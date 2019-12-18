10 Best Food Scales of 2020 | Buyer’s Guide and Reviews

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Whether you’re brewing coffee, cooking, or baking- a kitchen scale is a bare essential. It captures the precise measurements to provide you the exact quantity that you’re aiming for. During the rush hour of your meal preparations, it can be a hassle trying to measure out the ingredients. Even more so, when following a recipe.

Perhaps at times if you try to weigh the food items by using a cup or spoon, the quantity might not be accurate. You ask why?

Well, if you measure the food items in a cup, the volume of the ingredients will differ depending on its size. But, when you weigh it on a scale, you can be sure of its consistency.

This not only helps you cook by ratio but also makes things easier and quicker. After all, who doesn’t like to get the recipe right with the correct amount of seasoning and accurate combination of ingredients?

Now, we understand that it can be challenging to find a food scale that suits your kitchen requirements. But, we’ve got you covered in this guide with an unbiased review of the best food scales of 2020.

So, let’s get started, shall we?

Best Food Scales

Escali Primo is one of the most accurate scales that reads pretty quickly in increments of 0.05 ounces or 1 gram, it has a weight capacity of about 11 pounds or 5 kilograms, and it remains on for about four minutes before it automatically turns off.

However, if you’re looking for a simple and accurate digital food scale, you should consider this model. And to know more about this product, let’s move to the following section.

Sale Escali Primo P115C Precision Kitchen Food Scale for Baking and... This scale is (8.5 x 6 x 1.5 in) has a capacity of...

Sealed buttons and display for protection against...

Experience

We wanted a digital scale for our small enthusiast kitchen and this model was suggested to us by one of our colleagues; the interface of the Escali Primo has an effortless design with just two buttons- one for switching the units of measurements, and the other is used for both switching the power on/off and taring.

This is a lightweight, compact scale, and it doesn’t take up much space in the drawer, after having used a few other models, we can say that this unit is perfect for cooking and baking needs. The four rubber feet help to keep it stable, and we don’t have to worry about the scale slipping off the counter.

And the weighing platform is elevated to a suitable height so we can read the digital screen even when we are using large mixing bowls for measuring the ingredients. Moreover, it’s a responsive unit, and whether we are adding or removing items, it reads the weight within a few seconds.

In terms of speed, it’s probably the best food scale that we have used. When it comes to the auto-off function, it kicks correctly at around four minutes, this extra bit of time can drain the battery. We can accurately weigh food items from ranging from 1 gram to 5 kilograms.

For the best part, it doesn’t beep when it’s operating, and we had an option to choose from 9 different color variants. And we haven’t faced any issues with the maintenance part we can clean the surface easily by using a damp cloth.

It is worth mentioning that the battery life is not very good, and that’s probably because of the long auto-off duration yet, overall, the functions of this scale are on point, and we are quite satisfied with our purchase.

Pros Easy-to-use, two-button operation

The packaging includes two AA batteries

Comes with the tare option

Has a durable construction Cons It doesn’t come with a weighing bowl

This model is a little costly, but when you focus on the features, it’s a complete package for its quality. It’s suitable for weighing ingredients of up to 8kg (17.62 lb), that is best for professional and personal use and it can also weigh in bakers percentages, an advanced feature that allows you to scale the recipe up or down especially if you want to bake by ratio.

Experience

We were looking for a scale that could be used for baking purposes, and this model had some of the best reviews out there. The size is also pretty big, and it has a large weighing capacity that makes it convenient when we are baking bread in large quantities.

When it comes to the display panel, it has a backlit screen so, we can easily read the numbers. Plus, when we are adding or removing ingredients from the mixing bowl, it responds pretty fast without having to wait on the counter for long durations.

For better flexibility, we can also disable the auto-off function that somehow helps us to save battery usage. This is a rare feature that we haven’t found in the other models.

Another feature that we appreciate is that It allows us to tweak the recipes to add a personal touch, and we can also scale the quantity either by moving it up or down. This percentage function makes it perfect for bread making as well as soapmaking.

Moreover, we haven’t faced any challenges with cleaning this digital scale; we have to lift the stainless steel weighing platform for rinsing it.

It also comes with a removable plastic cover that helps to protect the interface when it’s stored away and the buttons are also laminated correctly that provide extra protection from food crumbs, baking debris, and cooking oil.

Adjustable auto-off feature Weighs large quantities of up to 8 kgs (17.62lb)

Weighs large quantities of up to 8 kgs (17.62lb) Comes with a control panel shield

Comes with a control panel shield Features a percentage function Cons You need to purchase the AC adapter separately

This Pronto Digital Kitchen Scale features an enlarged weighing platform for accommodating large mixing bowls and food items. It also weighs in 0.05-ounces or 1-gram increments and automatically shuts-off after two minutes, on top of that, you can change the unit of measurement pretty quickly with a single click of the button.

