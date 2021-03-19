7 Best Humidifier For Plants [Reviewed & Buyer’s Guide]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

We know; indoor gardening has its charm!

Whether it’s for consumption, medicinal, or ornamental needs- there’s no purpose that can’t be fulfilled through indoor gardening. And although the prospect of having your plants close to you is enticing, it isn’t free from challenges, especially if the air inside is dry.

That’s why humidifiers are becoming increasingly popular for productive plant growth. But when we set out to buy one, the dozens of options set us back. So, we shortlisted 7 names to share with our readers and help them take a pick.

Now, let’s begin!

Top Humidifiers For Plants

Let’s get things started with the Levoit Classic 200S Humidifier. Featuring a compact and certified-safe design, it’s diffusing capacity is ideal for humidifying almost any room in your home or office. Plus, it won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Why Did We Like It?

At first glance, we really liked its minimalist and sleek design, which won’t require a lot of space. The top of the humidifier is detachable, and removing it will expose the mist outlet tube. You will also find a carry handle to remove the 1.05 gallons tank for refilling purposes.

We appreciate the dual 360-degree nozzle that’s meant to direct the vapor away from sensitive items like electronics and upholstery. Despite using it continuously, there were no signs of dampness in the surrounding areas. Moreover, it operates on three different levels, viz., low, medium, and high, which can be controlled by tapping the power symbol twice.

Depending on the setting, the tank lasts anywhere between overnight and 40 hours, which is mighty impressive for its size. Not only that, but the device automatically shuts off on an empty tank and resumes operation at the same level when refilled.

Finally, the low sound level can be credited to the silencer that can be removed for maintenance.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There’s a small essential oil tray located at the back where you can add your favorite fragrance to make it work as a diffuser. And that’s the only aspect we’d like to improve as we ended up using more product to keep the room fragrant. But considering it’s a humidifier and not a diffuser per se, this inconvenience can easily be neglected.

Pros Can be paired with smart control devices

Light indicator turns off after 30 seconds

Easy twist cap for filling the water tank

Low 25dB sound output

Doubles up as a diffuser Cons Low fragrance diffusion

Next up, we have this portable mist humidifier from Geniani. With a super-affordable price tag, it’s lightweight and compact design can fit in cramped spaces. What’s more, the simple one-button control does away with complicated settings for quick operation.

Why Did We Like It?

Affordability aside, we were encouraged by the positive customer feedback to try this product, and we’re glad we did. The device essentially comprises two parts, i.e., the nozzle integrated sturdy top cover and the refillable tank base.

All you have to do is unscrew the former clockwise and fill the 250ml clear tank for refilling, which should then last for a full night or office day. Furthermore, the no-spill design means you don’t have to keep a constant watch on the placement.

Beyond that, the one-touch button control is ideal for users who don’t want the hassle of multi-key operation. The same button will power the device and change the misting mode for continuous or intermittent misting. We tried both the modes and were impressed with the moisture level.

A great side feature is the optional night light, which offers just the right illumination for a cozy ambiance without affecting the runtime. And lastly, the humidifier comes in a larger variant for heavy duty use.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The GENIANI Portable Small Cool Mist Humidifier doesn’t need extensive maintenance, but we’d still have liked some clear instructions and a compatible cleaning brush for those occasional cleaning sessions. Other than that, we don’t have any complaints about this excellent product.

Pros USB powered, package included USB cord

Auto shutoff feature to prevent dry run

Less than 30dB sound output

Dual mist modes

Available in black, white, and 4L tank variants Cons Cleaning material not included

When it comes to humidifiers, we can’t think of a list without mentioning Homech. As such, this Cool Mist Humidifier makes an entry. With its chic design and large tank capacity, this unit can be the perfect addition to any décor or setup.

Why Did We Like It?

For starters, the large 4L (1.06 gallons) water tank has an output of nearly 330ml per hour, making it last anywhere from 15 to 50 hours according to the mist setting. And in spite of the seemingly compact build, the water inlet has a wide 95mm opening for easy, spill-free refilling. Besides, users can conveniently fit their hands to clean the tank thoroughly.

Talking about the mist settings, you can adjust the intensity using the front knob. The 360-degree nozzle releases the mist at a height of 24-inches to evenly distribute the humidity without letting moisture accumulate on nearby surfaces. And thanks to the auto shutoff feature, it will instantly disengage operation when the tank is depleted or removed.

