7 Best Granite Sealer of 2021 [Reviewed & Buyer’s Guide]

If you have spent countless weekends scrubbing stains off granite tiles, we’re sorry for you! But we also have a solution for you.

Granite sealers can restore the natural sheen of the countertop while also allowing it to breathe and remain stain-free. We don’t need to tell you that – you’ve heard it several times in advertisements and read it on the internet while trying to find a quick, do-it-yourself solution.

So, if you’re here to know if those mighty claims have any substance, well…yes, they do!

With granite sealers, maintenance of the surfaces will be a breeze, and you’d never have to spend another weekend scrubbing.

Then the question arises, how does one know which sealant is the most effective? That’s where we come into the picture with our reviews of the best granite sealers on the market.

So, things are going to get pretty easy for you. Just sit back and read on!

Top Granite Sealers

If you are looking for a sealer that not just tightly seals the granite surface but also forms a protective film over it, the TriNova Granite Sealer is worth considering. What’s more, it seals and protects not just granite but also marble, slate, limestone, quartz, and soapstone.

Why Did We Like It?

The TriNova Sealant is the one-stop solution for sealing many surfaces. It comes in an 18-oz bottle for quick application. Use it on the kitchen countertops, bathroom tiles, or floor tiles for effective sealing.

All you have to do is spray it on the surface and wait for a minute before wiping it dry with a microfiber cloth. Leave it on for an hour or so, and you’re good to go. It’s that simple!

Now, we will move on to its working mechanism. The sealer uses a mixture of polymers that enters the stone’s surface, providing a barrier that doesn’t let stains seep. As a result, stains do not become permanent. Not just that, the sealer also adds gloss to the surface and improves its natural look.

Besides, if you’ve wasted hours trying to remove the dregs that develop between the bathroom tiles to no avail – you’ve got a solution in the form of this sealant.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only downside of this product is that it needs to be re-applied frequently. Although it works very well for eliminating stains from countertops, it is not as useful for watermarks and doesn’t repel water as well as we expect it to.

Pros Works on numerous surfaces

Provides adequate protection to stone surfaces

Adds gloss to the surface

Easy spray application Cons Not as effective on water stains

If slippery surfaces have you watching your steps at all times, then the 511QT6 Sealer from Miracle Sealants will come to the rescue. The product has a wide application and can work on stucco, travertine, marble, slate, granite, and even ceramic tiles. Not just inside the house, it also works outside on the driveways and patios.

Sale Miracle Sealants 511QT6 511 Impregnator Sealer, Quart, Clear For use inside or out on a variety of surfaces...

Formula is oil and water resistant that creates an...

Why Did We Like It?

The 511 Impregnator from Miracle Sealants can cover an area of 1,000 sq ft per quart, making it a cost-efficient purchase. Besides, it covers numerous surfaces, from ceramic tiles to terrazzo.

Therefore, you no longer have to worry about buying different sealants for separate surfaces in the house. The versatility of the product allows it to work on countertops, bathroom tiles and even facilitates exterior application.

Yes, you read that right! No separate sealants for house exteriors! The 511 sealant is excellent for the stones and tiles in the courtyard and driveway.

Additionally, the product seals dense pores and removes moisture from the surfaces, giving them a glossy look and creating a protective shield. The shield doesn’t let water seep through, and the surface remains free of stains.

Finally, we particularly liked how it hardens the surface without altering the original look.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You’ve to be quick while applying this granite sealer. Remember to rub it thoroughly for 3 to 5 minutes after application. If you let the product dry on the surface, it leaves behind a grey cast that makes the surface look dull. So, be alert!

Pros UV transparent

Great coverage

Can be used on a wide range of surfaces

Leaves behind a slip-resistant surface Cons Leaves behind a grey layer if not rubbed quickly

Founded in the 1950s, Granite Gold is a family-owned company with a history of producing unrivaled stone maintenance products. The GG0036 Sealer is no exception and is useful for stone, ceramic, and granite surfaces. It is non-toxic and contains no ammonia – making it the ideal product for kitchen countertops.

Sale Granite Gold Sealer Spray Water-Based Sealing to Preserve and Protect... BEST GRANITE SEALER – Granite Gold Sealer...

USE ON MANY COUNTERTOPS – This sealing spray is...

Why Did We Like It?

If you’re apprehensive about applying chemical sealants in food-preparation areas, you’re in for a surprise. The Granite GG0036 Gold Sealer is a non-acidic product that is 100% free of any toxic chemicals.

It is a water-based solution in a spray bottle and can be directly sprayed onto the surface. It can protect the kitchen worktop from coffee, wine, and oil stains, which are very difficult to remove, by creating a preventive barrier.

Not just granite, the sealant protects natural stone surfaces against stubborn stains, marks, and unwanted build-up.

Furthermore, it is not corrosive to natural stone and doesn’t take away its natural shine. Unlike some other chemical sealants with a strong odor, the Granite Gold Sealer has a mild citrus odor that is not just pleasant but also safe.

