Dispersing fertilizer with bare hands is not only harmful but also leads to uneven distribution. So, why do it?

We know how much effort goes into keeping your lawn or garden green, so it’s only fair that you get some help. Hence, we recommend using a fertilizer spreader for a more precise and hassle-free application.

You may have thought along these lines before, but buying a random one from the nearby departmental store is hardly a good idea. Therefore, to make things easier on your part, we have curated this list of the 13 best fertilizer spreaders for lawn and garden that are worth the money.

So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Best Fertilizer Spreader For Lawn And Garden

Scotts is a renowned brand in the gardening and lawn products industry, and as such, the Turf Builder Mini Broadcast Spreader is an excellent option. As serious lawn enthusiasts, we understand the need for tools and equipment that streamline care and maintenance. That’s why we recommend this item to help with distributing fertilizer.

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, we’re very impressed with the compact design of this walk-behind broadcast spreader, allowing users to maneuver it effortlessly. The handle features a fold-down design, which makes things more convenient storage-wise.

As for its capacity, this model does a fair job, holding up to 5,000 sq ft worth of lawn products. So, if you have a small to mid-sized green area, this should work fine. Other than that, we like the precision rate settings control, which ensures better coverage and distribution.

However, what seals the deal for us is the Edgeguard function that lets you stay on track, thereby minimizing wastage. Basically, when you deploy the edgeguard, it blocks the right side of the spreader pattern to prevent distribution on the non-lawn areas.

Furthermore, you may also use this cart apparatus for salting any terrain, which simply adds to its versatility and viability. It works best with products from the brand, but you can use it with other fertilizers as well.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This spreader works as described, and we do not have any complaints regarding its features or performance. But the one thing we couldn’t help but notice is that the wheels collect a lot of debris and fertilizer. So, you may have to hose them once in a while to get rid of all that accumulation.

Pros Compact design featuring a fold-down handle

Holds up to 5,000 sq ft worth of lawn products

Edgeguard prevents distribution on non-lawn areas

Can be used for salting any terrain Cons Wheels tend to collect debris and fertilizer

Up next, we have the Harris Diatomaceous Earth Spreader, an excellent handheld tool for garden owners of all skill levels. It may not have a lot going feature-wise, but it’s incredibly handy and user-friendly from the get-go. Therefore, if you’re looking for an entry-level spreader, we suggest you check this out.

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, let’s just say that the Earth Spreader is not in the same league as walk-behind broadcasting systems. So, there’s no point in drawing a comparison between the two. However, that doesn’t mean that this product is inefficient or not as functional.

That said, we really appreciate the adjustable top of this spreader, allowing users to control the fertilizer distribution. There are 12 holes on the top, and as such, you can rotate it to get an adequate amount of release.

It’s designed like a shaker with a handle, which lets you spread the contents uniformly across the lawn or garden area. We also like that it comes with a scoop, enabling easy and mess-free loading. Since it’s made of extra-thick plastic, you can pretty much use it around the year without worrying about damage.

Also, it’s one multi-purpose spreader that you can’t pass up, given the dirt-cheap price tag. Long story short, you can use it for fertilizers, salt, granules, seeds, and more.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Well, this is not so much a flaw than a disadvantage; the spreader is just not good enough for an expansive garden area or lawn. You’d have to reload multiple times to cover the entire space, and that’s just not practical. So, if you have quite a stretch of land, maybe you should consider other high-capacity options.

Pros Top with 12 holes enables controlled release

Scoop ensures easy and mess-free loading

Shaker design with handle ensures an even spread

Suitable for fertilizers, salt, granules, and seeds Cons Not suitable for larger gardens or lawns

If you have an extensive green area to take care of, you need something powerful and resilient for distributing fertilizer. So, if you’re looking for a more professional-grade system, we recommend investing in the Agri-Fab Tow Broadcast Spreader. It’s easily one of the most durable choices, delivering a solid performance throughout.

Why Did We Like It?

This high-capacity broadcast spreader is a reliable system that can save you a lot of time and effort. Don’t get us wrong, we love our plant buddies. But when there’s a large area to maintain, you could use every bit of help you can get.

That said, we’re very pleased with the 85 lb capacity of this unit, which is good enough for a land of 14,000 sq ft. Other than that, the steel and polyethylene construction makes it a viable choice for long-term use.

