15 Best Electric Smokers of 2020 – Guide & Budget Picks

Nothing in this world compares with that scrumptious smoked cut of meat on a nice sunny day. There’s something about that smoky flavor that just elevates your taste buds, whether it is a fresh salmon filet or a well-done brisket. However, smoking meat isn’t easy, as you’ll need a lot of wood and charcoal, not to mention a fair amount of time as well. That’s something not everyone has. Thankfully, you don’t need them, as electric smokers have made it easier to smoke any kind of meat in your home.

Most people don’t give the time of day to electric smokers, as they hold the view that it can’t produce flavors that come close to any that a charcoal smoker manages. However, electric smokers have come a long way and most of the new models are now producing smoked flavors rivaling the best traditional smoking techniques. If you’re thinking about making your life easier by buying an electric smoker, you’ve come to the right place. We’re going to provide you a buyer’s guide and review the top 15 electric smokers of 2020 in different categories.

Best Electric Smokers

When buying an electric smoker, the first thing you need to consider is what you’re planning to use the smoker for as that will determine what type you buy. Whether you’re looking for the biggest model you can find or a highly portable unit, it’s important to find one that meets all your needs. That’s the reason why we have reviewed electric smokers for every purpose. Let’s check them out:

Want an electric smoker with a lot of processing power? This is the electric smoker you need as it can cook a lot more than your traditional smokers, it comes with an extensive range of controls and features, making the Masterbuilt 20078715 Electric smoker one of the best options out there for buyers. It is available in 30 or 40-inch sizes, and users get complete control of the temperature, with a digital panel provided on the top of the unit. You can adjust temperatures from 100 degrees to 275 degrees.

730 sq inches of cooking space with 4...

Blue led display makes reading temperatures and...

The internal temperature of the meat you’re cooking can also be monitored, which ensures that you get the perfect smoke whenever you’re cooking with sensitive meats. You also get a side loading wood chip container that allows you to add wood when you’re smoking meats.

Specifications

800-watt heating element

Holds up to 80 pounds of meat

Lined interior for even and consistent temperatures

Integrated digital panel control for monitoring and adjusting temperatures

Available in 30 inches and 40 inches sizes

Features

Easy to clean and remove

Great electronics control

Perfect smokers for beginners

If you don’t have much space or you prefer a portable electric smoker, this is the perfect option for you. It’s a small grill but is perfect as it only 12 inches wide and 24 inches tall, making it one of the smallest smokers on the market. It comes with 4 burners and has a 250-watt heating element, and has a single heat setting of around 165 degrees.

Front loading electric smoker comes with...

Consistent low temperature setting using a 120V,...

You can easily smoke all kinds of food and meat at 165 degrees, but the lack of adjustability may be a problem for some buyers. The Little Chief can smoke up to 25 pounds of meat, which is an impressive feat considering how small the smoker is.

Specifications

250-watt heating element

Operates at a steady 165 degrees

Includes pan for flavoring elements, such as wood chips

4 chrome-plated grills that are dishwasher safe and easily slide in and out

Weighs only 12 pounds

Highly portable

Only 24 inches tall and 11.5 inches wide

Benefits

Highly recommended for novice cooks

Smokes up to 25 pounds of meat

No-frills smoker

For people who really want an electric smoker that can hold consistent temperature and heat when smoking, the best option is an insulated model. It offers a controlled cooking area, and the best option for an insulated cooker is the Dyna-Glo DGU732BDE-D 30” Electric Smoker. It comes with an extensive range of features and has a double-walled insulation construction that holds smoke and heat inside.

Four chrome-plated steel cooking grates offer a...

800 watt burner provides abundant cooking power...

Users also get a push-button control panel and a digital thermostat with this model. There’s also a meat thermometer that has been built in, which helps closely monitor the work. The Dyna-Glo is over 30 inches tall and offers 700 square inches of cooking space in the unit. Flavoring elements and wood chips can be safely and quickly accessed, as there is an integrated panel on both sides of the unit so that you can keep the smoke and heat in.

