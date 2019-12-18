13 Best Hedge Trimmers on the Market Today

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

With the regular task of having to trim your trees and hedges, you’ll be putting in a lot of time and effort to get the job done, even more so, if you’re using shears.

For those people who love to have a beautiful landscape, the hedge trimmer can help you maintain it by making a difference in your workflow. How?

Well! It reduces the amount of time that is spent on the trimming task without wearing you out needlessly. And this tool is essential for professional gardeners and home users who like to keep their lawn prim and proper.

But, finding the right unit can get overwhelming because the market is flooded with several options. Luckily, in this guide, we’ve compiled some of the best hedge trimmers to make it easier for you to select the right model.

Best Hedge Trimmers

So, without further ado, let’s get started!

If you’re one of those people, who generally put down the plan of trimming the hedges because of the hassle of handling long extension cords, then you should consider this unit. This model is the ideal combination of design and function, you can trust the durability of this battery-powered trimmer and its ability to help you through the simple mechanical operations.

DEWALT DCHT820B 20v Max Hedge Trimmer (Tool Only)

Powerful high output motor. Cutting...

Experience

We have been subjected to a lot of mishaps with the earlier hedge trimmers that we had at home. One of our gardeners suggested the DEWALT DCHT820B 20V Max, although this wasn’t the most innovative piece in the market, the simple operation is what made us opt for this unit.

It comes with a reliable and durable high output motor that helps to minimize the stress on our hands even when we use this tool for a long duration. Plus, this hedge trimmer offers 22-inch of hooked tooth blades that are designed for clean and fast cuts on the ¾-inch thick branches.

Besides that, it’s equipped with a 5Ah lithium battery that helps us get work done pretty quickly and efficiently, but, we had to purchase the battery separately for this hedge trimmer.

However, that’s a minimal drawback that can be easily overlooked when we consider its lightweight, ergonomic design and quality performance. Overall, we are satisfied with this purchase, and we have stopped shelving our plan to trim the hedges because this unit has made it relatively easier for us.

Pros Compact with a lightweight design





Battery sold separately

Makita has been a leading manufacturer of power tools and electric motors for over 100 years, the quality of the products that are delivered by this brand is top-notch, with excellent features that deliver what it promises to the users. In this unit, you’ll love the 22-inch blade that offers you brilliant straight line cuts that help to simplify the job for you.

Experience

We ordered this unit mainly for its high efficiency. It’s an 18V hedge trimmer, which did seem like it’s relatively less powerful than the other trimmers with a higher voltage, but after having used it a couple of times now, we can say that the 22-inch blade with ¾-inch knives is much better than the other cordless models.

First off, when we were checking out the features of this model, 4400 SPM stroke rate did stand out because most of the hedge trimmers come within the range of 3000-3500 SPM. Plus, the dual-action blades team up well with the powerful motor to deliver a high cutting speed.

This hedge trimmers features three-speed modes – 2000, 3600, and 4400 SPM; it also differs based on the battery consumption. One thing that we love about this model is that it produces very little noise and vibration. Therefore we can use this hedge trimmer for an extended period of time without ending up with fatigue.

Moreover, the 5-position rotating handle makes it relatively simple for us to cut through different sizes and shapes of hedges. Overall, this cordless hedge trimmer is a great product, given its superior quality and advanced features.

Pros 5-position rotating handle





Slightly more expensive compared to the other models

This hedge trimmer tops our list for its quality build and brilliant performance, it‘s equipped with an incredibly powerful 40V battery, which provides the right amount of power along with extended work time. For the best part, you can use this model for cutting branches that are up to ¾-inch thick.

BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX Cordless Hedge Trimmer, 24-Inch (LHT2436)

24 inch dual action blade delivers less vibration...

Experience

The Black+Decker LHT2436 is hailed in our household because it helps to give the hedges an ornamental look, a pretty popular cordless hedge trimmer that can successfully take on a large volume of trimming work by just having to charge it well.

