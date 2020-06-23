13 Best Energy Efficient Curtains & Blinds of 2020

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Imagine waking up in the morning comfortably without light streaming onto your face! With energy-efficient curtains, it is no more a dream.

These drapes can be a blessing in disguise if chosen right. It is a unique and versatile alternative to the usual ones which do not block sunlight completely. These keep your rooms cozy and comfortable with a hoard of features, protecting them from excess light and sound alike.

Now, the problem arises when you decide to buy one. There are tons of options available in the market, and making a choice can be super confusing. So, to make it easier, we have gone through the tedious task of reading hundreds of reviews to come up with a list of the best options.

All you need to do is sit back and read to know everything about the top 13 energy efficient curtains. Without further ado, let’s get going!

Top Energy Efficient Curtains & Blinds

Turn your home into the safe haven you have always wanted to create with the Deconovo Room Darkening Thermal Insulated Panel. This is a stellar product that wins hearts with its superior quality and a hoard of the best features. Let the outside world fade away as you unwind after a tough day.

Why Did We Like It?

What impressed us the most was its ability to block sunlight. This is an essential feature as our kids would wake up every time light flooded the room. But with this product, one can rest in ease as it blocks almost all light completely.

Not only that, but it also has the ability to create a quiet space for you to relax. The outside world is already filled with commotion and furor, and we wanted to create a peaceful place inside. The curtains did a great job.

Besides this, the fabric used to make this is 100% polyester. This guarantees that the product catches no dust or mite.

We know how difficult it can be to clean drapes occasionally, and we usually end up doing it once a month. With this, you can rest assured that they stay fresh for long. Also, they do not wrinkle, and you can directly hang them up without ironing.

What Could’ve Been Better?

All we faced was a minor issue. We had ordered the 84 inches version of the product. But we received something smaller. The curtains ended up not touching the ground and hung a few inches above it. Though that does not cause any trouble, we wish it was in line with the advertised dimensions.

Pros Available in 3 size options

Pleasant to see and touch

Safe from dust or mites

Do not wrinkle

Blocks excess noise Cons Issues with the length of the curtains

A product made to compliment every setting, the Utopia Bedding Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtain is a perfect choice for a dark room. With a wide range of color options, you can decide on one which matches the decor, enhancing the ambiance and creating a perfect mood for your homes.

Why Did We Like It?

The curtains have a unique feature with the same fabric used on both sides. If you are hanging it between your room and balcony, they look the same from either side, keeping up with the aesthetics of both the spaces.

Also, the 1-inch side hem and 4 inches wide hem provide the product with a very classy finish. We loved how the different colors were able to change the whole look of our room.

Further, the fabric is made of polyester and is very long-lasting; it will last for years to come. It is also low maintenance, and occasional washing will keep it fresh as new.

These blinds were able to block out 99% of the light, allowing us to sleep comfortably. You will need an alarm clock to wake up because this certainly creates the perfect ambiance to rest.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The product worked very well for us, and we have almost nothing to complain about. The only tiny thing which bothered us a little was the funky smell that was present initially. After hanging them out for a week, the smell was gone, so we would not want to hold it against the product.

Pros Easy to install

Filters 60% of outside noise

Thick quality

Come in both loops and rod pocket style Cons Smells a little in the beginning

Are you a pet owner who is frustrated with fur everywhere! Well, you are going to love the product. The RHF Wide Thermal Blackout Curtains are known for their exceptional feature of not letting their fur or hair stick. You can hang them up safely without worrying about pets leaving their mark on it.

Why Did We Like It?

Made with 100% polyester, the fabric is thermal insulated and keeps both heat and cold outside. It maintains the room temperature and prevents it from getting affected by the weather.

Also, it may not block out light completely, but it reduces it to a great extent. The morning light would not disrupt your sleep, and you could catch up on sleep even at midday easily. Darker versions block out light better, but the softer colors available provide warmth to the room, creating a relaxing ambiance.

The curtains further do a great job when it comes to cutting down the noise level because of being multi-layered. The microfiber material absorbs a lot of sounds, preventing it from causing disruption inside.

