7 Best Grout Sealers For Shower for 2021 [Buyer’s Guide]

Every bathroom comes with tiles or granite, and grout is used to fill the gaps. Now do you see it getting discolored over time?

This happens very frequently in bathrooms near the shower areas. These areas are prone to water damage and get exposed to grease and chemicals often. But with a good grout sealer, you can ensure that the moisture and grease are locked out. This keeps the bathroom floors and walls from getting stained or damaged.

Having said this, it often becomes difficult to choose one from the umpteen number of choices in the market. So, to make it easier, we have curated a list of the top 7 grout sealers for showers for 2021. Every option comes with a list of pros and cons, and it is followed by a buyer’s guide.

So, what are you waiting for? DIve in!

Top Grout Sealers For Showers

If you are looking for a sealant that will protect your expensive tiles and stones, the Miracle Sealants 511QT6 511 Impregnator works very well. It is known to be very easy to use and will dry up fast. Read on to know all about its other brilliant features.

Sale Miracle Sealants 511QT6 511 Impregnator Sealer, Quart, Clear For use inside or out on a variety of surfaces...

Formula is oil and water resistant that creates an...

Why Did We Like It?

This is a trusted product that is perfect for professional use by painters. Once you apply it, it will dry and become completely invisible. It will then get into cracks, creases, and into the surfaces that you apply on.

Coming to the process, it will allow water vapor to escape and will keep the surface clean. We will suggest that you wipe the surface after 5 minutes of application. The sealant should not be allowed to dry on the surface. It works perfectly with marble, porcelain tiles, sanded grout, ceramic tiles, slate, granite, terrazzo, and glazed tiles, to name a few.

And the best part is that the effect remains for long. It will prevent all forms of stains and slippage. The solution is also weather-proof and will prevent discoloration due to temperature changes.

Moving on, while some products make the surface turn yellow post-use, this will keep the original color intact.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While applying the product, remember to use something to cover your nose. The fumes have a strong smell, and that might not be pleasant at all. Also, it could cause harm to your system as it is toxic. Hence, ensure that your face is well-covered before proceeding.

Pros Easy to use

Provides protection from stains

Resists different weather conditions

Resistant to oil and water Cons Strong smell

Up next, we have this natural-looking product that will work wonderfully on your tiles. This will keep your shower area safe from water damage and will ensure complete protection of all kinds of surfaces. The Aqua Mix Sealer’s Choice Gold 30882-4 is truly a great option to bring home!

Sale Aqua Mix Sealer's Choice Gold Quart, 32 Ounce Aqua Mix Sealer's Choice Gold is a no-sheen,...

Water-Based Formula is a world-wide best seller

Why Did We Like It?

This product has a very thin consistency, and that makes it easy to apply all over your shower area. It will provide good coverage and ensure that the tiles remain protected from water damage. We found that it is ideal to use with marble, slate, tiles, porcelain, granite, limestone, travertine, and saltillo.

Also, you do not have to limit using it only in shower areas. It can be used in food preparation areas as it does not leave any toxic fumes in the air.

Coming to its efficiency, this item will ensure that the surface becomes resistant to stains. We were happy to see that there was no discoloration after application, and our pale white tiles remained the same.

Moreover, the effects can last for years, and you do not have to apply any other form of sealer in the next 10 to 15 years.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only issue here is that it is priced pretty high and may not be very affordable for the average householder. You might have to spend some extra bucks on this, but if you have the liberty to do so, we will be suggesting this one. It has worked out extremely well for us and we feel it would do the same for you too.

Pros Penetrates easily into tiles

Protects from stains

Maintains the natural look

Easy to apply Cons Expensive product

If you want a product that will be able to clean the dirtiest grout and keep surfaces clean, the Black Diamond Stoneworks Ultimate Grout Sealer is a great choice. It is easy to apply, and you can work with it yourself without needing any professional assistance.

Black Diamond Stoneworks Ultimate Grout Sealer: Stain Sealant... LONG LASTING Protection- Easy to Apply, just flip...

WATER-BASED LOW ODOR - Safe for white and colored...

