Let’s face it; accidents can occur at any time and place.

We obviously can’t sit and anticipate them nor can we entirely prevent a mishap from happening. But we can be prepared far ahead of time to minimize its adverse effect and impact.

A well-stocked first aid kit, comprising essential emergency supplies, including medication, bandages, ointments, life-saving tools, and more, can help. However, finding the ideal kit equipped with all the right aid from a vast range of options isn’t easy, even for someone from a medical or military background.

That’s why we’ve spent hours on research to bring you this comprehensive list of 13 top-notch emergency sets.

Through this guide, we’ve provided in-depth reviews for each of our recommendations. You can weigh their respective pros and cons to reach a decision. Furthermore, the buyer’s guide included at the end of the article will help you make an informed purchase.

So, without further ado, let’s dive straight into the reviews.

Top First Aid Kits

The FAO-442 from First Aid Only is undoubtedly one of our top recommendations. It’s a 299-piece all-purpose first aid kit curated to have you prepared for any potential emergency at home, in the office, or on the go. From cuts to burns, it contains all the supplies needed for treatment.

Why Did We Like It?

Straight off the bat, this all-purpose first aid kit is an excellent option for those on the go, all thanks to its lightweight and compact nylon case. Weighing only one pound, it can be easily carried in a backpack to have you prepared for potential emergencies during travel. And while at home, you can keep it safely in a drawer or any other place where it can be easily accessed.

The kit contains 299 essential supplies for treating all sorts of minor aches, pains, cuts, and scrapes. You can use burn creams and cold packs to soothe abrasions, first-degree burns, and scalds, while puncture wounds and minor cuts can be treated using fabric and plastic adhesive bandages.

Also, we liked the fact that this kit includes pain relief medicines to provide temporary relief from headaches, backaches, or arthritis. These supplies are organized in clear plastic liners for quick access when needed.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There’s no doubt that this emergency kit from First Aid Only comes in handy in case of unavoidable injuries and health issues. But what we think the brand can improve is the range of medical items it provides. Although the kit includes 299 first aid supplies, it lacks variety as many items are similar.

Pros Lightweight and portable case

Clear plastic liners for organization and quick access

Includes pain relief medication

Ideal for travel, home, and office use Cons Essential supplies lack variety

We always trust Johnson & Johnson when it comes to first aid kits; after all, it’s the number one brand recommended by doctors. That’s why we’ve decided to introduce you to this 140-piece all-purpose set that is curated to provide everything needed to clean, treat, and cover your wounds.

Why Did We Like It?

This kit from Johnson & Johnson is another reliable option for treating wounds and burns at home, office, or while on the go. The compact and lightweight case, featuring an ergonomic handle, contains all the essential first aid and wound care supplies, including cleansing wipes, rolled gauze, antibiotic cream, an instant cold pack, and much more.

That’s not all; it comes with a variety of adhesive bandages from the Band-Aid brand in assorted sizes to cover minor cuts. You can also tend to other minor wounds using non-stick pads and gauze pads.

But what we loved the most about this kit is the inclusion of full-size products like the 0.5 oz Neosporin + pain relief cream as it helps prevent infections. And the Extra Strength Benadryl Itch-Stopping Cream helps soothe itching. That said, we’d definitely recommend this kit to everyone as it comes with a helpful first aid guide.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Johnson & Johnson Kit comes with bandages of assorted sizes to treat all types of wounds. But unfortunately, it doesn’t include medical tape to stick them to your skin. We had to buy the tape separately, at an additional cost, which was a bit of a let-down.

Pros Perfect for home, car, and outdoor emergencies

Helps care for skin rashes and itching

Portable and lightweight case

Includes bandages of assorted sizes Cons Doesn’t include medical tape

Next up on the list, we have the 10HBC01082 100-piece first aid kit from Be Smart Get Prepared, a leading and reliable US-based manufacturer of emergency essentials. The brand has embraced research, trends, and the latest technology to help secure your family’s safety and promote wellness with this FDA-registered kit.

Why Did We Like It?

The best part about this first aid kit is that it meets the US FDA regulatory standards, making it the one of the most reliable medical devices out there. In fact, all the first aid treatment essentials included in this set are certified to treat wounds, pains, scrapes, and minor bruises, thereby promoting overall wellness.

Apart from offering smart and sensible solutions, the brand has managed to design the plastic casing, keeping portability and durability in mind. This makes it ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. You can carry the kit in your backpack or vehicle as it can easily fit anywhere, thanks to its compact size.