Since it’s a battery-powered cordless trimmer, we don’t need to worry about the fuel emissions disrupting the balance in the environment. This tool runs on 40-Volt, lithium batteries that provide a charge of up to five times more than the standard 36-Volt alternatives.

Moreover, when we first received this tool, we had to charge it for about eight hours, but following which it requires an hour to charge the batteries fully. We can easily understand the battery status in the battery panel that displays the charge with the push of a button.

And unlike the gas models, it doesn’t make any loud, disturbing sound when we are operating this tool. We are pretty impressed with its long run time because we can easily cut around 6000 square feet of hedges. It also has a decent weight of 6.9 pounds, and the dual-action blades can produce about 2,400 strokes per minute, making it perfect for giving the garden a fresh look.

Pros 24-inches dual-action blades







Some users have reported about the motor running out

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly hedge trimmer that is designed to deliver excellent performance and durability, you should consider this Greenworks, it features an 18-inch dual-action blade that is ideal for cutting the average size hedges around your yard, with a lightweight and compact design, this trimmer is suitable for secure handling.

Experience

We needed an average size hedge trimmer for shaping the overgrown garden in the front yard and this unit was one of the most recommended products in the local hardware store because of its simple and straightforward operation. It’s a corded hedge trimmer, so we can use this tool for a long duration without having to worry about running out of charge but we do have to handle the extension cords correctly to keep it free from any damage.

Moreover, this reliable product is also designed with a cord lock that produces less noise, so we don’t generally end up with a headache after completing the work, it also has a cutting capacity of ⅜-inches which is pretty suitable for bushes and shrubs.

Plus, it has a zero carbon footprint, which means that it doesn’t leave behind any carbon pollution. We believe it’s a quality product considering the smooth operation and reasonable price tag.

Pros Features a convenient cord lock





The blade is somewhat small compared to the other units

If you’re looking for high-quality products at a reasonable price, you should consider taking a look at this unit from Sun Joe, manufactured by keeping the environment and economics at in mind to ensure that you are provided with the best features; the Sun Joe HJ22HTE 22 has a 3.5-amp motor and cutting capacity of about 0.63-inch.

Experience

We ordered this unit after receiving some good feedback from our friends who have been using this model for a few months; this corded hedge trimmer, has a maximum cord length of up to 100 ft.

Plus, the 22-inch blade is suitable for cutting through the thick branches; since this unit comes with a cutting power of 3.5-amp, it helps us complete the complex task within a few minutes.

However, the wrap-around handle makes things relatively safe for us because we get to keep our hands away from the blades. Overall, it’s a decent hedge trimmer for the price, it might not provide high power or speed, but at this price point it can get most mundane tasks done painlessly.

Pros Corded, 3.5-amp motor





Doesn't have a rotating handle

The versatile and innovative design of the Worx WG255.1 is designed to make it easier for you to maintain the hedges more quickly than ever before whilst being priced within a reasonable range.

Experience

When we received this product, we were pretty satisfied with its quality build and ergonomic design, with a 120 mph airspeed that makes it relatively easier to clear up the hedges on the sidewalks, patios, and driveways without having to deal with excess fatigue. The compact and lightweight design allows us to clean the hard-to-reach areas effortlessly.

Plus, it’s equipped with top-notch blades that don’t get blunt too quickly, and it measures about 20-inches, which gives an excellent smooth cut. The blade looks as though it can handle pretty thick branches, but we generally don’t take the risk and prefer to use it on the small-medium sized hedges, moreover, the ultra-lightweight design gives a comfortable trimming experience.

When it comes to the handle, it has been thoughtfully designed to ensure that the main handle and the D-grip at the front are covered with a soft material to give a secure grip. We also had the option to purchase the battery and charger kit separately that did help us stay within the budget, overall, it’s a great hedge trimmer, and it does live up to the hype that surrounds this product.