Since it’s a pull-behind model, it has to be towed to a tractor. Usually, these models require superior wheels for seamless operation, and with this, you get pneumatic ones. Honestly, we weren’t expecting 10″ pneumatic tires at this price point, but those just sweeten the deal.

Also, we really appreciate the 10 ft spread width that ensures faster and uniform distribution. Lastly, this model is backed by a 3-year warranty, which is a total win-win in our books.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While it’s almost perfect, there’s some room for improvement in the way the unit works. When you pair the tow spreader with a mower, there’s no way to operate it from the driver’s seat. Therefore, you’ll have to start the spreader and jump in immediately to avoid piling fertilizer on the starting point.

Pros Suitable for large areas of up to 14,000 sq ft

Durable steel and polyethylene construction

Features 10″ pneumatic tires with 10 ft spread width

Unit is backed by a 3-year warranty Cons Spreader cannot be operated from the tractor

Not all of us can afford or even need a full-fledged spreader machine. And that’s fair, especially if you have a compact space that demands very little fertilizer. So, if this is what your situation is like, we suggest taking a look at the Spot Spreader Hand Spreader Shaker.

Sale Spot Spreader Hand Spreader Shaker for Seed, Salt, De-Icer, Ice Melt,... Strong * Durable * Easy to Use * Simply Pour Your...

Perfect For Pouring Large Salt & Seed Bags in the...

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, this premium-quality spreader shaker is incredibly ergonomic and efficient. It might be a basic piece of equipment, but it sure offers a lot of control and balance for a handheld tool.

On that note, we like the multiple-sized holes on top, allowing users to distribute different types of lawn products. So, whether you want to scatter fertilizer, salts, or seeds, you can rely on this to do a decent job.

Furthermore, it comes with a rotating top knob, which you can turn to open and close the spreader. You can load up to 80 Oz. of fertilizer at a time, and frankly, that’s a good amount for a shaker model.

Lastly, it’s exceptionally lightweight and easy to use with a comfortable grip handle. All in all, it’s a very practical option if you’re looking for something budget-friendly.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This is an efficient handheld spreader for the price, and as such, we don’t expect anything beyond the basic. However, it struggles to function when loaded to the brim. Therefore, we suggest that you fill 3/4th of the shaker and reload when necessary.

Pros Features multiple-sized holes for different products

Loads up to 80 Oz. of fertilizer at a time

Easy to use with a comfortable grip handle

Suitable for scattering fertilizer, salts, or seeds Cons Struggles to function when filled to the brim

We may seem a little partial towards this brand, but a list of best fertilizer spreaders is incomplete without the Agri-Fab 45-0463 Tow Behind model. On that note, if you’re looking for a high-performing unit for substantially large acreage, we recommend buying this right away.

Why Did We Like It?

There are several reasons but let’s start with the basics. To begin with, we’re very impressed with the sturdy construction of this spreader, designed for heavy-duty applications through all seasons.

Furthermore, it includes the 13″ x 4″ pneumatic tires, which are exceedingly tough and provide better traction and maneuverability. Other than that, it has a 130 lb hopper, meaning a single load is good enough to cover up to 25,000 sq ft of land area.

Operation-wise, it’s very user-friendly, thanks to the steel direct rod flow control. This allows users to manually open and close the spreader when required. Besides, it features an enclosed gearbox, which keeps fertilizers and grass seeds from getting stuck in the mechanism.

Therefore, if you want a uniform spread on the garden or lawn, you cannot go wrong with this one. Lastly, it includes a universal hitch, so you can pretty much tow it to any tractor or mower.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The manufacturers clearly mention that this product requires assembly, but what they don’t say is that the gears need to be greased before use. This is one critical piece of information that should have been included in the manual. We would have liked it better if the directions were more detailed and user-oriented.

Pros 13″ x 4″ pneumatic tires for better traction and movement

Single load covers up to 25,000 sq. ft. of land area

Steel direct rod flow control with an enclosed gearbox

Model is compatible with all tractors and mowers Cons Instructions lack critical detail

The Scotts Wizz Hand-Held Spreader is one innovative model we can’t get enough of. As serious gardeners, we usually look for tools that can perform multiple functions without a hitch. After all, we want to make the most of your gears and ultimately provide our plants with the necessary nourishment. This spreader checks all those boxes and more.

Why Did We Like It?

For a handheld unit, this Scotts product delivers unmatched accuracy and customizations. For starters, it sports a prominent orange dial with demarcations for individual settings. It may take a little time to figure out what does what, but you’ll get there eventually. Until then, you can refer to the ‘Settings Section’ on the label.

