3D modeling is an intense career ripe with opportunity and demand.

If you’re considering pursuing the art, you might want to start researching laptops that are capable of it.

One of the most popular 3D modeling software out there is SketchUp. It is used in a wide range of application including in the design sphere and it uses a single core of the computer’s processor to perform task yet when it comes to rendering, all the technology in a laptop is used and hence, the stronger the laptop, the better.

You’re going to need a laptop with a dedicated graphic card, one that performs quite a bit better than integrated graphics solutions that come as part of the processor in most budget laptops.

As part of this article, we’re going to cover precisely which model you can buy if you want the best laptop for SketchUp with all its best features.

Find the Best Laptop for SketchUp

The first one on our list is one of Dell’s XPS series laptop. The XPS 9560-7001SLV-PUS is one of the best laptops out there for demanding visual applications. At $1,600, it does not come cheap, but it sure does have a lot to offer at that price range.

It has got one of the best configurations you can find in a reasonably priced package when it comes to creative tasks like Photo & Video editing, 3D modeling or graphic designing. You can’t go wrong with it when it ticks all the boxes for an application like SketchUp.

First, the processor. The Kaby Lake i7 7700Q is one of the most advanced processors you can find in a laptop. But that’s not important. This beast comes with a Nvidia GTX 1050 dedicated Graphics Card and its 32GB of RAM is more than sufficient to run 3D Modeling software like Sketchup.

Pros Brilliant, crisp 4k display

Brilliant, crisp 4k display All-round package designed for performance and longevity

All-round package designed for performance and longevity Excellent service backup Cons Expensive

Expensive GTX 1050, while sufficient for Sketchup is incapable of advanced tasks at 4k

The brand new Macbook Pro 15” is a designer’s best friend. Macbooks have always been a cut above the rest in the market when it comes to creative tasks like designing, photography assistance, 3d modeling, etc. but Apple has made sure to raise the bar even higher with its latest version of the Macbook Pro.

It features Apple’s impeccable benchmark-setting Retina Display which is unparalleled in its excellence when it comes to color profile, brightness and contrast settings. It boasts of a Kaby Lake i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a Radeon Pro 555 dedicated graphics card. Pretty neat setup, we must admit.

This new Macbook comes with a touchbar above the keyboard which makes accessing and switching across apps much easier. It’s got the firepower to handle software like Sketchup quite effortlessly, but you must remember that all this comes at a price. Although you must also bear in mind that Macbooks are much more reliable in the long run than Windows laptops too.

Pros Stunning Retina Display Very reliable in the long run 2TB PCIe SSD is extremely fast and silent

Cons Expensive, but then you’re buying a Macbook Lack of regular USB ports can be frustrating



At $1,049, the ASUS Predator is significantly cheaper than both the Dell XPS or the Macbook Pro. So, what’s so bad about it that it’s that much cheaper? Absolutely nothing. The Dell XPS and Macbook Pro carry a certain brand value and reliability that makes them that expensive. But the ASUS Predator Helios 300 has them both beat as far as the specs are concerned.

There’s actually quite a few laptops on this list that are more expensive than the Predator Helios 300 that offer worse specifications. It does make a few compromises but is otherwise THE perfect laptop for 3d Modeling applications like Sketchup. It comes with the same i7 7700Q on the XPS and the Macbook Pro and 16GB RAM. But here’s the best part.

It’s got an Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB dedicated graphics card underneath its hood. This one’s a HUGE step above both the XPS’ GTX 1050 or the Macbook Pro’s Radeon Pro 555 both of which offer 4GB and 2GB memory respectively. They’re both also far worse as far as the Graphics processor itself is concerned.

Pros GTX 1060 6GB Graphics Card makes for amazing graphics performance Attractive price tag Striking design

Cons Quite heavy Does not have a 4k Display despite having the Graphics Card to handle it



Another ASUS on this list, the Vivobook Pro 15 is a great option for this list, mainly because of its vibrant, sharp display. The 15.6” screen on the Vivobook Pro reproduces excellent color composition and is nearly as good as most Desktop Ultrasharp Monitors.

