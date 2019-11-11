13 Best Impact Wrenches of 2019 Reviewed

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If you have ever seen the tire shop professionals changing the wheels on your vehicle, then you probably know how important an air compressor device can be.

But instead of investing in a powerful and expensive model, you can very easily go for a much more viable option of an impact wrench, which are portable and budget-friendly.

The cordless impact wrenches are just amazing when it comes to making short work of lug nuts and frozen bolts.

They are an extremely effective tool to have around the house, and can indeed be an essential part of your home maintenance arsenal.

The Milwaukee range of M18 Fuel wrenches have been some of the more popular choices among customers for quite a while now.

The M18 2763 was an industry leader when it first hit the markets, and now the newer 2767 has taken great strides in bringing the best in quality and performance to both domestic and professional users.

Experience

When it comes to efficiency, we don’t think that there are many wench models out there that is able to provide what the M18-2767 brings to the table.

We found that its brushless motor delivers up to 1,000 foot-pounds of torque, which is just perfect for those difficult screwing tasks.

On the other hand, if you have a stubborn or rather seized bolts slowing you down, then the 1,400 foot-pounds of reverse breakaway torque of the wench will come incredibly handy.

When it comes to control, the 2767 offers more of that as well. The wrench is designed to carry a four drive option on the drill and will help you to slow it down to 750 RPMs when a nut has broken loose and prevent stripping threads.

This improves the precision significantly and makes the machine versatile enough to be able to do a variety of tasks in a very short period of time.

However, the extra power of the wrench is like a double-edged sword. When using the machine, be careful to start from the lowest drill power, as the higher RPMs may just break the nuts you’re drilling, especially if they are lug nuts.

Pros Four drive option allows for higher efficiency and better versatility

1,400 reverse torque for unscrewing the toughest of nuts

Attractive and light-weight design, perfect for domestic and professional use Cons Needs to be used carefully; has a high risk of damaging lug nuts

The Dewalt power tools are, without a doubt, some of the best models that one can ask for.

Their impact wrenches are not just known for their quality, but performance as well; and their DCF899HB 1/2-Inch MAX model is one of the easiest to use wrench on our list today.

Experience

Now, what sets the DCF899HB 1/2-Inch MAX apart from the rest of the standard wrench models out there is its speed and versatility.

A lot of the industrial professionals recommend this wrench for a high-paced work environment, as its ease of use makes it the perfect fit for both amateur and adept users

One unique feature of the DCF899HB 1/2-Inch MAX is the LED work light which is incorporated into its design. This will help you to use the tool in dusky and dark conditions and not slow you down at work if you have a very tight schedule to keep.

The LED light also comes with a 20-second delay timer, and you will be able to use it as a flashlight once you release the trigger.

With 3-speed control aspects and the amateur-friendly features that it provides, we feel that the DCF899HB 1/2-Inch MAX suits the needs of farmers and tow truck operators the best.

However, when using it, one needs to be wary of accidentally hitting the forward-reverse button. In terms of body design, the buttons are placed in such a way, that there are high chances of you accidentally pushing either of them.

Pros One of the easiest to use impact wrench models in the market

Has LED lighting which can help you to work during dark and dusky conditions

Available in both detent pin and hog ring for holding the socket Cons Forward and reverse buttons are inconveniently placed

Ingersoll Rand is not all that well known even among customers who have had their fair share of experience with power tools.

However, even though they are not all that popular as a brand, their power tools are simply some of the best, and that fact is especially true for their W7150-KZ impact wrench as well.

Experience

When we first tried out this wench model for ourselves; we didn’t think that it would even come close to the professional wrenches like the TiMax 2135 in terms of performance.

But it actually did.

Though not made primarily for professional use, it was quite surprising to us that Ingersoll was providing a high-caliber impact wrench for the domestic sphere.

With a 1,100 foot-pounds of breakaway torque, the W7150-KZ will allow you to remove even harmonic balancers and bolts off of your ATV shocks with relative ease.

This is not something that many other impact wrench models are able to provide.

The wrench is incredibly lightweight as well. The aluminum casing that it comes with keeps the whole tool just under 7 pounds and thereby making it a very portable device.

The W7150-KZ also boasts superior power and makes it the perfect wrench model for shipbuilding, railways and heavy equipment repairs.

But, this wrench is not as easy to use or as versatile as we would have liked it to be.

Sure! It does boast an incredible amount of torque and power, but it doesn’t come with any sort of LED lighting or even convenient speed changing features.