Specifications

Side access panel for wood chip loading

Built-in thermometer for accurate cooking

Simple push-button controls

Over 700 square inches of cooking space in the unit

30 inches tall

Benefits

A set-and-forget smoker

Easy to use and clean

High-quality analog smoker

Very convenient to use

You get some amazing features with this electric smoker, however, it’s also more complex to work with and is more expensive. That’s the reason it isn’t recommended for first-time users, but it’s simple and easy to work with for those who have a bit of experience with electric smokers. The Char-Broil offers more than 1000-watt heating element, and 544 square inches of cooking space, with a double-wall construction.

544 Square inches of cooking space spread across...

Double-wall insulated construction with dual...

All that allows it to easily smoke any kind or type of meat that you want. Cleaning it is as easy because of the chrome-plated cooking grates, while you can make quick adjustments with the wood chip tray, grease cup, and removable water tray. There is an analog dial that lets control temperature externally, and you can monitor the temperature through a gauge mounted on the door.

Specifications

Digital LED panel allows for easier monitoring of food

Double-wall insulated construction

Removable wood chip tray

Simple, analog controls

544 inches of cooking space

Benefits

Affordable price

Perfect gift

High-quality material construction

If you’re looking for the perfect appliance for cooking at home with your friends and family, the best smoker out there is the Char-Broil Deluxe Electric Smoker. It has an insulated glass door that lets you see inside the smoker and view the meat being cooked. It is also loaded with premium features that allow you to smoke any kind of meat you want easily. You can easily control temperature inside the smoker through the digital control module, and the integrated meat thermometer lets you monitor the temperature of the meat.

It comes with more than 700 cubic inches of cooking space, along with 4 adjustable racks, and double wall insulation to keep consistent temperature and heat inside. There’s also a box for wood chips and a catch tray for grease.

Specifications

Digital LED Panel for monitoring food

Removable grease and wood chip trays

Double-wall insulation for consistent temperature

Insulated glass door for easily monitoring food

Large 725 cubic inch capacity

Benefits

Solid construction

Easy to clean

Easy to operate

Perfect for novice cookers

If you require a smoker that isn’t just for family gatherings, then you should think about getting a commercial electric smoker. The best one in that department is the Bradley BTDS108P Electric 6-Rack smoker, which is a heavy-duty, large model smoker ideal for cooking up meals for large crowds. It has 6 racks that provide nearly 800 square inches of cooking space, and this smoker can cook meat slowly for up to 8 hours non-stop.

The Bradley comes with complete digital controls, and temperatures can be adjusted to around 280 degrees. It features double-wall insulation for keeping temperatures consistent in the smoker. There’s also a system that feeds wood bisquettes in the smoker at set intervals. It allows you to get consistent smoke in the cooking process and the consistent feed of wood ensures that you get an authentic smoked flavor when cooking.

Specifications

Oven feature for other types of cooking

Simple to use digital control panel

Fully insulated design

Unique wood supply method for consistent smoke

Large 780 square inch capacity

6 cooking racks

Benefits

Has a sleek design

A great choice for a lazy smoker

Perfect for large cooking

If you’re looking to take your appliance anywhere, you should get something easy and compact to maneuver, and the “Smokin-It” Model#1 is one of the best portable models you can get your hands on. It has a compact shape and comes with a heavy-duty caster wheels that allow it to be moved easily. The Smokin-It Model#1 comes with 18-guage, 201 stainless steel which makes it an extremely tough model and comes with 3-inch rubber caster wheels for easy maneuverability.

Up to 22 lbs. of meat capacity per load

400 watt heating element, 8 amps 120 volt single...

It has a 400-watt heating element that ensures that temperatures can range from 100 to 250 degrees and comes with 3 removable stainless-steel cooking racks that offer flexibility and a lot of space for cooking all types of meats.

