76 Best Lego Gifts & Best Lego Sets for Lego Lovers

Barack Obama rightly said, “People will judge you on what you can build, not what you destroy.”

What if you could build anything you wanted? What if destroying that which has been built to rebuild something better was easy and harmless?

The LEGO world gives us the luxury to build, destroy, and rebuild over and over again. What’s better is that it never seems to get boring or repetitive, thanks to the unbelievably diverse variety of LEGO products available in the market today.

LEGO is the best way to teach kids the valuable lessons of patience, focus, and perseverance, all while enhancing their creativity. But LEGO is not just for kids, as evident by the age range on many of the products that say 4 to 99; people of all ages can enjoy some LEGO time.

We have compiled a list of the best LEGO gifts and sets for LEGO lovers that you need to know. Read on to find the 62 best gift options available in the market, divided into several fun categories, followed by the 14 best sets.

Innovative Ways to Use LEGO Sets You Already Own

In 2016, Page Street Publishing published “Awesome LEGO Creations with Bricks You Already Have,” written by Sarah Dees. The book is available in Kindle, paperback, and spiral-bound editions. It has step-by-step instructions and photos to guide you on your quest to build 50 new robots, dragons, race cars, planes, and other unique things with bricks you already own.

In 2017, Page Street Publishing published “Epic LEGO Adventures with Bricks You Already Have,” written by Sarah Dees. The book is available in Kindle, paperback, and spiral-bound editions. The specialty of this book is that it includes stories that take characters on a journey and you get to build and bring the characters to life using your LEGO bricks. It includes detailed instructions and pictures.

In 2018, Page Street Publishing published “Genius LEGO Inventions with Bricks You Already Have,” written by Sarah Dees. The book is available in Kindle and paperback editions. This book has over 40 new designs of robots, vehicles, gadgets, games, and much more that you can build using your bricks. It has in-depth instructions and lots of pictures to explain each design clearly.

In 2011, DK Children published “The Lego Ideas Book: Unlock Your Imagination,” written by Daniel Lipkowitz. This #1 New York Times Bestseller book is available in hardcover version only. It has sold over one million copies and contains six sub-parts based on different themes. Each theme consists of basic templates of key models and hints & tips from master builders.

One of the safest gift options for someone who already owns LEGO bricks is the LEGO Classic Baseplate Supplement. It measures 10 x 10 inches which correspond to 32 x 32 studs. It comes in the classic green color and makes gives you another foundation to build your designs upon. It can be added to any LEGO collection, and that makes it a gift that is ideal for anybody.

Building Plates serve as the foundation of the LEGO world. SCS offers a flexible building plate that you can roll, fold, store, and carry comfortably. It is a double-sided mat, one for smaller bricks and the other for larger bricks. It is made from high-quality silicone. It measures 32 inches long and has the perfect size for activity and play tables.

Ignite the Creative Fire

Klutz offers the Make Your Own Movie kit in two variants – Basic pack and Premium pack. Each package contains figures of miniature actors with mix and match faces, and prop and scenery backgrounds. It also comes with an 80-page book and serves as a great way to begin and learn stop-motion animation with free and accessible apps for mobiles and tablets.

Klutz sells a set of two kits – LEGO Chain Reactions and LEGO Crazy Contraptions. Chain Reaction kit has 33 unique pieces, six plastic balls, string, paper ramps, and other components. Crazy Contraptions kit includes 105 bricks, gear, and axle for 16 unique projects. The set also includes two photo-illustrated step-by-step guidebooks, one for each kit.

LEGO offers a Colored Marker Pack that includes nine different color markers – Red, Orange, Yellow, Light Green, Green, Light Blue, Blue, Brown, and Black. Each marker contains real LEGO blocks that allow you to connect and easily organize them. You can also fix your favorite miniature figures on the building bricks on these markers.

KIRAKIRA Japan sells the LEGO 4623750 minifig pen set. It consists of a sharp pen and a ballpoint pen. The package weighs 2.08 ounces and measures 6.6 x 2.9 x 1.1 inches. Each of the pens in this set has the official LEGO brand logo printed on it. The pens are colorful and are an excellent gift option for anybody who is fond of LEGO.

The LEGO Journal is perfectly sized at 22 x 15 x 3 centimeters, making it useful for both office and school. It comes in a beautiful blue color and features a building band plate measuring 26 x 6 centimeters with attached strap to keep pages open. You can add any of your favorite LEGO pieces to it. The LEGO Journal is the perfect gift for all LEGO fans.

