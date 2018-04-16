When it comes to buying devices for any designing work, you cannot go the easy way, buying whatever you lay your eyes on.

Several factors come into play even when choosing something as basic as a graphic designing tablet because any small issue might cost you a lot of hours’ hard work.

Since graphic designers spend a lot of time in front of the screen, they should be ideally looking a graphic tab that offers a balance between colors and comfort. And if you happen to be an amateur, it might be difficult to choose the one that best suits your needs.

But don’t worry, we got you covered with this list of 6 best graphic tablets for beginners in the market that made the cut.

Best Graphic Tablets for Beginners by Architecture Lab

The first one on this list is 1060 Plus Graphic drawing tablet by Huion. The tab comes with a Built-in Card Reader which has an 8GB micro-SD card. This makes it ideally portable and convenient for its users. In case you aren’t satisfied with the 8GP, you can extend its memory up to 64 GB so you won’t be running out of space anytime soon.

The active working area of this tab spans about 10 x 6.25 inches of space, giving its users an extensive space to design. The makers also took the design up another notch by letting the pen pressure sensitivity extend up to 8192 Levels. As a result, you can use the pen to work with the lines of varying widths and opacity, as if you are designing with a real pen.

Huion’s graphic tab comes with a 5080 LPI High resolution that ensures low distortion, thus creating more accurate and smoother lines. The reported rate of the tab is an impressive 233 RPS, which increases the responsiveness of the tab to a level higher.

It supports Windows 7/8/8.1/10 and Mac 10.11.0 or later versions

It supports Windows 7/8/8.1/10 and Mac 10.11.0 or later versions Customizable keys

Customizable keys

Built-in micro-SD card

Cons

Seems to have a Photoshop bug that increases reaction time and disables specific functions while working with it

Seems to have a Photoshop bug that increases reaction time and disables specific functions while working with it Has no mouse-pad mode

There is a reason why Wacom is dominating the digital art tablet market right now. One look at its IWacom Intuos Art, you’ll know that Wacom sure deserves this position for everything the brand offers its users. Sporting a canvas without any limit, this medium-sized tab from Wacom will help digital artists create their art with precision and ease.

The tablet’s [medium] dimensions are 216 x 135 mm (8.5 x 5.3 in), which gives the artists a generous amount of space for sketching, drawing, and editing. This broad canvas also provides the artists with an ample amount of space to work with strokes of varying widths.

This surprisingly easy-to-use tab gives users access to some free apps such as Autodesk Sketchbook and ArtRage Studio, which are pre-installed on the device. Intuous Art can also be set up with relation to the dominant hand of the artist (Him/her being left or right handed).

Works with virtually any software program

Works with virtually any software program Includes a pen that works without any batteries; so there is no hassle of recharging

Includes a pen that works without any batteries; so there is no hassle of recharging

Compatible with wireless adapter kits

Cons

Complaints from the users regarding inaccuracies when using the pen for writing

Complaints from the users regarding inaccuracies when using the pen for writing Starts working even when your hand is away from the tab, thus leading to errors

The HuionInspiroy Q11K model has plenty of features to offer its users. And having a pen pressure that is almost four times the common devices is just one of them. The brand boasts of its 8192 pressure level in pen as opposed to the usual 2048 pressure level in the standard graphic tablet pens.

This makes Q11K a virtual giant when it comes to processing detail-oriented work. Right from artists to architects who work with sketching and designing, this is pretty much a dream come true for any graphic designing enthusiast.

The device also boasts of a 5080 LPI screen resolution, which makes the images crisper and sharper. Q11K is also compatible with most of the systems available in the market and works fine with all the standard painting applications, including MangaStudio, Illustrator, CorelPainter, SAI, PS, and Krita. Further, there is a built-in wireless 2.4G transmission system within the device, which covers an area of up to 10 meters.

A quick charge of 1.5 hours can make the tab last for around 350 hours, and an automatic circuit is designed to put the pen to sleep when it is placed in the holder.

