7 Best Keyboards for AutoCAD Right Now Reviewed

If you are an interior designer or an architect, you have heard of AutoCAD and probably spent a significant amount of time using it. There are dedicated tools that simplify your AutoCAD projects.

You need to know that keyboards have not been designed explicitly for AutoCAD yet, but there are many mechanical and gaming keyboards that do the job.

We have shortlisted seven best keyboards for AutoCAD that will significantly save your time and efforts.

We have tested each of the seven keyboards extensively to gain a complete understanding of all the pros and cons. If you select one of these keyboards and use it, you will undoubtedly streamline your AutoCAD projects.

Best Keyboards for AutoCAD

Let’s not beat around the bush anymore and get to the in-depth reviews of our top recommendations for keyboards for AutoCAD. Do not miss the helpful buyers’ guide after the reviews.

For creatives, there have always been dedicated keyboards, the regulars simply will not do for some of us, enter, the Logitech Craft.

Logitech Craft is the first iteration of a product meant to be introduce in your creative workflow and smooth things out through a simple swivel wheel that has three functions; three functions that change constantly based on what application you are into, Photoshop, Illustrator and of-course, AutoCad will react to this feature immediately after plug and play but you can configure it to whatever you need; Logitech entitles this “the Crown”

The Crown and the keyboard it rests on are naturally, pricey and brilliantly built. The timeless design and the lack of a wire will shine in the eyes of creatives searching a clutter free desk and a chance to improve their workflow.

Is this worth keyboard worth it’s asking price?

If you are a creative, the Logitech Craft is for you.

Pros Tailored for creative professionals

Extraordinary materials, build quality and design

Wireless and rechargeable

Connects to up to three devices with a button Cons Price

Cast a glance at the image below, can you imagine this keyboard runs in the 50 USD range, it has RGB backlight and two choice of mechanical keys?

The Inflictor is simple and extraordinarily efficient and well designed with an aluminium top and sturdy construction in a small form factor whilst being a full keyboard.

The CK104 has been built with double color injection molding which means that technically it cannot suffer discoloration; paired that with 50 million keystrokes minimum lifespan on switches and the aluminium alloy panel on top and you will soon realize that quality/price is simply legendary.

Pros Legendary quality at an unbeatable price

Elegant and slim design for a full mechanical keyboard

Gold Plated USB Connector

RGB Illumination with multiple programs and simple setup

You Can Choose from Red or Blue Switches Cons None

The first spot in our list goes to the G610 Orion Mechanical Gaming Keyboard from the reputed house of Logitech. It has low-noise key switches that have a tactile bump for ensuring accurate feedback with every press. You will appreciate the sharp white backlight on the keys with the option to personalize individual key brightness.

We especially liked the easy-access media controls that allow you to pause, play, mute, skip songs, and adjust volume conveniently. The sturdy build of the keyboard and its mechanical switches ensure that you get long-lasting performance. Your experience with this keyboard will be consistently seamless and more responsive than conventional rubber dome keyboards.

Although it is not one of the features that will help you specifically with AutoCAD, you can program custom macros to the function keys with the help of Logitech Gaming Software. The keyboard offers standard versatility and is compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10. It is available in brown and red key finishes.

Overall, this keyboard is an excellent choice for gamers, but that does not mean you cannot use it for your AutoCAD tasks.

Pros Fingerprint-masking matte texture keeps the keyboard looking pristine over time

Best-in-industry durable keys are tested to 50 million keystrokes

Best-in-industry durable keys are tested to 50 million keystrokes Sturdy braided cable of this keyboard adds to its long useful life

Volume wheel on the keyboard is more extensive and smoother than most of the other keyboards

Reasonably priced and provides optimal value for your money Cons You may not like the waving back-light on the keys when your computer sleeps, and there is no way to change that setting

Taking the second rank in our recommendations is the DASK3MKPROCLI Keyboard. It is available in two color options: Clicky – Cherry MX Blue Switch and Soft Tactile – Cherry MX Brown Switch. There is a separate variant of this keyboard for Mac users. The keyboard is all about performance and is an excellent option for gamers and other professionals alike.

What we liked about this keyboard from Das are its best-in-industry Cherry MX Mechanical keys that provide flawless audio and tactile feedback to ensure every keystroke is precise. Also, its gold-plated switches ensure the best typing experience and provide longevity as gold does not rust like other ordinary metals.

The Model S keyboard from Das has a PS2 adapter and six keys with USB that allow full N-key rollover – great for both gamers and fast typists. You will appreciate the thoughtful inclusion of a sleep button on the keyboard that will enable you to put your computer to sleep with a single key press. With this keyboard, you can save energy even on your shortest breaks.

The keystrokes are less noisy and more responsive relative to most of the keyboards in a similar price range. It is focused on helping users increase their typing speed but is of great value to AutoCAD users as well.

Pros Keys feature laser-etched inscriptions to prevent fading in the long run

Features a sturdy build and can withstand 50 million keystrokes

Extra long two meter USB cable with one USB type-A connector

It has unique media keys and a two-port USB 2.0 Hi-Speed hub Cons The keyboard has blue LEDs for the Num Lock, Caps Lock, and Screen Lock keys but their visibility can be improved

The G710+ Mechanical Keyboard from Logitech is an absolute blessing for gamers. Even if you are not a gamer and are going to use it for office work, it is one of the best options out there when it comes to mechanical keyboards. It features a detailed layout of keys and looks excellent.

The keyboard has tactile, quiet keys that deliver high-precision responsiveness and optimal tactile feedback while removing all sound distractions. We especially liked the versatile compatibility of this keyboard. It can work with Mac OS X 10.6.8 – 10.9 x; Windows Vista OS, Windows 7, or Windows 8.