The LEGO Card Making kit is the ideal gift to inspire creativity. It includes 15 cards with matching envelopes – 6 cards measure 5 x 5 inches, six cards measure 6 x 5 inches, and three cards measure 8 x 5 inches. It features two different designs and includes a stencil and ten sticker sheets. You can gift this kit to anybody who is fond of making cards instead of purchasing them.

Kick-start Your or Your Kids’ Reading Habit!

In 2016, DK Children published “THE LEGO® BATMAN MOVIE Team Batman: Sometimes Even Batman Needs Friends,” written by Beth Davies. This book is available in paperback and library binding editions. It is perfect for kids aged three to five years as it contains short, simple sentences with an emphasis on frequently used words. It also has labeled pictures to introduce new words and help with memorizing them.

In 2015, Scholastic Inc. published “LEGO City: Cops, Crocs, and Crooks,” written by Trey King and Kenny Kiernan. This book is available in paperback and school & library binding editions. It tells a fun and interesting tale of the LEGO City Swamp Police who hold a contest and three thieves who have stolen the prize money. It makes for an interesting read for your kids.

In 2014, Scholastic Inc. published “LEGO Friends: The Birthday Surprise,” written by Tracey West. This book is available in paperback and Kindle editions. It is a colorful chapter book based on LEGO Friends – a buildable toy world for girls. This 64-page book is an exciting read and an ideal gift for young girls.

In 2013, Scholastic Inc. published “LEGO City: Where’s the Pizza Boy?” written by Ameet Studio. This book is available only in a paperback version. It is a search-and-find book featuring detailed scenes of crowded streets filled with all your favorite LEGO City characters. Do not go by the title – when you find the pizza boy; there are many other cool things to look for.

In 2014, Crown Business published “Brick by Brick: How LEGO Rewrote the Rules of Innovation and Conquered the Global Toy Industry,” written by David C. Robertson and Bill Breen. This book is available in paperback, kindle, hardcover, and audiobook editions. It is an excellent read for anyone who is interested to know how LEGO went from near bankruptcy to one of the fastest growing companies globally.

Fashion statement!

The LEGO Quartz Plastic Watch (model 8020189) is a buildable children’s watch with a classic LEGO miniature figure built into the bracelet. It has multi-colored, interchangeable watch links with 12 additional links to expand and fit the watch to any wrist size. It has an easy to read dial and durable build. It comes with a two-year warranty. It has Japanese Seiko PC21J Quartz movement, features scratch-resistant mineral acrylic lens, and is water-resistant to 5ATM.

Dalesbury offers a 100% cotton navy blue T-Shirt. It is designed and printed in the United Kingdom. It is made to order in-house at Dalesbury using professional quality print. It comes in standard European sizing and is machine-washable. The T-Shirt has a funny design that depicts the evolution of LEGO bricks. It is a half-sleeve, round neck T-shirt.

Trunk Candy offers a kids T-shirt made from a mixture of cotton, polyester, and rayon. The T-shirt is available in four colors – heather white, premium heather, vintage red, and vintage royal. It features a classic crew neck design and is printed in the USA. The font in the design reads “Eat Sleep Build,” which lends a quirky touch and depicts the love for LEGO.

Lego Builder League Ready Custom socks feature a unique and eye-catching LEGO design. These are custom socks available in sizes eight to twelve. It is a perfect gift for any LEGO fan you know. This pair of socks is comfortable and trendy and will make anybody stand out of the crowd. What’s better than a subtle way to let others know that you are a LEGO fan?

LEGO brings you 100% cotton kids’ pajamas which feature Ninjago design. It features some of the kids’ favorite warriors like Jay, Zane, Kai, Lloyd, and Dareth. It is officially designed for Character USA and is a perfect gift for all LEGO fans. The full-length pajamas serve as comfortable nightwear for kids.

LEGO collaborated with crocs to bring you crocs kids’ LEGO clog. It is available in the US sizes 4 and 5 for toddlers. It comes in a black and sea blue color and is 100% human-made. This pair of crocs has a synthetic sole, and its design features multicolored LEGO baseplate studs. It is comfortable and stylish and is an excellent gift option for any kid who loves playing with LEGO.

Eat – Drink – LEGO – Repeat!

