8 Best Engineering Rulers for Your Project in 2019

We all know how to appreciate a well-structured, attractive building.

What most of us do not know how intensive work behind the architecture is and what kind of tools are needed for such a fine construction.

For instance, we sometimes forget that small tools, such as a nail, play a large role in holding a huge door in place.

The same goes for engineering work. There are tons of materials which are needed to stand a giant building up.

Among the tools used, an engineering scale is one of them. Although it is needed during the initial and planning stage, this single item is so crucial that it can decide the outcome of the whole building, we have also reviewed the best architect rulers here on Architecture Lab if you need it.

A great engineering scale means a great blueprint. A great blueprint means a great construction! It is as simple as that.

Well, if you are looking for a good engineering scale you can use for your projects, we have your back. Below, we have listed 8 of the best engineering rulers today.

Take a look.

Best Engineering Rulers

The Artellius engineering scale is triangular and is 12” in length. There are six scales altogether on the ruler. The grooves of the scale are coded with color for easy identifying of the different scales.

The scale is pure metal. The markings on the scale are in the metric system. It is a professional-grade scale which has precise measurements.

The scale is also much heavier than other engineering scales in the market.

Experience

The measurements on the scale are precise which makes your measurements accurate.

The sides of the scale are easily identifiable as the grooves are color-coded. This saves your time in finding the right scale that you want to use.

You can perform heavy duty work whether it’s in your office or to your work site. The scale is made of metal so it can endure a lot of heavy work and not get damaged.

Another good aspect about the scale is that you can get your money back if you have any problem with the scale with no questions asked.

If you compare the scale to other plastic rulers, this one is much heavier. However, it stays better in place when you’re measuring because of its weight. This ensures you get better and more precise measurements.

Pros Accurate markings

Accurate markings Strong and sturdy

Strong and sturdy Refundable Cons May rust over time

May rust over time No imperial measurements

This scale is made up of pure aluminum which makes it lighter to carry around. It is a 3-sided ruler with six scales. It measures up to 30 cm in length.

The scale that the ruler provides are metrical: 1:20, 1:25, 1:50, 1:75, 1:100, 1:125.

Besides being termed as an engineering scale, it is also an architectural, mechanical, and draftsman ruler.

Experience

The measurements are printed very clearly and are also very accurate. So you won’t make any mistakes.

Because the scale is entirely made up of aluminum, it is firm and strong. You don’t need to worry about it breaking or getting damaged anytime soon.

The edges of the scale are curved in. This ensures safety usage and prevents smears from pens and pencils. There are times when you work on a delicate project, there is a chance that some amount of ink will rub on to your blueprint and ruin your work. With the scale’s concave edges, the chances of smearing will be reduced.

This scale is suitable for both beginners and professionals.

Pros Strong and sturdy

Strong and sturdy Concave edges Cons No color coded grooves

The Pro Art Engineering Scale is built with indestructible plastic and measures 12 inches in length. It is triangular in shape and has six scales. The graduations you get with this scale are 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, and 60 of an inch.

All the measurements are accurate and reliable. The scale’s markings are easy to read and easy to find.

The scale comes in three different colors. It weighs about 1.6 ounces which is perfect for long-term functionality.

Experience

The scale is strong and it resists abrasion.

This is a simple scale that has accurate markings so it is ideal for you if you are a student/beginner or you want to make engineering a hobby.

It is suitable for professionals as well, as it is lightweight and durable. You can take it to your work site and office for extensive work.

Pros Lightweight

Lightweight Durable

Durable Plastic and corrosion-free Cons No color-coded grooves

The OCM Engineer Scale is an aluminum professional-grade ruler. It has got three sides with six scales on it.

To ensure that the ruler will last and stay corrosion-free, it is coated with black anodized aluminum. All the markings on the scale are etched precisely with lasers. The scale provides imperial measurements with demarcations that are 10,20,30,40,50,60 of an inch. The gradations provided by the scale are: 1:20, 1:25, 1:50, 1:75, 1:100, 1:125. The ruler’s edges are curved for safety use.

You can use the ruler for all your architectural and mechanical projects including drafting.

Experience

If you are looking for a ruler that will last you a long time, the OCM Engineer Scale is perfect for you. This ruler is built to withstand heavy duty projects and continuous use without breaking.

The anodized aluminum reassures you that the color won’t fade. Even with intensive use, it won’t face any abrasion either.

The edges are concave and this allows you to smoothly draw without any worries about your ink smearing your blueprint. This also ensures that anybody, including children, can use the scale because it will not cause cuts and scratches.

The scale is suitable for works like engineering, architectural, drafting, and many more.

Pros Corrosion-free

Corrosion-free Long-lasting

Long-lasting Plastic-protected edges Cons No color-coded sides

We have here, another anodized aluminum ruler that has three sides with six scales on it. Each side is color-coded for easy identification of the desired scales.

The length of the scale is 12” and provides the following measurements: 1/8, 1/4, 1/2, 3/4, 3/8, 3/16, 3/32, 1, 3, 16

The scale has plastic protection at its ends to ensure safety.

Markings are embedded on the scale. All the measurements are precise and readable.

It also comes with a full customer guarantee for 30 days and a warranty for replacing it within a year.

Experience

With plastic covers at the ends, the scale is ideal for everyone, including children. It will prevent unwanted scratches that might occur while using.

On extremely busy days, the color-coded grooves will save you time while looking for desired scales.