Experience

When we were searching for a quality food scale, we had a decent budget, so we found a lot of options, but this unit caught our eye for it’s reliable and durable construction.

It has a classy chrome finished weighing platform that can weigh up to 5.1 kg (11.24 lb). Even though the weighing scale is a little compact, it has a high efficiency that’s an advantage for us.

There haven’t been any challenges with storing this model; it’s very easy to take it from one place to another. We found the measurements to be pretty accurate especially when we measure the bulky items, when it comes to measuring small weights that are as small as 2 or 3 grams, it takes a lot of time to display the readings though.

The Ozerki is also quite versatile in terms of usage; we get to change the unit system according to the recipe that we are following and it comes with five types of units that we can select from. The auto-off function is another advantage for this model because it takes about 2 minutes, which is pretty average for a food scale.

However, we need to be a little careful with the tare/power button because if we press the button twice, it ends up shutting down the scale.

Pros Features a tare function

Weighs up to 5.1 kg (11.24 lb) Easy to read display Cons It has a short two-minute automatic shut-off

This model by Etekcity is a complete package owing to the awesome design, efficacy, and efficiency of the product. It has a purple backlit display and sturdy stainless steel body that makes it an appealing food scale and the easy to read display and simple features are one of it’s selling points along with the brilliant construction.

Experience

We have bought a few food scales over the past few years, because of its heavy usage in our work station. The Etekcity digital food scale has a unique weighing scale platform that is wide and flat making it easy for us to weigh the items.

We can either place the ingredients directly on the scale or the mixing bowl, without facing any challenges while reading the numbers; moreover, it comes with four high precision sensors, so irrespective of the location of the food items it gives us an accurate reading.

It has an excellent tare precision that makes it easy to weigh the ingredients, we have to press the button, and it resets to zero in no time, so we can weigh the ingredients without having to wait for too long.

The maximum weighing capacity is about 176-ounces, and we appreciate the 4 unit measuring units because we don’t have to convert the weights after measuring them, this helps to eliminate the hassle as it presents a user-friendly mechanism.

Since this scale has a stainless steel body, it gets easier to clean the weighing surface by just using a damp cloth. We have been using this scale for quite some time now, and we must say the quality of this product is incredibly top-notch and its reasonable price-wise.

Pros Flat and wide weighing tray

Four precision sensors Low battery indicator Cons It doesn’t come with an AC adapter

If you want to weigh ingredients in a small quantity, this scale makes for an ideal choice, it gives accurate readings, and it’s one of the best equipment for home use because it has a low capacity of up to 6.6-pounds/3 kg.

The two-minute auto-off feature is sufficient enough to add or remove ingredients for measuring them. Let’s move to the following section to know more about this product.

Experience

We were looking for a food scale with a high degree of precision, especially for measuring the coffee content, this is a pretty compact and lightweight scale that makes it easy for us to carry it around the house. Although it doesn’t have very good speed, when it comes to accuracy, this is probably the best scale that we have used so far; we can weigh a maximum of 6.6 pounds, which is convenient for most of our serving portions.

It’s equipped with a backlit screen so we can read it easily without having to strain the eye. And the four rubber feet keeps the scale in place without sliding down the counter.

A plastic hinged cover is also included with this set that helps to clean the weighing surface more quickly. And it helps to keep it protected from oil and other food debris.

When measuring items, the weight is pretty accurate, and there isn’t much difference other than a maximum of 0.4 to 0.6 grams. It takes a little time to show the precise readings, but we haven’t faced any challenges with this unit.

This food scale has an auto shut-down feature that takes about two minutes which helps to prevent the wastage of energy, but the best part of it is that, if we want to use the device for a longer duration, we can power it with the AC adapter.

Pros Compact and lightweight model

Measures in 0.1g increments Works with both battery and AC adapter Cons It doesn’t include a weighing bowl

This digital food scale by Greater Goods has a sleek design, and it’s focused around the essential functions that help you to prepare better meals, it can measure heavy items of up to 5 kg (11 lb), and it has a simple, user-friendly interface.

You can also switch between the five different units of measurements, if you want a scale with good efficiency and design, you should consider checking out this product.

Experience

We wanted a food scale with minimal design and high accuracy, this product was perfectly suitable for our needs and it didn’t take long for us to make the best use of its functions.

It has indeed helped us prepare better meals because we stopped going wrong with many of the signature cooking recipes. With this model, we get to measure our food items accurately, and the straightforward design makes it way simpler to complete the weighing process, moreover, since it switches off automatically we can rest assured that there isn’t going to be any wastage of energy even if we forget to shut down the power.