We also liked the fact that the case is equipped with interior compartments for organization and quick access. That said, after finding the required cream, medicine, or bandage, you can securely lock it in place with the help of its easy slide latch.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Coming to its drawbacks, note that this first aid kit isn’t fully equipped with the supplies needed to treat burns. Be Smart Get Prepared should have at least included a burn relief gel or ointment for treating first-degree burns.

Pros High-density, impact-resistant case

Meets FDA regulatory standards

Compact and lightweight design

Easy slide latch locks into place Cons Doesn’t include burn treatment supplies

Swiss Safe, a brand that takes pride in manufacturing quality medical-grade first aid supplies at competitive prices, comes forth with this 2-in-1 first aid kit. Fully stocked with essential medical supplies and a comprehensive 18-page guide, it ensures emergency preparedness in a wide range of situations, be it at home or outdoors.

Why Did We Like It?

Besides the fact that this kit provides the supplies required for emergencies, disasters, and survival situations, we appreciate the variety it has to offer. All the items, including the bandages, trauma pads, and more, are well organized in a woven nylon bag, which is both lightweight and compact.

As such, the sturdy kit is ideal for both home and outdoor use. It perfectly fits in your car glove box, closet, office desk, backpack, or even under the sink for quick and easy access in case of an emergency.

Interestingly, this bag also comes with a mini, lightweight kit inside it, comprising 32 additional medical items, such as safety pins, a CPR mask, gauze pad, cotton tips, and more. You can administer first aid at any time and place with Swiss Safe’s 18-page first aid guide there to help.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This first aid kit from Swiss Safe serves as a value for money product if you ask us. The only complaint we have with it is the absence of a few useful medicines and ointments required for the treatment of cuts and burns.

Pros High-quality, rugged, woven nylon kit

Lightweight and compact

Includes an 18-page guide

Keeps the medical items organized Cons Doesn’t come with ointments

If you’re on the lookout for a complete emergency kit, do check this one out. The M2 Basic first aid set contains the necessary supplies to prepare you for most minor injuries and medical emergencies when least expected. But there’s a lot more it has to offer, which we’ll now discuss in length.

Why Did We Like It?

The M2 Basics First Aid Kit is always ready to use, especially in case of unexpected medical emergencies and injuries. It comes in the form of a zippered bag stocked up with all the essential medical supplies required to treat injuries, aches, and pains.

That’s not all; you’ll get additional survival items, including a compass, whistle, emergency blanket, and carabiner. These tools and essentials will help you get through tough situations while on a hike, camping, or backpacking trip.

You won’t even face any hassle while carrying it around during travel since the bag features a compact and lightweight design. Plus, it includes clear pockets to help keep all your emergency supplies, including bandages, tapes, sponges, pain relief patches, and more organized for quick and easy access.

In other words, you won’t have to waste time looking for the required item to provide the necessary aid promptly.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We can’t ignore the fact that this first aid kit from the M2 brand doesn’t include the basic over-the-counter items you’d expect in any medical aid kit. You’ll have to spend an additional amount on buying medicines and ointments to treat burns and wounds.

Pros Includes all the essential survival items

Compact and lightweight zippered bag

Comes with pockets for organization

Curated for adventures Cons Doesn’t include the basic over-the-counter items

Protect Life is a brand that believes in the critical aspect of being prepared to deal with unexpected emergencies. Keeping this in mind, it has come forth with this compact first aid kit, including the essentials required to tackle a variety of situations at home, office, school, or during camping and road trips.

Why Did We Like It?

The highlight of this first aid kit is its compact and lightweight zippered pouch, manufactured with the finest equipment in a modern facility. We found that it is just the right size to fit anywhere, be it in an RV, bike, motorcycle, or on a desk at home.

Plus, it definitely meets quality standards, which makes it a reliable choice for families, parents, construction workers, lifeguards, and truck drivers in the long-run.

Not only is this bag long-lasting and easy to carry, but it also manages to hold all the essential medical supplies in an organized manner. It will give you complete peace of mind to know that your kit is fully equipped with the items needed in times of crisis, especially if you live in an earthquake-prone area.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Even though this small first aid kit comprises everything needed to deal with an emergency situation, we’d still prefer the inclusion of an antibiotic cream. Other than this, it’s important to note that the bag is not 100% waterproof despite being made of highly water-resistant materials.

Pros Meets quality standards

Compact, durable, and lightweight

Optimized and organized

The supplies come with a great shelf life

Money-back guarantee Cons Doesn’t include an antibiotic cream

Not 100% waterproof

We’ll now be introducing you to the ultimate first aid kit from Swiss Safe, a brand that guarantees customer satisfaction. It’s curated to meet the requirements of most small businesses and worksites where the risk of critical injuries to employees is deemed higher.

