly durable. On top of that, this Dutch oven lets you enjoy a wholesome meal without being heavy on your pockets.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although this stainless steel Dutch oven offers excellent value for money, we noticed that the handles get scorching hot. Therefore, we recommend wearing oven mitts as they will let you prepare soups and other dishes without burning your hands. However, considering its functionality, we’re sure users will ignore this minor flaw.

Pros Corrosion-resistant

Distributes heat evenly

Highly versatile

Reasonably priced Cons Handles get hot while cooking

Has your old Dutch oven lost its beauty due to rust and corrosion? Then, it’s time you upgrade to this stylish enameled cast iron Dutch oven by Cuisinart. From braising to grilling, this Dutch oven will be your perfect companion in the kitchen. Plus, you can use this stylish and gorgeous piece as a serving dish during family dinners or parties.

Why Did We Like It?

To be honest, one of the striking aspects of this Dutch oven is its porcelain-enameled coating. Porcelain-enameled Dutch ovens are resistant to chipping, cracking, fading, and even peeling. And so is this one, thanks to its durable enamel coating. Therefore, it will last longer than other Dutch ovens on the market.

Furthermore, the handles of this Dutch oven are pretty ergonomic. You can transfer it from your kitchen to the dining room comfortably, thanks to its firm and secure grip. Also, it features an oven-safe knob that lets you cook endless dishes. Whether you want to cook Indian dishes or Moroccan chicken, this Dutch oven will let you cook anything.

Although it is induction compatible, you can also place it on the stovetop, oven, and even broilers. While testing, we found that the enamel coating inside retained heat pretty well. Plus, it is dishwasher safe and pretty much affordable than most Dutch ovens on the market.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although this Dutch oven is one of the best enamel Dutch ovens that we came across on the market, there’s a minor flaw that we came across while testing. If you don’t own a dishwasher, cleaning the pot back to white will be slightly challenging.

However, we found out that boiled baking soda and dish soap will help you restore its beauty.

Pros Resistant to chipping, fading, and peeling

Highly durable

Ergonomic handles

Oven-safe knobs Cons Cleaning is slightly challenging

Those looking for durable yet elegant Dutch ovens must take a look at this enameled cast iron Dutch oven by Crock-Pot. From slow cooking to simmering and baking, this Dutch oven will let you cook anything you want. Moreover, it distributes heat evenly and is pretty easy to clean.

Why Did We Like It?

Well, if you ask us, the first thing that caught our attention was its sapphire blue color. The vibrant hue of this enameled cast iron cookware is sure to add a dash of color to your kitchen and even dining table. Furthermore, this deep, lidded pot weighs 7-quarts which is decent enough for small gatherings.

Whether you have to bake bread or prepare special weekend roasts, this round Dutch oven will perfectly let you experiment with all kinds of dishes. Thanks to its sheer versatility, you can use it for simmering, baking, slow-cooking, and even braising.

What’s more, it is highly durable, thanks to its enameled cast iron material. It can withstand daily wear and tear. Plus, it features a self-basting lid that retains steam pretty effectively. As such, the meat will tenderize just the way you want.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We did not come across any significant drawbacks while testing this product. However, our only gripe is its weight.

Unlike the previous Dutch ovens, this one is pretty heavy. As such, it is cumbersome to move in and out of the oven. However, it isn’t impossible. Considering its functionality and affordability, this Dutch oven is a bang for your buck!

Pros Vibrant color

Versatile

Sturdy construction

Evenly distributes heat Cons Cumbersome to move in and out of the oven

For decades, Le Creuset, an iconic French brand, has been catering to professional chefs and cooking enthusiasts’ kitchen needs. Featuring enameled cast iron, the Le Creuset Dutch oven lets you cook anything. Moreover, it is easy to clean and resistant to chipping, flaking, staining, and even cracking.

Why Did We Like It?

What we absolutely loved about the Le Creuset Dutch oven is that you can use it instantly, thanks to its pre-seasoned surface. That means you don’t have to season the cooking surface, and you can begin with cooking chores then and there. Also, it ensures even distribution and retention of heat, thanks to its cast iron construction.

Furthermore, the thick walls of this round Dutch oven are coated with sand-colored enamel, which can withstand water. Therefore, you can use this for preparing your daily meals too. Not only that, but it cleans pretty easily.

Moreover, this Dutch oven is highly versatile. Whether you want to prepare the juicy pot roast or bake a cake, Le Creuset will let you prepare everything with ease. Plus, it is compatible with both the stovetop and the conventional oven.

Highly striking are the ergonomic handles that let you transfer it from the kitchen to the dining table without any hassle. Additionally, you can place it inside the dishwasher for thorough cleaning. Lastly, its tight-fitting lids retain moisture pretty well.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Le Creuset cast iron oven has gained popularity among chefs and cooking enthusiasts because of its versatility and elegance. That’s why this product comes with an expensive price tag.