You don’t have to be concerned about the markings fading or the scale corroding. The condensed anodized finish with aluminum has got you covered. The scale will last for a lifetime. It is also built to handle intensive and prolonged usage, therefore, it is not easily destructible.

If you are not satisfied with the ruler for any reason whatsoever, you are guaranteed to get a full refund within 30 days of using it. Moreover, if your scale gets damaged before one year, you can get it replaced with a brand new one at no cost.

Besides being an engineering ruler, the ruler is ideal for students and a lot of other professions as well.

Pros Customer-satisfaction guarantee for 30 days

Customer-satisfaction guarantee for 30 days Durable Cons No imperial markings; only metric

The NOKKO engineering rulers come in a set of three. Inside the pack, you have two identical engineering/architectural scales and one 30 cm regular metric scale that measures in centimeters and millimeters.

The scale is completed with a touch of anodized aluminum. All the markings are etched by lasers to assure non-fading of measurements.

The engineering ruler is triangular and has six scales. It also includes both imperial and metric scales.

This is a professional-grade ruler that is compactly built with anodized aluminum for engineers and architects. All its markings are etched with lasers.

Experience

If you are on a budget but you still want to get the best offer when it comes to rulers, this set is here to save the day! It’s guaranteed you will be satisfied with the pack.

The best thing about buying the ruler is that it comes in a set and it contains two engineering scales. When one ruler is damaged or lost, you can take out the other one. That will save you time to look for another scale. It will also save you from spending extra cash on buying a new one.

Unlike most engineering scales, the NOKKO engineering scale provides both metric and imperial measurements.

Moreover, the set provides you with a regular metal scale that you can use for your other purposes.

Your purchase will be backed by a customer satisfaction that if you’re not satisfied with the scale, they will give you back your money without any questions.

Pros Comes in a combo pack

Comes in a combo pack Sturdy and reliable scales

Sturdy and reliable scales Metric and imperial measurements Cons No color-coded sides

We have another ruler that comes in a set of three. With this pack, you get two engineering rulers and a regular 30 cm ruler.

The ruler has a firm anodized aluminum finishing and the markings are all laser-etched. The core of the scale is also condensed with aluminum to guarantee the longevity of the ruler.

The markings are easy to see and are precise. The scale provides the following: 1:10, 1:20, 1:30, 1:40, 1:50, 1:60 of an inch.

Draf offers the two engineering rulers in the colors black and blue.

Experience

The scale is made to last for a long time. As it is with the NOKKO Ruler Set, the Draf engineering ruler set is intended to save you money as well. Not only will it save you money but it will also save you the time to look up for another good quality scale in case you lose one.

Although it lacks color-coded grooves, the markings on the ruler are easy to find as they are clearly visible.

Unlike a lot of brands that offer you no color choices, the scales from this set come in two different colors.

In case you are not happy with the ruler, you can return it and get back your money in its entirety.

Pros Comes in a set of three

Comes in a set of three Abrasion-resistant

Abrasion-resistant 100% Refund Cons No color-coded sides

This is the longest scale on the list. The length of the scale measures up to 24” with graduations of 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, and 60. It also offers metric system measurements.

Its body is solidified with anodized aluminum and a compact core inside which makes the scale heavier than the others that are mentioned above.

Its sides are coded with colors for easy finding of the right measurements. The markings are printed on the surface of the scale.

This is a professional-grade ruler that has accurate markings except for imperial measurements.

Experience

The ruler’s shape is slender which makes handling it very easy. Compared to other plastic scales that have the tendency to be slippery while working, this scale is sturdy and always stays in place.

The sides of the scales are coded with three different colors which will save you time to spot the right scale that you want.

It is corrosion resistant as it has an anodized aluminum finish which ensures that the scale will last for a long period of time.

Although the markings are printed and not embossed on the scale, it still provides reliable accurate measurements which suit your needs.

Pros Abrasion-free

Abrasion-free Durable and sturdy

Durable and sturdy Color-coded grooves Cons No imperial markings

Buyers Guide for Engineering Rulers

So, if you’re planning to get yourself a brand new engineering scale, you shall need to take a few things into consideration to make sure you do not end up disappointed when you buy one.

Let’s have a glance.

Lightweight

An important thing to consider is that your scale should not be a problem for you to carry wherever you may have to go. Choose a scale that is small, handy, and very easy to take it with you whenever you have to.

Long-lasting

Let’s be honest here. Who would buy something that won’t last for a couple of months or years? Of course, nobody.

So, find yourself a high-quality ruler whose durability is ensured. Then you will not have to worry about replacing your ruler every so often.

Abrasion-resistant

In your area of work, you might have days where you need to be in your work site and it will be pouring. Of course, you might not have the time to take care of everything and that is why you need to find tools that are already ready for any of those types of situations.

A scale that resists corrosion is a must when you have to work in the pouring rain. Finding a high-quality scale that is corrosion-free will save you from a lot of worrying.

Accurate measurements

Whether you are a student or a professional, we recommend you find a ruler that has accurate measurements. It will be good both for you and your work. An accurate ruler ensures that your blueprint matches your conceptualized project.

Conclusion

Before we wrap it up, we want to remind you that the rulers we have listed are all reliable and precise with their markings. They can be used by both professionals and beginners. Professionals such as landscapers, draftsmen, carpenters, and more, will have a great time with these rulers.

Even if you are just doing engineering and architecture as a hobby, these scales will be perfect for you.