Why Did We Like It?

This is a water-based substance, and hence it is easy to spread over a large surface. You will be getting 1 pound in this pack, but the brand provides other options too. Choose one according to the space that needs to be covered.

Moving on, one of the major problems that occur with cleaning is that it takes a lot of time to scrub and take out the dirt. This fluid makes cleaning very easy, and you can achieve professional results at once.

All you need to do is open the top and spread nicely over the entire area. Let it dry, and you have a clean surface that is safe from oil and dirt. This is suited for domestic as well as commercial use.

Moreover, the brand believes in its product and ensures that the customer will get their entire money back in case it does not work.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We found that there is a slight color change when the solution is applied. Now, this is not very visible, but when you touch the surface, there is a slight change in the texture. Your guests will not notice the difference though and you can easily keep using it. But we hope the brand takes this into consideration.

Pros Easy to apply

Known to be long lasting

Used by professionals

Protects against staining Cons Can lead to a chalky effect

Are you looking for an extra strong option that is cost-effective too? The Tuff Duck Grout Sealer aims to deliver complete protection. It will keep your shower area safe and free from unwanted stains. Read on to know more about its bells and whistles.

Why Did We Like It?

We were pleased to find out that this product contains a non-acidic formula which works very well with all kinds of areas. You can use it near bathtubs and showers, and nobody will be harmed by it.

Secondly, it offers protection for up to 5 years, and that ensures you do not have to apply it more times. One time application should be enough to do the job. Also, this is an extra-strong substance, and you will just have to apply one layer. Since it is twice as efficient, this should work out well.

Moving on, one bottle of this fluid can cover an area of 800 square feet. That means if you have a number of bathrooms, this can be used to cover all the shower areas at once.

Moreover, this product has the power to remove the toughest stains and will prevent any marks from settling.

What Could’ve Been Better?

When you are applying this product, make sure that your nose is covered properly. Do not allow your kids or pets to come in the area for some time as the smell is very strong. But the smell dissipates fast, and it should not be a problem after a few minutes.

Pros Works on all kinds of surfaces

Non-acidic formula

Can cover 800 square feet

Provides a natural finish Cons Strong smell

Do you want a product that can be safely used indoors and outdoors? The Miracle Sealants GRTSLRAEROCS Aerosol Spray will work perfectly well, and even teenagers can easily use it. This is also preferred by a number of customers, and you should read on to find out why!

Miracle Sealants GRTSLRAEROCS Grout Aerosol Spray Penetrating Sealers,... Use indoor or out on sanded or un-sanded new...

Formula designed for maximum stain protection of...

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, the solution arrives in a spray can that is easy to use. It just has to be sprayed, and you do not need brushes or any other tool along with it. The formula is made to prevent any kind of stains from forming on the surface.

And the best part is that it can be used on unsanded and sanded new grout both. You can also use it on stones, cement, and other hard surfaces.

Moving on, once you apply it all over, leave the surface for 2 hours. It will penetrate the surface within this time and will seal the grout easily. This is a very quick and easy solution to major problems.

Next, coming to weather, this is UV transparent, and it does not turn yellow easily. The sealer will resist weather changes and will not react to extreme hot and cold temperatures.

What Could’ve Been Better?

So, be very careful while spraying as there can be inconsistent amounts of fluid coming out of it. This might lead to a messy application, but do not worry about it at all. Leave for 2 hours, and it should work out perfectly. Just be mindful so that you can prevent over-spraying.

Pros Ensures maximum protection from stains

Can resist weather elements

Easy to use

Can be used on multiple hard surfaces Cons Can be a little messy

Now that we are almost reaching the end of this list, it is time to introduce the StoneTech Heavy Duty Grout Sealer. It is known to be a heavy duty option and will keep the grout clean through the years. You can ensure a natural look at all times with this in the house.

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, this product works on both sanded and unsanded grout, and that means it is suitable for almost all areas. If you have used white or pastel shaded tiles in the bathroom, this will help you maintain the color for a long time. We applied it a year back, and the tiles still look as new as last year.