Moreover, several customers have complained that the knobs cannot withstand temperatures over 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Therefore, we suggest you buy a metal knob to solve this issue.

Pros Doesn’t require seasoning

Water-resistant enamel coating

Pretty easy to clean

Retains moisture pretty well

Ergonomic handles Cons Comes with an expensive price tag

Requires metal knobs for withstanding hotter ovens

Is your slow cooker not heating properly? Then it’s time you bring a cast iron pot to your kitchen. When it comes to tendering meats or vegetables, Staub Dutch Oven is perfect for all your cooking needs. Moreover, this Dutch oven features a self-basting lid to keep your food flavorful.

Why Did We Like It?

The self-basting lid is a thoughtful touch by the Staub company. Featuring tiny spikes, the lid releases the evaporated liquid back to the food by creating a rainfall effect. As such, this Dutch oven ensures that your meal remains flavorsome. Not only that, but the heavy lid is designed to retain moisture, thanks to its heavyweight.

Furthermore, this round Dutch oven is highly versatile. Whether you want to tenderize meats to perfection or simmer soups, this Dutch oven will be a smart pick for those who love cooking. Be it stovetop, oven, or induction, this Dutch oven gets along well with everything.

What’s more, it sears your meat perfectly, thanks to its interior matte textures. Additionally, you can use this elegant piece as a serving dish. Be it sumptuous dinner or comfort food, the enamel finish makes it perfect for your dining table. Plus, it is highly durable and will last for decades. Lastly, unlike the Le Creuset, this is pretty easy on your pockets.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although this Dutch oven is perfect for those on a budget, it weighs 12lbs which is pretty heavy. Therefore, it can be cumbersome to carry. Moreover, users have complained that it gets pretty hot while cooking. Therefore, we suggest you use a potholder for a smooth, enjoyable experience.

Pros Keeps the meal flavorsome

Compatible with all stovetops

Can be used as a serving dish

Designed to last for decades

Affordable Cons Pretty heavyweight

Gets scorching hot

Looking for a cast iron cookware to prepare the heartiest meals? Take a look at this premium-quality Cast Iron Classic Dutch Oven by Camp Chef. From hearty meals to savory soups, you can let your creativity flow in the kitchen. This 12-inch cast iron piece is perfect for all your camping trips.

9 1/3 Qt Seasoned Cast Iron Camp Oven Yellowstone National Park Commemorative Edition

True Seasoned Finish cast iron Dutch oven and...

Why Did We Like It?

Camp Chef has been catering to chefs’ cookware needs for over 2 decades. This cast iron pot is perfect for all those who are always on the go. That’s because it is compatible with charcoal briquettes, open flame, and even a stove.

Highly striking is the design of this Dutch oven. With feet on the lid and the bottom of the pan, the versatility of this Dutch oven is almost limitless. From hearty meals to soups, you can cook anything of your choice. Plus, you can use it as a griddle or skillet. Better yet, this cast iron pot comes pre-seasoned, which makes it ready to use.

Moreover, the lid features a flange that makes it perfect for placing hot coals. Thus, you can enjoy a lip-smacking barbeque, even while backpacking. Moving on, this cast iron piece features a built-in thermometer notch. Therefore, you are relieved from the hassles of measuring temperature within the pot.

Additionally, the package contains a lid lifter and a starter booklet that makes it easy to use. Versatility coupled with a user-friendly aspect makes this product a bang for the buck!

What Could’ve Been Better?

When it comes to versatility, this Dutch oven leaves no stone unturned. However, while testing, we noticed a minor flaw. Although it gets along well with stovetop, it isn’t suitable for electric or induction cooktops.

Pros Ideal for camping trips

Convertible lid

User-friendly

Pre-seasoned Cons Isn’t compatible with electric or induction

This premium cookware by Landhaus is perfect for those home cooks who are on a budget. This Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch oven can move from oven to stovetop without missing a beat. Whether you want to flash-fry meat or bake bread, this Dutch oven is an excellent option for all your cooking needs. Plus, it is relatively easy to clean.

Why Did We Like It?

Unlike other Dutch ovens available on the market, this Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven is highly versatile. Whether you want to prepare beefy soup, potato soup, or braised lamb ribs, this Dutch oven is your ticket to cooking everything.

Furthermore, it is BPA-free which means it isn’t toxic like other Dutch ovens. Moreover, the enameled cast iron is compatible with almost all stovetops from gas to induction, so you can rest assured of its functionality.