Also, it is not expensive at all, so if you were under that impression, we’re glad to have proved you wrong.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One minor gripe we had with this product was the number of applications it requires. Usually, you will need anywhere between 2 to 3 applications at 20-minute intervals to ensure perfect sealing.

Additionally, it needs to be left for one whole day before you can polish it. So, it tests your patience, but the results are fantastic.

Pros Biodegradable

Spray bottle for easy application

Safe for kitchen counters

Non-corrosive Cons Requires multiple applications

Now that we’re halfway through our list, here is another excellent product for your consideration. The Granite Plus from Black Diamond Stoneworks uniquely combines granite sealer and cleaner. It comes in a variety of sizes – from one quart to a gallon. So, you can pick a size as per your requirement.

Why Did We Like It?

If you thought an effective granite sealer was going to cost a fortune, think again. The Granite Plus Sealer from Black Diamond Stoneworks is affordable and provides superior surface protection.

It works smoothly on travertine, marble, limestone, and granite by sealing and cleaning them meticulously. As a result, the kitchen top will always be free of oil, coffee, wine, and food stains.

The smell is not overbearing, and the sealant is free of toxic chemicals, making it safe for food surfaces.

Besides, it has anti-corrosive properties, and you can use it without worrying about the elegant stone surfaces in the house being corroded. It not just protects the surface but also lends an attractive shine to it.

Also, if you need a solution for everyday kitchen cleaning, this one is it. Just a few sprays, and the kitchen will be spick and span in no time.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We were slightly disappointed with the sealing abilities of this product. Although it is an excellent cleaner and leaves a polished surface, it does not adequately seal the porous surface, thus exposing it to stains and grime build-up.

Pros Environment-friendly

Doesn’t have a strong odor

Exceptional cleaning properties

Non-toxic solution Cons Inadequate sealing properties

The 35106 water-based granite sealer from Rock Doctor works extraordinarily well on grout, granite, and other natural stones. It comes in a convenient, user-friendly spray can that makes even application possible. However, there is more to this product. Keep reading to know all the deets!

Rock Doctor Granite Sealer, 18 Ounce For use on granite, marble and other natural stone...

Penetrates deeply to bond with natural stone and...

Why Did We Like It?

If you’re looking for an effective grout and granite sealer, you’ve come to the right place. The Rock Doctor 35106 Granite Sealer seeps deep and works with the grout, thereby safeguarding it against moisture, stains, and unwanted mold buildup.

Moving on, one bottle will suffice for 100 sq. ft. of natural stone, granite, and other surfaces, making it a cost-effective solution.

Besides, it builds a protective layer over the countertops and stone surfaces and doesn’t let them deteriorate in quality. As a result, they always keep the moisture and grime accumulation at bay, and the surface looks fresh over the years.

Furthermore, the sealer is very easy to use. Just remove the cap and spray it onto the surface that needs to be cleaned. Remove excess residue and give it 30 minutes to dry off, and the surface will be ready for use.

For best results, re-apply the sealer every six months.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We’ve had this product for a considerable length of time now and are quite pleased with its efficacy. However, it has a minor flaw. It doesn’t work effectively on black granite surfaces and doesn’t remove water stains and discoloration.

Pros Removes mold from grout

Easy-to-use spray can

Works with several surfaces

Protects the quality of natural stone Cons Not as effective on black granite

If tough-to-remove stains on expensive granite have you worried, this water-based formula will provide the ultimate solution for all your woes. It can clean large surfaces with no hassle and is a favorite among buyers for its ability to be used both indoors and outdoors.

Sale Aqua Mix Sealer's Choice Gold Quart, 32 Ounce Aqua Mix Sealer's Choice Gold is a no-sheen,...

Water-Based Formula is a world-wide best seller

Why Did We Like It?

The Aqua Mix Granite Sealer is a perfect protectant for stone, grout, granite, and tile surfaces. It removes stains and etches and lends durability without compromising the natural sheen of the surface.

In addition to that, it has a low VOC and is specially designed for areas of food preparation and serving. Besides, it claims to last up to 15 years and is resistant to mold and mildew.

Not just kitchen areas, if you are looking for a good sealer for around the swimming pool, this one should be your definitive pick. It works on low-porosity surfaces and penetrates optimally, thus sealing them and providing sufficient stain protection. Additionally, it also makes them slip-resistant.

Moving on, it works on unglazed tiles, natural stone surfaces, concrete, brick, and grout – making it a versatile sealant for both exterior and interior surfaces.

Lastly, the sealer doesn’t tamper with the surface’s natural finish.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We noticed a white film forming on the surface. Usually, this happens when the product is not wiped immediately and dries on the surface. However, it can always be scrubbed using a nylon pad and chemical scrub.

Also, even though the sealer is quite adequate, it doesn’t come in a spray bottle and can be difficult and messier to pour.

Pros Long-lasting

Suitable for exteriors and interiors

Designed for kitchen countertops

Cures quickly Cons If not dried immediately, it forms a white layer

Up next, we have the 5203 professional-grade granite sealant from Stone Care International. It works on all stone surfaces, leaving no residue behind.