What impressed us the most is how versatile it is, allowing users to make the most of their spreader. Long story short, it can be used to disperse seeds, ice-melts, and weed control products, in addition to fertilizers.

Since it’s a battery-operated model, you need to do little else other than pressing the trigger and walking. The spreader provides a 5 ft broadcast pattern, meaning you can cover a lot of area in a single pass. Furthermore, it includes a built-in edgeguard technology that blocks the left spread pattern to prevent products from getting into unintended areas.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We are, for most parts, satisfied with the overall performance of this spreader. However, the only thing that bothered us is the clogged spreader wheel. With regular use, the wheel just slows down due to fertilizer deposition on the blades. Therefore, you’ll have to clean it out once in a while to resume regular operation.

Pros Multiple settings ensure accuracy and customizations

Suitable for dispersing seeds, salts, and weed repellants

5 ft broadcast spread covers more area in a single pass

Edgeguard prevents products from reaching unintended areas Cons Spreader wheel gets clogged with regular use

Using a handheld unit can be labor-intensive for some users, and hence we decided to find an alternative. Cue, Solo 421 Portable Chest-mount Spreader, an excellent multi-purpose device that can simplify your garden chores. It’s definitely more manageable than a shaker, and given the price tag, we’re sure it’ll interest you.

Why Did We Like It?

Honestly, the ingenious chest-mount design was the first thing that caught our attention. However, when we tested it, we were really surprised by the range of benefits it offers. For starters, we were very impressed with the polyethylene and stainless steel construction.

You can expect it to function season after season without rusting or clogging. It’s that resilient and durable – something you won’t usually price in this price range. Furthermore, the gears come lubricated, ensuring seamless operability and longer service life.

Other than that, we appreciate the incorporation of fingertip levers, allowing users to control the flow rate, direction, and volume for precise application. Meanwhile, the agitator enables a smooth discharge, thereby providing an even spread.

The Solo 421 can handle solid chemicals of different sizes, meaning you can load up fertilizers, seeds, sand, or ice melts for effortless distribution. Lastly, it comes with a screw-on cap that prevents spillage and, at the same time, protects users from dust and chemicals.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Well, there’s no sugarcoating this, but the clips on the shoulder strap are not the most reliable. If you’re not careful while mounting the spreader, the strap may detach under the weight. We would have liked it more if it came with sturdier clips with dedicated attachment points.

Pros Durable polyethylene and stainless steel construction

Lubricated gears ensure better function and extended life

Agitator enables a smooth discharge and even spread

Screw-on cap prevents spillage and chemical exposure Cons Poor quality shoulder strap clips

We’re halfway through our recommendations, and now is a good time to introduce the Stalwart 82-YJ487 Spreader. This is another high-quality, portable model that has impressed us with its user-friendly features and performance. So, if you’re on a tight budget and need something dependable, get a hold of this one.

Why Did We Like It?

This may not be a spreader with wheels, but it sure does a neat job for an entry-level model. That said, we like this multi-purpose shaker meant for year-round use. Despite its unassuming look, this handheld tool boasts superior plastic construction, designed for outdoor use.

So, whether you want to seed the lawn, apply fertilizer, or scatter ice melt on the driveway, you can rely on this to do it all. With a capacity of 2.3l, it can indeed simplify your lawn needs by cutting down on time-consuming chores.

Apart from that, we like how easy to use it is with a detachable lid, featuring multiple holes. It not only allows you to distribute uniformly but also ensures easy loading of the lawn products. Also, the molded handle enables users to work comfortably without tiring out their hands early on.

What Could’ve Been Better?

If you’re using the spreader to scatter salts, it may accumulate near the holes in humid weather conditions. This significantly obstructs the flow, so you’ll have to take off the lid and scrape the deposited salts. This may not be a deal-breaker per se, but you’d want to consider this before buying.

Pros Superior plastic construction for outdoor use

Can be used for fertilizers, seeds, and ice melts

Detachable lid with multiple holes for even distribution

Molded handle provides a comfortable grip Cons Salts tend to accumulate and obstruct the flow

If you’re looking for a heavy-duty machine that meets the needs of your substantially large stretch of land, we suggest checking out the Chapin 8620B Tow Behind Spreader. This bright red, wheeled unit is not only an excellent performer but also built to deliver in all external circumstances. In short, it’s tough as heck and worth the money.