Anti-touch design with double pen buttons reduces the chances of false touch

Anti-touch design with double pen buttons reduces the chances of false touch The aluminum-magnesium alloy body makes it hardy, sleek and lightweight Cons The driver tends to uninstall itself

Perhaps, one of the coolest things about Huion’sKamvas GT-191 is its ability to work with about 16.7 million colors in vivid details, owing to its 3000:1 contrast ratio and 72% color gamut. This makes it a fantastic grab for anyone who regularly works with designs and colors as it can accurately represent every hue you’re aiming for.

The model comes with a 19.5-inch interactive display that works in full HD with its exquisite 1920×1080 resolution, while the expansive LCD screen of the tab comes in a 16:9 ratio.

The 5081lpi, which the device takes pride in, is another thing you need to look out for. This immensely improves the color and image display, especially when you pair it up with its report rate, which hits a sweet 233pps.

Another fancy feature of the GT-191 model is its 8192 level pressure sensitivity. The pen seems like it was designed keeping the user’s comfort in mind. Combine that with the fact that their nib extractor comes with eight built-in spare nibs, and you would not be able to think of anything that’s better than this.

The stand is adjustable, and the angle can be set according to the user's comfort

The stand is adjustable, and the angle can be set according to the user’s comfort It comes with a built-in nib extraction system Cons Driver tends to crash easily

Wacom’s DTHW1320M is loaded with some fancy features, and its ability to run even the most complicated of 3D and 2D creative and CAD applications is merely one of them. This model features four times the usual accuracy and sensitivity to its counterparts.

The tab also covers over 95% of the Adobe RGB spectrum and has a very high resolution (2560×1440) display with impeccable clarity. To increase the work efficiency of its user, the DTHW1320M also has a radial menu and multi-touch options.

With its Pro Pen 2, this model by Wacom is said to give the user a realistic feeling of using a pen on paper. This sure makes the work easier and more interesting for both professionals and beginners alike. Some models even have a scanning software pre-installed with the tab. Combining that with the Intel Real Sense lens which comes built into the device, you can efficiently capture and work with 3D scans.

Last but not the least, the etched glass screen of the device provides the perfect amount of resistance needed for a realistic drawing experience, while the 4K display offers the sharpest and most minute details to work with.

It has a 4K display with a very high resolution

It has a 4K display with a very high resolution Etched surface provides the feeling of using pen and paper Cons Some models tend to refuse to connect to Wi-Fi

In addition to its high-end features, Wacom is known to make tabs that are easy to use, comfortable and are pre-loaded with amazing features. Keeping up the reputation, one can say that the DTH1320K0 Cintiq Pro tab does not disappoint. A surprising number of features in this model seem to have been included keeping the user’s comfort in mind.

The tab comes with express keys that are easily customizable. Shortcuts that are but a touch away, multi-touch gestures, and of course, the radial menus are all here in the tab to attract the design lovers. Further, the accuracy of the tab has been increased to provide almost four times more than usual. Working with the device gives you a pretty much lag free experience, be it on a Mac or a Windows system.

Coming to the screen, Wacom provides you with a 13 inches’ worth of full HD display. That, along with the tab’s high resolution (1920×1080), offers a visual treat to anyone working with it. It also covers 87% of Adobe’s RGB spectrum, which isn’t too bad.

The tab easily connects to any Laptop or Desktop using a USB-C cable that connects directly to a USB-C port, thus offering an easy data transfer.

The stand can be adjusted to almost any angle, for the maximum levels of user-comfort

The stand can be adjusted to almost any angle, for the maximum levels of user-comfort The etched glass screen offers a very realistic pen-on-paper feel Cons Jostling the cable even a little can sometimes lead to connectivity issues

Conclusion

A graphic tab might seem like an easy thing to buy, but you would be surprised at how much it might affect your work, and how many factors you might have to watch out for. So when you are choosing a device for your work, make sure to do your research and read some reviews before you make your choice.