LEGO official merchandise brings you the LEGO lunchbox with handle. It comes in various color options like black, bright blue, bright red, lavender, sand green, and more. These lunchboxes are made in Poland without any PVC and are BPA and Phthalate free. Each of these lunchboxes is easy to clean and can be paired with LEGO drinking bottles to give a complete LEGO-themed meal for your kid.

LEGO brings you a mug that is ten times as big as the LEGO mug element. It is meant to serve as an actual mug you can use for drinking your favorite drinks. It is made from high-quality plastic and comes in a beautiful bright red color. The mugs are stackable like all LEGO bricks and elements. It weighs 7.2 ounces and measures 6.3 x 4.5 x 6.4 inches.

OxfordKorea sells this figure spoon fork set for children. It has a comfortable grip design that makes the forks and spoons easy to hold for kids with their little hands. Each spoon and fork has a miniature brick figure at one end to make your kids’ meals fun. It features the Oxford Block Figure on the 6.5 inch size stainless set. This set is compatible with other brands’ block bricks.

Home Décor with LEGO

LEGO offers an LCD light up brick alarm clock for kids – 9002151 Blue and 9009853 Purple. Each clock stands at 2.75 inches tall and has a moveable stud for light and snooze control. It needs two AA batteries to function, which is included with the clock. It also has a two-year warranty and weighs 11.2 ounces. It is an ideal gift for kids who love LEGO.

Belkin offers a phone case for iPhone 5/5s in two color options – magenta/blue and purple. It featured official LEGO baseplate and a flexible, easy-to-grip outer frame. It has a wrap-around design to protect the phone screen from scratches. It is an excellent gift option and a great way to personalize your mobile with LEGO.

LEGO Key Light is a unique pocket-sized key ring and flashlight. It measures only 2.75 inches and features a LEGO miniature figure design with light, angling legs. Two bright LEDs emit light from the minifigure’s legs which can be angled to move the light quickly. It has a momentary switch to enable power saving. Pressing the logo on the chest of the minifigure turns on the light.

LEGO’s cinch collar closure bucket comes in two colors – blue and red. The cinch style ensures that the contents are safe inside the bucket. It comes with a durable handle to allow convenient transport. When empty, it can collapse flat for easy storage and portability. It features a clear EVA base that repels water and is easy to clean. It is made from materials that are CPSIA compliant and free of PVC, lead and phthalates.

LEGO’s minifigure display case is available in three size variants – large three pack, small, and large. It comes in several styles and color options like Batman sleeve, black, blue, red, and Ninjago movie. The case can be wall-mounted or placed on a shelf or a desk. The transparent design is bright and allows you to display your favorite LEGO miniature figures. The cases are stackable for greater convenience.

LEGO Magnets allow you to display your LEGO miniature figures on a magnetic board and keep them organized neatly. The magnets hold any original LEGO miniature figure that has holes in the legs. It is an excellent way for kids to organize their minifigures and place them in building models. LEGO Magnets make a unique gift for anybody who owns a few LEGO minifugres.

Playtime is LEGO Time

A LEGO Game is unique as you get the option to build, play, and change it. The Monster 4 Game has a theme of a graveyard where monsters and skeletons are out in the open. Two to four players can play it and the first player to get four monsters in a row wins. The game includes one buildable LEGO dice, one rule booklet, building instructions, and 142 pieces.

LEGO’s What Am I? Guessing Game features two game boards and 16 buildable miniature figures. It is a two player game that lets you build your game board and miniature figures. The gameplay is quick and exciting. You might want to add more miniature figures after playing for a while as the guessing game becomes predictable.

LEGO City Undercover is an Xbox One video game that allows for two players co-op. You get to play as Chase McCain, an undercover police officer who has the task of hunting Rex Fury, the mischievous, recently escaped criminal. You can explore the diverse and immersive world of LEGO City in this game.

LEGO Friends for Nintendo DS is a character simulation and fun-filled game that allows you to explore the fantastic Heart Lake City. Make new LEGO friends, go on exciting adventures all over the city, build friendships, express your style and personality, and much more. This game is an ideal gift for young girls who love LEGO.

LEGO’s Friendship Box Building Kit lets you build five life-sized accessories used by the friends of Heart Lake City. It features a microphone, a trophy, walkie-talkies, a robot, and a camera with button-activated light-brick ‘flash.’ This kit has 563 pieces, and it can be built with any other original LEGO building bricks to add variety to your play time.