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, we’re very pleased with the practical design of this tow spreader, enabling users to control the unit from the tractor seat. Now, this is important, considering that most other options do not provide that facility.

Therefore, if you want to avoid struggling to reach out or rushing to start the vehicle, we recommend buying this. Other than that, we like the 14″ pneumatic tires, which provide uninterrupted mobility across all terrains.

However, what impressed us the most is the auto-stop dual impeller, which discontinues function when not in motion. Furthermore, the conveniently programmable gate adjustment, including 11 incremental settings, lends more accuracy while simultaneously streamlining applications.

Lastly, it comes with oil impregnated bronze bearings that extend overall service life by minimizing the wear and tear on the axle and gearbox.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Usually, tow-behind models need to be assembled, and that’s fine, considering the size of these things. However, if you have never used one before, you might struggle to put together this one. The instructions are neither easy to follow nor detailed, which could be a disadvantage for first-time users.

Pros Users can control the spreader from the tractor seat

14″ pneumatic tires ensure uninterrupted mobility

Gate adjustment includes 11 incremental settings

Features oil-impregnated bronze bearings Cons Difficult to assemble due to unclear instructions

If you own an ATV (all-terrain vehicle), you can turn it into a fertilizer distributor by pairing it with the ATVS100 All-Purpose Broadcast Spreader from Buyers Products. This is a great idea, as you get to make the most of both machines while catering to your lawn needs.

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, this broadcast spreader can be directly mounted on your ATV’s utility rack, so you don’t need to purchase any additional parts. Therefore, if you want something for your landscaping requirements that can be used straight out of the box, this here, is a superb option.

The hopper provides a capacity of 100 lbs., which is good enough for multiple materials like fertilizers, feed, and seeds. Meanwhile, the manual feed regulator provides control and accuracy while distributing lawn products.

Other than that, we’re impressed with the durable, rustproof construction of the unit, which further adds to its longevity. Also, the package includes a rain cover, which protects the load from coming in contact with water.

What Could’ve Been Better?

All in all, it’s a user-friendly system that works as advertised. However, our only gripe is that this ATV model does not include a protective shield. Basically, it does not have anything that stops bits and pieces from flying all over the vehicle.

Pros Can be directly mounted on the ATV’s utility rack

Suitable for spreading fertilizers, feed, and seeds

Manual feed regulator ensures control and accuracy

Rain cover protects the load from water damage Cons Does not include a protective shield

Keeping your ground green might be a challenging task, but you could make things a heck lot easier with the Titan 50 Lb. Fertilizer Broadcast Spreader. That said, not everyone owns a tractor or a vehicle, yet they might need something that covers more land in less time. If you can relate to that, take a look at this model.

Why Did We Like It?

At first, we were not convinced, going by its appearance. But once we tested it out, there was no going back. To begin with, we’re absolutely stoked about the wide range of applications this spreader can execute. So, whether you need to scatter fertilizers, herbicides, insecticides, ice melters, or seeds, you can depend on it for even distribution.

Other than that, we’re very impressed with the rugged wheels, enabling movement around trees and brambles. Besides, it also ensures uninterrupted mobility on sod or turf without damaging the grass.

However, what seals the deals is the 3-position setting on the handle, which controls the flow rate, thereby making things more flexible and precise. Lastly, the durable gearbox and axle further enhance longevity while delivering a hassle-free performance.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Nothing but the instructions. While we do not have any complaints regarding the features or performance, assembling this spreader is a whole lot of trouble. The instructions don’t say much, and you may need to look up a few tutorials online for help.

Pros Scatters fertilizers, herbicides, ice melters, seeds, etc

Rugged wheels work on different types of terrains

Durable gearbox and axle enhances product longevity

Features a 3-position handle setting for precise operation Cons Instructions are not easy to follow

When it comes to lawn care tools and equipment, Craftsman is a reliable brand that offers a wide range of user-friendly products. And on that note, the 85-lb Tow Broadcast Spreader is not an exception. So, if you’re looking for a high-quality mower or tractor-compatible machine, don’t miss out on this one.

Why Did We Like It?

There’s hardly anything not to like about this high-utility spreader, but let’s start with the built quality. It’s easily one of the sturdiest options on the market, thanks to the rustproof poly construction.

Therefore, if you want a stable spreader that can go on for years without so much making a creaking sound, your search ends here. Furthermore, we’re very pleased with superior 10″ x 4″ turf tread tires that provide enhanced traction and a smooth rolling operation.

