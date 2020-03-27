13 Best Home Fire Extinguishers Today | Buyer’s Guide

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Fire extinguishers are essentially your first line of defense in case a fire occurs in your home. And to minimize damage and injury, you must have the right one within reach.

However, before you purchase a unit, you should be aware of the different classifications of fire and the kind of extinguisher you need to put them out with. Home extinguishers are usually Class A, B and C qualified, meaning that they can fight fires caused by ordinary combustibles, flammable liquids and gases, and electrical equipment.

But you will also find B, C classified units, ideal for use in the kitchen and other smaller areas.

Now, how do you select the best home extinguisher that is reliable and can protect your family during an emergency? Well, we have shortlisted 13 high-performance options for you. And we’ve also included a guide to help you choose better.

So, let’s begin, shall we?

Best Home Fire Extinguisher

The Amerex B500 extinguisher is the ultimate bad boy that can effectively put out Class A, B, and C fires. It is ideal for use at home as this model is not only reliable but also economical. Put together with a steel cylinder and all-metal valve, this is one rugged and dependable extinguisher you can buy for home emergencies.

If you intend on making your home fire-safe, you’d want an extinguisher that has A, B and C qualifications. This is a necessary prerequisite that could make all the difference.

To explain further, the majority of people undergo uncontrolled panic when they encounter a fire in their homes. They do not have enough seconds to process the type of fire they are dealing with. However, with this A-B-C unit, all your bases are covered, and you can simply use the extinguisher to stop the fire.

Besides being rechargeable, the Amerex B500 is dependable, long-lasting, and the perfect size for general home use. This is a dry chemical fire extinguisher that works on all categories of fires: trash, paper, wood, flammable liquids, and electrical flare-ups.

We also like the 14-second discharge feature that is reliable enough to fight substantial household blazes, at about 15 inches tall. Furthermore, you can mount your extinguisher as the package includes a wall bracket.

But, we would’ve preferred a better quality metal valve on this 5lb unit. Other than that, the product is perfectly suitable for fire emergencies at home.

Pros Class A-B-C unit

14-second discharge feature

All metal valve construction

Includes wall bracket Cons Minor issues in the metal valve

We feel that the Kidde Pro 210 deserves the second position on our list as it is similar to Amerex in terms of fire fighting qualifications. This lightweight and refillable unit is perfect for putting out sudden blazes at home. You can use it to deal with all types of fires including conventional, liquid, and electrical.

Suitable for use on Class A, B and C fires, the PRO 210 is also a dry chemical fire extinguisher like our top model, but only 1lb lesser in terms of quantity.

This Kidde unit comes fitted with a pressure gauge that provides a convenient at-a-glance status. This way, you can easily know when the fire extinguisher is charged and ready for use.

We also like the lightweight assembly of the item as you hardly have the time to lug around a large unit to combat fires in the kitchen, storeroom, or the garage. The aluminum cylinder, together with the aluminum valve makes for a premium product, ready for battle.

With a discharge time of 13 to 15 seconds, the PRO 210 can cover a range of 10 to 15 feet. So if you plan to go all out on thanksgiving and want to deep fry the whole turkey, we suggest that you keep this handy fire extinguisher within reach.

However, the handle on this suffers from some quality issues, and the included plastic hanger may not be the best in the market. So, you’d be wise to get a spare hook, just in case.

Pros Can fight Class A, B and C fires

Easy to read pressure gauge

Lightweight design

13-15 seconds discharge time Cons Poor quality handle

Our third entry is yet another product from the house of Kidde, and we recommend this unit to buyers looking for a beefier fire extinguisher to combat the blazes. The Pro 10MP comes with a larger canister containing 10lb of chemical fire extinguishing agent. With a superior A-B-C fire fighting capability, this model can handle substantially bigger fires.

Unlike the previous two items, the Kidde Pro 10MP is a high-capacity extinguisher, more than 21 inches tall. Therefore, you will need more storage space compared to smaller units, but that won’t be too much of a hassle as it comes with a sturdy wall mount.

We appreciate the heavy-duty construction of the model as all the external parts, including the cylinder, valve, handle, and lever are made of impact-resistant steel. Additionally, the cylinder is powder-coated to prevent corrosion and extend durability.