Santa’s LEGO Christmas

In 2012, Scholastic Inc. published “LEGO City: Save This Christmas!” written by Rebecca McCarthy and Jason J. May. This book is available in Kindle, library binding, and paperback versions. The book tells an interesting story about some crooks who want to steal all the Christmas presents but they fail, and Christmas is saved.

In 2016, No Starch Press published “The LEGO Christmas Ornaments Book: 15 Designs to Spread Holiday Cheer,” written by Chris McVeigh. This book is available in Kindle and hardcover versions. It features step-by-step instructions for building 15 ornaments and decorations that you can hang on your Christmas tree.

An essential part of Christmas all over the world is decorating the Christmas tree. All of us use all kinds of decorations, ornaments, and hangings. How about a LEGO themed ornament for your Christmas tree? This ornament has a bright design and is filled with bricks. The gold-edged red ribbon has LEGO bricks printed on it.

LEGO brings you the Advent Calendar Building Kit, which is available in three styles – LEGO City, LEGO Friends, and LEGO Star Wars. The City kit features 24 different items like buildings, vehicles, miniature figures, and seasonal items. It includes six miniature figures – snowboarder kid, grandma, two coast guard members, jungle explorer, and Santa.

The LEGO Christmas Town Square includes three miniature figures and a buildable snowman figure. The set features a colorful holiday tree, sleigh, lamppost, shop stall, mailbox, and various buildable elements and accessories like a pretzel, cupcakes, and a wreath. It measures over 3 inches high, 5 inches wide and 6 inches deep. The product weighs 6.4 ounces.

LEGO’s Duplo Town Santa’s Winter Holiday Building Kit allows you to build Santa’s sleigh and features three figures – Santa and two children, along with a reindeer and a squirrel. The set includes 45 pieces and consists of a slope, a snowman, and a fir tree along with the Duplo figures. The product weighs 1.76 pounds.

Start them young!

LEGO offers a colorful, easy-to-build set for kids, consisting of 57 pieces, including three LEGO DUPLO figures – restaurant owner, dad, and child. Kids can build their restaurant and pizza delivery bike using this set. The built pizzeria measures 7 x 7 x 3 inches. All LEGO DUPLO toys are compatible with other LEGO DUPLO and LEGO sets for greater variety and creativity.

LEGO sells a kit that allows your kids to build a birthday train which features some of the all-time favorite Disney characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse (as DUPLO figures). The kit also lets you create a birthday cake, balloons, a candle, and three gift-decorated bricks. The kit consists of 24 pieces. The built birthday train measures 7 inches high, 13 inches long, and 2 inches wide.

LEGO offers the DUPLO Baby Animals set that includes miniature DUPLO figures of animals from around the world. The set is ideal for toddlers aged 2 to 5 years. The product weighs 6.2 ounces and measures 7.5 x 2.8 x 5.5 inches. This LEGO set is one of the best gift options for toddlers to encourage them to build with LEGO as they grow up and learn the basics regarding animals.

LEGO’s My First Bus allows kids to build a school bus and a blackboard. It includes a child LEGO DUPLO figure and six bright bricks for the blackboard. The bus measures 4 inches high, 4 inches long, and 2 inches wide, and has rolling wheels. The blackboard measures 4 inches high, 3 inches wide, and 2 inches deep.

LEGO’s garden building plate measures 15 inches by 15 inches. It is the perfect gift for any kid who is starting on his LEGO journey. The plate is adequately sized to allow kids to build a variety of designs and create the perfect garden. This product weighs 9.6 ounces and does not include any bricks or miniature figures. It is compatible with all LEGO DUPLO bricks and figures.

Life, Leisure, and LEGO

LEGO Modular Holiday Building Kit has 356 pieces that can be built as Poolside Holiday, Skate Park Holiday or Music Garage Holiday. The poolside holiday features a colorful vacation house with a rooftop barbeque, a garden area with a fountain, a table-tennis table, and modular sections for customization. It also includes a male teen and female child minifigures.

The LEGO Creator Beachside Vacation kit has 275 pieces and can be rebuilt as a Beachside Shop or a Boatside Harbor. It allows you to build an elevated, opening beach house with a balcony, fish tank, hammock, water scooter, and more. It also includes a male and a female vacationer minifigures along with a buildable sea turtle and seagull.

The LEGO Creator Changing Seasons Building kit has 536 pieces and is a 3-in-1 model allowing you to rebuild and change the cottage for different seasons – summer cottage, autumn cottage, and winter cottage. It includes two miniature figures – an adult and a child. The interior of the cabin contains a table, lamp, chair, and a ladder. It also features a blue car with space for a minifigure.