Why Did We Like It?

Let’s begin by saying that this first aid kit is among the most reliable options on our list. After all, it’s manufactured by Swiss Safe, a brand that exudes prominence and trust by offering a 100% money-back guarantee. So, if by any chance you’re not satisfied with the product, you can always request a refund.

Though we don’t really think that will be required, seeing its wide range of medical essentials organized into 20 quick-access interior compartments. We were also quite impressed with the heavy-duty hard case these items come in.

It’s one of the only cases with a front and back opening, built to last in the toughest workplace and weather conditions. What’s more is that the briefcase-style kit is compact yet spacious, allowing you to carry a variety of emergency items with ease during travel.

You’ll also be pleased to know that the brand provides a mini-first aid kit with the unit, comprising 32 emergency items as a bonus.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Swiss Safe 2-in-1 First Aid Kit is an excellent option for treating cuts during trips or at home. However, it doesn’t include items to help treat burns and splinters. Neither does it come with pain relief medication and itch relief creams to tackle minor aches, rashes, and allergic reactions.

Pros Heavy-duty hard case with front and back opening

Compact and spacious

Bonus mini-first aid kit

100% money-back guarantee

Includes 20 interior compartments Cons No pain relief medication

Doesn’t include itch relief creams

When it comes to first aid kits, keeping your essentials organized is key to help you find what’s needed. That’s what Surviveware, a trusted brand in the camping, backpacking, and first aid industry, believes in. Keeping this thought in mind, it comes forth with this compact polyester kit featuring labeled compartments.

Why Did We Like It?

Made using 600D polyester, this small, durable pouch from Surviveware is always ready for extreme adventure. It features a compact size and lightweight design but offers ample storage space for keeping up to 100 essential medical supplies safe, with its quality zippers certified for 100 zips.

That’s not all; each compartment of this bag is labeled according to functions. This helps in retrieving and replacing the items in an organized manner during stressful situations. You also get an additional zip pouch to store your own prescription medication.

The Surviveware first aid kit is the perfect option for travel and active lifestyles. It can be carried on your backpack, belt, or EDC bag using Molle compatible straps and snaps, irrespective of the weather condition. All the inner items will be protected from water damage since the bag is water-resistant with laminate sleeves.

What Could’ve Been Better?

In our opinion, the CPR mask case takes up too much space and is unnecessary. We ended up removing the contents of this compartment to place them in their allotted sleeves to make more space. Apart from this, the brand should consider, including antiseptic and antibiotic creams.

Pros FSA and HSA-approved

Labeled compartments for organization

Waterproof inner pouches

Compact and lightweight

Advanced Molle compatible straps and snaps Cons CPR mask case takes up space

No inclusion of antiseptic ointments

This FDA-approved first aid kit from Active Era, a sports and outdoors specialist of both professional and recreation products, is a reflection of premium quality. Equipped with extra pockets, the comprehensive set offers ample space to keep essential items like sanitizer, medication, eyewash, and more at hand.

Why Did We Like It?

Every first aid set from Active Era has everything needed for tough situations, even this one. From sanitizers and eyewash to tweezers and bandages, the portable kit contains all the essential supplies required to prepare you for emergencies.

These items come in a soft casing made using waterproof and durable material capable of withstanding elements like rain and snow. And the best part is that this pouch is equipped with a smooth, easy-open zip for quick and easy access to its contents.

You’ll find what’s needed as soon as the bag’s opened since the items are organized in see-through inside pouches. In fact, it also comes with extra pouches and sleeves, allowing you to add your own essential medication or anything else you’d like to have in hand.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We don’t have any major complaints related to this compact emergency kit from Active Era. However, we find it imperative to highlight the fact that the kit we ordered didn’t come with any adhesive bandages, despite being listed as contents.

Pros See-through inner pouches

Extra pouches and sleeves

Waterproof and durable case

Smooth and easy-open zip Cons Missing adhesive bandages

Coleman, a leading manufacturer of reliable outdoor recreational products, understands the importance of being prepared for the unexpected during adventures. That’s why it has curated this mini-emergency kit, containing the most used and versatile supplies for minor emergencies so you can rest at ease no matter the situation.

Why Did We Like It?

Thanks to its compact size, you can tuck this 27-piece mini-kit into your purse, backpack, or car for preparedness against minor emergencies. It comprises commonly used essentials, such as antiseptic wipes, ointments, and latex-free bandages, to administer first aid whenever needed. Not only that, but it also comes with other essential supplies like razor blades and safety pins of varying sizes.