Apart from fires caused in the kitchen and electrical blazes, this unit can successfully combat large brush fires. With a discharge time of 19 to 21 seconds, this powerful firefighting device can cover a range of 20 feet.

For homes that have both a wood-burning stove and a gas range, it is ideal to equip the establishment with a high-capacity fire extinguisher like this one.

Besides, it is far more economical to invest in a 10lb unit than in multiple smaller extinguishers. But, in any case, the person most likely to use this should be able to hold this unit at waist height before discharging the extinguishing agent.

Pros Works against Class A-B-C fires

Manufactured using impact-resistant steel

Comes with a wall mount

Covers a range of 20ft Cons Large and heavy unit

The First Alert PRO5 is a professional fire extinguisher that you can install near the fireplace, in the basement or the garage. It is a Class A, B, C qualified model that comes in a highly durable all-metal construction, including a commercial-grade metal valve and head.

This unit from First Alert is a heavy-duty fire extinguisher that can put out all types of common household fires like, burning liquids, wood, fabric or paper, and electrical flare-ups.

The model comes with a bracket and strap for secure wall mounting. Therefore, despite the weight of the extinguisher, it can be easily fitted on to a wall without the risk of it coming off. However, we feel that the bracket has some quality issues, a drawback that other users have also pointed out.

Unlike regular home extinguishers, the PRO 5 comes loaded with 5lb of mono ammonium phosphate extinguishing agent, which can be recharged after use. But given the nature of the composition, we recommend installing carbon monoxide alarms on every level of your home.

We like the color-coded, easy-to-read gauge as it provides accurate measurement, ensuring the extinguisher is ready to use during an emergency. Moreover, the metal pull pin and safety seal on the unit is an excellent preventative feature that checks accidental discharge and discourages tampering.

So if you intend on lighting up the fireplace this winter or arranging a barbecue in the backyard, you would be wise to keep the PRO 5 extinguisher within reach.

Pros Applicable on Class A, B and C fires

Comes with a bracket and strap

Color-coded gauge

Safety seal prevents accidental discharge Cons Flaws in the bracket

If you want a badass fire extinguisher that will get the job done, the Amerex B402 model is your best bet. This remarkable sturdy unit is one of our top picks as it can unfailingly combat Class A, B, and C fire emergencies with the powerful dry chemical extinguishing agent.

When it comes to the safety of your family, you should not skimp on quality fire extinguishers. With the Amerex B402 in your home, all fire hazards in the A, B, and C categories can be put out effectively before they grow bigger.

We are impressed with the solid metal casing and the aluminum valve since most other 5lb models with plastic valves, however cheaper, are hardly reliable.

Also, we like the 14 seconds discharge time of the unit, which is good enough to release a powerful could of dry chemical that can swallow the fire within moments. The forceful spray can effectively cover the location of the fire and also adjacent areas where the fire might have spread without you noticing.

The unit is fully rechargeable and comes with a wall bracket that may appear like a simple hook, but is strong enough to hold the extinguisher securely.

However, this item is costlier than other 5lb dry chemical fire extinguishers, and this our only complaint regarding this otherwise top-notch unit. So you may opt for the B402 in case you do not find cheaper and reliable alternatives.

Pros Class A, B, C fire extinguisher unit

14 seconds of discharge time

All metal construction

Comes with a wall bracket Cons Expensive model

This specialized unit from Kidde can efficiently handle Class B and Class C fires. It uses a carbon dioxide (CO2) extinguisher to douse flames without leaving residue or contaminating food items and perishable products. It is ideal for use at home as the fires that are most likely to develop in residential properties are caused due to flammable liquids and gases or electrical equipment.

This superior unit from Kidde contains 5lbs of CO2 extinguishing agent. Unlike some other models on our list, this unit is specific in its purpose as it only works against Class B and C fires.

What we like best is the use of carbon dioxide as a fire fighting solution. It may not be ingenious, but the makers surely added a touch of practicality with the composition. Because CO2 can effectively cut the oxygen supply to the fire without leaving behind any debris or harmful smells.

Therefore, cleaning up is not a huge hassle after using one of these, unlike in the case of the dry chemical units. Another stand-out feature on this model is the easy-to-use safety pin that has to be pulled back for discharge, which is conveniently time-saving.