Moreover, the humidifier operates for 3 minutes post shutoff to drain off the remaining water from the tube for self-maintenance. We also appreciate the carry handle to facilitate hassle-free portability. Since it operates at a sound level less than 26dB, running it continuously won’t hammer the ear drums.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Weighing at around four and a half pounds, the Homech Cool Mist Humidifier is slightly heavy compared to some of its competitors. However, the sturdy carry handle takes off some of that load. And it might also be helpful to know that unlike the Levoit Classic 200S Humidifier, there is no oil diffuser function on this one.

Pros Designed for humidifying rooms 20 to 40 square meters in size

360-degree rotatable nozzle

Operates at less than 26dB sound

Available in black and white colors Cons Slightly heavy

Another one of our top recommendations is the TaoTronics Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier. Sporting an extensive design, this unit is engineered to work in rooms between 10 and 30 square meters. And it’s available in four color variants to suit different decors.

Why Did We Like It?

Before getting into further details, let us tell you that the extensive design doesn’t make for a complicated operation. The front of the humidifier is integrated with an LED panel that has 5 buttons to control the entire operation. A big advantage is the in-built humidistat that displays the current relative humidity level in the room so that users can adjust the outflow accordingly.

On a related note, there are 3 mist outputs ranging from low to high. And a full 4L tank lasts for about 12 to 30 hours (depending on the mist setting). At the heart of this unit is a microporous cartridge to filter out harmful microorganisms and odor from the water for “fresh” moisture addition.

Apart from that, there’s a night light and sleep mode. While the former keeps the device illuminated throughout the night, the sleep mode shuts off the LED screen for complete darkness. Finally, the timer setting allows users to customize the operation hours.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Depending on the water quality, the microporous cartridge may need frequent changing every 4 or 6 months. The brand also recommends not using this humidifier if the relative humidity is more than 40% to 60%.

Pros Produces less than 40dB of noise

Automatic shutoff for empty tank

Built-in handle on the water tank

360-degree nozzle for optimum coverage Cons Cartridge may need to be changed frequently

No for use in high humidity environments

The Miroco Cool Mist Humidifier is an uber-stylish device that takes care of dry rooms without compromising looks. With a high tank capacity, it’s designed to provide consistent moisture for prolonged periods without frequent maintenance.

Cool Mist Humidifier Quiet Operation for Bedroom Use: Ultrasonic...

6L Tank Capacity & Mist Adjustable: Over 1.6...

Why Did We Like It?

Although not a prerequisite per se, but we are totally rooting for the stylish backpack-like appearance! The minimalist design mainly comprises the nozzle and control knob located on the front base. Plus, the detachable nozzle makes way for the 1.6 gallons tank with a wide inlet makes for easy refill.

This ultrasonic humidifier comes with a variable mist setting for an output range of 60 to 300ml/hour. In short, a full tank should last between 20 and 60 hours, meaning you don’t have to refill it repeatedly. And so that the continuous operation doesn’t affect its utility, the base and the dustproof sponge should be cleaned with water and soap once a month.

We absolutely love how this device doubles as a night light. For this, you will find a small button adjacent to the control knob, which needs to be long pressed till the light switches on. Complete with an LED low-water indicator, the Miroco Cool Mist Humidifier is worth your attention.

What Could’ve Been Better?

In case the water in your area has a high mineral content, you may notice the fume depositing “white dust” on the nearby surfaces. Sure, it can be cleaned off easily, but we’d have liked this device better with some filtering ability to counter the problem.

Pros Low noise operation (26dB)

In-built carry handle

LED overheating indicator

Comes with required cleaning materials Cons Doesn’t filter out mineral deposit in water

As we near the end of the list, the Homasy Cool Mist Humidifier finds a deserving mention. It’s low noise operation and fine mist output is ideal for most rooms. Besides, the compact design won’t take up a lot of space.

Why Did We Like It?

Unlike our other recommendations, the nozzle on this humidifier has a tilted orientation to provide finer mist without letting too much moisture accumulation on sensitive surfaces. Moreover, the control knob facilitates adjusting the mist speed for wider coverage. In tandem with the low noise operation, the 24-hour run time (on the low setting) makes it perfect for nighttime use.