Lastly, the large rings provided help you hang it from decorative rods, which are usually thicker than the standard regular rods.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the product worked well for us, there is one tiny drawback we found. It tends to get wrinkled when hung for long. This does not look nice, but again, the moment we took it down and washed it, the wrinkles disappeared. So we would recommend you wash it once a month at least.

Pros Can be machine washed

Antique bronze grommet top

Big rings enable you to use with decorative rods

Very soft to touch

Reduces noise levels Cons Wrinkles after hanging for a while

Next up is the Best Dreamcity Room Darkening Thermal Blackout Curtains. Made with premium quality faux linen fabric, this will provide your room with a touch of royalty. Also, it is loaded with brilliant features and makes a great addition to your home space. You can finally live in peace.

Why Did We Like It?

We loved the thermal insulation capacity of the blinds. They were capable enough to keep the room cool in summers and warm in winters. If an air conditioner is switched on in a room for half a day, the room will be cool throughout the other half. This is because the coolness is preserved, thanks to the curtains.

Also, if you live in a noisy setting, these curtains will provide you with much-needed peace. They do an excellent job of blocking out sound and keep the room protected from unwanted noises. Got a neighbor who plays loud music all day? These curtains can be your shield of armor.

These blinds also play a role in preventing your furniture and rugs from fading away due to exposure to UV rays. Direct sunlight does not touch anything indoors, increasing the durability of every piece of fabric and furniture.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although it does block out light, the curtains cannot be considered as blackout ones. They do not block 100% of the light, but the light that enters would not hurt the eye. It appropriately dims the room, providing you with just a soft glow.

Pros Made with high-end faux linen fabric

Does not need ironing

Lightweight and hangs perfectly

Blocks out noise Cons Does not blackout properly

If you have an east/west facing room, we know how bothersome the light can be! But with the NiceTown Thermal Insulated Curtains, you have a blessing in disguise. Sleep like a baby into the morning with these superior blackout options. It is truly worth checking out.

Why Did We Like It?

This product successfully prevented 85-99% of sunlight from entering a room, keeping it dark even in the middle of the day. If harmful UV rays were directly falling onto furniture, it could damage them in the long run, but with this, the room is well protected.

We were also very elated with the triple weave technology, which will help you balance room temperature even when it is too hot or too cold outside. The curtains prevent the winter chill or summer heat form causing disruptions in your daily life.

Another feature we liked was that it did not wrinkle. Even after hanging it for more than a month at a go, there were no wrinkles on the body. It is a low maintenance high functioning product which benefitted us a great deal.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We believe that though it does block out some amount of sound, compared to other units, it does not meet the mark. It can block out light well, and we wish it could block out all the sounds in the same way.

Pros Made with 100% polyester

Protects from 85%-99% light

Keeps the heat and cold outside

Protects furniture from harsh UV light Cons Thermal noise reducing capacity can be better

If you are a graveyard shift worker or a day sleeper, we know how the sun can disrupt your sleep. To help you cope with it, the Best Home Fashion Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains are here. They will block out light and noise, giving you the perfect atmosphere to sleep.

Why Did We Like It?

The secret behind these curtains being able to keep light and sound away is the triple weave fabric. It insulates very efficiently, preventing ultraviolet rays from entering the house. Also, it preserves the heat in winters preventing the room from getting chilled completely.

Besides, this product comes with two ways to hang it. The back tab and the rod pocket style. This adds on to the convenience provided with its versatility.

The blinds are made of polyester material, which makes sure that they are easy to wash, and stains can also be removed easily. All you need to do is put it in a washing machine and you are done.

Further, it does not crease, and if you want to iron it, we would suggest that you use the medium or light mode. We found that the curtain was super soft and felt comfortable against the skin and is a treat to have in homes.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We found the curtains to be pretty heavy. The bulkiness made us realize that it is not fit to be hung on very thin rods. The rods need to be thick enough to be able to take the weight of two curtains at a time.