The best part is that these items come in a crush-proof case made using brushed metal tin, which is 100% recyclable and sturdy enough to protect them from damage. Plus, it features an embossed logo for quick and easy identification.

So, no matter the adventure, this compact and lightweight yet robust kit comes in handy to administer the required treatment with efficiency and ease.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Without a doubt, this 27-piece mini first aid kit is an excellent option for everyday travel. But what we feel needs improvements is the tin case’s opening and closing mechanism. The hook system it features is very fragile, making it prone to damage.

Pros 100% recyclable and crush-proof tin case

Perfect for minor emergencies

Portable and compact

Embossed logo for easy identification Cons Fragile hook system

As we’re nearing the end of our list, it’s time we introduced you to this 130-piece emergency kit from Higher Gear Products. It’s equipped with the right aid or device to help respond swiftly and efficiently, ensuring optimal safety and protection against emergencies at all times.

Why Did We Like It?

What prompted us to invest our time in checking out this car first aid kit is the inclusion of assorted medical emergency, trauma, and supplies. It contains everything needed to keep you prepared and protected during stressful situations, including scissors, bandages, antiseptic wipes, disposable gloves, and more.

In fact, the kit also comes with life-saving devices, such as mouth-to-mouth resuscitation tools, allowing you to respond before the arrival of professional help. You can easily keep the hardshell case containing all these tools in your car or backpack while traveling. It features a rugged and waterproof design, so there’s no need to worry about damage.

When in an emergency, the case provides quick access to the essential supplies, thanks to its jam-proof zipper that doesn’t get stuck. All you have to do is slide it open to reveal the contents organized in see-through mesh pockets.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite being lightweight, this emergency kit is a bit bulky compared to the other options on the list. You might have to remove a few items from the case in order to make it fit in a car or backpack with limited space. Other than this, we didn’t like the quality of the scissors included in the set; it’s better to carry your own.

Pros Comes with life-saving devices

Jam-proof zipper

Waterproof and rugged design

See-through mesh pockets

Provides quick access Cons Poor quality scissors

A bit bulky

Based on customer feedback, Defget has managed to create an upgraded version of the perfect first aid kit, comprising even better emergency supplies. The medical-grade survival kit will definitely not let you down, especially if you live in earthquake-prone areas or are exposed to natural disasters.

Why Did We Like It?

With just the right size to fit anywhere in your car, boat, jeep, motorcycle, or home, the Defget kit will help keep you prepared for emergencies at home and office or during adventurous trips. Moreover, it’s lightweight, measuring around 0.67 pounds for easy portability.

Even then, the durable bag is spacious enough to carry the essential supplies and tools needed for treating cuts, injuries, and burns. That’s why it’s not only ours, but also the trusted choice of construction workers, doctors, nurses, lifeguards, truck drivers, and other professionals working in related fields.

We’re positive that you won’t be facing any issues with this kit. It’s perfect for any and every occasion that might be prone to accidents. But if, by any chance, you come across a problem, Defget is always there to address your concern. The brand ensures customer satisfaction by providing a 100% money-back guarantee.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This is a minor, almost negligible drawback, but this kit doesn’t include an ice pack for pain relief during road trips. Other than that, it’s crucial to keep in mind that the compact case isn’t entirely waterproof, it’s only resistant to spills, so you need to be careful while traveling.

Pros 100% money-back guarantee

Compact and durable case

Lightweight design

Medical-grade quality

Multipurpose use Cons Not 100% waterproof

Doesn’t include an ice pack

There’s no way we could’ve concluded this list without reviewing the Complete Emergency Response Trauma Bag from MFASCO. Curated keeping the user’s convenience in mind, the bag comes with all the essential supplies arranged in a logical manner. This makes it easier to locate the item needed during a natural disaster or any other emergency.

Why Did We Like It?

This brightly colored EMT-style trauma bag comes with 407 pieces of emergency supplies to help treat injuries, cuts, and burns. All the items are arranged in an orderly fashion, packed, and separated to help you locate the supplies needed the most within seconds.

So, keeping this emergency bag with you in your vehicle’s trunk will help administer first aid if and when you come across a road accident scene. It’s also well-stocked to provide assistance and preparedness against natural disasters, potentially saving the lives of those in need.

Apart from being a complete, easy-to-use emergency survival kit, the bag is easy to carry. The sewn-in top handle and adjustable shoulder strap, which can also be removed, come in handy, especially when the kit’s fully-loaded. What’s more, it comes with reflective strips to help you find it with ease even when it’s dark.

What Could’ve Been Better?