Pros D-grip soft handle makes it easier to continue with top/side cutting





Take longer time to chop off thick hedges

This unit by Black & Decker is perfect for landscapers and gardeners on a budget, it’s manufactured by one of the most well-known brands, and it consists of some exciting features that you’ll enjoy; if you’re struggling with heavy trimmers and there is a lot of plant growth to get through, then this unit makes for an ideal choice.

BLACK+DECKER BEHT100 Hedge Trimmer

3.0 amp motor for trimming branches up to 5/8...

Experience

We found this trimmer to be one of the most value-added products online, known to provide excellent value for the money that we invest. It’s a corded trimmer, and for the electrical set-up, we have to purchase the extension cords separately, it also has a cord retention feature which helps to prevent accidental plugging.

This unit is suitable for trimming small bushes because it comes with a 16-inch dual-action blade, which is perfect for our lawn, to operate the trimmer, we need to use both our hands for holding the T-handle upfront and the handle at the back. One hand only can be used for trimming hedges that don’t require much accuracy.

Moreover, it’s an extremely lightweight product, which makes it relatively easier for us to work for long hours. All in all, this unit is ideal for smaller jobs, and it has been a great purchase considering its efficiency.

Pros T-handle for control



Not suitable for thick hedges

Greenworks is a common name when it comes to manufacturing top-notch gardening tools. If you’re looking for a hedge trimmer with an innovative design, look no further., this 40 volts trimmer is a like a cordless telescopic saw that offers a simple operation. It features a long pole or shaft, which allows you to increase the length of the hedge trimmer by almost 6.5 feet.

Experience

We were looking for a trimmer that is backed by research & technological development, and many users had suggested this unit by Greenworks. First thing first, this unit comes with an extendable pole that makes it pretty easy for us to cut through the tall overgrown shrubs and hedges, it can extend to a maximum of 6.5-feet, which eliminates the need for a ladder to get to the hard-to-reach areas.

Plus, it comes with a 20-inch dual-action blade that delivers optimal performance and maneuverability, the cutting capacity is about ⅝-inches, which is sufficient for trimming the average size hedges in our backyard. We can adjust the trimmer head to 8 cutting positions that are suitable for cutting the hedges in different angles and positions.

When it comes to the battery, it doesn’t take long to get fully charged, and it can hold up correctly even if we use it for long durations. However, it has a run time of about 30 minutes, and it’s pretty heavy, which gets tiring if we are trimming a hedgerow.

All in all, the Greenworks 2272 telescopic hedge trimmer is a value-added product considering the extendable shaft that gives the convenience of reaching the top of the hedges.

Pros Battery charges quickly





Heavier than the other units

This unique trimmer combo by Earthwise stands out for its impeccable design and features. It comes with the smallest blades out of all the products that we have reviewed on this list. The blades reach out at 6.3-inches, making it perfect for trimming small bushes and edges.

Experience

The hedge trimmer and the shrub shear are a perfect combo for our gardening purposes. Even though the blades are about 6.3-inches, it can be used to give an ornamental look to the hedges. With versatility being one of the highlight features of this tool.

It comes with a grass shear blade fitting, which is approximately 3-inch, and we generally use it to cut through the grass edges. And the molded mounting plates make it relatively easier to change the blades. A 3.6V lithium battery powers this unit, and if it’s fully charged, we can expect an average runtime of 45 minutes.

Plus, there is a built-in charging unit along with an LED light that indicates the battery status. We have been using this unit for three months now, and we are satisfied with the lightweight design, which makes it convenient to work for long hours.

Pros Portable and ultra-lightweight



Not suitable for trimming medium or large-sized bushes

DEWALT is known for manufacturing products that can help to transform your lawn into a presentable one. This unit is mainly used by professional landscapers and gardeners. With that being said, we can vouch for the efficiency of this unit because the laser-cut blades will help you confidently trim through the branches.

