10 Best Laser Measuring Tools in 2019 Reviewed

Pulling out that measuring tape every time you have to assess the distance between places and things might just be the most tedious and boring thing for all engineers and architects alike. Figuratively speaking, not only can walking the straight line to obtain accurate measurements, falter every now then; but the process itself can question your highschool mathematical prowess, which can be traumatizing.

But thanks to science, we now have the wonderful laser measuring tools that will do your job for you, even on the go! How better can life get? These devices are designed to calculate the distance, area, and volume of things with incredible accuracy in just a flash of the laser ray.

And today, we’re reviewing some of the best ones available at every store near you.

So, do check out the following read without letting your cat sniff the laser in the air!

Best Laser Measuring Tool

The Leica DISTO D2 is the brand new and upgraded version of all laser measuring devices from the brand. The new Bluetooth feature makes it easier to use and improves the overall functionality of the gadget.

This class II laser gives you an amazing 1/6th-inch accuracy upto 330 ft along with numerous measuring units that quickly produces all the precise digits, greatly simplifying the overall job.

Experience

We really liked this device, mainly for its Bluetooth 4.0 feature. This allows you to transfer data and info at the blink of an eye to your smartphone or any other device so that you can view everything you record on your phone by using its dedicated app.

We could easily navigate hard-to-reach corners with the flip end-piece on this device. It comes with a backlighting option that makes it usable in low-lit areas.

It can also store up to last 10 measurements for you to get back to if required.

This device can also use Pythagoras functions to measure the height and width along with the custom area, volume, add and subtract.

However, it might require some time for you to locate certain hidden functions or shortcuts that easily. Reading fractions in the decimal mode may a bit difficult. Do refer to the pamphlet frequently to understand the functions better.

Pros Ergonomic and user-friendly design

Wide range of functions

Useful memory and back-lighting features

Functional new Bluetooth feature Cons Certain features are not intuitive

No redo button

The DEWALT DW03050 165 ft laser distance measurer provides automatic area and volume calculation so that you can get all those tiresome and complicated assessments done in a jiffy! It uses Pythagoras’ Theorem to estimate distances up to 165 feet even if points A and B are not accessible for linear measurement. You can also retrieve the last five measurements thanks to its memory function.

Experience

We liked how it can measure inaccessible points, which are difficult to assess under usual circumstances or with any traditional measuring device.

It gives you an operating range of up to 165 ft with accuracy within 1.5 mm or 1/16th of an inch.

We tested the device on concrete placements estimate the dimensions of the foundations [ “footers”] to get an idea of the fill, placement size and depth of excavation.

It gives you a pretty satisfactory result and, in our opinion, could be perfect for DIY projects. The accuracy is spot on, and we could easily use it to get quick area and volume calculations.

However, the only issue we did have with this device that can be a problem to use it for base trim or in case of chair rail measurements where the measurements can fluctuate by ⅛”. It can be a problem to use it in tight corners as well. It is suitable to use for T&G plank lapboard walls centering pictures or fireplace mantles but maybe not for fine trim work.

Pros Very durable design with IP65 water/debris resistance over-molded shock-proof housing

User-friendly

Accurately measures inaccessible points Cons Cannot be used in hard-to-reach corners

May not be ideal finer trims

This is pretty much the most popular laser measuring tool among engineers and architects. The Bosch GLM-35 delivers high precision and an unfaltering, accurate measurement of up to 120 ft, and that too, in real time even if you move closer or further away from the target!

Experience

We enjoyed using the gadget, mostly because of the real-time feature. It swiftly measures area, length, and volume along with several other functions to simplify your work. You also get a backlit screen for reading in poor lighting, although we noticed that it only works when you hold it at certain angles.

It does provide you with an accuracy of 1/16”. We even used it on a combination of 1/32”shims and found it to be 3’-10’ and 40’. You can also get precise estimations at fractional modes with the least deviations. It can swiftly and efficiently switch between imperial and metric units.