Other than that, the triple safe protection design keeps the water from spilling during refill. We could easily take off the tank and base apart for cleaning purposes due to this design. Just fill the tank with water and shake for 15 seconds before draining. Likewise, the package includes a cleaning brush to lightly scrub the base before rinsing with water.

We were also surprised with how good the auto shutoff feature works to disengage operation at a low water level to minimize damages. However, we’d still advise keeping an eye on the LED indicator for gauging the water level.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Apart from not being compatible with essential oils, the other thing we’d have liked is a carry handle. Due to its oval shape, we had to carry it with both hands in the absence of one. But the weight will not strain your muscles.

Pros Made of safe BPA free material

Low 22dB noise level

Works for rooms up to 200 square meters

Waterless liftoff Cons Not for oil diffusion

No carry handle

Before wrapping up the list, here we are with a sleek-and-simple humidifier from the house of Kyvol. Integrated with a large tank capacity, it’s a suitable choice for heavy duty use without breaking the bank.

Why Did We Like It?

Undoubtedly, the large water tank capacity was one of the first things that made us want to try this product. And for a device that holds so much water at once, it only makes sense for the design to include durable, water-resistant circuit boards for a long service life. Additionally, the tank lasts for an impressive 75 hours at the lowest mist setting.

Not only that, but the high mist setting also makes the tank last for 13 hours, which is more than an overnight coverage. So, bonus points for that!

The rotatable 360-degree nozzle keeps the mist adequately high at around 25.6 inches to prevent the surfaces in the vicinity from getting wet. Furthermore, the replaceable ceramic filter balls have layers of a porous rock to strain impurities for a cleaner and healthier mist. Similarly, the dustproof sponge keeps large dust particles and hair from entering the device.

Last but not least, the top base has a built-in carry handle for hassle-free portability.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Some users have reported few instances of water spills from the top and bottom ends, especially while carrying it around. Although we didn’t experience any, we guess it’s a manufacturing defect that should be resolved.

Pros LED low water indicator

Automatic shutoff ensures no dry run

Dustproof filter sponge

BPA free material Cons Some units may cause water spill

Humidifier For Plants Buyer’s Guide

The amount of moisture and duration for which the humidifier should run will vary according to the plant type. But irrespective of these factors, there are some other features to consider before making the purchase. Hence, we’ve listed down those points for your convenience.

Room Size

One of the first things to look out for is whether your preferred humidifier is suitable for the room size. Since most brands specify the coverage range, we’d strongly recommend not to rely on approximations. The last thing you’d want is too much or less moisture for your beloved greens!

Run Time

An important thing to note regarding the runtime is the corresponding mist setting. Considering that you’d gradually want to add moisture to your plants, we’d suggest checking out the runtime on the lowest setting and going for a model that lasts at least overnight on a full tank.

Auto Shutoff

From what we have observed, almost all models come with an auto shutoff feature to negate the risk of dry run and overheating. While some humidifiers also come with an LED indicator, others may disengage operation directly if the water is depleted or the tank is removed.

Filter Cartridge

Some models come with a filter like the microporous cartridge for removing odor and impurities from the water. This is a useful feature for areas with contaminated water or if you don’t want the trouble of purifying water before filling the tank.

Diffusion Mode

In case you want to use your humidifier as a diffuser, make sure it’s meant for use with essential oils. Never use oil with a model that isn’t essential oil compatible as it can cause irreparable damages to the internal parts.

Additional Features

Among the most sought-after additional features are a carry handle, low-noise operation, nightlight, and sleep mode (for the complete shutdown of any LED on the device).

Verdict

The things we do for our greens, we say! Thankfully, humidifiers make that job a little less strenuous. That’s why we don’t see why you should delay getting one any longer.

And with that, it’s time for us to take our leave. By now, you must have decided on the right option for your needs. But if you haven’t, let us help you some more by naming our top two picks from the list.

The Levoit Classic 200S Humidifier takes the first place with its large tank capacity and low noise operation. Similarly, the GENIANI Portable Small Cool Mist Humidifier is our choice if portability is what you’re looking for.

Agree with our verdict? Let us know in the comments down below!

See you another day!