What’s more, we absolutely loved the color of this Dutch. Because of its merlot red color, you can use this Dutch oven as a serving pot. Moving on, the self-basting spikes on the lid do a great job in keeping the meat soft, juicy and moist. Plus, Landhaus also offers oven-proof chrome and brass knobs. Now that’s a first! Better yet, this cast iron piece is pretty easy to clean.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although this is a perfect cast iron cookware for all the home cooks, the ceramic coating isn’t non-stick. Therefore, we recommend you not to use this for eggs. Otherwise, it would stick to the coating and result in chipping.

Also, it isn’t compatible with metal utensils. Therefore, make sure you use only wood utensils to prevent scraping and to ensure the longevity of the pot.

Pros Perfect alternative for Teflon and other coated pans

Non-toxic

Compatible with most stovetops

Easy to clean

Highly versatile Cons Isn’t completely non-stick

Metal utensils can cause chipping

Here’s another premium Dutch oven that is perfect for all kinds of food that you want to cook. Unlike other Dutch ovens, this cast iron one by CSK is completely safe. Moreover, it adds a dash of color to your kitchen. All in all, this is perfect for those who are fond of trying different items.

Why Did We Like It?

If you’ve been searching for an all-rounder Dutch oven for everyday cooking needs, then your search ends here! With this cast iron cookware, you can cook anything you want. From delicious soups to appetizing seafood, this Dutch oven will prepare everything just perfectly.

Furthermore, this Dutch oven is safer than other cast iron Dutch ovens available on the market. Therefore, you can use this to cook everyday meals too without worrying about anything. Moreover, it features stainless steel handles that are corrosion-resistant and add to the aesthetic appeal of the pot. Also, they are easy to grip.

Another appealing aspect of this Dutch oven is its bright sunset color that adds warmth to your kitchen. Plus, you can use this for serving meals too, thanks to its stylish and elegant look. Additionally, they are compatible with all stoves.

Moving on, its thermal circle ensures better heat distribution and cooking. Lastly, this Dutch oven is highly durable, thanks to its enamel coating. Rest assured, it will last for years.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although this is one of the most easy-to-use options on the market, our only gripe is that the pot gets too hot while cooking. Therefore, we recommend you wear insulation gloves to avoid burning your hand. All in all, this Dutch oven offers excellent value for money.

Pros Perfect for cooking everything

Corrosion-resistant handles

Stylish and elegant-looking

Highly durable Cons Gets pretty hot while cooking

Looking for a sturdy Dutch oven without breaking the bank? Take a look at this cookware by Tramontina. This 6.5-quart pot is perfect for roasting chicken or turkey for small family dinners. Moreover, it features a durable enamel coating and is pretty easy to clean.

Tramontina Covered Round Dutch Oven Enameled Cast Iron 6.5-Quart... Sturdy side handles make for secure lifting and...

The heavy-gauge cast-iron covered round dutch oven...

Why Did We Like It?

There are many things that we love about this Dutch oven; however, the one that hooked us right was its gradated cobalt color. This elegant piece looks as beautiful on the dining table as it looks in the kitchen.

Also, thanks to its smooth off-white coating, you will face no issues while cleaning the Dutch oven after use. Also, it distributes heat evenly, which tenderizes the meat perfectly. From sourdough bread to large poultry, this cast iron cookware will bring out the master chef in you. Moreover, you can also grab the knob while wearing oven mitts, thanks to its large size.

Moving on, it is compatible with almost all stovetops. Plus, it handles acidic dishes efficiently, which is pretty impressive. Considering its affordability and functionality, this Dutch oven is an excellent option for all your cooking needs.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite being such a sturdy round Dutch oven, we wouldn’t recommend this for daily use because of its heavyweight. Having said that, this 6.5-quart Dutch oven will be perfect for cooking meals for small gatherings.

Moreover, this cast iron cookware can only withstand up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Therefore, you won’t be able to use this for recipes that require higher temperatures.

Pros Appealing color

Cleaning is easy

Distributes heat evenly

Ideal for acidic dishes

Solid knob Cons Heavyweight

Cannot withstand higher temperatures

Here’s another premium Dutch oven that is perfect for cooking anything you want. The Staub Dutch Oven is compatible with virtually all stovetops. Moreover, its tight-fitting and heavy lid keeps your meat juicy and moist. Plus, it can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Why Did We Like It?

Available in matte black color, the Staub Dutch Oven is an elegant piece that you can add to your kitchen arsenal. When it comes to versatility, Staub Dutch Oven lets you explore your creative side. You can prepare delicious soups, stews and even make crusty bread.

Better yet, it is compatible with both the stovetop and oven cooking. Also, it saves you from basting the turkey every 30 mins, thanks to its self-basting lid. Moreover, this 6-quart Dutch oven is highly durable, thanks to its cast iron.

