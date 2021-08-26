9 Best Hard Water Test Kit of 2021 [Reviews & Buyer’s Guide]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Have you ever wondered if the water that you use every day is safe or not? Sounds scary, right?

But, to be honest, if the water you use is contaminated, it could lead to water-borne diseases. And hard water can even destroy your pipelines.

So, it is recommended that you check your water quality through water testing kits available on the market. But, buying the best hard water testing kit is quite a challenge, especially when you have little knowledge about them.

With tons of water testing kits flooded on the market, it is difficult to decide which one to choose. You can’t just rely on luck alone. So, we have curated a list of 9 top-notch options available on the market that you can consider today.

And, to spice things up a little, we have added a buyer’s guide at the end of this piece.

So, without further ado, let’s plunge right in.

Top Hard Water Test Kit

For years, Varify has been manufacturing top-notch and premium quality water-testing kits. And, this latest water test kit is no exception. This Premium Drinking Water Test Kit can be used for testing a variety of water sources and helps in averting both long-term and short-term harm.

Why Did We Like It?

Straight off the bat, we were impressed by the exceptional customer feedback, so we decided to give this product a try. And, our hopes weren’t dashed even by the tiniest bit.

This premium quality water test kit saves your money, thanks to the 100 test strips that come along with it. You can check the quality of your water from home without making trips to the labs. Also, you don’t need a professional for this and can do it all by yourself.

Not only that, but it provides a complete kit for testing the 17 parameters of drinking water. Be it lead, bacteria, iron, or any other contaminants, you are safe with this water testing kit by Varify.

Moreover, this water testing kit is relatively easy to use. Whether it is the tap water, well water, or spa water in-ground pool, you’re good to go with this testing kit.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While testing this product, we did not come across any such serious drawbacks. However, we found out that the instructions given on the bottle are wrong, and the ones printed on the pamphlets are accurate. So, we recommend following the instructions printed on the pamphlet only.

Also, it doesn’t test pesticides in the water supply.

Pros Relatively easy to use

Delivers accurate results

Affordable

Great quality strips

Can be used for a variety of sources Cons Wrong instructions on the bottle

Doesn’t test pesticides

If you are on the lookout for testing the total hardness of the water or even calcium and magnesium levels, then this water testing kit is an ideal choice for you. This water hardness test kit offered by Health Metric is a convenient way to check the hardness of water at home.

Why Did We Like It?

The best part of this testing kit is the fact that you get your results within 30 seconds. Meaning, you don’t need to wait for days for the professional to arrive to check the water quality.

Moreover, the color chart is designed on the bottle, which makes it super easy to measure the range of the hardness. Meaning, you will not get a pain in the neck while trying to measure the ppm. Also, the chart measures not only in grains per gallon (GPG) but also in parts per million (PPM).

Moving from red to green, you can easily make out how soft or hard your water is. Furthermore, this kit comes with 50 strips which can last up to a year. Plus, the unused strips have a shelf life of ten months if appropriately kept in an air-tight container, which is a bonus if you ask.

Interestingly, all these handy features are coupled with an affordable price tag, so you get excellent value for money.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This water testing kit is one of the best available on the market, mainly because it is relatively easy to use and produces results within seconds. However, while testing, we realized that it becomes difficult to understand the results because the colors are so similar to each other. Also, we found some extra strips, which were unnecessary, considering the shelf life of the kit.

Pros Reasonably priced

Gives results within seconds

Can be used for up to 10 months

No calibration required

Accurate results Cons Similar colors make it difficult to understand

Strips are more than needed

JNW Direct is a producer of water test strips endeavoring to provide the best testing strips and kits along with excellent customer service. On that note, it would be a good time to introduce you to the Direct Pool and Spa Test Strips. It generates quick, easy, and accurate results, which makes this perfect for those having a swimming pool and spa at home.

Why Did We Like It?

The JNW Direct Pool and Spa Test Strips come loaded with excellent features. However, its USP is that even though it is a swimming pool and spa water testing kit, it is extremely easy to use. You just need to dip the strip into the water and compare the color on the strip with the one on the bottle.

What is more interesting is that this kit can test for seven parameters. As such, you can use this kit for testing hardness to test the alkalinity of the water and a lot more.

Apart from this, you can track, monitor, and even record your testing strip results, thanks to the mobile app included with this testing kit. Even we were even surprised to hear this.

Also, this testing kit comes with an e-book which you can download. You get to learn more about the results along with maintaining your pool all year long. Hence, it helps you to maintain accuracy.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While testing this kit, we did not come across any significant flaws. However, we found out that once unpacked, you are required to use the 100 test strips within 90 days, which is nearly impossible. So, this might be a drawback for homeowners. Also, the chlorine test scale is far too high, i.e., 0 – 1000 ppm.

Pros High-quality strips

Convenient to use

Delivers results with accuracy

Mobile app helps in tracking results

Gives results within a minute Cons To be used within 90 days after unpacking

Chlorine test scales are too high

For over 80 years, Hach has been crafting innovative and premium quality water testing kits to help you to manage your water efficiently. On that note, this would be an excellent time to introduce you to the 145300 model. If you have been looking for the best water testing kit to detect the hardness of your water, then this kit is the best bet.