Pros Lightweight and portable design which you can carry anywhere

Powerful reverse torque which will help you unscrew harmonic balancers

Professional-grade tool comes at a very budget-friendly price Cons Not as versatile or easy to use as we would have liked it to be

In terms of both popularity and quality, Makita and their range of power tools can truly hold their own calibre with the likes of both Milwaukee and Dewalt.

Makita’s XWT07Z LXT 18V impact wrench is the perfect pick for doing mobile mechanic repairs and has been used extensively in garage auto shops because of its reliable handling and torque.

Experience

If you’re looking for reliable power (not too much torque) and ease of use, then this wrench model from Mikata might just be the ideal fit for you.

It’s the best wrench model out there for light jobs like removing the engine mounts or replacing busted tires while on the road.

The brushless impact motor leaves fewer carbon deposits and helps the tool to last longer and offer more efficient performance on every job.

But, what we love the most about Makita is the warranty and the trust that they place behind each of their tools.

The XWT07Z LXT 18V comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee along with a warranty of three years, thereby making it every bit as trusted as the rest of its competition.

Though primarily a Chinese brand, Makita doesn’t compromise on the quality of the product in any way even though, even if they are selling it at a cut-throat price.

However, the XWT07Z LXT 18V is not all that lightweight and feel rather hefty on the palms. Though this isn’t exactly a deal-breaker by any means, some customers who are new to using impact wrenches may just find it to be a bit inconvenient.

Pros One of the best impact wrenches for light bolting and unbolting jobe

One of the best impact wrenches for light bolting and unbolting jobe Come with a 30-day money-back policy and 3-year warranty

Come with a 30-day money-back policy and 3-year warranty Brushless motor keeps it efficient and long-lasting for longer Cons Much heavier than most of the other wrench models on the list

The Craftsman Heavy Duty Impact wrench is another incredibly reliable wrench model that we have on our list today.

Craftsman is quite experienced in the power tool manufacturing industry and has been in the field for some time now. They have a lifetime warranty on almost all of their products, with this heavy-duty wrench being one of the very many.

Experience

Many of the Craftsman tool fanatics define the product as a wrench which represents the ‘perfect balance between quality and performance.’

As it comes with a 300 foot-pound of torque, it’s capable of brings as much strength and power to the user as that of some of the high-end models that you find in the market today.

Additionally, it’s even designed with a 19-volt battery which houses a 4-amp hour which will help it to provide you with more than enough power for the toughest of jobs.

Another amazing aspect of this impact wrench is that it can operate in temperatures as low as 5 degrees Fahrenheit, thereby making it the perfect fit for those who work under inclement weather.

The Craftsman Impact Wrench is also the fastest bolting tool you will find. It brings 3,000 blows per minute to the table and works on stuck bolts amazingly well.

However, much like the Makita wrench, the Craftsman is also quite bulky and heavy. As it’s a much older model, the design has not been updated over the years, which hampers the overall portability of the tool.

Pros Provides a powerful 300 foot-pound of torque to meet the toughest situations

Has a much higher battery capacity than the standard wenches

Works perfectly well even when the temperature falls below 5 degrees Fahrenheit Cons Bulky, outdated body design, makes it not all that portable

When it comes to appeal and design, the Porter-Cable PCC740B looks a lot like a ray gun one would find in science fiction movies.

But aesthetics aside, Porter-Cable has been quite a reliable power tool manufacturing company which primarily catered to domestic needs than the professional ones.

They keep their wrench models like the PCC740B quite portable and back them up with great 3-year warranty and customer service.

Experience

The PCC740B from Porter-Cable is just perfect for some light jobs like removing lug nuts on most SUVs and light-duty trucks.

But, if the bolts are seized or even overly tightened, this wrench may not get the job done all that well. Even though it can operate flawlessly at 1650 RPMs (with variable speed modes), it provides a torque which is a bit under 300-foot pounds, hence, not suitable for tougher jobs.

However, the lack of power is well compensated with the portable design and the versatility that it brings. But most importantly, the PCC740B is by far the most durable impact wrench that we have had the privilege of using.

The tool is coated in a special ‘chemical resistant/ formula which protects it from all sorts of jerks and accidental physical damage, when in use or stored inside the toolbox.

This keeps the wrench travel safe, and a must-have companion for auto repair professionals who deal in passenger cars and SUVs.