No doubt, this trauma bag is one of the most versatile emergency kits comprising almost every essential supply. The only downside to this unit is that it doesn’t come with a zipper to prevent the items from slipping out while traveling.

Pros Easy to use and carry

Well-stocked with essential supplies

Orange bag features reflective strips

Ensures natural disaster preparedness Cons Items may slip out of the bag

First Aid Kit Buying Guide

With this, we’ve concluded our list of the top 13 first aid kits of 2020. So, were you able to pick an option that best meets your requirements? It won’t come as a surprise if your answer isn’t affirmative.

We understand that choosing a compact kit comprising all the medical supplies needed to administer first aid during emergency situations isn’t simple. That’s why we’ve carefully created this buyer’s guide, explaining a few crucial pointers that need to be considered before you even shortlist an option.

Let’s take a look.

Premium Quality Kit

You obviously wouldn’t want to find a component underperforming, especially when it’s needed the most. That’s why this is probably the most important factor that needs to be considered when buying a first aid kit.

However, most manufacturers tend to save costs by including supplies that don’t live up to quality expectations. There were many instances where we’ve come across scissors and trauma shears made from cheap plastic. And this no doubt reduces the utility of the first aid kit in time-sensitive situations.

To make sure the set exudes quality, you have to examine each item, including the medical supplies, tools, medications, and of course, the storage pouch or case. Even the zipper and stitching of the bag should be checked to ensure that you won’t be facing a hassle while opening or closing the kit.

Design and Built

Another crucial factor is the design of the storage case or pouch. Remember, an emergency kit may come in the form of a hard-shell case, soft pouch, or bag, and attention to detail is a must.

Make sure the storage case or bag is made using 100% recyclable, durable, and impact-resistant materials. It should also be completely waterproof to keep all the essential supplies protected against damage from elements like rain and snow.

That said, if you decide to buy an EMT-style trauma bag, ensure that it comes with an ergonomic handle and adjustable shoulder straps. These features will make it easy for you to carry, especially during camping, hiking, and other adventurous trips.

You should also look for features like an embossed logo or reflective straps to help locate the kit from far or even in the dark.

Portability

Accidents can’t always be prevented, so it’s important to be prepared at all times, whether at home or outdoors. But let’s face it; carrying a bulky survival and emergency kit during trips isn’t feasible, to say the least.

That’s why most manufacturers strive to create a compact and lightweight kit spacious enough to hold all the essential items needed to tackle an emergency situation. And they’ve been successful to a huge extent.

So, when buying a first aid kit intended for your travel backpack, car, truck, or any other vehicle, make sure it comes in the right size and weight. You may also consider opting for a unit equipped with compatible straps and attachments. These kits can be easily connected to your belt or backpack for convenient traveling.

Inner Compartments and Sleeves

Don’t forget to check the inner compartments and sleeves of the bag or case while choosing an emergency or survival kit for home, office, or travel. It’s better to buy a kit that comes with labeled compartments for storing essential supplies as per their type and function.

This helps in keeping the contents organized for quick access during time-sensitive, emergency situations. You’ll be able to locate and replace the required item within seconds.

See-through inner pouches also accelerate the finding process to administer treatment prior to the arrival of professional help. That said, we’d suggest choosing a kit that comes with extra pouches and sleeves for storing additional items. This will even help you keep your prescription medication at hand.

Versatility

A versatile first aid kit is a complete set, offering a wide range of medical and emergency supplies, including bandages, band-aids, medical tapes, medicines, ointments, and tools. So, make sure you check the kit’s list of contents prior to making a purchase.

Most units don’t come with pain-relief medication, so you might have to purchase them separately. However, it’s important for the emergency kit to at least come with every other item needed to treat minor cuts, bruises, burns, and allergic reactions. Anything extra can always be bought as and when required.

Verdict

A first aid kit is essential for both home or outdoor use. So, it’s always better to opt for a compact unit that comprises all the basic items required to treat minor cuts, bruises, burns, and sprains.

Then again, you’ll probably need a more comprehensive kit with life-saving tools to deal with unforeseen major trauma during multi-day treks in the mountains or a road trip. On that note, we’ll now conclude our review-based guide on the best first aid kits of 2020.

But before signing off, let’s take a quick recap of our favorites. First Aid Only FAO-442 is the best all-purpose emergency kit. You can also consider the all-purpose kit from Johnson & Johnson as it comprises essential medicines.

On the contrary, Be Smart Get Prepared 10HBC01082 comes with inner compartments for quick access and organization.

We’ll be back with more such useful recommendations and reviews. Till then, be safe, and reach out to us in case of any queries.