The problems that we noticed are not that big of a deal, to be honest. But, you may have to push the buttons a bit harder as they’re a bit stiff and hold it real steady to get the correct reading; otherwise, it may shut off or reset.

Pros So compact and lightweight, it fits right in your pocket

User-friendly and gives you real-time measurements

This device comes with a two-year warranty period

Suitable for regular use Cons Requires for you to hold it at odd angles to read correctly or it might reset

Tuirel brings you some of the most basic and user-friendly laser measuring tools for an everyday purpose. It uses precision laser technology to give you fast and accurate measurements whenever and wherever you use it. It is a compact device that fits in your pocket and is very easy to carry around.

Experience

One of the things we really liked about this device is its sheer simplicity and ease of use. It may not bring you many highly technologized functions and advantages, but it does guarantee you accurate measurements on the go. The Tuirel T100 can measure up to 328 ft or 100 m.

We liked how the device provides a continuous-length mode that automatically alters and adjusts your measurement as you move forward. This allows you to save the time you would have to invest in taking numerous notes and re-positioning the tool or a traditional tape measurer.

It is a basic laser measuring device that precisely estimates length, area, and volume in inches, feet, decimal feet, and metric units. Although it is not as advanced as the other ones on this list, it poses no complication regarding its use.

There are no hidden functions or keys to operate for simple calculations.

It can be used by anyone and makes for a handy, useful and ideal measuring tool to have at all times.

Pros Simple and user-friendly device

No hidden features

C omes with back-lit display for easy visibility in easy lighting Cons Not as innovative or advanced as other laser measuring tools

Suaoki provides you with a range of heavy duty laser measuring tools. The Suaoki S9 has a measurement range of 0.05-198 ft with accuracy as close as 1/16 inches. It comes with a plastic end piece to navigate in tight and inaccessible corners. It looks great and is designed with vivid color contrasts and a large screen surface for perfect readability.

Experience

Suaoki S9 has got dual built-in levels and go as far as 200 ft approximately with no fluctuations whatsoever. We liked the fact that it possesses the Pythagoras function for height and triangular area. The memory function on it is quite an awesome one: it lets you save and retrieve the last 20 sets of measurement data for efficient work management.

And let us tell you that this device also allows you to change your reference point between the front, the rear portion of the device and the plastic end piece for remote corners and spots.

It provides single and continuous distance measurements in minimum and maximum limits for area and volume calculations.

However, the laser might not be visible in strong lighting or outdoors on sunny days. It may also take an effort to gauge the bubble levels, and we wish the design could have been a bit more functional regarding this issue.

Pros Shockproof; water and dirt-resistant

Lets you change the reference point

Easy readability

Supports both imperial and metric units Cons Laser is a bit weak; maybe hard to locate in full daylight

Might take an effort to determine bubble levels

Tacklife has brought a collection of superior laser measuring tools aimed at delivering perfect results and ideal for everyday use. The Tacklife Advanced Laser measuring tool provides an accuracy of up to 1/16th inches with a measuring distance of up to 131 feet.

The device provides all the required calculations of area, distance, length, volume, and continuous measurement.

No products found.

“]

Experience

We had our expectations high up for this device since we have used Tacklife measuring gears before. And, we weren’t disappointed at all with the overall performance of the Tacklife Advanced. It provides high precision and accuracy along with an unfaltering Laser Precision Technology. It also offers 20 groups data memory for easy retrieval of data.

The front and rear measuring reference help in single distance measurements. You can avail automatic area/volume calculations, Pythagoras function, self-calibration, and continuous measurement options whenever you want.

For the rest of the part, it is advisable for you to avoid using it under direct sunlight as it can weaken the laser energy causing interference with the accuracy and measuring range. You could use a smooth and opaque reflective plate to improve the stability and accuracy of the device.

Overall it’s a good device for quick measurements. It is not a heavy-duty gadget and may not be ideal for rigorous professional use. But, it can work pretty well for household or less demanding purposes.