Experience

When we were purchasing a hedge trimmer, our first option was to check the products from DEWALT because we have been using other tools from this brand. The quality and accuracy of this hedge trimmer are exceptional, which makes it stand out amongst the other models. It’s designed to last for a lifetime, which is mainly showcased through the quality construction.

Plus, this hedge trimmer comes with a perfect blend of speed and power. It can cut through thick branches because of the sharp blades that are lined up with hook-shaped teeth.

We can use this unit for a long time without any terrible pain on our hands, which is mainly due to the comfortable and ergonomically designed handles. Moreover, the 40-volt lithium battery can run for about 70 minutes at a stretch if we have charged it completely.

And the superior quality of the battery helps to deliver a commendable performance by helping us complete the trimming task pretty quickly. Even though it comes with a high price tag, the durability and efficiency of this unit makes it a top-notch hedge trimmer.

Pros Durable and reliable construction



Expensive unit

Makita is a famous manufacturing company, known for its range of highly efficient tools, if you’re looking for a power-packed unit, then this cordless hedge trimmer unit will be your new favorite gardening equipment. It comes with 18V LXT batteries that work in 1800 SPM to ensure that it delivers a quality performance, let’s take a closer look at some of its exciting features.

Experience

The quality of this product is what makes this unit stand out because it helps to showcase its durability. It doesn’t have any carbon emission, and it’s environment-friendly that ensures smooth operation even with minimum maintenance. Plus, it comes with a reliable and robust motor that has a speed of about 180 SPM, which usually takes a lot of time to cut through the large hedges.

But, we try to get the trimming done very often; in that way, we don’t face any issues with the speed or power of this product. We find it peaceful even if we have to use the hedge trimmer for a long duration because of its lightweight design and low sound level.

Moreover, the manufacturers claim that this unit produces about 30% less sound compared to the other models. The sharp blades of this unit give out a neat performance because of its sharpened surface that makes it relatively easy to cut through the large bushes.

And the blades are about 25-½-inches long, which is why we can trust the efficiency of this unit for trimming different size hedges. Nonetheless, it’s a good investment that we have made, and our lawn looks better than before with perfectly trimmed plants.

Pros Quiet and smooth operation



Functions slowly, so it takes up a lot of time to get the work done

If you’re looking for an affordable hedge trimmer that delivers quality performance, then you should check out this unit, it’s an adaptable, discharge free, lightweight product, and it comes with a 20-volt rechargeable battery, which is one of the highlight features of this unit. The 20-inch dual-action blade is perfect for trimming the large hedgerows.

Experience

The Weed Eater has a fuss-free mechanism with a powerful battery that helps it perform brilliantly and it comes with a robust 20-volt lithium battery that gives a lot of power for the unit to function nonstop for about 30 minutes.

Moreover, the runtime is pretty sufficient for a single trimming session. The 20-inch dual-action steel blades also help us to get the trimming done pretty quickly without breaking a sweat, it has about ⅝-inch cutting capacity along with a 2400 SPM, which allows it to cut through the thick bushes quite easily.

Plus, when we use the hedge trimmer for 30-minutes continuously, we don’t face any difficulties. The unique wrap-around handle gives a comfortable grip that gives less fatigue to the hands. What makes it relatively simple is the cordless design that eliminates the hassle of managing extension cords, thus, it makes for an ideal choice for trimming the hedges in our small lawn.

Pros Affordable price tag



30-minutes run time might not be enough for trimming a large yard

The Black & Decker hedge trimmer is lightweight and pretty easy to handle, made from quality materials it comes with a dual-action 24-inch blade. For optimum performance, you need to slightly nudge the buttons that help to eliminate all the jams, as you continue to trim your lawn, you’ll not fail to notice the efficiency with which the work gets done when using this unit.

Experience

After having used a variety of hedge trimmers, we wanted to invest in a new model that would be easier to use and control. The Black & Decker LHT360CFF is very powerful and provides around 60 volts that work to emit jams efficiently whilst ensuring a smooth operation; with the slight press of a button, we can start using this tool.