Also, shower areas see a lot of oil and grease from the numerous products that are used. This sealer will ensure that the entire place is safe from stains due to grease and oil. It will protect the area well and also prevent water from leaving marks on the surface.

Moving on, this formula for a long time, and you can enjoy the effects for 2-3 years. If you are worried, reapply once every year for complete protection.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Yes, the product works very well, but it does not come with a foam brush. The brush is essentially needed for proper application, and you will have to purchase it separately. Hence, this will increase the costs, and you will have to consider the price of foam brushes in your budget.

Pros Heavy-duty protection

Has a natural look

Spreads easily

Protects from dirt and water stains Cons Brush is not included

Next, we have a formula that does not come with a strong odor and is very easy to use. The AFM 31203 Safecoat Grout Sealer comes in a can of 32 ounces and will help you take care of your bathroom floors and walls with ease. It is one of the safest options available in the market currently.

Afm Safecoat Grout Sealer, White 32 Oz. Can 1/Case Good water resistance for up to five years when...

Low odor, non-offensive to installer and occupant

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, it offers great water resistance making it perfect for shower areas. These areas are exposed to a lot of water during the day, and they truly need more protection.

Also, these areas are prone to catching grease and oil stains from the numerous body and essential oils used. The product will prevent stains and discolorations caused due to this.

Moving on, if you are sensitive to chemicals, then this will be a good choice as it is very safe to use. This one is made with a non-offensive formula that will not cause harm to humans.

Moreover, it has no formaldehyde and VOCs, and hence it meets all state air quality regulations. We gifted it to a friend in California, and it met the air quality standards there as well.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This product is one of the safest, but a thin layer will not work. You will have to apply a few layers for it to show some change. Wait for it to dry and then only proceed to apply a second and then a third layer. A fourth layer may be necessary depending on the type of surface.

Pros Zero VOC content

Water-resistant

No formaldehyde in the mix

Low odor Cons Needs more layers to be effective

Grout Sealer Buyer’s Guide

What are your requirements while purchasing a grout cleaner? This is the first question that needs to be answered. Also, there are some other factors that need to be kept in mind before purchasing. You will have to see the application type and the area it can cover. Read on to know more about these variables.

Application

There are different ways of application when it comes to grout sealers. Some can be sprayed onto the surface, while others can be applied with tubes. There are options that might also need foam brushes for application, and you will have to purchase these brushes separately.

Now it is on you to decide the kind of application that would best suit you. Look at the area that you need to cover and make a decision accordingly.

Kind Of Surface

A cement, natural stone, and granite surface will need a non-corrosive formula so that the floor does not get corroded. While on the other hand, tiles can handle a stronger or a more concentrated option.

Also, if you are going to use it near the washbasin or near soaps, then it is best to stick to a non-toxic formula. This will prevent your system from getting harmed.

Smell

Some products have a strong smell that can cause issues with breathing while you are applying. Ensure that you are already prepared and your nose is covered well. However, the smell generally does not last long, and you can get rid of it soon.

Time

Some products may be slightly expensive but may last you for more than 5 years easily. The effect stays on and your tiles stay exactly the way they are. While on the other hand, there are products that will last for a year before you have to reapply again.

Read the description carefully to understand the amount of time that a surface will remain clean and then proceed.

Verdict

Be it a DIY enthusiast or a professional; a good grout sealer should ensure that the entire shower area is free from damage.

So, please check the description carefully and read the label before buying. Some products work well with water stains, while others only prevent grease marks. Understand your requirements and only then proceed to make a decision.

Moving on, let us take you through some of our favorites. The Miracle Sealants 511QT6 511 Impregnator is our personal favorite for its amazing properties. On the other hand, the Aqua Mix Sealer’s Choice Gold 30882-4 is a very natural looking product.

But if you are searching for something to clean the dirtiest of grouts, then the Black Diamond Stoneworks Ultimate Grout Sealer will work well.

With this, we have reached the end of this guide. We really hope that you have a flawless experience while purchasing a sealer and getting your shower area secured.

Until next time. Happy shopping!