LEGO offers a kit that allows you to build a hot dog van. The package has 243 pieces and provides for fun gameplay where you can create the hot dog van and take it to an amusement park and serve customers. The kit includes two minifigures – Stephanie and Nate. The hot dog van measures over 3 inches high, 6 inches long, and 1 inch wide.

LEGO’s Frozen Playground kit allows you to build an ice castle that has two levels, a slide, treasure chest, snowball catapult, and a rotating fountain. The package includes two miniature figures – Anna and Elsa from Disney’s Frozen, and a polar bear cub minifigure. The kit has 94 pieces and the castle measures over 7 inches high, 7 inches wide, and 5 inches deep.

LEGO Movies

The DVD of the LEGO movie starring Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Morgan Freeman, Will Arnett, and Nick Offerman was released in 2014 by Warner Brothers. The film has a run time of 100 minutes. The storyline of the film is that an ordinary LEGO minifigure is mistaken to be the extraordinary Master Builder and must join a quest to stop an evil LEGO tyrant from gluing the universe together.

The LEGO Batman Movie starring Will Arnett and Zach Galifianakis is available on Prime video, DVD and Blu-ray. The movie was released in 2017 and was directed by Chris McKay. The storyline of the film revolves around the life of Bruce Wayne, a.k.a. Batman, as he must deal with the criminals of Gotham City as well as do justice to the responsibility of raising a boy he adopted.

In 2017, Warner Brothers released the LEGO Ninjago Movie, directed by Charlie Bean, Paul Fisher, and Bob Logan. The movie has an ensemble star cast that includes Jackie Chan, Dave Franco, Michael Peña, Abbi Jacobson, and Fred Armisen. It is available on Prime Video, DVD, Blu-ray, 3D, and 4K. It is an adventure and action movie that features a thrilling battle for Ninjago City between LEGO Master Builders and Garmadon, the Worst Guy Ever.

Miscellaneous

LEGO’s Creator series kits come in three variants – Creator Blue Express, Creator Bundle, and Creator Red Racer. The Creator Red Racer kit is a 3-in-1 model and easily rebuilds into a Race Car or a Tow Truck. The package has 72 pieces and weighs 3.2 ounces. The Red Racer has a sporty design with rear engine, round headlights, and an adjustable rear spoiler.

LEGO’s Puppy Pampering Building Kit features a vanity with a mirror and a fan, a doggy stool, and a bubble bath. The vanity can be accessorized with a brush, perfume bottle, shampoo bottle, dog bowl, and a bone. The kit also includes Lara, the LEGO miniature dog figure. The vanity measures 2 inches high, 3 inches wide, and 1 inch deep. The bubble bath measures over 1 inch high, less than 1 inch wide, and 1 inch deep.

The LEGO City Police ATV Arrest Building Kit features a police ATV, who-wheeled hand truck, and a safe with an opening door. It also includes two miniature figures – a police officer and a criminal. The kit consists of accessories like a pair of handcuffs, crowbar, and two gold bars. The package includes 47 pieces and weighs 0.64 ounces, and the ATV measures over 1 inch high, 1 inch long and 1 inch wide.

Disguise offers the officially licensed Ninjago LEGO child hands in a universal size for children. This pair of hands is an ideal addition to any Halloween costume for kids. It is made from polyester and is sturdy enough to withstand regular wear and tear. This pair of hands makes an excellent gift option, especially before Halloween.

Disguise offers a LEGO Construction Worker Costume for children in orange color and three sizes – small (4-6), medium (7-8), and large (10-12). The costume is made from polyester and is an officially licensed LEGO product. It includes minifigure tunic, mask, and a pair of hands with matching pants. This costume can be worn in any costume-themed parties or for Halloween.

Disguise offers officially licensed LEGO Batman costume for kids. It comes in two color variants – black and multicolor, and is available in three sizes – small (4-6), medium (7-8), and large (10-12). It is made from polyester. The costume includes a minifigure tunic, detachable cape, mask, and a pair of hands.

Best LEGO Sets

LEGO Tower Bridge 10214 allows you to build the renowned London Tower Bridge with a real working drawbridge. The set includes four miniature vehicles to place on the bridge – a yellow truck, a red double-decker bus, a black taxi, and a green car. The tower bridge measures 40 inches long, 17 inches high, and 10 inches wide. The set has 4,287 pieces and is ideal for boys and girls over the age of 16 years old.