You will have a lot to do when you buy this keyboard from Logitech. It comes with 26-key rollover and 100 anti-ghosting keys to give you flawless precision. You also get one-touch media keys that allow you to control and change volume and media playback instantly. Six programmable G-keys let you configure up to 18 unique functions for every game.

We have all faced slight difficulties in finding gaming keys on the keyboard. The G710+ comes equipped with dual-zone backlighting, allowing you to adjust the brightness of arrow keys and WASD keys independently so you can find them easily even in the dark.

Pros Keys are optimized for rapid typing with an actuation force and distance of 45g and 2mm respectively

You are less prone to mistyping CAD shortcuts while drafting

The detachable hand rest is of great use when you have to use the keyboard for a long time

It has a sturdy build, and the keyboard ramps are solid Cons ED lights reset to full brightness on each restart

The 5KV-00001 Keyboard from Microsoft can be purchased with or without a mouse. The primary reason for including this keyboard in our list is its ergonomic design. Its unique, split key design may look weird, but it is highly effective in helping you keep your forearms and wrists in their natural, relaxed position.

If you spend most of your day working with a computer, this is the ideal keyboard for you. We used it for our most elaborate drafting projects, and we are not exaggerating when we say that we typed away for hours without the slightest discomfort.

The keyboard features a cushioned palm rest to promote a neutral wrist position and provide support. It has a domed design that helps keep your wrists at a relaxed angle at all times. It has a natural arc key layout that is designed to mimic the natural, curved shape of your fingertips.

That’s not all – the keyboard also has a reverse tilt option that angles it to promote a neutral, straight wrist position. To cut a long story short, if you are looking for a keyboard that will allow you to work for long hours, go for the Microsoft 5KV-00001.

Pros Three AAA batteries included in the package for the wireless feature to function

Thoughtfully designed to provide the utmost levels of comfort and ease of use when typing

The separate number keypad allows you to keep the mouse closer to the keyboard

Shorter keystroke makes it easier and quicker to type on this keyboard Cons Palm rest easily catches dust and dirt, and it appears old and ugly in a short time

Function keys are small and challenging to operate compared to other keyboards available in this price range

When it comes to mechanical keyboards, you cannot go wrong with the G910 Orion Spark keyboard from Logitech. It is the world’s fastest RGB mechanical gaming keyboard, thanks to its exclusive Romer-G mechanical switches that provide up to 25% faster actuation. You can execute every command as quickly as you press the keys.

We especially liked the Intelligent RGB Illumination that allows you to customize lighting for individual keys for different games. You can choose from 16.8 million colors. The Logitech Gaming Software comes preloaded with light profiles for over 300 games. You can also customize your favorite games with nine programmable G-keys.

You will appreciate the versatile compatibility of this keyboard from the reputed house of Logitech. It can work with Mac OSX, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8/8.1, and Windows 10 or later. It requires a standard USB 2.0 port and 70MB disk storage space on your computer to function.

You also get dedicated media control buttons to manage your audio and video playback conveniently. The integrated roller is straightforward and adjusts volume with a single touch. The G910 keyboard has anti-ghosting protection for all 113 keys.

Pros Comfortable palm rest

Comfortable palm rest Comes with a two-year limited warranty

Durable enough to withstand 70 million keystrokes

Keycaps have a protective UV coating that fights abrasion and finger oils Cons Requires two AAA batteries that are not included in the package

Keyboards for AutoCad Buyers’ Guide

How do you select the ideal keyboard

that meets your requirements? There are some things you need to consider when looking at keyboards. We have handpicked the best options available in the market, but to narrow it down to one, you need to answer the following questions:

What is the price?

The most basic question to ask yourself is how much are you willing to spend? Like every other product, keyboards are available at all prices, and their features and benefits change drastically as the price fluctuates. If you are looking for a basic keyboard, you wouldn’t be okay with overpaying.

Look at the price of the keyboard that meets your needs and make sure you don’t end up paying more than you should.

What is a key switch and why is it important?

Probably one of the most important things to consider about a keyboard is its key switches. It is the mechanism within each key that is responsible for the responsiveness and precision of each of your keystrokes. It is often overlooked but plays a vital role in the longevity and durability of your keyboard.

If you are using AutoCAD, go for a keyboard that has mechanical switches instead of silicone dome or scissor switches. Mechanical switches are durable and easily repairable.

Is it ergonomically designed?

A keyboard should ideally be designed to provide comfort to users, especially when they have to type for a prolonged time. Some AutoCAD projects need intricate details to be drafted, which can be a meticulous and tiring process. The last thing you would want at one of those times is to cope with a poorly designed keyboard that feels uncomfortable.

Pay close attention to the design of a keyboard before you buy it.

Does it provide optimum functionality?

What if you cannot find a mechanical or gaming keyboard that meets your needs? Or if you feel it won’t make much of a difference to your AutoCAD work?

You can go for a standard keyboard and use some tricks to tune up its functionality. We recommend using the “Alias Edit” command to modify the .pgp file containing all the keyed-in commands. You can change the controls and customize them to help you and reduce errors.

Final Verdict

If you have had frustratingly time-consuming drafting experiences, you know how valuable a good keyboard can be in your daily life. It takes substantial effort to draft and design blueprints. If there is a way to simplify the process, who wouldn’t want to go for it?

Picking one of our seven recommendations can add great convenience to your AutoCAD projects. Upgrade your workstation by installing a keyboard that not only looks good on your desk but also performs flawlessly.

Till next time!