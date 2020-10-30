Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Do you wish to prepare mouthwatering kebabs and shawarmas for your loved ones? Well, in that case, it’s advisable to invest in a decent gyro machine!

However, the main problem arises when it comes to selecting the best option that meets your requirements. And the availability of a wide range of models doesn’t make this task as easy as it seems.

In fact, various factors come into play, such as – are you planning to use the vertical broiler for home or commercial cooking? Consequently, the selection-process becomes time-consuming and tedious. But you need not worry as we’ve got your back!

Through this guide, we bring you detailed reviews of the 5 best gyro machines of 2020. Along with this, we’ve provided a comprehensive buyer’s guide at the end of the article to help your decision-making.

So, without further ado, let’s get going!

Best Gyro Machines | Shawarma Cooking

IMAGE PRODUCT DETAILS Our Top Pick Our Top Pick Li Bai Doner Kebab Shawarma Gyro Machine Power source type: methane or natural gas

2-burner commercial broiler

Equipped with an adjustable temperature control feature VIEW LATEST PRICE → Zz Pro Gyro Grill Machine Power source type: propane

Can cook 5-13lbs of meat

Comes with two burners VIEW LATEST PRICE → Zz Pro Shawarma Mini Gyro Grill Machine Can roast 10-13lbs of meat

Includes two ceramic burners

110V constant speed motor VIEW LATEST PRICE → Spinning Grillers Doner SG2-NG Kebab Machine Power source type: natural gas

Can cook 25lbs of meat

Comes with three kebab side skewers VIEW LATEST PRICE → Spinning Grillers Shawarma Gyro Machine Power source type: natural gas

Includes four ceramic burners

Can cook 1-85lbs of meat VIEW LATEST PRICE →

Perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, the Li Bai Doner Gyro Machine can be used for grilling and roasting meat during family gatherings, picnics, or even in restaurants. It rotates smoothly using either methane or natural gas to provide you with the best shawarma and kebabs within just a few minutes.

Why Did We Like It?

The Li Bai Gyro Machine is a commercial vertical broiler that’s constructed using high-quality stainless steel. As such, it is resistant to rust and corrosion, which in turn, makes it durable and suitable for long-term use. Moreover, it will not deform over time, thanks to its robust build.

That’s not all; the broiler comes with two infrared burners that offer high thermal efficiency. Thus, you’ll be able to prepare delicious meat dishes within no time. In fact, the machine also comes with adjustable temperature controls for both burners, allowing you to adjust the temperature as per your requirement.

What else? Well, the suspense pole can rotate smoothly with no noise whatsoever, ensuring even distribution of heat. As a result, it cooks the meat uniformly using methane gas or natural gas. That being said, it is relatively easy to use. Simply change the valve when you wish to utilize natural gas as its power source instead of methane.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We didn’t really come across any significant downside to this vertical broiler from Li Bai. However, you’ll need to keep a few critical points while operating it. For instance, cleaning the unit thoroughly before cooking meat can be time-consuming, but it’s a requirement. Plus, your power switch and fuse need to be in conformity with the machine’s high wattage.

Pros Ensures smooth and noise-efficient operation

Durable construction

Uniform heat distribution

Two power source options

The motor works for a long time Cons Cleaning can be time-consuming

Should be compatible with your power switch

Next up, we bring you another commercial 2-burner gyro grill from Zz Pro. With a powerful and robust motor at the bottom, which remains protected from heat, this vertical broiler ensures long-lasting performance. On that note, why don’t we dive a little deeper and know more about this machine?

Why Did We Like It?

Equipped with a powerful shaded-pole motor that can continuously work for long hours, the Zz Pro Gyro Machine will help you prepare your favorite dishes within no time. All you need to do is load the meat onto its holder and turn on the switch. It’s as simple as that!

The rod will then begin rotating smoothly and efficiently, ensuring uniform distribution of heat. What next? Simply wait for a few minutes while it cooks to get the perfect chicken or beef shawarma and kebabs.

Having said that, you may also use the independent control knobs of each burner to adjust the temperature, depending on your cooking requirements. Furthermore, the unit is constructed using high-quality stainless steel. So, you need not worry about corrosion or burning. In other words, it is a durable, robust, and reliable option that’s worth the investment.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Zz Pro Gyro Grill is known for its durability and thermal efficiency. However, we couldn’t help but notice a few minor drawbacks related to its design. That being said, the skewer/cooking rod was a bit flimsy. The reason for this is probably the missing T-shape metal piece, which is meant to secure it into position.

Pros Smooth and efficient performance

Easy to use

Adjustable temperature control knobs

Robust build Cons Flimsy skewer

The Zz Pro Mini Gyro Grill Machine is the ideal compact vertical rotisserie for both home and commercial use. Equipped with two ceramic burners, it manages to ensure high thermal efficiency while keeping the power consumption low. As such, it is a cost-effective option that deserves a spot on our list.

Why Did We Like It?

In our opinion, this vertical rotisserie from Zz Pro is one of the most convenient options on the list. First things first, as you already know, the machine features a compact design, making it perfect for home use. Having said that, you’ll be able to carry it around for picnics and other such outdoor events with ease.

Apart from this, it comes with a stainless steel skewer that’s removable, allowing you to load and unload meat easily. Not only that, but the skewer also makes the unit easy to clean. In addition to this, the stainless steel oil collecting drawer located at the bottom, further adds to your convenience.