Why Did We Like It?

Using the 145300 Total Hardness Kit by Hach is a cakewalk. What you need to do is simply pour the water into the container and count while adding the clear magic solution into the purple powder water mixture. And wait for it to turn blue. The number of drops it takes will tell you if your water is hard or not.

Moreover, it provides accurate and reliable test results. As such, you are relieved of taking hundreds of trips to the hardware store. Also, with this kit, you can perform over a hundred tests, thanks to its large volumes of reagent and titrant solution.

Furthermore, Hach offers a complete kit to ensure you can test easily, without any hassle. With this kit, you can check the hardness of water and whether you need to install a softener or not. And, this hard water testing kit is reasonably priced, making it ideal for people who want a kit for just checking the hardness of the water.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This hard water testing kit does its job excellently, but our only gripe is that it cannot test other parameters. It can only be used for testing the hardness of the water. If you want to test different parameters, you will have to buy another kit for testing other parameters.

Pros Pretty easy to use

Reasonably priced

Delivers accurate and reliable results

Ideal for measuring hardness Cons Unsuitable for testing other parameters

Up next, we have for you a drinking water test kit by Watersafe. For over 25 years, Watersafe has been catering to keeping families safe with their efficient water testing kits. And this WS425B is no exception. If you are looking for a kit that tests almost everything in the water, then this water testing kit is ideal for you.

Why Did We Like It?

In our opinion, the Watersafe WS425B Drinking Water Test Kit is not like any other water testing kit. This is because it is verified in an EPA-certified laboratory. Meaning, it can even detect lead at microscopic levels in your drinking water. So, you can rely on them for testing your water.

Moreover, it can test almost anything, thanks to its versatility. Be it bacteria, lead, pesticides, nitrates, or any other contaminant; you can completely rely on this testing kit. It delivers accurate results. Plus, it detects even odorless and colorless chemicals, which is a bonus if you ask us.

What’s more, this testing kit comes with a detailed manual that helps you use it efficiently. But especially pleasing is its affordable price tag, which ensures that this testing kit is the perfect option for people who want to go easy on the pocketbook but buy a worthy product.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It is, without a doubt, one of the excellent testing kits on our list, mainly due to its reasonable price. However, while testing, we found out that the color chart didn’t indicate what the yellow color represented, leaving us in a maze. Also, the bacteria tests require waiting for 48 hours.

Pros A budget-buy

Delivers precise and accurate results

Highly versatile

Detects even odorless and waterless chemicals

Contains a detailed manual Cons Color chart isn’t up to date

Requires 48 hours for bacteria test

Just Fitter is a well-known brand in the USA. Whether you want to test the hardness of water or check how effective the softener is, this is an ideal testing kit for you. This easy-to-use kit provides accurate results and is one of the most popular options among customers.

Why Did We Like It?

We were quite impressed with what this product brought to our table. Worried about strips getting damaged or turning gray? Your worry ends here, for Just Fitter will provide you with replacements. Kudos to Just Fitter for getting this right. We love this, and we’re sure you will too.

Furthermore, its 100 strips are more than enough for you to check the hardness of your water regularly. Plus, it offers additional 25 strips to make your task easier, ensuring you never face a shortage of strips. So, buy this and forget about making trips to the hardware store every month.

What’s more, you can also use these test strips to check the water of your aquarium as well. So, Just Fitter ensures the well-being of your pets, too!

If your glassware is prone to water stains, you will love these strips, which provide accurate results in just less than a minute.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The accuracy of this water testing kit is unquestionable. However, disappointing was its short expiration time. After unpacking, you need to use it within 90 days. Also, at times it gets difficult to match the colors and determine the result.

Pros Replacements are provided

Accurate results

Easy to use

Gives results within seconds

Ideal for checking water hardness Cons Short expiration time

Difficult to compare colors

Next off, we have another highly efficient product from SJ Wave, a brand that has been manufacturing top-notch testing kits of premium qualities. And on that note, let us introduce you to the 16 in 1 Drinking Water Test Kit from the brand. This super-affordable testing kit is everything that you will need to conduct a water test.

Why Did We Like It?

Be it your favorite pet’s aquarium, home, or swimming pool, or even spa, with this testing kit, you can ensure safety by checking the hardness of water without any hassles. Plus, this testing kit comes with a complete kit that you will need to ensure your water is clean and safe.

Furthermore, it checks for 16 parameters to ensure you drink safe water. Whether you want to check hardness, chlorine levels, or any other contaminants, this is an excellent option for you to consider.

Plus, the strips enjoy a shelf life of up to 2 years, thanks to the sealable bag it comes in. Now, you don’t have to worry about exhausting the strips within 90 days. With proper care, you can use it for up to 2 years and forget about going to the hardware store every now and then.