Pros IP54 waterproof and dust-proof material

Large LCD screen displays 4 lines with back-light for improved visibility

Large LCD screen displays 4 lines with back-light for improved visibility G reatly functional range of features quickly simplifies calculations

G Allows you to mute the beep Cons Laser accuracy and measuring range might weaken in sunlight

The ieGeek laser measuring device comes with all the functions that you might require for any engineering or architectural purpose. The measuring range in this device spans 0.05-40 m and provides area, distance, volume, continuous measure and indirect Pythagoras measurement functions for task simplification.

Experience

ieGeek does a decent job at estimating and calculating any distance, volume or area. Sweet and simplistic in its overall approach, it does provide you all that you require for a quick architectural assessment on the go. It possesses a self-calibration accuracy from -9 to 9 mm.

The laser pointer on this particular device was pretty bright. This allows easy-targeting and especially makes field work a lot easier and more accurate. The device comes with a large 4 line LCD with backlighting and swift, responsive buttons.

We liked the overall design of the gadget with the non-slip materials around its edges that ensure a comfortable and steady grip. It is dustproof and has an IP54 waterproof level feature that protects the laser meter to the maximum extent.

However, it’s better not to rely on its bubble level all too much as it is too small to serve its purpose. Use a separate level to make sure you’re getting a proper straight line that gives you precise and accurate measurements.

Pros Really bright laser light that provides accurate and unwavering distance range and measurements

Durable, non-slip design

Fast, responsive keys Cons Bubble level is very small

It is one of the most compact laser measuring tool out there measuring only 6.6 x 4.5 x 2.5 inches in dimensions. You can easily carry it on your tool belt or place it in your pocket or pouch. It possesses a distance range of 0.05 to 40 m, which is about 0.16 to 131 ft. It offers unit selection of meter, inch, feet and also indirect Pythagorean measurement functions.

Experience

The UNI-T LD40 supports data hold along with a data clearing function. It has a data storage and recall function for up to 30 measurements which is quite a lot of memory.

If you’re in the measuring mode, pressing the off button for long will turn it off. However, if you do this while you’re in the memory mode, it will erase the memory. This is an issue since it is easy to forget which mode you’re in while you’re trying to turn it off, so be very careful with it, especially while getting used to the mechanism.

It has a large LCD with backlit multi-line display that gives you clear and conspicuous readings.

There are also a few other additive functions which you won’t probably require all that much.

The laser gets weak under sunlight, and it doesn’t come with a mute button for the beeper which may irk certain people (although, we consider it appropriate to let others know if we’re using a laser device).

Pros The device also features a leveling component on its side

Provides continuous measurement function

Comes with Pythagorean and additive functions Cons The memory function requires getting used to

Not a strong laser beam

The Stanley STHT77138X can measure a distance of up to 100 ft (30 m) and possesses an accuracy of +/- 3/32-inch (2 mm). This makes your on-site estimations considerably swifter and provides the advantage of continuous measurement tracking function that enables you to find the distance from a target quickly.

It includes TML 99, a quick start manual and 2 AAA batteries that get your job done in no time at all!

Experience

The device is alright to work with. It does provide you with an accuracy of 1/16th of an inch. The addition/subtraction feature helps you to get quick calculations in the field using standard measurement units.

The continuous measurement tracking function makes the job easier and quicker.

That being said, it won’t be justified to expect too much out of the product. It can just give you some basic measurement estimations where it is only better than the traditional tape and saves your time in that department.

Even though the memory function saves the last five measurements, you can only see those one at a time by scrolling through the “f” function button through all the other equation options till you get to the first memorized measurement. And, then you have to push the button again to see the next.

We didn’t have an issue with the accuracy. We wish the design could have been a tad bit better.

Overall, this isn’t that bad of a product if you want to get some quick measurements on the spot.

Pros Gives you high precision and accuracy

Saves time by simplifying tedious calculations quickly

Performs well for the price it comes at Cons Flawed memory function

Not as advanced as the others

The DMiotech provides a high degree of accuracy and with a substantial measuring range of up to 40 m or 131 ft. It greatly simplifies those cumbersome calculations by providing automatic calculations of distance, area, and volume with its superior auto correct and error report technology!