What’s unique about this Dutch oven is that it features a nickel steel knob against others on the market. Just like other Dutch ovens, this too is dishwasher safe. On top of that, cleaning the stains from the matte interiors isn’t an issue.

Lastly, this sturdy piece will last you for decades. So, if you’ve been on the lookout for sturdy yet elegant cookware, this Dutch oven is an excellent option for you.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This Dutch oven is quite popular among chefs, mainly because of its functionality and durability. However, several customers have complained of receiving ill-fitting lids. So, if you’re among those unfortunate ones, we suggest you claim a refund or apply for replacements.

Also, this cast iron cookware is pretty heavy as compared to other Dutch ovens. Therefore, we suggest you use this only for preparing Sunday brunches or gathering dinners.

Pros Versatile

Ideal for both stovetop and oven cooking

Easy to clean

Sturdy and long-lasting Cons Packaging defects

Dutch Oven Buyer’s Guide

While knowing the best Dutch ovens available on the market certainly helps, picking the correct one is still a daunting task. That’s because Dutch ovens differ in terms of functionality, versatility, and also affordability.

Therefore, there are a lot of factors that you must consider while picking a Dutch oven. To make things easier for you, we’ve curated this buyer’s guide with a list of all the factors that you must keep in mind while shopping for a Dutch oven.

1. Material

One of the first things that you must consider while buying a Dutch oven is the material it is constructed of. That’s because the materials used in the construction will determine the durability of the Dutch oven.

Cast iron Dutch ovens are great because, with proper maintenance, they will last a lifetime. Meanwhile, the enameled cast iron Dutch ovens are pre-seasoned and do not require much maintenance. But, they come with an expensive price tag.

Therefore, if durability is what tops your list, then cast iron Dutch ovens are the perfect fit for your kitchen. However, if you’re not on a budget and can spend a few bucks more, then the enameled cast iron Dutch ovens are the best bet any day.

2. Size

Those who don’t have much experience with Dutch ovens may find it challenging to choose the perfect size. Ideally, you must go for a 5 or 6-quart Dutch oven. That’s because they provide ample space for braising meats and will also let you bake bread. They’ll be perfect for feeding the small crowd.

However, if you’re a great fan of barbeque parties, then a 6-quart Dutch oven will not be the perfect pick for you. In such cases, you must go for a 14-quart monster Dutch oven. Therefore, we recommend you consider your needs and choose the correct one.

If you have to cook meals for a family of 4 – 5, a 6-quart Dutch oven will be ideal for your needs. For large gatherings, outdoor parties, a 14-quart Dutch oven will be the smart pick.

3. Lid Design

No matter which Dutch oven you end up choosing, make sure it features a tight-fitting lid. That’s because they retain the moisture pretty well.

Meanwhile, if you want to braise meat, prepare lamb roasts, or cook herb butter roast chicken, a self-basting lid Dutch oven will be the smart pick for you. It will keep your meats juicy and moist, retaining their original taste and flavor.

4. Color

Dutch ovens are a pricey investment. Therefore, pick the one that you’ll love to see on the stovetops and the dining table. Those looking for low saturation Dutch ovens to complement your kitchen interiors can go for deep solid colors such as graphite grey, black matte, and dark blue. They will perfectly satisfy the minimalist in you.

Meanwhile, if you are fond of bright-colored cookware, then bright sunset, cherry red, and sunny yellow are some options that you can go for. To be honest, we recommend you go for bright-colored Dutch ovens because they make great serving pots.

5. Indoor Or Outdoor Use

Most people tend to ignore this factor while buying a Dutch oven. However, you mustn’t overlook this. If you have to cook meals within the confines of your kitchen, then going for enameled cast iron Dutch ovens will be an excellent choice, as they move in and out of the oven seamlessly.

However, if you are fond of camping or hosting large barbeque dinners, then traditional cast iron Dutch ovens will be the best bet any day. That’s because they are resistant to campfires.

Verdict

Dutch ovens are slowly becoming an indispensable part of the kitchen. From roasting lamb chops to simmering soups, this pot can cook anything. Moreover, they can last for years or even a decade. Plus, they are compatible with ovens, stovetops, and even open flames.

With that, we come to the end of our review-based buyer’s guide of the best Dutch oven. We hope you enjoyed reading this guide as much as we enjoyed writing it for you.

But before we sign off, let us tell you our favorites from the list. The Misen Dutch Oven is our absolute favorite because of its affordability and versatility.

Meanwhile, the Camp Chef Cast Iron Classic Dutch Oven will be your perfect companion for outdoor parties. Let us know your favorites from the list, and stay tuned for more such interesting guides.

Till then, let your creativity flow in the kitchen!