While it would be naive to assume that fires inside homes are only caused due to leaks from the gas range or faulty electrical equipment, yet this a high-performance product you can rely on.

The only downside is the price of this unit, as it will cost you double the average 5lb fire extinguishers available in the market.

Pros Uses CO2 extinguishing agent

Does not leave behind residue

Easy to clean up after use

Comes with a pull-back safety pin

Environmentally safe formula Cons Expensive product

Can fight Class B and C fires only

Our second 10lb model on the list is a powerhouse fire extinguisher from Amerex. You’d be wise to invest in a B456 Dry Chemical Extinguisher as it is a superior unit that can put out medium to large domestic fires. A robust and dependable product, the B456 is our favorite Amerex item.

To begin with, the capacity of the B456 is only comparable to the Kidde Pro 10 MP, our third entry on the list, which is another 10lb model.

We especially like the drawn steel cylinder and the all-metal valve construction of this beefy unit. Besides, the rugged assembly of the extinguisher makes it durable and easy to maintain.

It is easily the heaviest of all of the fire extinguishers we tested, yet it’s one of the most user-friendly models. Like the Amerex B500, the B456 also comes with a safety loop, only larger, which can be used to pull out the pin attached to the fire extinguisher easily.

The product includes a sturdy wall bracket that can firmly hold the unit in place. Therefore, despite the large size and the weight, you can confidently mount this extinguisher to the wall.

However, since the whole unit weighs a whopping 18lb, it can be quite a task to operate for older and shorter people. Even with the large handle on the B456, that makes spraying the suppression agent a breeze, consider practicing with this model and recharging it later.

Bottom line: this 10lb unit is best suited for those with upper body strength and people who have previously used fire extinguishers.

Pros Sturdy all-metal construction

Can put out bigger household fires

Large safety loop pin

Economic and easy to maintain Cons Too large and heavy for some

With the First Alert 2.5lb fire extinguisher mounted on a wall in your home, you can ensure your family’s safety from large, uncontrollable fires. This unit can successfully deal with Class A, B, and C fires. Hence, it is ideal for putting out flames in the grill, electrical equipment caught ablaze, and burning paper and wood.

If you are looking for something cheaper and smaller than our previous models, but still very useful, we recommend you get this fire extinguisher from First Alert.

This rechargeable model has a fairly sturdy cylinder and boasts a commercial-grade metal valve and trigger. Besides, it comes with an easy-to-read pressure gauge that indicates if the extinguisher is ready to use.

Another attribute we want to highlight is the metal pull pin that comes equipped with a safety seal. It only shows practicality and foresight on the part of the makers to add a safety feature that prevents accidental discharge.

The unit includes a bracket with a strap that ensures safe mounting. Regardless of the small size, you should ideally keep it mounted, away from the reach of children.

Lastly, if you are still in a dilemma regarding the effectiveness of this small package, let’s just inform you that this product is U.S. Coast Guard-approved. However, it is not a full-size unit and can only be used for minor domestic emergencies.

You can buy a pair of these and install them near high-risk places, in addition to a primary full-size unit, meant for dealing with bigger fires.

Pros Small size, portable unit

Metal pull pin with safety seal

Commercial-grade metal parts

U.S. Coast Guard Approved Cons Not meant for bigger fires

The FA110 model from Kidde is a 2.5lb multipurpose fire extinguisher that can protect your family from Class A, B, and C fires. This lightweight unit is easy to use and is highly durable as it comes equipped with a commercial-grade metal valve and trigger.

You may have a full-size fire extinguisher installed somewhere in your home, but lugging around a cylinder weighing 16lb could be especially difficult if you have to carry it upstairs. Therefore, we recommend this small-size unit for faster access and quicker resolution as ideally, you should not have to travel more than 40ft to reach an extinguisher.

Excellent in suppressing Class A, B, and C fires, this Kidde product can stop the fire in its tracks and contain the flames before further property damage.

When it comes to the built, the FA110 model features an anti-corrosive aluminum cylinder and also includes rust and impact-resistant nylon handle. We find the handle and operating lever exceptionally ergonomic as it does not slip out from wet or oily hands and is easier to handle for people with weak fingers.

Apart from that, we consider the pressure gauge to be quite reliable as it instantly allows you to verify the readiness of your unit, thereby enabling preparedness for unforeseen fires.

