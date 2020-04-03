13 Best Leaf Blowers of 2020 | Buyer’s Guide and Reviews

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Winter is here, and it is a beautiful sight, watching the shredded trees hide under a frozen blanket, isn’t it?

Now imagine your garden being covered in a heap of dry leaves. Simply horrifying!

If your yard is now a society of shredded tree leaves, leaf blowers are an efficient tool that will come very handy to you. It’s a powerful equipment that blows strong air, helping you clean piles of unwanted debris in a minute or two.

However, finding the best leaf blower that fulfills all your needs is stressful. And, if you’re still confused about which one to buy, here are our personally recommended 13 best leaf blowers you can find that should satisfy all your needs.

Let’s get started then, shall we?

Best Leaf Blowers

If you are intrigued by a power-packed performance, we may just have something that you’d love. The all-new 51619 Ultra is a powerful electric blower and vacuum that has enough power to clean the dirtiest surfaces within a short time.

So, what brings it to our list? Read on to find out..

Toro 51619 Ultra Electric Blower Vac, 250 mph, Red

Powerful up to 250 mph degree

Experience

Embodied with striking features, this product will always be one of our personal favorites. To begin with, its metallic impeller is a reliable beast that drives an enormous amount of power.

In fact, this model can blow leaves at an average speed of 250 mph. This ensures that you can move a large pile of wet leaves across your path without breaking a sweat. Its in-built control features also allows you to increase or reduce speed as per your requirements.

Apart from its efficient leaf-blowing feature, this model also comes packed with vacuuming capabilities. It is a fully accessorized multi-functional product with a detachable vacuum tube. And in our opinion, with all the accessories combined, you are getting a rather versatile product.

Pros Can blow air at the highest speed of 250 m/ph

Highly flexible and efficient in blowing heavy objects

Can be used as a vacuum cleaner

Impressive noise levels Cons Isn’t very suitable for blowing leaves on wet grass

Sensitive controls and power switches

If you are a fan of mobility and flexibility, this is simply an ideal model that fulfills your needs. The ECHO PB-580T is unarguably one of the best leaf blowers out there when it comes to premium value products. Being one of the most convenient machines there is, this model is a smart option to get rid of stubborn debris.

Echo PB-580T Backpack Blower

Engine Displacement 58.2 cc

Experience

Honestly, this model has awed us with its immense mobility features. What we like the most is its cordless feature, which makes carrying it around a cakewalk.

It is also quite easy to assemble for inexperienced first-timers, and it is even simpler to operate. In fact, you can always expect it to get started with only a pull or two.

When we’re talking about backpack leaf blowers, size and weight are the things we can’t overlook. And since it weighs just 30 pounds, it’s also quite easy to carry around.

Do not mistake its efficiency for its size, though. This product comes equipped with a 58.2 cc two-cycle motor and blows air up to 215 mph, cleaning the heaviest pile of wet leaves out of your path. All in all, this is a great product and we can’t recommend it enough!

Pros Efficiently blows air up to 215 m/ph

Very suitable for cleaning wet and dry debris

Lightweight and easy to assemble

Cordless feature makes carrying around easily Cons Not suitable for regular heavy-duty use

May appear expensive for a beginner leaf blower

If you’re planning to use a leaf blower for personal needs, this cordless leaf blower from Dewalt is an ideal option you should check out. It may not be the most powerful option out there, but, if your needs aren’t too extreme, this might just be your next pick.

Experience

We’re not all large property owners or landscaping professionals. Most of us just want to keep our personal property tidy.

This compact power-packed model can speed up to 90 m/ph, clearing near about 400 cubic feet of debris in a minute. It’s speed lock and speed triggering features also allows us to gain full control while in use.

We couldn’t be any more impressed by its ergonomic design, which gives you maximum comfort. Weighing as less as 7.1 lbs, this handheld product saves you from the pain of sore arms after a heavy session.

It comes equipped with a brushless motor and next-level axial fan design. So, you don’t have to worry about the machine’s runtime efficiency and durability, because this model has it all covered. Not to mention, its noise level is comparatively lower than most of its alternatives. If you’re a residential user who cares about the neighbors, get one of these.

Pros Maximum power of 90 m/ph and air volume of 400 cubic feet

Speed lock/triggering feature for maximum control

Quite lightweight; very comfortable to use

Excellent noise cancellation Cons Quick battery drainage during lengthy maximum throttle use

Deep down inside, we fancy brands. We want the best out there, also without spending a fortune. Now, Hitachi is a name that doesn’t need any introduction when we’re talking about one-of-a-kind products at fairly affordable prices. This eco-friendly durable model has caught our attention. Let’s see why.