The PCC740B is perfect for lug nut removal, unlike the Milwaukee 2767-20 M18 and can be the favorite personal tool for tow truck drivers.

Pros One of the most durable wrench models on the market today

Portable and versatile enough to be the go-to choice for tow truck drivers

Easy to use and comes with variable speed settings with reliable performance Cons Not a wise pick for harder nut removal jobs

The Ryobi P1833 is another wrench model which is just perfect for domestic and personal uses.

In terms of power, torque, RPMs, and versatility, it’s very similar to the Porter-Cable PCC740B and is equally reliable as well.

So where exactly do the differences lie? Let’s find out.

Ryobi P1833 3-Speed 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench Kit Produces more torque and more IPM than previous...

Includes 18-Volt ONE+ battery, compatible with all...

Experience

Now, if the Porter-Cable PCC740B looks like a ray gun which Spock will use, the Ryobi P1833, on the other hand, looks more like the guns Star Lord uses in Guardians of the Galaxy.

This means that it has a much smaller head compared to the Porter-Cable PCC740B, thereby making it even more appealing and ergonomic to hold.

The shorter head also makes sure that the Ryobi is made much more versatile in comparison as well. It can reach places which the Porter-Cable PCC740B cannot, and you will be able to maneuver it around tighter spots easily.

The Ryobi comes with a higher battery life as well, and a 3-speed selector so that you will be able to achieve a variety of tasks with them without much hassle.

It’s pretty easy to use and has a lot of amateur-friendly features, which really goes to show that Ryobi cares for the needs of their customers.

However, when it comes to the warranty, Ryobi laughably falls short of what Porter-Cable provides.

Sure! Ostensibly Ryobi offers a 3-year warranty, but if you are using the wrench for commercial reasons, the manufacturer strips down that warranty to 30 days which is highly inconvenient.

Pros Is designed with a shorter head so that it can be easily maneuvered around tight spaces

Has a much higher battery capacity than most impact wrench models

Comes with a three-speed selector for better versatility Cons The warranty is stripped down significantly if the wrench is used for professional jobs

For some fun, domestic nut screwing jobs, you cannot really ask for a better companion than the DEWALT DC820B.

This incredibly small yet exciting to use impact wrench is something which we believe that every home should have.

However, though small, the wrench is still pretty powerful and can get a lot of work done around the house. It’s an incredibly trusty tool, to say the least.

Experience

With just a little above 1700 pounds of torque, the DEWALT DC820B is capable of bringing a lot of reliable power to the job.

But it’s better to avoid the tough nut removal works with this as it’s primarily designed to tighten and loosen lug nuts and various small bolts around the house.

This wrench is just perfect for doing a lot of plumbing jobs. If you’re familiar with setting up plumbing instruments, you will know that taking a wrench with a 6-pound impact to this job can indeed be very detrimental with what you are trying to achieve.

Hence this wrench becomes the ideal option for all forms of plumbing works.

Moreover, the 3-pound lightweight design makes it highly portable and can help you get the blades of your lawnmower changed in practically no time at all.

The DEWALT DC820B is more like a cordless ratchet than an impact wrench really.

It makes short work of all types of nut driving applications, but when it comes to larger tire nuts, it truly seems to struggle a lot.

Pros One of the lightest impact wrench models on the list today

Will help you get done with minor tightening and loosening jobs in practically no time at all

Comes with a fantastic 90-day money-back guarantee Cons Not suited for tougher nut jobs which require a higher torque

The Bosch IDH182-02 impact wrench ticks a lot of boxes on our list.

It’s quite affordable and comes with a lot of versatile, user-friendly features which makes it quite a great pick for both amateur and professional users.

However, it does seem to lack power when compared to most of the high-end models, but that doesn’t mean that it’s bad at doing tough bolting jobs.

Experience

Now, reliability and utility aside, the greatest selling point of the Bosch IDH182-02 is its incredibly affordable price tag.

For a power tool manufacturer as renowned and as popular as Bosch, one would not think that they will be selling their impact wrench models at such a low price tag.

Moreover, the entire kit comes with a lot of amazing accessories as well and houses two separate battery packs so that you can never completely run out of power when in the middle of a tough bolting job.

The batteries themselves are 2.0ah and can help provide you with power for a prolonged period.

The power controls are also easy to use and intuitively made so that the tool is precise with its operations and is well protected from overload.