Besides, the sealant covers up to 600 sq. ft. in one application, making it a cost-effective solution.

Why Did We Like It?

If you’re tired of stains and water damaging the stone and granite surfaces in the house, we have a solution for you. The Stone Care International Granite Sealer seals the surface without leaving behind any white cast.

They are ideal for all the exterior and interior spaces in the house – from floors to kitchen worktops, fireplaces, walls, etc. Besides, since it is non-toxic, you can use it in food preparation and serving areas.

Moving on, the product can be used on a wide range of surfaces, including marble and slate. All you’ve to do is liberally apply two coats of the product onto the dry surface, at 5-minute intervals, before letting it dry for 30 minutes. With just one application, this penetrating sealer can cover up to 600 sq. ft.

Re-apply it after 6-7 months to maintain a shiny, moisture-resistant surface and re-seal the granite.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We noticed a strong chemical odor that permeated the room when the product is applied, and several buyers have complained about the same. However, that’s the price we are willing to pay for this otherwise brilliant product. To make the smell less irksome, we’d recommend opening the windows or switching on the fan to dispel the odor.

Pros Covers 600 sq. ft. in one application

Moisture resistant

Easy application

No streaks left behind Cons Generates unpleasant odor

Granite Sealer Buyer’s Guide

With that, we come to the end of our detailed reviews. Now that you know all about the best granite sealers of 2021, we hope making a choice will be quite simple.

Before you make a hasty purchase and start working on the stains that have been bothering you, please go through our buyer’s guide to make the best choice.

Keep reading on to know more.

Types of Sealers

Needless to say, the best granite sealer keeps the properties of natural stone in mind. Although you will find many natural stone sealers and cleaners on the market, not all of them work well on granite.

Granite sealers are basically of two types, available in water-based and oil-based forms.

Oil-based sealers have a pungent smell that can penetrate the room and are difficult to dissipate. Even some water-based solutions have a strong odor, but they evaporate if you improve the ventilation.

Before applying either of these solutions, make sure that the surface is well-dried.

Penetrating Sealers

Penetrating sealers are the most popular type of granite sealant. They can absorb into dense porous surfaces and form an obstruction against stains.

Even though it forms a protective film over the granite, it does not block moisture release.

Besides, a good quality sealer will protect the stone surface from water and oil stains.

Enhancing sealers are penetrating sealers that protect the surface from stains and enhance its look. The original color of the granite surface will come out well through its application, and it’ll look as good as new.

Coating Sealers

Coating sealers form a barrier on the granite surface to keep it free from watermarks. However, it doesn’t penetrate or block the pores and thus doesn’t make the granite immune to staining. It needs to be re-applied frequently and only lends a short-term sheen to the stone surface.

Odor

Some granite sealers have a higher VOC level or volatile organic compounds, such as phosphates and ammonia. As a result, they release a toxic and irritating odor that permeates the house, sticking to the surface and furniture.

Water-based sealants rarely have such a strong odor and are chemical-free, making them safe for kitchen countertops and also for people who have respiratory issues.

With courtyards and driveways out in the open, you may use oil-based solutions or sealers with a prominent smell as it ends up dissipating quickly in the open air.

Lasting Capability

What is the point of a sealer if it isn’t durable? Maintaining granite is a tough job, but sealants make it much easier and reduce your responsibilities. While selecting a sealer, you must take its lasting capabilities into account.

Most manufacturers specify the product’s longevity at the very outset, so the customers can look it up on the product description and purchase accordingly. Applying sealers requires time and effort – make sure your sealer is worth it!

Sealers can last anywhere from 5 to 15 years. However, frequent cleaning is essential to add to its lifespan.

Application

Sealers have different application methods. While some dry quickly, others need an adequate amount of time to settle down. Before you work on the surface, there are a few things you need to check.

For starters, make sure that the sealant you’re using is compatible with the surface you’ll be working on. Do not use sealers not meant for granite surfaces to seal or clean granite.

Also, carefully read the instructions and understand how long it will take for the sealant to dry.

Usually, surfaces need thorough rubbing after application to avoid the formation of a dull coating. We might sound pedantic here, but remember, it is better to be safe than sorry!

Verdict

That’s all, folks! We hope finding the best granite sealer will be a cakewalk now.

It’s time to lend a gorgeous look and shine to your kitchen and bathroom, and while you’re at it, we will take our leave.

But before we go, we’ll recap our favorites. The TriNova Granite Sealer enjoys massive popularity, and rightfully so. It is affordable and highly functional, designed to seal all kitchen, bathroom, and floor tiles. The spray bottle makes the application a lot easier.

Also, in case you’re on the lookout for a heavy-duty sealant, we’d recommend the Aqua Mix Sealer’s Choice Gold. It works on interior and exterior surfaces and can seal the kitchen worktops as efficiently as the patio tiles.

Until next time, seal well!

