5 Best Hydroponic System for Tomatoes in 2019 Reviewed

Tomatoes are the best when they are fresh from the garden. No matter whatever the supermarket claims, nothing beats tomatoes that are straight off the vine in taste. They are and will be sweeter and juicier.

That’s why we believe that growing your own tomatoes is important. But many people don’t have an open field where they could grow their own tomatoes.

It’s impossible to grow fresh tomatoes in an apartment! Or is it?

With the help of a hydroponic system, you can grow tomatoes right from your apartment!

And to help you out, we have found the best hydroponic systems from all over the internet.

Best Hydroponic System for Tomatoes

If you want a completely handy and easy experience and plan to grow tomatoes on a small scale – even on a desk, then AIBSI Hydroponics is the best for you. It comes with a ton of neat features that will make your growing experience totally hassle-free and straightforward. It’s great if you don’t want to spend a lot of time growing tomatoes.

Experience

This system has a functional and really convenient light source, for growing tomatoes totally indoors.

The LED light has two light modes which toggle completely automatically depending upon the ambiance. It works for 16 hours and then has a rest period of 8 hours, and it switches between each mode automatically. So, you never have to worry about it.

The lamp is also 360 Degree adjustable so you can also use it as a functioning desk lamp. Seriously, it’s designed so well that you can keep it on your study desk.

The planter is self-watering and it also has a reminder to notify you once water is below 10%. It auto-irrigates the water for about 2-3 weeks before it runs out. So, you don’t have to worry about rotten roots.

It has two basins for plants which have special soil using vermiculite medium. So it has higher than average water retention, absorptivity, and permeability. It is also recyclable and clean.

Pros It comes in a small form factor with an automatic and highly adjustable LED lamp

It can auto-irrigate water for 2-3 weeks and it indicates when it has low water

Two basins for plants, equipped with recyclable soil using vermiculite medium. Resulting in higher water retention and absorption Cons None

Deep Culture Hydroponic comes with 4 buckets and a single pump for all of them. It doesn’t carry any additional bells and whistles than what is absolutely necessary. With a plug in and play design, it is functional and hassle-free for any grower, especially beginners.

Experience

We love how easy to use and hassle-free this system is.

Hydroponic systems are expensive and many retailers sell unreliable products both offline and online.

So, we were glad to find one for an affordable price that functions reliably and provides just what is absolutely necessary to function.

You get 4 buckets, each fitted with net cups and one single pump for air bubbles in all four of them. You can grow 4 fully grown tomato plants at once with this setup.

You can also grow multiple small plants in a single bucket using the cups. Just fill the cups with whatever grow medium you like and you are good to go.

It’s straightforward to use because you’d not need any additional parts to make it function.

From our experience, we found it super functional and very durable and reliable. If you prefer functionality over form, there’s nothing to complain about here.

Pros Comes with 4 buckets and small net cups – so you can grow to your heart’s content

Affordable and functional, easy to set up and start growing

Extremely reliable and durable, this will last you a long time Cons None

HTG Supply Bubble Brothers 6-Site system is a great comprehensive 6 bucket hydroponic system. It comes with everything you need, so, you can start growing right away. With a unique lid-design, this system provides a very well aerated environment for the plants and makes it easy for growers to manage the plants.

Experience

It’s a straightforward process to set this system up and get started right away. In the box, you get the entire system, along with the powerful pump, and grow media.

The pump is extremely powerful and it had no issue whatsoever to keep all the 6 buckets well aerated at once.

We were a little skeptic about it when we first brought it in, but it proved us wrong.

What helps to keep the plants aerated, even more, is the unique high-air lid design of the containers.

It helps generate a lot of bubbles to keep the plants aerated. It also helps in accessing the water at the bottom which is a neat function.

As long as you have the nutrients, you don’t have much to worry about. It is possible to just start growing the day this system arrives at your door. That is why we loved this system so much.

Pros Comes with 6 buckets, you never have to worry about more room

The containers have a unique high-air lid design which keeps the plants well aerated and makes it easy to reach the bottom water

The pump is also extremely powerful and durable. Easily capable to drive all the 6 buckets at once Cons None

General Hydroponics GH4830 is a great system for folks who want to just grow a single plant. The bucket is big enough for a large plant to fit. With great quality container and a well-equipped pump, any grower, inexperienced or veteran, is good to go with this system.

Experience

It is a great system for growers who just want to grow one single plant at a time. It can be cumbersome to grow 4-6 plants at once, so, for many users, it doesn’t make sense to get a system with more than one bucket.

It has a big and sturdy container which is good enough for a large plant. The container also has a water level pipe on the side, so, you can easily know how much water is in it at a glance.

The system relies on circulated water instead of a bubble system and the included pump is more than capable in keeping the plant well aerated.

The set-up is hassle-free and GH4830 comes with the grow media. So, all you need is the necessary nutrients and the plant, and with that, you’ll be good to go.

We recommend this single container system to any grower but especially, a beginner.

Pros Great quality container, it is durable and big enough for a large plant

Reliable and functional pump, in our long time of testing, it hasn’t failed us even once

Easy-to-use and hassle-free set-up, you get all the things you’d need right out of the box Cons None

General Hydroponics GH4120 offers great modularity in its design. If you are just starting our with growing in hydroponics then this affordable system is for you because you can expand later on to your liking. The system is durable and reliable even with its affordable price.

Experience

This system is a great starting point for newcomers because, from our experience, expandability and modularity is its unique selling point.

The system has one small and a large bucket. The small-sized bucket, while it holds grow media, sits on top of the other one.

The system is simple but extremely functional. It also has a side pipe to show the water level like our last entry.

Nothing beats this entry in terms of expandability. If you need to expand further down the line, then all you have to do is get more of GH4120s and attach them together. You can also get a more powerful central control if you want.

The set-up is simple you are ready to go right out of the box. The system comes with the grow media and the pump, which is adequate and reliable for this set-up. It also has the necessary nutrients, so, you don’t really have a lot to worry about.

Pros Modular system with great scope for expandability

Sturdy containers and big enough for a large plant

Adequate and reliable pump with a helpful water pipe on the side to check the water level at a glance Cons None

Tomato Hydroponic System Buyer’s Guide

Hydroponic systems are expensive. And with plenty of unreliable products in the market, it can be a difficult job to find the right one for you. So, we have come up with a few points that should help you purchase a hydroponic system on your own.

Easy to use

Hydroponic systems should be hassle-free and easy to set up. It will remarkably improve your growing experience and will aid you a lot when you are trying to grow many plants at once.

Checking and maintaining water levels, managing the nutrients, taking care of the pump and plants should be straightforward and easy.

Durability

Since hydroponic systems are expensive and rigorously used, make sure that the one you buy is durable enough.

Check if the containers are made up of good sturdy plastic which doesn’t corrode easily. It shouldn’t be flimsy or malleable.

The pump should be a beefy one and should have good quality insulation overall. Since it’ll be running for hours, make sure that it doesn’t heat up a lot.

Function

This might seem like a no brainer. But there are plenty of systems out there which show promise but don’t work at all when bought.

Make sure that the pump is sufficient to circulate water in all the containers, make sure that the container can accommodate all the plants to its full capacity, etc.

It should meet your needs if it advertises to be so.

Conclusion

With that, we are done with this guide.

We have mentioned the 5 best hydroponic systems for growing tomatoes and we tried to keep a variance in our entries to cater to different needs.

We also jotted down some key points to keep in mind if you are out and about in the market to test out other hydroponic systems. It can be a tough job so it’ll surely help to be informed.

In the end, we hope this article was helpful to you and thank you for reading!