But when it comes to the cons (as we have mentioned before), the overall power of the tool is a major drawback. The torque may not be enough for getting seized bolts out faster, but it still gets the job done in the long run, just takes some time doing it.

Pros Comes with batteries of 2.0ah capacity for longer bolting works

For the price that it comes in; it’s great value for money

Accessories house two separate battery packs Cons Not the ideal choice for toughening, tightening, and loosening works

When it comes to getting the heavy-duty bolting jobs done and doing them efficiently and fast, not many wrench models will be able to compete with the 1150 composite impact wrench from AIRCAT.

This will be our recommended pick for the nut tightening professional who frequently gets to work with seized bolts and tightened engine nuts.

AIRCAT 1150 "Killer Torque" 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench sheer power and performance of 1,295 Feet-pounds...

1,400 Blows Per Minute makes this the strongest...

Experience

This composite wrench is specifically designed with an ergonomically engineered handle which will help reduce the excessive stress and fatigue that may be caused when doing tough bolt jobs for a longer period.

But what honestly blew us away about this wrench model, is that even though incredibly powerful, it’s one of the quietest tools that you will find.

As it features a patented, tuned-exhaust muffler technology, it will help the wrench to stifle any form of noise that may be emitted when tightening or loosening tough bolts.

The technology makes sure that the air discharged during operation passes without developing any sort of backpressure and retains a lot of power while significantly reducing the noise emitted.

The wrench possesses a hard-hitting twin hammer mechanism, which is sure to get the job done, in almost no time at all.

Though one of the best tools for the hardest of bolting jobs, when it comes to the smaller ones, the AIRCAT 1150 fails miserably. And just like the Milwaukee 2767-20 M18, it has a very high chance of breaking lug nuts.

Pros Professional grade impact wrench with a twin hammer mechanism

Hardly ever produces any noise even when working with it for some hours

The handle is made in such a way so as to reduce the stress on the users’ arms Cons One of the worst wrench models for smaller bolting works

We place the ACDelco ANI405 Air Impact Wrench on our list today as one of the most reliable models in the power tool market

This wrench more or less quenches the needs of both amateurs and professionals extremely well and can effortlessly fit both light and heavy bolting jobs effortlessly.

Experience

The specialty of the ACDelco ANI405 lies in its speed and reliable power settings.

It features a hard-hitting twin hammer mechanism which allows it to get the job done in almost no time at all.

It also helps the tool to provide a maximum torque of 500-foot pounds along with a 7,000 RPM of free speed, making it perfectly suited for jobs that may require a lot of power and time to get it done.

Another aspect of the ACDelco ANI405, which we absolutely love is the durability. The tool is encased in an aluminum alloy housing which protects the wrench from all sorts of physical damage and impact which may be caused when traveling with it.

It’s also versatile enough to meet the requirements of various jobs and hence comes with a lot of adjustable speed settings. You can customize the speed 3 times in the forward direction and 1 time in reverse.

However, the wrench produces a lot of noise when in use. It has one of the worst noise cancellation features, and we would recommend that you go for it only if the noise is not much of an issue for you.

Pros Reliable impact wrench model comes with an affordable price tag

Customizable speed features to fit a variety of job requirements

Long-lasting design and comes with a durable aluminum alloy casing Cons Produces a lot of noise; it hardly comes with any noise cancellation features

The HAMMERHEAD HDIW075 Electric Impact Wrench is another model that delivers amazingly high torque and therefore is absolutely perfect when using it for tough bolting works which need a lot of power and a reliable RPM output.

A lot of garage shops are recently opting into this model, especially for SUV repair works and heavy equipment maintenance.

HAMMERHEAD_HDIW075_7.5 AMP 1/2-inch Impact Wrench Powerful 7.5 Amp motor delivers 2,200 RPM and...

240 ft.-lbs. of torque for heavy-duty applications

Experience

Though a heavy torque machine which is prone to recoil, the HAMMERHEAD HDIW075 hardly ever causes any stress or discomfort to the arms of the user and prevents them from fatiguing.

It comes with a non-slip comfort grip which will help you to hold on to the tool even on the toughest of bolting works.

The forward and reverse rocker switches are also conveniently placed, and one can access them quite easily without having to accidentally switch them on or off when working.

Now, when it comes to the question of longevity, the HAMMERHEAD HDIW075, one of the most durable wrenches out there.

It supports a metal gear housing which can withstand a variety of impact shocks.

We even dropped the whole thing from a high elevation to check, and there wasn’t a single scratch on it post-fall.