It doesn’t just end there. The cooking rod is equipped with a 360-degree auto-rotating feature. Hence, it rotates smoothly at a constant speed for uniform heat distribution and faster cooking. The result? A scrumptious meal, comprising grilled chicken, shawarma, and more.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Truth be told, it may take some time to get accustomed to its operation, especially if you’re a first-time user. This is because the instruction manual doesn’t include all the required information related to its use. But once you understand its basic functions, the Zz Pro Mini Gyro Grill is convenient and safe to use.

Pros Includes a meat shovel

Manual ignition for safe and convenient use

Easy to clean

Compact design Cons Instructions provided weren’t easy to understand

We’d now like to introduce you to the SG2-NG Grill Machine from Spinning Grillers, an essential business that deals with the manufacture of small grills and doner machines. Once connected to a natural gas line, it can prepare delicious meals for both home and commercial purposes.

Why Did We Like It?

Constructed using stainless steel, the SG2-NG Vertical Broiler from Spinning Grillers is a heavy-duty option that’s perfect for both commercial and home use. It features a robust and premium-quality build, thereby ensuring long-term use. But that’s not all!

The machine has been built to include three burners for efficient and uniform cooking. Consequently, the meat is cooked crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Apart from this, it comes with a primary vertical rotisserie skewer along with three side skewers for making kebabs.

In fact, you’ll be pleased to know that the machine allows you to prepare up to 25lbs of meat at a go. Hence, it is ideal for preparing large quantities of food, especially in restaurants and family gatherings.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite being an exceptional choice that helps you prepare exotic meat dishes in bulk, the Spinning Grillers SG2-NG fails to meet budget requirements. It is comparatively quite expensive, to be honest. As a result, it may not be a feasible option for most homeowners.

Pros Heavy-duty and robust construction

Large cooking capacity

Three burners for higher cooking efficiency

Keeps meat juicy on the inside Cons A bit too expensive for homeowners

Being a popular name in the grilling and food production industry, it makes sense to know more about this shawarma machine from Spinning Grillers. Built tough for commercial use, the grilling machine features the patented new chain motor design of 2017, which in turn, reduces motor burnouts, making it suitable for long-term use.

Why Did We Like It?

Assembled in the USA, the Spinning Grillers Shawarma Machine has been built using premium quality stainless steel for commercial purposes. For this, it is equipped with four ceramic burners made in Lebanon. And each burner comes with independent control knobs that enable you to increase or decrease the temperature accordingly.

In fact, these burners can also be moved backward and forward towards the meat as required. Apart from this, the vertical broiler features the main rotisserie with side wings to prevent your beef, chicken, or lamb from falling on the counter.

Now, for us, the highlight of this shawarma machine is undoubtedly its patented new chain motor design. Since the motor is enclosed at the bottom, it eliminates the chances of grease drippings from penetrating inside. Instead, the grill comes with a grease trap that collects the grease and oil drippings. You can empty and clean with ease once it is full.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The high-end gyro machine comes with a hefty price, but it’s definitely worth it. However, seeing its price, we expected it to include all the necessary accessories required for its operation. That being said, it doesn’t come with a hose or a meat shovel. Moreover, it’s more suitable for commercial purposes.

Pros Built tough for commercial use

Easy to clean

CSA approved internal parts

Patented new chain motor design

Durable Cons Not suitable for home use

Doesn’t include accessories

Gyro Cooker Buyer’s Guide

As mentioned earlier, several factors come into play while choosing a suitable gyro machine for home or commercial use. Hence, having a hand-picked list of excellent options to choose from, in no way, makes your task easier. But you can breathe a sigh of relief!

After a ton of research, we’ve decided to come forth with this buyer’s guide, explaining the critical points that need to be considered before purchase. Read on to know more…

Cooking Capacity

The cooking capacity for each gyro machine differs. For this reason, you need to choose a model based on your requirement. That being said, you can consider going for a model that comes with a capacity of 5-11lbs if you intend to use it for home cooking.

However, for commercial use, it’s advisable to consider a broiler that comes with a cooking capacity of up to 85lbs. These models usually come with three to four burners and side skewers to help you cook in bulk.

Construction

A heavy-duty gyro machine should be constructed using stainless steel and ceramic. Being resistant to rust and corrosion, it will last longer and prevent burning. What’s more? Well, the stainless steel build will make the model robust and strong. As such, it won’t lose shape, even after years of use.

On the other hand, ceramic burners offer high thermal efficiency. It will cook the meat uniformly within no time whatsoever. Just make sure they come with individual control knobs to help you adjust the temperature as per your cooking needs.

Easy To Clean

It’s important to clean your gyro machine before and after cooking. Now, this can be time-consuming. So, it’s best if you go for a model that’s not only easy to clean but also manages to keep your kitchen mess-free.

For this, make sure that the broiler you buy comes with side-wings beside the primary vertical skewer. This will prevent the meat from falling on your kitchen counter. Other than this, a grease-trap or drawer at the bottom will collect the dripping grease or oil. Once it’s full, you’ll be able to empty and clean it with ease.

Verdict

From broiling beef and lamb to roasting chicken and pork, a gyro machine, aka vertical broiler, utilizes natural gas, electricity, or a combination of fuels to cook any kind of meat.

All you need to do is load the meat, adjust the settings, and turn on the power switch. The metal skewer will automatically rotate, cooking the meat all the way through.

On that note, we now come to the end of our informative and review-based guide. Here’s hoping the buyer’s guide helps you make an informed purchase.

However, before signing off, let’s take a quick run-through of our favorites. Li Bai Doner Gyro Machine is the best budget-friendly option. Zz Pro Gyro Grill Machine is a durable option, while Spinning Grillers SG2-NG is the best high-end model.

With this, we’d now like to take your leave. Till next time!