The specs are fairly standard given the price tag. An i7 7700Q (Tried and tested, hence everywhere), 16GB RAM and an Nvidia GTX 1050 Graphics Card. This laptop also comes with a 1TB hard drive and a 256GB SSD which makes file transfer and application loading a fairly quick process all the while ensuring you have adequate storage.

Rest assured this combination of specs can handle pretty much everything you throw at it as far as Sketchup and other 3D modeling applications are concerned. It also comes with a beautiful and durable aluminum chassis and all at a fairly decent price tag of a $1,400.

Pros Spectacular display Really good specs for the price Aluminum chassis feels good to hold Lightweight and compact design

Cons GTX 1050 feels underwhelming when paired with such a stellar display



Yet another ASUS on this list. This time it’s a full-fledged gaming laptop based off ASUS’ very popular gaming line of products; ROG or Republic of Gamers. The Strix GL703VD is on this list because of the sheer size and viewability of its display. Also, its affordable price tag.

The humongus 17.3-inch screen has a whopping 178 viewing angles and comes with competent and incredibly striking Full HD IPS technology. The specs are pretty decent too, especially considering the price of this laptop. The standard Kaby Lake i7 7700Q processor bundled up with 16 gigabytes of DDR4 RAM and the omnipotent Nvidia GTX 1050 dedicated graphics card.

All this at a very attractive price tag of $1,150. A large screen with a full HD IPS display, a competent configuration package and excellent storage space. What’s not to love? Well, for starters it is quite heavy. So, there’s that but it is a gaming laptop after all. One that you’ll be using for Sketchup of course.

Pros Excellent display with a lot of viewing angles makes for a comfortable experience Quite affordable Extra multimedia functions, it being a gaming laptop and all Screen almost as large as a regular Desktop Monitor

Cons Really heavy



We really had to mention a budget laptop here because not everyone can afford $1,000+ laptops. So, our choice for that is the practical ASUS M580VD-EB54 laptop. Yes, another ASUS. We know. They just tend to dominate this segment a lot, okay?

The M580VD may not be able to cope with all the firepower the more expensive laptops have. It can’t keep up at all, as a matter of fact. But what it offers is a relatively inexpensive option for 3D modelers without really compromising on the quality.

No, really. This one might be a fair bit slower than the rest of the expensive machines we’ve featured but the hardware is reliable enough to handle Sketchup and it can slug it out to process all that heavy graphical stuff you’re going to be throwing at it.

Remember that a graphics card is the most important piece of equipment to run Sketchup comfortably. This one’s got the same Nvidia GTX 1050 that most of the laptops we’ve mentioned come with. And that’s what matters most here.

Pros Affordable and available to almost everyone GTX 1050 Graphics at this price range is really helpful Can handle everything you throw at it Quite compact in design

Cons 256GB SSD is hardly enough storage



Another one for those on a budget, this one’s quite a bit better equipped than the ASUS. As a matter of fact, this one can compete quite comfortably with most of those laptops priced above $1,000. It’s got the specs to trade blows evenly with them.

The Inspiron i5577-7359BLK has got an i7 7700Q processor which can be found in every top end laptop. It’s also got 8GB of RAM and the trusty Nvidia GTX 1050 Graphics Card that is so prevalent on so many of these laptops. It’ll breeze through almost everything you can throw at it and you’d be hard-pressed to find a fault.

Bear in mind though that like all Inspiron laptops, this one is on the heavier side at 5.6 pounds. The display is quite potent at a 1080p resolution but the viewing angles are a bit limited. The storage is sufficient too. It comes with a 1TB hard drive and a 128GB SSD.

Pros Brilliantly priced Has quite a lot to offer for the price Can trade blows with laptops that are much more expensive than this

Cons The viewing angles on the display are a bit limited A bit heavy to move around 128GB SSD mightface problems if you install too many programs on it



These are some of the best laptops you can use if you’re an aspiring 3D modeler that uses Sketchup to ply your trade. There’s plenty of options out there and it can get really confusing but this article should help with that.