But the machine can be quite bulky, and we would not recommend that you treat it as one of those portable models, as this one can significantly weigh you down.

Its design caters more to stationary applications and not long-distance travels, especially not in the glove compartment of your car.

Pros Comes with amazing power for those heavy duty jobs

Metal gearbox housing provides for higher durability and shock absorbance

Has a 1/2 -inch square drive for friction ring, which secures the socket retention Cons Bulky design feature, with bad portability options

The TL140200AV Air Impact Wrench from Campbell Hausfeld is all about striking the perfect balance between power and control.

It provides a powerful 550 ft-lbs of torque and a very well balanced twin hammer impact mechanism so that the tool is capable of maximizing precision on both forward and reverse processes.

Campbell Hausfeld 1/2" Impact Wrench, Air Impact Driver (TL140200AV) Pair this impact wrench with the right Campbell...

3-Speed power regulator makes it easy to select...

Experience

We just love the variable speed regulation options that the TL140200AV is able to provide, no matter what type of bolting job is in question.

It comes in 3 separate options of low, medium, and full in the forward direction and will help you to customize the work in whichever way you want.

This also makes the tool perfect for lighter tightening jobs that may include the use of lug nuts, which would have otherwise broken or gotten damaged if high amounts of force or torque are applied to them.

The TL140200AV has a smoother impact mechanism as well, which goes rather well with the rubberized grip of the handle to help the users arm not face the entirety of the recoil impact.

However, one inconvenient aspect of the TL140200AV is that it needs at least a minimum of 8-gallon air tank to function optimally.

Anything south of that and you may not be able to achieve what you want from this tool.

Pros Balanced hammer impact mechanism which maximizes precision and ease of use

Works perfectly well for both lighter and heavier tightening jobs

Rubberized grip handle for minimizing impact recoil and improving grip Cons Needs a minimum of an 8-gallon air tank to work optimally

Right Impact Wrench | Buyer’s Guide

Before investing in a particular impact wrench model that you really fancy, there are certain things which we believe that you should keep in mind:

1. The Different Types of Anvil

Now, to those who are quite new to the use of power tools, especially impact wrenches, an ‘Anvil’ is the square part of the tool to which you socket attaches.

It primarily comes in two different sizes:

A. Pin Detent: The more popular variety and involves the use of a small ball which holds the socket. They are a pretty reliable category and is precisely why they are so very commonly used.

B. Friction Ring: Friction ring or hog ring is more like a small ring at the nose of the drill, which provides just enough support to prevent the ring from falling off. Though not as reliable as the Pin Detent, they are much easier to work with, hence perfect for domestic jobs.

2. The Different Battery Types

The cordless variety of impact wrenches come in specifically two different battery types:

A. Nickel Cadmium

The Nickel Cadmium batteries were in vogue for some decades now, and it’s hard to see a future where they actually become extinct.

There hasn’t been much development in the field of commercial battery sciences, and that is why Nickel-Cadmium ones are still widely used.

Some impact wrench models have them

B. Lithium-Ion

These are comparatively much newer than their Nickel Cadmium counterparts and is a worthy upgrade by all means.

They last much longer as well and can hold their charge much better and provide a much more consistent power output with lesser power drop when the battery starts to deplete.

3. The Weight of the Wrench

The stronger the tool, the heavier it’s going to be.

As they will be housing a lot of hefty motors and large hammers to deliver the necessary impact, the more powerful ones will be significantly bigger and heavier.

Durability is another aspect which adds on to the weight. Companies like Ingersoll Rand likes to make their models as long-lasting as possible; hence, they give their models a much harder outer casing, which further adds onto the tools weight.

Needless to say, the more professional models are going to be much heavier than the domestic ones.

4. The Torque

The torque of the impact wrench is the cumulative amount of turning force that it’s able to provide.

A tool with a higher RRM and higher IPM (impact per minute) is going to be much faster than the ones which provide the lesser of both.

For the more common tasks like changing a car tire or removing an axle, a torque of about 300 to 600-foot pounds should be enough. While for heavier jobs like removing the crankshaft of an engine, you will need something which comes closer to 1,100 foot-pounds.

Final Thought

As each impact wrench model boasts a different perk and unique attribute, it’s honestly very difficult to pick a particular one as the best choice.

All of the models individually cater to a particular need, and it’s up to you to decide which one will fit yours the best.

Till next time!