Specifications

Built-in box for wood chips

Holds up to 22 pounds of meat

Comes with caster wheels to move it easily

Made completely out of 18-gauge stainless steel

Powerful 400-watt heating element with adjustability from 100 to 250 degrees

Benefits

Hassle-free and easy to assemble

NSF certified and perfect for restaurant use

Portable and easy to store

Top 4 Electric Smokers by Price

At the end of the day, your choice to purchase an electric smoker all comes down to price, and budgeting is important when it comes to buying an electric smoker. Therefore, we’ve highlighted some of the most affordable and budget-friendly options for electric smokers out there.

1,400 watt heating element with two chrome...

Simple controls with high, medium and lowsettings

Priced at under $100 you can’t go wrong with the Masterbuilt Portable, which offers you wide a wide range of features. It stands just 24 inches wide and tall and is one of the smallest smokers you can ever find in this range. You can easily transport it as it has foldable legs, and if you’ve got a budget and want a simple smoker, you get a great compact option with the Masterbuilt Portable.

Digital panel controls on/off, temperature, and...

Four chrome-coated smoking racks

The Masterbuilt 20071117 is a perennial best-seller and one of the most popular smokers in the market, and it’s easy to see why that’s the case. This unit comes with digital controls, and cooks can easily adjust cooking temperatures. It comes with a fully insulated interior and 4 cooking racks, making it easier for you to cook for large crowds at a consistent temperature.

If you’re looking for smokers under the $300 budget, the Masterbuilt 20072115 with Bluetooth smart technology is the best option. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity, giving cooks the power to control the smoker from their smartphone. It comes with an 800-watt heating element and has more than 700 square inches of cooking space, ensuring that you have plenty of space and power for your next cookout.

If you want to purchase a smoker that costs you less than $500, then the best choice for you is the Bradley BTDS108P Digital 6-Rack. It’s incredibly durable and comes with double-wall and stainless-steel construction. There is also a unique wood-feeding system that provides a constant stream of smoke for cooking your meat to perfection.

Best Electric Smoker Brands

If you’re looking for the top options for electric smokers offered to by brands in the market, we have you covered with these electric smoker options.

One of the best brands when it comes to electric smokers is Masterbuilt, which has been manufacturing outdoor cooking equipment and smokers for over 40 years. They’re a US-based family business that has made a series of outdoor cookers. However, they’re known for their range of smokers that include electric, charcoal, and propane models. Masterbuilt has made all kinds of smokers and of their premier offerings is the Masterbuilt 20077615 Digital and is perfect for people that are shopping in the market for electric smokers.

It comes with an 800-watt heating element and offers more than 700 square inches of cooking space, allowing it to easily handle the biggest gatherings. This model can also monitor the internal temperature of the meat and it can be controlled remotely with the help of a controller. You can also monitor food easily through the insulated glass door and even though it’s not the cheapest model, you get value for money with the Masterbuilt.

Another great brand for smokers is Bradley, which focuses largely on cheap electric smokers in the market, and has appliances that use innovative designs, which help feed small discs of wood into a smoke generator to produce a consistent and aromatic smoke. One of their most popular products is the Digital 4 rack, which provides a lot of room for cooking with 4 removable cooking grates.

You can regulate temperatures that from 100 degrees to 280 degrees, and comes with a complete digital panel, and you can easily monitor the interior temperature of the meat with a thermostat. The Bradley has a 100% stainless steel interior and has been insulated completely for optimal heat regulation. This model can be operated uniquely as it also has a built-in oven burner. Bradley Smoker’s are on the expensive side but their smoke production and wood-feeding systems are the best amongst electric smokers in the market.

Another brand that is famous for its cookers is Char-Broil, which has been manufacturing smokers and grills for more than 60 years. From electric to charcoals and more, Char-Broil has made every kind of smoker that you could want for smoking or grilling. One of the top models for Char-Broil is the Char-Broil Deluxe, which is inexpensive and packs a ton of useful features.

It is a fully insulated smoker that provides users with a glass door view for inspecting their work. Its integrated meat thermometer lets you view progress and get the meat out of their appliance. You also have 4 removable cooking grates and more than 700 square inches of space, along with a box of wood chips that make it easier for you to infuse real smoke into the meat cooking.