If you are looking for a testing kit providing reliable results, then you should consider this kit. Certified by CE, this easy-to-use kit ensures quick and reliable results within 2 minutes.

What Could’ve Been Better?

For the most part, we were quite pleased with the performance of this kit. However, while testing, we found out that the reading sheet was slightly difficult to comprehend than the strips due to the way it is designed. Also, at times distinguishing colors becomes tricky. Other than that, this testing kit is a bang for your buck.

Pros Works very well

Reasonably priced

Strips last really long

Quick and accurate results

Instructions are easy to understand Cons Reading sheet is flawed

Distinguishing colors is tricky

If you are looking for a water testing kit to determine the hardness of water within seconds, then your search ends here. Baldwin Meadows has been consistently manufacturing top-notch quality products to meet the growing needs of the consumers. And, this Total Hardness Water Test Strips from the brand deserves mention.

Why Did We Like It?

Thanks to its instant result determiner, it allows you to check the hardness of water promptly. Gone are those days where you’d have to run to the labs to get your water checked. With this testing kit by Baldwin Meadows, you can instantly know if you need to install a softener or not.

Moreover, this testing kit is super easy to use. Simply dip the strip into the water and then compare the color on the stick with the one on the chart on the bottle. Plus, it comes with 100 test strips so that you can check the water whenever you want without running out of it. This sure is a bonus.

Worried about whether or not it is accurate? Fret not, because this kit never compromises on accuracy. With just a test, you get to know whether you need a softener or not. So, you might as well trust this for its top-notch accuracy.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This product works exceptionally well, but we couldn’t help but notice a couple of downsides. First, we noticed that the hardness chart shows measurement in mg/l and not in GPG. It would have been great if both scales were printed on the chart. Also, it does not tell you the exact hardness of the water.

Pros Instant results

Relatively easy to use

Ample amount of strips

Accurate and reliable

Nice packaging Cons GPG scale not mentioned

Doesn’t determine the exact hardness rate

Truth be told, our list would remain incomplete if we didn’t include Total Hardness test strips by Desert. Desert is known for manufacturing high-quality water testing kits, and this kit is no exception. If you are in quest of a kit that can be used for various water surfaces, then this product is perfect for you.

Why Did We Like It?

Our water was tasting bitter, so we decided to go for this water testing kit, and we weren’t disappointed even the slightest bit. This water testing kit is pretty easy to use. Simply dip the strip into the water for 15 seconds, and get to know whether your water is hard or not.

Also, you get your results quickly and instantly with this water testing kit. Meaning, within 15 seconds, you get to know the hardness levels of your water. From household water to swimming pools, you can use this kit to detect the hardness of water from any surface. Plus, you get the results within 15 seconds of dipping, which is a bonus if you ask.

What’s more, this kit contains 125 test strips, so you can use it to test the water as and when you want. Also, these strips have a shelf life of 24 months. Store them properly, and you are good to go for two years.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This water testing kit can only be used to test the hardness of the water. So, this might be a drawback for people who want to test for different parameters as they will have to look elsewhere to meet their water testing needs. Other than that, this kit performs impeccably.

Pros Easy to use

Quick and accurate results

Can be used for up to 2 years

Measures up to 425 mg/l Cons Does not test for other parameters

Hard Water Test Kit Buyer’s Guide

Buying the best hard water test kit is quite a challenge. Knowing the top 9 hard water test kits available on the market is not simply enough. There are several factors that you need to consider before buying a hard water test kit.

So, to make things easy for you, we have explained all the important factors that you must consider in this section. We hope that after reading this, you will be able to choose the correct hard water test kit for your needs.

Water Source

The very first thing to keep in mind is the source of water you will be testing. There are kits in the market which are only meant for testing specific sources of water. At the same time, there are others meant for all purposes.

So, if you want a kit for testing only drinking water, we recommend you go for a model that is designed for that purpose only. But, if you will be testing water in general, you must go for a kit meant for all sources.

Procedure for Testing

The next thing to keep in mind when buying a hard water test kit is the type of testing procedure you want. If time isn’t a factor, you may opt for a kit that allows you to send the water samples to a testing center.

But, if you want to know the results instantly, then we recommend you go for those kits which deliver instant results.

Impurities

You must keep in mind the substances that are to be tested. Not every kit is capable of testing all kinds of impurities. Some kits can test almost all the substances, whereas others test for only 2-3 impurities.

If you know which impurities you are going to test, we recommend opting for the latter. It would also be a cost-effective option for you. But, if you aren’t sure what is to be tested, go for the first one.

Verdict

If you are suffering from water-borne disease or skin and hair problems, you must immediately test the hardness of the water. This will help you to monitor the water quality and also keep yourself safe and healthy.

On this note, we come to the end of our informative, review-based guide. But before signing off, we would like to mention our top picks from the list. Overall, Varify Premium Water Testing Kit is the best because it tests for 17 parameters. And if you are looking for an affordable kit, then the Hach 145300 Total Hardness Test Kit is best.

Until next time. Adios!