But that’s not all; the unit delivers a large 4 to 8 ft spread that allows you to cover more area in a single pass. Capacity-wise, it does a decent job with an 85 lb limit, good enough for an extensive ground of up to 12,000 sq ft.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While putting it together, we found a few parts (nuts and bolts) missing. Now, as users we don’t want to be in a situation where the assembly is compromised due to the lack of essential parts. We would have liked it better if the manufacturers paid more attention to this issue.

Pros Sports a durable, rustproof poly construction

Comes with superior 10” x 4” turf tread tires

Cover more ground with a substantial 4 to 8 ft spread

85 lb hopper suitable for areas up to 12,000 sq ft Cons Package may have parts missing

Now that we’ve reached the end of our compilation, we would like to finish off with the Lesco High Wheel Fertilizer Spreader. Let’s just say, this is one of the most expensive options on our list and as such is designed for professional or expert use. So, if you want something advanced and top of the line, add this to your shopping cart.

Why Did We Like It?

This premium-quality machine has left us awed with its superior design and performance. For starters, this stainless steel spreader can be used to distribute multiple solid chemicals, including fertilizer, rock salt, grass seed, ice melt, etc.

Furthermore, we appreciate the oversized tires with no-rust rims, delivering effortless movement on bumpy lawns and surfaces. Other than that, the inclusion of a manual deflector is a life-saver, as it essentially directs the substances to the desired location.

This not only provides more accuracy but also reduces wastage in the long run. Besides, the oscillating agitator, combined with the three 1-inch hole openings, ensures even product distribution throughout. Lastly, the enclosed gear set keeps things fully functional by preventing the entry of dust and debris into the mechanism.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Nothing except the hefty price tag. There’s no doubt in our minds regarding its capability and performance, but the spreader is too expensive for most users. So, if you don’t mind splurging on a lawn keeping machine, this might work out.

Pros Suitable for fertilizer, rock salt, grass seed, and ice melt

Includes oversized tires with no-rust rims

Features a manual deflector for precise application

Oscillating agitator paired with 1-inch holes improve distribution Cons Product is quite expensive

Fertilizer Spreader Buyers’ Guide

Knowing all about the 13 best fertilizer spreaders for lawn and garden may seem like an information overload. Usually, when people have too many choices, they get confused and end up making a hasty decision.

However, we don’t want you to face the same situation. That’s why we have put together this brief buyers’ guide to walk you through the essentials. Take a look now.

Type Of Spreader – Handheld Vs. On-wheel

This is the first thing you should consider before buying any of these options. A handheld spreader is more manageable, easy to use, and perfect for small garden beds and lawns.

On the other hand, if you have a bigger ground, you might want to buy something with wheels to save time and effort. However, the latter also requires you to have a tractor or a mower, so keep that in mind when placing an order.

Construction

Regardless of the type, the build quality of the spreader is critical, as you’d want your unit to last through all seasons for many years. That said, if you’re getting a shaker model, make sure that it’s made of high-quality, reinforced plastic.

As for tow spreaders, an enclosed gearbox with rustproof parts, in addition to pneumatic wheels, are must-haves.

Capacity

The spreader’s capacity matters a lot since you’d want something that can ideally cover all the ground in one fill. In case you have an extensive lawn or garden area, consider getting a tow spreader with a high-capacity hopper.

For areas between 12,000 and 14,000 sq ft, get a spreader with 85 lb load capacity or more. On the contrary, if you have a small patch of land, a portable shaker model will suffice.

Price

Obviously, a handheld spreader costs way less than a pull-behind or a walk-behind unit. So, based on your requirements and budget, get something that will fulfill lawn care needs.

That said, you also have a lot of choices in each category. The higher- priced models usually have more features and better construction. Ultimately, you should aim to get the best deal for your money, and that’s that.

Verdict

That’s all for now!

We hope you could find the most suitable option for your lawn or garden. But before you go ahead and place an order, here’s some advice. Make sure that the product you buy matches your requirement and skill level.

After all, there’s no point in buying something too advanced that you struggle to assemble and use. On that note, we’d like to sign off with a quick recap of our favorites from the list.

TheScotts 76121 Turf Builder Mini Broadcast Spreader is the best overall, and the Harris Diatomaceous Earth Spreader is the best handheld option. Meanwhile, the Agri-Fab Tow Broadcast Spreader is the best on-wheel spreader, and the Spot Spreader Hand Spreader Shaker is the best budget buy.

Till next time!