It has the tare function so we can subtract the weight of the mixing bowl to get the exact weight of the food items and the smooth plastic surface is pretty easy to clean by using a soft damp cloth.

Pros Features a tare or zero function

A large weighing surface that supports up to 5kg/ 11lb The high contrast LCD screen Cons Joule rating is low compared to other devices

The digital food scale by Accuweight has an innovative design, and it’s equipped with four precision sensors that make it easier to get accurate measurements irrespective of the position of the food items on the weighing surface.

Accuweight 207 Digital Kitchen Multifunction Food Scale for Cooking... Electronic gram scale equipped with 4 high...

Our digital meat scale tempered glass platform, is...

Experience

We were looking for a digital scale that could be used to weigh anything in the kitchen, this unit can accurately measure the weight of up to 11 lbs, and when it comes to small quantities, it’s best suited for a minimum of 1 gram.

It’s not only easy to use and maintain, but it’s also durable and hygienic. Moreover, it features a tare function that helps us weigh the ingredients and liquids that are kept inside the mixing bowl without having to consider the container itself.

Auto shut-off function helps to conserve battery life that provides us with longer-lasting results without having to change the battery often.

Since the glass platform can’t be removed, we find it to be a little challenging to clean the surface beneath it. All in all, we have been using this scale for a couple of months now, and we must say that the additional features of this model and the simple mechanism make it a value-added product.

Pros Tempered glass platform

Backlit LCD display Has an auto shut-off feature Cons Glass platform cannot be removed for cleaning the surface underneath

If you want to conquer your health goals, the Greater Goods Nourish Digital Food Scale can be the right support system, the unit provides detailed nutritional information that can help you stay aware of the calories and other nutrients that you’re consuming. The highlight feature of this scale is its ability to measure the nutritional data for a maximum of 2,000 food items.

Experience

We had a weight loss program in mind, and after enrolling for the intense workout sessions, we were looking forward to preparing our meals more consciously, the gym trainer suggested this food scale for its ability to display the nutritional data.

For instance, the nutrition facts have been displayed on the side panel, and it’s also available via food codes. This helps us get a specific and detailed result of the nutrient information.

We can get the nutrition count for almost 2000 food types because of the scales built-in database and we can create custom entries for up to 99 food item, we have been using this scale for several different purposes such as- measure individual ingredients, to track full meals, and to calculate the daily totals.

When it comes to the design, it has a classy, silver finish with sturdy construction and the durable tempered glass top weighing surface can support up to 5kg/ 11lb; count in the tare function that is an essential factor for our weighing purposes and you have the whole package.

The user can switch among three different units of measurement that includes pounds, ounces, and grams. The scale calibrates and shuts off automatically that is an added advantage because it helps to avoid any wastage of energy.

Pros Tempered glass top

Weighing capacity is 11 pounds Nutritional information is displayed on the side panel Cons Many of the pre-programmed alternatives are for junk food

9. INEVIFIT Digital Food Scale

If you’re looking to control your food portion with the right amount of ingredients you should try out this digital scale by INEVIFIT, it has a simple mechanism, and it’s pretty easy to use. You can use it to weigh your food in ounces, grams, milliliters, or pounds, and the sleek stainless steel build makes it an attractive piece on the kitchen counter.

Experience

We have earlier used products from INEVIFIT, and the quality was brilliant, which is why we opted for this unit from the same brand. The flat stainless steel weighing surface makes this product stand out amongst the rest.

One of the features that we appreciate the most is the tare function that allows us to place a mixing bowl on the weighing surface before switching it on, after which, we can add the ingredients to prevent it from measuring the weight of the bowl, and it accurately displays the weight of the food items alone.

Plus, the auto shut-off feature is another essential function that activates when we haven’t used the scale for a while, it helps to preserve battery life and eliminates the hassle of having to replace them often.

Moreover, the low battery indicator is also handy because it helps to prevent a last-minute shutdown, and what tops the list is the five-year warranty that makes it a great purchase.

Pros Weighs up to 13 pounds (6kgs)

Has a sturdy construction Features a tare function Cons Large mixing bowls can make it hard to see the display

This digital scale is the perfect combination of reasonable price and practical design, includes a handy pull out display that tucks in neatly below the platform. The straightforward design makes it easy to read the display even while using large containers on the scale whilst can accurately weigh small quantities, which is one of the best features of this scale.

Sale OXO Good Grips 5 Lb Food Scale with Pull-Out Display Display pulls away from base to prevent shadowing...

Convenient indicator displays how much capacity is...