Pros Insulates well against cold

Blocks out UV rays

100% polyester

Machine washable Cons Bulky curtains

Next up is a fashionable alternative to energy-efficient curtains. The Eclipse Thermal Blackout Curtain Panel is an outstanding option to choose for the ultimate sleeping experience. This will work brilliantly well for summers while it will keep your room warm in winters. A winner from every side, read on to find out more.

Why Did We Like It?

These drapes will provide you with ultimate satisfaction because they are known to be a fantastic choice for windows that are facing direct sunlight and thus radiating heat. It has terrific thermal capacities that help in preventing this heat from entering and heating the space inside.

Further, we loved the fact that it did not provide pitch darkness. Though it keeps the room cool, the curtains do not lead to complete blackout. They allow a tiny portion of the light to enter, which gives you the perfect relaxing ambiance. We thought that this is a fabulous choice for a kid’s bedroom or a playroom.

To add on, the blinds proved to be broad and provided us with seamless coverage. It will easily cover the length and breadth of your windows, providing you with much-needed privacy while keeping the room noise-free. The Thermaweave Woven technology helps in attaining a pretty silent zone.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the product is designed to hang on a traverse rod as well as a curtain rod, it may be slightly tricky to put in. The holes are smaller, and though you will be able to fit the rod inside them, it may take a little more effort than usual.

Pros Looks elegant

Extra wide for better coverage

Blocks out noise and light well

Blocks out up to 99.9% of light Cons Hangers are slightly tricky to put in

If you are worried about curtains that suit your walls, which are of an uncommon shade, this product may be exactly what suits. With a wide range of color options, we are sure you will find a perfect fit. Add a touch of elegance with Turquoize Solid Blackout Drapes.

Why Did We Like It?

We loved the classiness that antique bronze grommet tops added to the curtains. These fit in with any decor and intensifies the feel of the place.

Want to turn your living room on a Sunday morning into a theater-like space? These drapes are known to lead to almost complete blackout. And this, in turn, ensures you can spend personal time with your loved ones away from the noisy world outside. Yes, it can almost absorb all sounds and will give you a relatively noise-free zone.

To add on, we also liked the fall of the curtain. Not only does the fabric feel very soft and comfortable, but it also hangs nicely and is lightweight. You do not need very heavy-duty rods to hold it in place.

Packed with all these features, this product will not burn a hole in your pockets. It gives a bang for the buck and will leave you satisfied.

What Could’ve Been Better?

So although this may be an attractive feature for some, we did not like it. The blinds have a shine to it, which did not go well with our decor. We are not fond of shiny or shimmery curtains, but if you have no issues, this is an exceptional choice to make.

Pros Ultra-soft and silky, velvet feel to it

Thermal insulated

Can blocks out 99% sunlight

Balance the room temperature Cons Curtain is shiny

Deck up your rooms with these slightly shimmery elegant blinds. The Pair of Two Top Grommet Curtain Panels are one of the best choices in our market. It wins the prize for winning the most number of hearts. It will please you with its capabilities and will not leave you wanting for more!

Why Did We Like It?

Imagine getting your room decked up with pastel-shaded curtains that bring out the color of the walls and add an artful touch! This is precisely what we were able to achieve. They come in elegant colors and give the room a modern contemporary vibe.

Adding on, the triple pass thermal coating back layer that the drapes came with makes sure that our room was quiet and dark. If you want to protect your rugs and cabinets from fading away due to strong sunlight, this is a wonderful solution.

Besides, the drapes will prevent your privacy from being disturbed, thanks to the brilliant noise reducing capacity that it has. Nobody wants to be disturbed by noises from outdoors after a long day at work, and these will provide for the much-needed relief.

Also, they were slightly heavyweight but not bulky. This made sure that the fall is good, and it hangs well.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We found that the curtains were slightly stiff when we touched it. Unlike the other options which are generally soft to touch, this one is stiffer, but then we will not hold it against the brilliant features that are offered. It still looks the same and does not cause any hindrance.

Pros Perfect option for day sleepers

Lab-tested to block out 99% of sounds

Ideal for nurseries

Heavyweight and hangs well

Modern set of colors Cons Slightly stiff to touch

Next up is a brand known for its affordable luxury. The H.VERSAILTEX Grommet Curtain Drapes is a great example of a high fashioned design that brings you different attractive textures and patterns. Bring home this beautiful piece of fabric and let your room speak of both style and comfort.