Smoke Hollow is a name that is well respected in the community and specializes in smokers of all kinds and types. They also produce gas-powered and charcoal smokers apart from their electric smokers and their most popular offering is the Smoke Hollow 30162E 30-Inch, a compact unit that can easily handle the needs of large gatherings. It has an interior height of 30 inches and comes with 3 removable cooking grates, while an external knob allows you to control temperature, and the built-in thermostat allows you to monitor it. There is a solid steel construction that ensures the unit will last long.

You also get a water pan and wood chip box, while there is a drip pan underneath the unit. If you’re looking for a simple electric smoker, there is no better option out there.

Electric Smokers Buyer’s Guide

If you’re buying an electric smoker for the first time in your life, you’re bound to be confused when confronted with all the extensive range of choices available to you. You must consider so many factors, from features to the price. Then, there is the fact that electric smokers come in all shapes and sizes. So, instead of getting confused, check out this buyer’s guide for the best electric smokers in 2020.

Who Should Buy One?

Before you go ahead and buy an electric smoker you need to ask yourself whether you really need one or are just getting because your neighbor has one. The best thing about an electric smoker is that it offers you with greater convenience because of the electric unit. That is a godsend for people who don’t want to spend hours smoking meat in a traditional wood or charcoal smoker. You could be out for an entire day when trying to smoke the perfect cut of meat in a traditional smoker.

On the other hand, an electric smoker cuts down on your preparation time and doesn’t need you to monitor it consistently. So, if you plan on smoking your brisket and don’t want to spend the entire day outside, an electric smoker is the best choice for you.

Temperature Control

When you’re shopping for a smoker the first thing you must consider is temperature control. In general, you’ll find smokers that come with analog or digital temperature control and let you set temperatures between 100 and 300 Fahrenheit. However, there are also basic smokers that only have one set temperature at which they smoke. There are also advanced units that let you insert a thermometer into the meat, letting you control and adjust the temperature when required.

Picking the Right Size

Another thing you must consider is the size of the electric smoker you want to buy. Since smokers come in all sizes, it’s imperative that you know what size you want. From portable to tiny units to large and commercial sized units, you need to pick the smoker that will fit in your space. Some of the newer model smokers come in 500 and 700 square inches; that’s enough space for smoking items like turkey, briskets, or a rib.

Adding Charcoal or Wood Chips

You may not expect it, but an electric smoker does have the ability to allow you to add charcoal or wood chips to the smoker, which ensures that users can infuse real smoke flavor into the meat. Even though electric smokers are great at smoking meat, they can’t replicate the real smoke flavor in the meat.

Your Budget

One of the most important things you must consider when purchasing an electric smoker is the budget you have. Some electric smokers start at just around $100 and some will cost you more than $500, but the most expensive ones out there are commercial smokers. You should expect to pay somewhere around $200 to $300 for a good quality digitally controlled smoker.

Maintenance and Ease of Use

Like most cooking appliances, you must also consider how easy it is to clean and maintain an electric smoker before you buy it. Most electric smokers come with removable trays that allow for easier cleaning, and others have doors that can be swung open wide so that you can easily clean every corner of the unit. A lot of electric smokers come with cooking grates that make it easier for cleaning.

Performance

We have left the most important consideration to last, and it’s undoubtedly the performance of the electric cooker, as you should know how well it performs before buying it. One of the most important aspects of properly smoking meat is to maintain a consistent temperature because if the temperature keeps on changing it is impossible to get the right flavor and tenderness in the meat.

Before purchasing an electric smoker, ensure that the smoker has great insulation and can easily maintain temperatures for long periods for the food that you want to smoke.

Conclusion

So, there you go, your complete list of all the best electric smokers in the market. Picking one out of the many options available to you in the market is never easy. The range of choices makes it difficult to pick one that will provide you with the best value for money. However, it’s imperative that you decide what features you want from the smoker beforehand, to make it easier to narrow down your decision to a single smoker.

There are plenty of smokers out there jam-packed with features that will take your cookout to the next level, and it’s imperative that you find one that offers you with plenty of cooking space and digital controls. We have highlighted some of the best options for people today, so pick one that best matches your cooking requirements.