Experience

Whether it’s a professional landscaper or a regular property owner, this is a powerful machine that’ll move the most stubborn debris one can encounter, with ease. Its powerhouse of a two-stroke engine is capable of thrusting up to 1.3 HP. We are impressed by its 23.9 cc displacement, giving it the power to rev up to 170 m/ph. In laymen, it makes cleaning around 441 cubic feet of debris into a one-minute job.

What we loved the most is its environment-friendly emission feature. With its in-built low emission element, this model is quite efficient at cleaning the environment (pun intended).

Being a handheld design, it is fairly-balanced and weighs around 8.6 lbs. You can simply carry it with you at work, without stressing your limbs with heavy pain.

Pros Highly durable build and lightweight

Efficient two-stroke engine

Low-emission technology to reduce carbon footprint

Can power up to 170 m/ph with 441 CFM of air volume

Reliable consumer warranty of 7 years Cons May appear expensive if compared to electric blowers

Uncushioned handles may cause stress on hands

Most of us are just searching for a simple leaf blower that comes handy during the seasonal shedding of our garden trees. We’re not looking for an expensive machine, a cheap alternative that gets the job done is fine enough. While speaking of simplicity, efficiency and affordability, we can not overlook Greenworks products.

Greenworks 24012 7 Amp Single Speed Electric 160 MPH Blower

Features a coverage area of 150 cubic feet per...

Experience

We are thrilled by how simple and easy-to-use experience this product provides. Under a short budget, this is one of the most convenient blowers that every household must-have. It is small in size, which is a relief for people with very less storage space. This handheld model is pretty lightweight (weighing 4.5 pounds) and can be used by beginners with no stress.

We cannot be any more amazed at how much power this compact model can generate. Blowing air at a maximum speed of 160 m/ph from its 20-inch tube, this product is very efficient at blowing dry debris at ease. However, we’re not complaining, but its efficiency of clearing wet debris is slightly disappointing.

Greenworks has taken product and user safety quite seriously with this model. Its Safety Cord lock feature prevents the machine from being detached from the tube while being used. Long story short, the 24012 is an ideal option that you must consider if you’re looking for quality product experience.

Pros Very affordable; value-for-money products

Next-level efficiency and product durability

Can power up to 160 m/phs

Very efficient at cleaning dry debris

Safety Cord Lock to prevent any accident while in use Cons Not very efficient at cleaning wet debris

Noise cancellation during low-intensity use could be improved

More is always better, isn’t it? It’s always wonderful when we find an all-in-one product that does many jobs, instead of buying separate products. This brings us to this high-power 3-in-1 leaf blower. How was our experience with the Black and Decker blower? Know more.

BLACK+DECKER 3-in-1 Electric Leaf Blower & Mulcher with Leaf Vacuum...

250 Miles per hour blower with 2 speed selections....

Experience

Long story short, our experience with this multi-functional genius of machinery has been satisfying. Not only does it clear the heaviest debris with its exceptionally powered 12 Amps motor, but you can also use it as an efficient vacuum cleaner. Worried about mulching? This product does this job easily as well.

Customized with 2 operating speeds, this beast can easily rev up to 250 mph. This model could just be perfect, only if the machine came with totally variable speed features. Although its usual noise level is near about 68 dB, we can’t promise that it won’t change when being used at high-intensity.

It comes equipped with an in-built durable metallic fan that makes your mulching experience buttery smooth. It’s impressive how this machine can mulch around 15-16 bags of leaves into a single bag.

Pros 3-in-1 multi-functional blower/ mulcher/ vacuum cleaner

Can speed up to 250 mph; highly efficient for dry/wet debris cleaning

Two operating speed setting

In-built metallic fan for improved mulching experience

Two-year warranty period Cons Noise level can’t be controlled during high-intensity use

Weighing 9 pounds; may appear comparatively heavy

When it comes to exclusive products, we can never have enough of Hitachi leaf blowers. This handheld leaf-blowing overlord has caught our attention with its irresistible features. Why should you consider this product? Hear it exclusively from us.

Experience

Precisely engineered to maximize user comfort, this product gives you a quality user experience. Its 2-stroke industrial-grade engine can speed up to 170 mph. Also, not to forget, the speeds are adjustable as per your needs.

It clears almost any form of debris it is aimed towards, at an impressive air volume of 441 CFM. Surprisingly, this product turned out to be fairly lightweight, making it one of the best weapons to defeat your winter nemesis; dry leaves.

Usually, blowers fueled by gas are recorded to leave a high carbon footprint. However, this product comes equipped with the traditional Hitachi PureFire low-emission technology. This way, it doesn’t spread harmful fumes while it’s being used.

You can use it to clear dry leaves and twigs from sidewalks, lawns, driveways with ease. Its compact size makes storage issues a thing of the past. Although we wish it came equipped with a four-cycle engine. But then again, it doesn’t change much about how we much we’ve enjoyed the RB24EAP.