Why Did We Like It?

We were looking for a curtain with patterns and textures so as to compliment the solid colored walls in our home. This proved to fit in perfectly with beautiful motifs printed all over. It managed to turn up the style quotient by a notch with its vintage appeal.

To add to the style, these drapes come with antique copper grommets that look classic and add a vintage feel to the place. Moreover, these are skin-friendly curtains and can be used in nurseries as well as with kids and pets around. Even if the surface is licked or bitten, no harm is caused.

Along with this, the triple woven natural microfiber fabric enabled this product to keep the room free from external noise. Not only that, if you plan to play loud music at night and are worried about your neighbors complaining, it will also help muffle the sounds.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although it works great in reducing noise, we would have liked it more if it worked better in blacking out the room. The light still penetrates and gives a room enough light for you to see everything around. Again, it does stop UV rays and direct sunlight, but you may face problems in sleeping.

Pros Hassle-free cleaning

Grommets are antique looking and made with copper

Reduces noise to a great extent

Provides privacy Cons Does not blackout well

With anti-rust grommet rings, the WONTEX Blackout Grommet Curtains will survive in humid and wet climates easily. We loved how it protected our carpets and artworks from the sun and gave us much needed privacy. No longer will you have to listen to your neighbor’s disputes, thanks to this!

Why Did We Like It?

This product gave us a lot to like. We loved the feel of the material, which is heavy, thick, and has a satin finish. Not only do they hang well, but they are also known to keep the room dark and noise-free. It can block out 85-99% of the light leaving just a soft glow in the room.

One added feature is that the material used is not toxic and is free from chemicals. You do not have to worry about any problems that your pets may face on licking the surface. The curtains have no loose threads and have high-quality sewing threads used to stitch it up. We found them to be pretty seamless, adding to the already gorgeous fabric.

It also has exceptional thermal capacities keeping the room cool during summers and warm in winters. You can save up a lot of money which would otherwise have to be spent on buying an air conditioner.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Though this product scores high on efficiency and functionality, it lags slightly when it comes to longevity. The ones with dark colors tend to fade quickly, and you may need to replace them after multiple washing. We would suggest using water and mild detergents and washing them as less as you can afford to.

Pros Machine washable and can be tumble dried on low

Resistant to wrinkles

Known for its innovative design

Insulates against summer heat and winter chill

Protects furniture from fading Cons Dark colors prone to fading

If you want light-colored curtains to complement your dark wall, the Primitive Linen Look 100% blackout curtain will serve you well. With combined efficiency and durability, it is a worthy consideration and ranks high in style. With different light shaded options to choose from, you will have an authentic-looking room in no time!

Why Did We Like It?

We were impressed by how the white fabric softly diffuses the light. It has a white colored liner that is sewn inside, which further reduces the light creating a soothing atmosphere. Planning to make Sundays feel comfortable and spend some private time with your family? With this in your house, you sure can!

Additionally, the seams and hems are aligned, providing one with a professional finish. We found no threads to be hanging out. Paired with silver metal grommets, the product looks vintage. The polyester material looks like faux linen and flows luxuriously when hung up.

For all those late sleepers and graveyard shift workers out there, this is a brilliant choice to make so as you can sleep peacefully without the sunlight being a hindrance. Also, it is affordable and would not burn a hole in the pocket.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Though the blinds work very well in preventing light from entering the rooms, it does not work too well in reducing noise. Noise will be muffled to an extent, but if you live in a place with too many sources of sounds, it may not be a very viable choice.

Pros Double layered for better blackout

8 silver metal grommets

No loose threads

Made for dark-colored walls Cons Not efficient in reducing noise

Last but not least, we have a super soft and silky product that will add an artsy touch to any room you decide to hang it in. Showcasing excellent energy efficiency, the BGment Blackout Grommet Thermal Insulated Curtains will make for a remarkable purchase and will serve you well.