All in all, it is a dependable item that has also been recommended by the NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) for supplementary fire protection. Therefore, in addition to your full-size extinguishers, you can also keep this disposable unit for back up.

Pros Lightweight and portable unit

User-friendly handle and lever

Corrosion-resistant aluminum cylinder

Recommended by the NFPA for supplementary fire safety Cons Not an alternative to full-size units

In addition to a larger extinguisher, it always makes sense to install a smaller one that can fight house fires caused by ordinary combustibles, flammable liquids and gases, and electrical equipment. So we have included the Amerex B417 in our list as it can be used in homes for additional fire protection.

The Amerex B417 is an A, B, C firefighting unit that uses a dry chemical agent to suppress fires effectively. It is another 2.5lb model that should ideally be kept close to smaller, high-risk areas to ensure quick access when a fire starts. You can place one in a kitchenette or a room with a woodstove or fireplace.

The all-metal assembly of the unit is impressive as most other 2.5lb fire extinguishers do not have a metal handle and valve. Moreover, this model is made commercial-duty; hence they can be recharged at certifiable places. Unlike the cheaper, disposable units, which you’ll have to throw away after the warranty period even if unused.

Another stand-out feature is the 10 seconds of discharge time, adequate for controlling small fires and preventing them from growing bigger. Apart from that, he unit comes with a wall bracket, and we suggest that you use it to keep the extinguisher secure and safely away from children or pets.

Overall, it’s another excellent product from the house of Amerex, ideal for supplementary fire protection. However, this unit is expensive compared to other 2.5lbs extinguishers available in the market.

Pros Small-size, portable model

Rechargeable unit

10 seconds of discharge time

Includes a wall bracket Cons Expensive item

The Tundra Fire Extinguisher from First Alert is an easy-to-use aerosol fire deterrent that comes in a large can. Compared to traditional fire extinguishers, this seemingly humble-looking spray can discharge 4 times longer at 32 seconds. Therefore, this portable unit is best suited for fighting fires in the kitchen or at the garage as they stop the flames from growing bigger.

It would be unfair to compare the Tundra with the regular Class A-B-C extinguisher units. However, it does an excellent job of putting out small fires caused by grease or electrical malfunctions.

We find the 32 seconds discharge time on this unit to be quite remarkable as it can stop a small fire from becoming uncontrollably large. Apart from that, the cans come with a wide-spray nozzle that covers a bigger area and not just the location of the fire. Also, the product contains a biodegradable and non-toxic fire-extinguishing formula that allows you to clean up easily after use.

Besides being superbly portable and flexible, the Tundra is a snap to store in drawers or cabinets, by the fireplace, underneath the sink, or anywhere you can reach out quickly.

However, we do not recommend using the Tundra as a primary fire extinguisher due to its limited capacity. It can be used as a supplement, but never as a replacement for regular fire extinguishers.

All in all, it’s a compact and inexpensive product that you can use for minor emergencies. That way, you do not have to bust a ten-pounder for small, controllable flames.

Pros Easy to use and carry

Comes with a wide-spray nozzle

Convenient to store

32 seconds of discharge time

Non-toxic, biodegradable formula Cons Cannot replace regular fire extinguishers

Nozzle does not indicate the direction of spray

This is yet another small, handy fire extinguisher from First Alert, specially made for kitchen use. So if you are looking to purchase a low-pressure extinguisher to put out minor fires in the cooking area, the Kitchen 5 model is the ideal option or the purpose.

The Kitchen 5 extinguisher is qualified to handle Class B and C fires, meaning that you can rely on this small package to combat flammable liquid and electrical blazes.

We recommend this low-profile, compact model as most fires in the kitchen occur due to oil or grease spillage, or faults in the electrical parts of the appliances. In both the scenarios, this First Alert performs well and prevents the fire from taking a worse shape.

The Kitchen 5 uses sodium bicarbonate as an extinguishing agent, which, unlike the dry chemical formula, does not contaminate food. Furthermore, this non-toxic extinguisher is highly reliable, especially when you are cooking on the woodstove or the grill.

Another notable feature is the pressure check button on the unit. Most aerosol extinguishers do not have a pressure indicator attached to the body. The last thing you should do is hope that the extinguisher will work when needed, as, over time, it may lose pressure.