Experience

This was a good deal for us. We dig the auto correct and error report options that get the job done faster. It provides indirect measurement using Pythagorean theorem and a one-button operative function for measuring distance, area, and volume.

It is lightweight and portable with a huge backlit LCD.

The accuracy is set at 1.5 mm. It comes with a 20 groups memory function and can switch easily between units. The min/max function gives you continuous display while you also get the current value simultaneously on the screen for reference.

However, the units are limited to decimal meters, inches with fraction [1/16th], decimal feet, feet/inches [with fractions 1/16]. Decimal inches [which might be required in architectural drawings] are not available.

The laser does not work that great in ordinary daylight, neither can you label your saved measurements or shut the beeper off.

These weren’t deal breakers for us, and the device worked quite well overall.

Pros Nice and simplistic design and approach

P rovides almost all the necessary functions

Saves a lot of time thanks to certain useful features Cons Hard to hold steady

Laser doesn’t work in full daylight

It is imperative to have a clear and sound knowledge of what to look for when you’re getting a laser measuring tool. We have put forth a list of criteria that any standard laser measuring device should most necessarily meet.

Quality

Never compromise on the quality of a laser device! Go for certified class II laser products and use them safely. A beeper is not a bad thing as it helps to notify others when a laser device is being used.

Ease of use

Nobody wants to wrestle with a product that is intended to make the job simpler. Check out what functions and mechanism work for you best. Devices meant to be used at home might not work that well at construction sites.

Brand

Go for a known brand, especially if you’re buying one for the first time. This way you could be assured of the quality and performance.

Functionality

Laser measuring tools can range from having just the basic functions of calculating distance, area, and volume to possessing a lot more hi-tech options. Consider buying something that will suit your purpose. Heavy duty ones maybe suitable for regular on-site or field work purposes, whereas you can opt for a simple one for household requirements.

Memory Function

In our opinion, the memory storage in a laser measuring tool is an incredibly useful function that saves your precious time by providing you with your last saved measurements. There are some that can provide you with substantial storage space. In anyway, go for one that can at least save 10 previous measurements to make your job easy.

Range

This decides how far your device can read. Commercial lasers will typically provide you as much as 200 ft. This allows you to measure the distances of everything in between you and the top range. You can go for shorter ranges, but you may miss out on other features.

Accuracy

This is a crucial factor and the whole point of having a good laser measuring tool. And it’s also something that you don’t have to worry about if you have a laser measuring tool. These devices provide an accuracy between 1/8th and 1/16th of an inch, ensuring that there are no disaster regarding measurements and estimations.

Battery backup, visibility, and display

Battery life for laser measuring tools are quite low, and you have to charge them regularly. It is advisable to charge the device for at least 2-4 hours every day to keep it in proper working conditions.

Do consider having a laser measuring tool that offers a large backlit LCD. This will help you get your readings even in the dark or poor lighting and save you the time and prevent frustration.

Q: Is the laser beam harmful to our eyes?

A: Although laser rays, in general, can harm eyes and other sensitive body parts, these laser devices come with class II laser that is safe to work with. However, it isn’t advisable to look directly into the source.

Q: What are the best target surfaces for laser measuring tool?

A: Any smooth, solid object having an opaque color can work as a target surface. You can also buy specific target surfaces for this purpose. As long as the object is not transparent, it will work just fine.

Q: Does the accuracy of a laser measurer remain constant over a certain distance?

A: You can be confident that the stated accuracy of a laser measurer for the stated distance will remain the same. Contrary to some people’s belief, the accuracy does not get better with shorter distances.

Conclusion

Choosing the right laser measuring tool may not be that easy, but knowing what could work best for you doesn’t have to be so hard.

We hope you liked all about what we think are the best and highest rated laser measuring tools out there right now.

Till next time!