Why Did We Like It?

If you want to save up on your AC and heater bills, this is a product to bring home. Not only will it keep your room warm and cozy in winter, but it also will maintain lower temperatures in the room during summers.

To add on, we were impressed by the six grommet metal rings which are silver in color and match the rod. These rings are pretty wide and make it easy for you to move the curtains when necessary.

We also loved its noise-reducing capacity. We have bachelors for neighbors, and their frequent parties have kept us awake on many nights. These blinds have been a boon in disguise, and we can finally sleep in peace irrespective of what is going on outside.

Lastly, we have to mention how easy it is to take care of these blinds. You can machine wash them as well as do it by hand. It can be cleaned with cold water as well as steam.

What Could’ve Been Better?

When the product arrived, it had an unpleasant smell initially, but on hanging it out for some days, the smell vanished completely and to date has not returned back. We would suggest that you hang it a few days ahead of any house party or house gathering so that the smell does not bother anyone.

Pros Perfectly balances room temperature

Reduces outside noise

Silky and smooth to touch

Wrinkle-free Cons Unpleasant odor in the beginning

Efficient Blinds and Curtains Buyer’s Guide

Good curtains have the power to change your mood entirely before and after a long day of work. When the daily commotion cannot be avoided outside the house, there should be a feel-good factor at play every time you step into your safe haven. With the options above, you are halfway there to purchase your own set of curtains.

But before you do so, we are here to inform you about some of the considerations that should be kept in mind before purchasing. The most expensive or high rated product may not be one which suits your needs the best.

Read the below points carefully. Once you do so, we are sure that nothing can stop you!

Room darkening v/s blackout curtains

Blackout curtains are those which can turn a whole room completely dark even at midday. For people working graveyard shifts and even for pilots, nurses, and other jobs that require you to work at night, these curtains are the need of the day. They enable them to sleep at times when the world outside is dazzling in broad daylight.

On the other hand, room darkening curtains reduce more than 75% of the light from entering a room, giving it a soft glow. If you want a peaceful ambiance in the house, this is a great choice. Babies are often very sensitive to sunlight in the morning, but with these curtains, they can sleep on in peace.

Noise reduction

Live in a market area or have a noisy neighbor? With adequately insulated curtains, you can escape unwanted commotion easily. It will block out sound and help you maintain the sanctity of your home. Make sure that you check the noise reduction level that it brings along before purchasing.

Type of material used

With busy schedules, it is not possible to wash the drapes every other week., So it is best to choose a fabric that would not catch dust, and stains can easily be removed from it. Most of the insulated options are made of polyester, which provides both these benefits.

Also, some materials are prone to wrinkle, while some are not. It is best to go with those which do not wrinkle to prevent spending more time on ironing.

Color theme

Curtains can make or break the ambiance of a room. So it is essential to choose the right shade according to the wall color or wallpaper. Also, the furniture will play a role in color selection. If you have dark walls or dark furniture, it is best to go with lighter colored options.

While if you have lighter shaded walls, dark curtains will add more elegance. Again darker curtains may make the room look smaller and is thus suitable for big spaces. But alternatively, they are the best choices if you want a completely dark room. So first decide on what your priorities are and then go to buy a product.

Maintenance

It is best to buy easily washable curtains, and you can do so with a washing machine. Most of the products here can be machine washed, making it easy for you. Also, see if they can be dried in a dryer or need to be air-dried.

Some curtains can be washed with hot water, which works better in removing dust and dirt, while some can only be cleaned with cold water. Please read the instructions carefully and see which one adds to your convenience.

Verdict

Our favorite from this list is the Deconovo Room Darkening Thermal Insulated Panel, given its brilliant capacity and a wonderful array of features. You can look forward to sleeping like a baby with these curtains in the room.

If you are looking for color options, the Utopia Bedding Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains tops the charts with its fabulous range of color choices. Choose one which matches your interiors and voila! You have a beautiful room to boast of.

With this, we come to an end. We hope that going for the perfect curtains is not a Herculean task anymore. Let us know in the comments section below if you have any further queries.

Happy shopping!