But with this unit, you can occasionally push the test button to ensure the extinguisher is still pressurized. The check will not result in any discharge as it simply determines the pressure.

Bonus points for the attractive mounting bracket that comes with the unit. You can install it somewhere close to the kitchen or simply store it in a cabinet or drawer for easy access.

Pros Small, easy-to-use unit

Contains non-toxic sodium bicarbonate agent

Ideal for use in the kitchen

Comes with a pressure test button Cons Applicable only on Class B and C fires

This is a value pack of 2 from Kidde that includes a 2.5lb unit suitable for use against kitchen fires, and a second multipurpose extinguisher that can deal with common house fires. With this set, you can not only beef up fire protection in your home but also save money while doing so.

Two fire extinguishers are always better than one. And since this item comes in a pair, investing in this set can ensure 360° fire protection in your home.

To explain further, the pack includes two 2.5lb units, each meant for different purposes. The recreational fire extinguisher can fight Class A, B, and C fires, so you can confidently use it to suppress trash and wood fires as well as liquid, gas and electrical blazes.

On the other hand, the kitchen fire extinguisher is a B and C qualified unit, ideal for putting out small flare-ups in the cooking area.

Therefore, we suggest that you keep one close to the kitchen and install the second unit in the stairway or basement in case a fire strikes. Also, you do not have to spend time identifying which extinguisher is suitable for use as the pair comes color-coded with clear instruction labels.

We like that each unit comes with individual hangers, a thoughtful addition that simplifies storage and safe-keeping. However, you must know that these are disposable units, meant for one-time use, as they are non-rechargeable. So you cannot rely on this pair only, to bring down fires in your home.

Pros Value for money pack

Combination pack for overall fire safety

Includes two wall brackets

Color-coded units with clear instruction labels Cons Disposable units meant for one-time use

Best Home Fire Extinguisher Buyer’s Guide

Knowing the 13 top of the line home extinguishers is half the job done. You still need to figure out which one of these will work best for you when you encounter a fire. And this brief and informative buyers’ guide will help you do just that!

So read on to know the ABC’s of home fire extinguishers.

Reading the label

The very first question you need to answer is, “Do I need a multipurpose extinguisher or a B-C unit will do?”

If you are looking for a home extinguisher that can cover all the bases, simply get a Class A, B, C qualified unit. Anything other than that should be bought for supplementary fire protection and cannot be used as a primary unit.

So if needed, you can additionally get an aerosol extinguisher or a B-C extinguisher specifically for use in smaller, high-risk places.

Finding the right size

Straight away investing in a 10lb unit is the smart thing to do as you do not want to compromise your family’s safety during a fire. But these units are quite heavy and difficult to operate, especially if you’ve never used one before.

For the sake of convenience, you can also buy 2.5lb units and place them in easily accessible locations for quick reach. However, you should not rely on smaller units alone as they cannot combat bigger flare-ups.

Therefore, a combination of 10lb and 2.5lb units, or 5lb and 2.5lb ones, is ideal for protecting homes from all types of fires.

Extinguishing Agent

Fire extinguishers use different types of extinguishing agents, but not all of them can put out every type of fire. However, since a dry chemical unit can effectively suppress Class A, B, and C fires, it’s the type of fire extinguisher we recommend for homes.

Nevertheless, make sure to clean up the dry chemical agent quickly after use, as it is corrosive. For stopping fires in the kitchen, you can use a carbon dioxide extinguisher or an aerosol spray extinguisher, as they do not contaminate food.

Maintenance and Refill

While selecting a model, opt for one that comes with a durable metal assembly. Also, ideally, you should pick one that comes with a pressure gauge as it indicates the readiness of your unit. Some extinguishers also need to be shaken to prevent build-up, so be sure to read the manual included in the package.

If the valves on your unit are made entirely of metal, your extinguisher can be refilled and reused. However, once a home extinguisher has been used, even partially, it must be refilled or replaced.

Conclusion

That’s a wrap on our comprehensive guide, and we hope that you’ll be able to pick the right fire extinguisher to protect your home. That being said, fire safety should not be taken lightly or as something non-mandatory.

As you know by now, there’s a lot that goes into choosing the ideal home extinguisher for your specific requirements and then using it correctly and safely.

Let us know in the comments section below if we missed anything.

Till then be safe, be prepared!