For the best part, it can cut branches that are around one and a half inches thick, which is about twice the thickness of the other trimmers in this list, and, it features a Power Cut mechanism that helps to deliver an extra boost of power for cutting through the thick hedgerow.

It’s also powered by a 60V lithium battery that gets charged pretty quickly, and we can use it for about 4 hours without having to charge it in between. Most of the time, we get tired before we need to charge the device.

Plus, it has a lightweight design that doesn’t hinder movement and the soft grip helps to enhance maneuverability, making it one of the best hedge trimmers that we have used to date.

Pros Incredibly powerful hedge trimmer





It doesn't come with a blade cover, so you need to store it carefully

Hedge Trimmer Buyer’s Guide

Here’s a list of the factors that you need to consider before purchasing a hedge trimmer:

1. Power

The power that is delivered by a product varies from one model to another. And the source of power determines the power strength. For instance, the gas hedge trimmers can bring a higher level of power to your hedge trimming when compared to the electric models.

But the electrical trimmers come with various power levels that can be controlled by using the voltage trimmer. You should first check whether the power level can meet your requirements correctly. Or else it will be useless to opt for a model that delivers power at a rate that is too high or too low.

2. Length

Hedge trimmers are available in a range of blade lengths. The longer blades make it easier for you to trim the hedges more evenly. But you should opt for them only if you’re working in a large open area or it might get challenging to manage.

For most average-sized hedges, an 18-inch blade will help to get the work done. And if the hedges are larger than usual, you can opt for the 20-inch blades, if you have enough space to use it correctly. However, if you’re new at hedge trimming, it’s advisable to start with the smaller blades because it’s safer than the lengthy ones.

3. Weight

This is another essential factor that you need to consider because the weight of the hedge trimmer has a massive impact on the ease of its use. Even though the heavy hedge trimmers are powerful, it can wear you out pretty quickly, and it doesn’t have the convenience of portability. But the lighter models are safer and easier to use, especially if it’s your first hedge trimmer.

4. The types of blades

When it comes to the design of blades, you’ll find that it differs mainly based on two factors – whether the blades are double-sided or single and the distance between the blade teeth. The single-sided blades are a safer option, whereas the double-sided ones help you complete the task faster.

If you check the distance between the blade teeth, you’ll be able to determine the effectiveness of the unit in cutting through different types of branches. Most home users generally prefer smaller blade gaps that can be in the range of ⅜ to ¾ inches. But professional hedge trimmers opt for units that come with a blade gap of about an inch or more.

5. Cost

The two main things that determine the cost of the hedge trimmer are power and convenience. You’ll also find a lot of differences in the price range between the corded and cordless trimmers. Nonetheless, the most affordable trimmers are corded, lightweight models that are suitable for simple jobs.

But the price range differs as it depends on the ease of use and portability. Plus, if you’re opting for a unit that features a high-powered battery, fast charging time, and longer blade, you’ll be paying a higher premium to get the work done by putting in less effort and time.

6. Noise

The electric hedge trimmers are the quietest options when compared to the gas models. If you don’t want to disturb your neighbors with loud noise or even end up with a headache after your trimming task, the electric models make for an ideal choice. You should read the customer reviews and the product description to have an idea about the decibel level.

7. Durability

When you’re selecting a hedge trimmer, the best bet will be a unit that can withstand the onslaughts of regular use. You should look out for renowned brands that will provide you with a reasonable warranty period.

One of the best ways to find out about the quality of a unit is to go through the customer reviews that can give you a glimpse of its usage and durability. But at the end of the day, you need to maintain it well to ensure that you can count on the product to last for years to come.

Final words

Now that we have come to the end of our guide, we hope it has helped you find a unit that suits your needs. You can go over the options once again, to weigh out the pros and cons carefully to get the hedge trimmer that goes well with the type of work that you’ll be doing. It’s essential to select a unit that is easy to use, and it should be equally safe.

Till next time!