Pros 2-stroke engine; can blow air at a high speed of 170 m/ph

Highly efficient and durable product

Air volume of 441 cubic feet per minute

Equipped with PureFire low-emission technology Cons Could be more efficient with a four-cycle engine

May appear expensive if compared to electric alternatives

We were searching for a tool for blowing leaves without making a hole in our pockets, and then we came across the Makita 4-stroke handheld blaster. Equipped with a beastly 4-stroke engine, this model has the potential to give most of the commercial-grade blowers a tough competition. If you’re a professional looking for a commercial-level blaster that serves you for years to come, you may want to have a slice of this.

No products found.

Experience

Not your average leaf blower, the MAKITA handheld blaster is the brainchild of advanced Japanese technology. Not every day do we find such an indigenously designed tool that is quite comfortable and easy to use. If your workspace doesn’t have enough storage space, it’s an ideal action-packed compact tool you need.

Its 4-stroke engine is quite efficient for commercial use. Meeting the CARB stands, we’re impressed by its low-emission setting as well. Its low-compression engine is engineered to be started with ease, saving us the tiring hassle. Also, it is pretty lightweight, making it ideal for lengthy commercial activities without worsening your spinal health.

The machine blows air at a maximum speed of 145 mph, putting out nearly 358 CFM. Honestly, we were expecting higher CFM metrics. Nevertheless, its adjustable speed limits and cruise control feature eases your job to make up for its lacks. On top of that, its 17.7 oz. tank can store sufficient fuel for the long runs. In short, it makes a decent workspace tool.

Pros Low noise levels; very convenient to use

Meets the CARB Stands of low-emission

4-stroke engine; blows up to 145 mph

17.7 oz. fueling tank for commercial use

Adjustable speed and cruise control feature Cons Noise levels during high-intensity may appear unsatisfactory

Air volume CFM could be improvised

Lowkey, most of us prefer backpack blowers over handheld blowers. Carrying around a handheld blower, regardless of it being lightweight, gets annoyingly tiring and stressful after a while. The HUSQVARNA 350 BT leaf blower appeared to be an ideal machine that fulfills almost all of our needs.

Experience

This model had initially caught our eye with its elegant outlook. As we dug deep, it came out to be equipped with a 2-stroke engine that can gust up to 170 m/ph. Unlike every typical leaf blower you’ll find, you can adjust its air thrusts according to your work-intensity. Set it to cruise control, and you’re all set to finish the job comfortably.

Apart from that, its durability cannot be questioned as well. It’s built with reliable lightweight materials that last for a long time. Its smart design also cancels out the chances of stressed arms and wrists while in use. It’s as if this machine was uniquely designed while keeping the user’s comfort as its biggest priority.

Pros 2-stroke engine; revs up to 170 m/ph

Built with light and durable materials for long-lasting use

In-built automated reset ON button for easy use Cons Can get as loud as 104 dB while in use

May appear expensive if compared to alternatives

The successor of the popular DEWALT DCBL720P1 (see product no. 3), this brushless blower is ideal for both seasonal property clearing and industrial activities. Its easy-to-use and versatile features makes it a must mention in our top 13 list. Get a brief insight into this product’s capabilities, directly from us.

DEWALT DCBL720B Blower Bare

Innovative axial fan design that maximizes on air...

Experience

Boasting an impressive air volume of 400 CFM, this product can efficiently gust up to 90 m/ph of airspeed. It’s an ideal choice indeed if you’re looking to clear a huge amount of debris in a short time. Also, noteworthy to mention, it comes equipped with an efficient brushless motor. This way, the machine ensures you a long motor life and runtime.

We’re quite satisfied with its one-of-a-kind axial fan design, which is not very common among blowers. Its efficient design extends the total force output and runtime of the machine by a great deal. The output can also be adjusted as per the speed lock and speed trigger options.

That being said, this low-noise battery-operated member of the 20V MAX family decently meets up to our standards.

Pros Produces air volume of near about 400 CFM at 90 m/ph

Impressive axial fan design

Brushless motor to maximize runtime and efficiency

Noise levels as low as 61 dB; ideal for residential use Cons Battery life is not satisfactory

Next on our list, this leaf-blower is a reliable option that serves your property-maintenance needs efficiently. Troy-Bilt is a common name you’d hear amongst landscaping professionals. Although, the compact TB4BP model is an ideal option for personal use, at your comfort, without costing a fortune. If your messy yard is hampering the beauty of your house, this may be just what you need to consider.

Troy-Bilt TB4BP EC 32cc 4-Cycle Backpack Blower with JumpStart...

Up to 150 mph air speed and 500 cfm air volume for...

Experience

This fall season, a decent leaf-blower is a must-have to keep your property clean and tidy. This model is an ideal machine that comes equipped with an easy backpacking feature so that you get the job done comfortably. It is specially designed to distribute its weight evenly across your whole body. You will not be tired or sore from the labor, even after a lengthy session.