Experience

This product has been for one year in long term test and there haven’t been any issues with its overall performance, and the customer service team was also pretty responsive when we had questions.

We find the pull-out display to be a great advantage because it doesn’t get challenging to read the values and thanks to it, the scale is slim enough for storing it conveniently, even in tight spaces.

OXO displays the weights as fractions, and not in the regular decimal system, it was a little challenging for us in the beginning, but after a few days of regular usage, we have managed to understand the values correctly, the scale can weigh a maximum of 11 pounds. Even when we are considering extremely light items, it doesn’t take more than a few seconds to display the accurate measurements.

Another feature that stands out, is the tare function that takes the weight of the bowl in consideration, but only display the values of the ingredients, overall, it’s a value-added product with high durability and easy-to-use mechanism.

Pros Comes with a pull-out display

Has the tare function Features a battery indicator Cons Display weight in fractions

Food Scale Buyer’s Guide

1. Reads in ounces and grams

You should get a scale that can measure in both imperial and metric units. Most people generally prefer scales that read ounces in the form of decimals rather than fractions because it feels more intuitive and precise. However, few scales have both functions, while the decibel system is generally recommended by professional chefs.

2. Long auto-off duration

We generally prefer kitchen scales that automatically shut down after a brief period of inactivity, as it helps to preserve the battery. Most kitchen scales have the waiting period set for two minutes, but again there are a few food scales that might last for five minutes.

The auto-off feature can also be a hassle at times, especially when you’re baking and there is a ton of multi-tasking activities that goes on behind the scenes. For instance, it can be irritating if the scale shuts down when you need to measure the dough while you were busy taking out the other ingredients.

So, it’s always better to opt for a scale that has a longer wait duration before it shuts down. At times, we feel that it’s best if we had the option to switch off the auto-off function entirely, but again that’s a rare component in food scales.

3. Accurate measurements

The best food scales will weigh the items consistently and precisely, whether it measures 20 pounds or 10 grams.

4. Speedy measurements

Most of the food scales take about a few seconds to display the measurements, but some of them can take a longer time. In truth, it should give an accurate reading because if the numbers keep fluctuating, it can get a little annoying.

Nevertheless, the best food scales tend to show the gradual increase in weight as we measure the items; this helps us understand when to stop adding the content to the bowl.

5. Tare button

The taring feature is one of the essential components in a scale. It can subtract the total weight of the mixing bowl to report the exact net weight of the ingredients accurately. You should check whether you can tare repeatedly or not.

This helps you to zero out the weight of the item that is already in the bowl to help you measure additional ingredients. In most food scales you can ideally hit the tare button twice, but that’s only if you haven’t turned the power off accidentally in between your measurements.

6. Laminated buttons

It’s best if the display and the other controls have a plastic membrane that covers them. This is more like a safety feature as it helps to prevent the accumulation of food crumbs, gunk, or grains of sugar in-between the cracks. Moreover, it makes the cleaning process way simpler without having to look into the nooks and crannies for food particles.

7. Rubber feet

It’s a very convenient feature to have on a food scale, but, surprisingly, only a few scales come with rubber feet. Generally, we prefer rubber padding because it helps prevent the scale from slipping down or sliding all over the counter.

8. AC adapter

It’s excellent when the scale batteries can last for a long duration with regular use, especially when you’re cooking throughout the day, or if you’re preparing large batches of food. Because if you need to change the batteries between the cooking session, it can get a little frustrating. Therefore, an AC adapter is a nice feature to have on your scale, but it can’t be a dealbreaker.

9. Large, removable platform

A scale with a large platform is always an added advantage because it can easily hold large sheet pans or mixing bowl. You might find a few models that have a removable platform that makes it relatively more comfortable to get the cleaning done.

Things to avoid

1. ” Smart” functionality

Most of the “smart’ scales in the market can connect to your tablet or phones via some applications. But, these types of scales are overwrought and expensive. It comes with additional features and inferior apps that can be challenging to operate, especially when you’re in a hurry trying to get the work done faster.

2. Glass platform

It’s best to avoid scales that have a glass platform, because not only are they difficult to clean, but there are also pretty fragile. However, many glass scales also lack the feature of a raised platform, which makes it hard to read the display when you’re using a large bowl.

Final words

When you want to prepare the right portion size, a food scale always comes to the rescue. It gives you a consistent and accurate measurement.

But with a variety of factors to consider and a range of options for the same product, it gets overwhelming when you’re trying to select the right model. Hence if you’ve got the required information you need to read through it for weighing out the pros and cons carefully.

Like often, you need to invest your time and effort wisely to put your money in the right place to bring home the best food scale!

Until next time!



