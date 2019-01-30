4 of the Best Large Format Printers for Photographers Today

Photography is an art form that needs extreme precision in timing and an innate sense of observation and visualization.

It is obvious then that most photographers need high-end gear to reproduce the colors and the detail as they desire to.

From expensive color accurate cameras to digital tools that can manipulate photographs to the exact representation of life or the image in the head, photographers need incredible accuracy in their creation.

Hence, it’s a no-brainer to opt for the best tools in the market to give these photographs a physical form. In the earlier days, when print media was more relevant for distribution and usage of photographs, good quality printers were quintessential in any photographer’s arsenal.

But even today, many serious photographers print and sell their art-work because it’s the best way to enjoy the piece of work – let the naked eye gauge on the details and embody the vision of the photographer instead of letting your screen render it in some way that may not align with the goal of the artist.

If you are a Photographer who is in the market for some good quality printers which can reproduce the colors and your art accurately, then look no further.

In this article, I have compiled a list of large format printers – carrying in a range of price and performance – that will work fantastic for you.

You’ll find the best of every variant in these 4 entries. So go ahead and give it a read!

Best Large Format Printers for Photographers

Starting our list with a budget option from Canon. As we all know that Canon is an industry leader in providing the best gears to the best photographers around the world. You can go as far as to say that Canon gears are owning the rest of the companies in the industry.

Along with incredible camera gears, Canon also provides incredible printers to realize photographs in a physical form.

Experience

PIXMA PRO-100 comes with 8 Dye-based inks which are incredibly accurate in reproducing the colors you see on the screen. Not only that, but it also has 3 of the 8 inks just for grayscale which gives the printed images fantastic contrast and eye-boggling sharpness.

The printer is also compatible with individual CLI-42 Tanks, which implies that there’s a lot less hassle in getting the right ink. Most printer users know how cumbersome that can be. Especially for professionals who need the perfect result every time.

In my experience, I found the colors to be impressive and vibrant – albeit a little bit of tinkering with the inks was necessary for the results. But I had no complaints with the results whatsoever.

Even all the details and the sharpness was preserved in the photos – thanks to its 4800 x 2400 dpi resolution on 13”x19” print.

I have no complaints with this entry which comes at such an incredible value and also has a wireless variant for the folks who want it that way.

Pros It’s a budget-friendly option hovering somewhere around $300 on Amazon

It has incredible clarity

The color reproduction on print is an incredibly accurate and only very close inspection by a professional can tell otherwise Cons You may need to experiment with inks to get the perfect result

Epson is a reputed brand in the market of printing and Artisan 1430 is their offering for the photographers. Epson makes some amazing printers for regular users and industry use as well. So, there’s no doubt that it provides a great printer for photographers as well.

Experience

Given its performance and the results I got from it, I can justify the hefty price tag it has. It hovers around $900 on Amazon and if this seems steep compared to the last entry, I don’t blame you.

But for that money, you get amazing prints and to be honest, it’s not very expensive compared to our later entries. If you want to grow a business of selling high-quality photographs, this is the entry option – in my opinion.

It has an amazing dpi – 5760×1440 – which puts other entries to shame. Not only that, using 6 cartridges of ink, it can produce some of the most vibrant and sharp prints I have ever seen.

In my experience, the colors are vibrant, accurate and the contrast is excellent – to say the least. Due to the high resolution though, it takes a big hit in the speed department. It rolls out prints at 2.8 ppm which is the slowest I have ever seen. But given the quality and the preservation of details, I can excuse this. It also comes with a 1-year warranty and connects wirelessly as well.

Pros Photographs have vibrant and poppy colors, which are accurate as well

Photographs have vibrant and poppy colors, which are accurate as well It has amazing detail and sharpness, higher than most of the printers I have tried out

It has amazing detail and sharpness, higher than most of the printers I have tried out The contrast is fantastic, it has deep blacks and the contrast has a depth to it Cons The printing rate is really slow, but given the resolution, I am willing to eat it

If the last entry was tantalizing to you, wait till you see this. Epson has another printer for photographers, SureColor, which ups the game even further.

This one prints wider photos – 21.6”x37.9” – and has absolutely bonkers color quality. It also has a 2.7-inch color touch screen for handling and operating the menu and its many functionalities.

Experience

In my experience, I think this printer makes better compromises than the previous entry. It prints at a respectable 2880×1440 dpi – which is lower than the previous entry – and does it much much faster.

I found the colors to be incredibly accurate, even more than the previous entry. I got some of my peers, who are more experienced in printing photographs, to try it out. The only grip they had was that it doesn’t come with a cutter – which a serious concern for mass producers.

It uses 9 inks and produces amazing colors and the blacks are fantastic. The contrast so good that it seems as if I am staring at an OLED screen. It’s bright where it needs to be and the blacks are deeper than any of our previous entries.

This is the all-out option for someone who wants to make no compromises. It comes with better I/O than any of our previous entries, which includes wireless and ethernet as well.

Pros It has incredible color reproduction, it’s vibrant and has great contrast – better than any of the previous entries

The printing time is astounding given the resolution, comparable to only something like PRO-1000 of the same series

The printing time is astounding given the resolution, comparable to only something like PRO-1000 of the same series The I/O is just splendid, the interface is based on touch and the connectivity options are fast and reliable Cons For this price range, the resolution leaves a bitter taste, but it’s nowhere close to bad. It is excellent nevertheless

If the first entry made you in any way believe that Canon has no better offerings, you are so wrong. Canon, being a company for photographs, steals the printing game with imagePROGRAF PRO-100.

It comes in a stealthy black and red design which is a staple in the canon design. It looks like it is made for photographers because it resembles their DSLRs in design and looks.

It uses LUCIA PRO INK system which is less cumbersome and produces amazing results. Along with that, it has an air feeding technology and anti-clogging system for inks, so it prints faster without compromising on quality at all.

Experience

This is my ultimate no-compromise product of choice. The colors are rich and vibrant and it has a wide color gamut. Better than any of the previous entries.

The 11-color ink system produces some great results which are color accurate to the point that even it’s impossible the point out the flaws. And to be honest, there aren’t any.

The contrast is rich and deep. The layered coating in the blacks makes sure that blacks are richer and deeper than anything you have seen before.

The image quality is so great that I don’t even have the time to brag about I/O. Just know this, it makes no compromises.

Pros Incredible colors and richest blacks that I have ever seen

The wide color gamut and the blacks produce the best contrast that I have ever witnessed in print

The wide color gamut and the blacks produce the best contrast that I have ever witnessed in print The resolution and the preservation of details are incredibly high as well Cons It comes at a hefty price

What you should get!

It only comes to you. I’d recommend going with Canon PIXMA if you are just starting out. The print is amazing and the price won’t burn a hole in your wallet.

But beyond that, you can choose anything depending on what you want. I’d say that the value for price is linear – unlike most of the other tech products and cameras. You get what you pay for if not more.

Conclusion

All the printers in this group review are true titans but two of them are legendary, if you would like to see the two A2 Printers head to head, cast a glance over here Best A2 Photo Printer Today | Epson P800 vs Canon Pro 1000!

If you are still uncertain these are the gods you would like on your side, more printers for architects can be found on Architecture Lab you can find the best A3 photo printers, best A1 plotters, best laser and inkjet printers for envelope, best 11×17 printers for architects, best printer for heat transfers, best archival and giclee printers and the best large format printer for photographers.

With that, I hope this guide was helpful to you and I wish you well in your endeavors. Thank you for reading.