Apart from its ergonomic design, this blower can efficiently quicken the job by reaching up to 500 CFM. It comes equipped with a powerful engine, which efficiently gusts up to 150 m/ph of airspeed. If you are a busy person who’s searching for a high-power blower that can clear debris quickly, this product can stand out as an ideal option for you.

It is quite easy to use, and its tube is flexible enough to enter tight spaces without putting it a lot of effort. Although, we wish its noise levels could have been slightly lower during high-intensity applications.

Pros Ergonomic product design

Smart tube system to enter tight areas

Can produce up to 500 CFM at 150 m/ph Cons Noise levels are not satisfactory

Most of us are busy professionals that can’t spare enough time to finish chores for the family. We don’t like to spend our entire day-offs doing leftover jobs at home. It’s satisfying when we find a product that can make our lives easier by finishing a huge task under a short time. This brings us to the Turbine-powered Worx leaf blower.

Experience

The WORX WG250 is an electric-operated leaf blower with the literal efficiency of a turbine. It had our attention with its affordable price range, but we discovered that it has much more to offer.

This machine comes equipped with a powerful engine, professionally tested to be twice as quick as its industrial-grade alternatives. The secret behind it is its next-level TURBINE technology. This helps the machine in delivering high-capacity powerful air volume of 600 CFM to maximize its efficiency.

We were a little stressed at first due to its corded feature, but its cord retainer rids us from the hassle. Its air nozzle is given a hyper-stream design, which makes this ideal for encountering tough debris. This model is pretty easy to carry around. Weighing 6.4 lbs, our arms weren’t fatigued after using it for a while.

With an airspeed of 110 MPH, this turbine blower is a satisfying product to consider under an affordable price range.

Pros Air volume of 600 CFM at 110 m/ph

High-power turbine technology to maximize its efficiency

Hyper-stream air nozzle design to reach hard-to-penetrate areas

Lightweight and easy to carry around

Flexible cord retainer Cons Dissatisfactory noise levels

Lacks cordless feature

If you’re a passionate gardener, you’re not unfamiliar with the importance of keeping your yard tidy at all costs. This Black and Decker model is an ideal option that you may consider if you’re looking for a good leaf-blowing machine that can be used for seasonal cleaning.

BLACK+DECKER Electric Leaf Blower, 7-Amp (LB700)

Moves up to 180Mph/180CFM for fast and easy...

Experience

The Black and Decker leaf blower had impressed us with its efficient 7 amp engine, which is efficient at handling the seasonal cleaning tasks comfortably. It gives you an impressive air volume of 180 CFM through its unique nozzle, which is good enough to clean an entire garden at one’s comfort.

On top of that, its unique cord-lock setting saved us from the frustration of sudden unplugging the cord while you’re busy at work. The compact size and lightweight feature of this product makes up for its lack of cordless feature, making it a little easier to carry around.

Its durable motor can rev up to 180 m/ph or airspeed. However, we’re slightly upset that it doesn’t come equipped with speed variation options. It has an average noise level of 86 dB, but a slightly lower level could’ve made this product exceptional among its price range.

Pros Lightweight and easy to carry around

Electric-operated; zero chemical emission

A unique cord-lock mechanism to enhance its flexibility

Gusts up to 180 CFM at 180 m/ph Cons Lacks speed variation

May appear a tab louder if compared to alternatives



Leaf Blower Buyer’s guide

Most of us are still in the dark about which features to keep as no. 1 priority while buying an ideal leaf blower. That’s why we recommend you to go through our brief buyer’s guide to making a smart decision.

1. Noise levels

Before you buy a leaf blower, you should check whether it assures you low noise levels. If you’re living in a residential area, we advise you to go for a machine that doesn’t get louder than 68 dB.

2. Engine

Two-stroke engines are usually lightweight and easy to carry around. However, they run on a mixture of gasoline and oil. Whereas, the four-cycle engines are comparatively heavier. However, it runs solely on gasoline, saving users from the hassle of mixing gasoline and oil.

3. Power

You should always go for the models with higher CFM and MPH capabilities. The higher these metrics are, the easier it is for the user to clean intense debris under a shorter time.

EndNote

Leaf blowers are usually a smart-choice to tackle the mess created by shedding trees during the fall. Having one of these in your storeroom saves you from the trouble of lengthy winter cleaning and maintenance duties. Its quick efficiency also saves us from the hassle of booking professionals, when we can’t afford to spare an entire day to run household chores.

We hope our top 13 best leaf blowers list could be of any help to you, in your conquest of finding the ultimate tool that satisfies your needs.

Stay connected with us for more insightful comparisons like these, and we’ll see you soon.