LEGO Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS allows you to recreate the ultimate Porsche, featuring almost real-life orange bodywork, red suspension springs, headlights, taillights, and low-profile tires. The set includes a special collector’s book that tells the history of LEGO Technic and Porsche GT Cars. The set has 2,704 pieces and the car measures 6 inches high, 22 inches long, and 9 inches wide.

LEGO Creator Expert 10253 Big Ben Building Kit allows you to build a highly-detailed and precise model of the world’s most famous clock tower. The set includes Elizabeth Tower, Palace of Westminster, sidewalk, lawn, and a tree. The building measures over 23 inches high, 7 inches deep and 17 inches wide. The set has 4,163 pieces and is recommended for LEGO fans over 16 years old.

LEGO Creator Expert Ferris Wheel 10247 Construction Set allows you to build a Ferris wheel with colorful gondolas and includes a crank that makes it spin. The set includes a ride operator, ice cream vendor, four children, and four adults. It also has over 2,000 interesting LEGO elements like ice cream cones, balloons, pretzels, and more. The Ferris wheel measures 23 inches high, 21 inches wide, and 14 inches deep. The set has a total of 10,247 pieces.

LEGO Ghostbusters 75827 Firehouse Headquarters Building Kit allows you to build an in-depth three-story model that features a laboratory, darkroom, and more. It features characters and settings from the 1984 Ghostbusters movie. The set includes nine minifigures of Peter Venman, Raymond Stantz, Egon Spengler, Winston, Zeddemore, Janine Melnitz, Dana Barrett, Louis Tully, Zobie Driver, and a library ghost. It features over 4,600 pieces.

LEGO BATMAN MOVIE The Batmobile 70905 Building Kit allows you to build the fantastic crime-fighting car featured in the LEGO Batman movie. The set includes miniature figures of Batman, Robin, Man-Bat, and two Kabuzi twins. The set has 581 pieces and is recommended for boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 14 years old. The car measures over 3 inches high, 11 inches long, and 5 inches wide in racing mode.

LEGO Creator Expert London Bus 10258 Building Kit allows you to build the trademark London double-decker red bus. The interior details include worn-look seating, open rear boarding deck with a hand pole, ticket bin, fire extinguisher, and a half-spiral staircase leading to the upper deck. It measures over 7 inches high, 13 inches long, and 5 inches wide. The set includes 1,686 pieces and is recommended for LEGO fans over 16 years old.

LEGO Star Wars Episode VIII Kylo Ren’s Tie Fighter 75179 Building Kit features an opening miniature figure cockpit, big wings, red-colored exhaust detailing, and two trigger-activated spring-loaded shooters. The set includes three minifigures – Kylo Ren, a First Order TIE Pilot, and a First Order Stormtrooper, plus a BB-9E figure. It also includes weapons like Kylo’s Lightsaber, a blaster, and a blaster pistol.

LEGO Creator Expert Downtown Diner 10260 Building Kit allows you to build an American diner style jukebox, a boxing gym, recording studio, and more. The set includes 2,480 pieces and is ideal for all LEGO fans over 16 years old. It also comes with six miniature figures – a chef, waitress, boxer, rock star, band manager, and a bodybuilder. Downtown Diner measures over 13 inches high, 9 inches wide, and 9 inches deep.

LEGO Star Wars 6253568 Y-Wing Starfighter 75181 allows you to build the fascinating LEGO Star Wars Y-Wing Starfighter toy. It is part of the Ultimate Collector Series and has 1,967 pieces. The set includes two minifigures – a Gold Leader Y-Wing pilot and an R2-BHD astromech droid. It measures over 2 inches high, 24 inches long, and 11 inches wide. It measures over 9 inches high when mounted on its stand.

LEGO Super Heroes The Hulkbuster: Ultron Edition 76105 Building Kit allows you to build Iron Man’s Hulkbuster armor. It features a flip-up helmet, rotating torso, LEGO light brick in the chest, two interchangeable left arms including a jackhammer arm with punch function, along with a detailed platform. This set has 1,363 pieces and is ideal for Marvel and LEGO fans over 14 years old.

LEGO Ideas TRON: Legacy 21314 Construction Toy allows you to build, display and play with two light cycles and TRON grid, inspired by the famous TRON: Legacy movie by Disney. The set includes three miniature figures – Sam Quinn, Quorra and Rinzler with Identity Discs and Quorra’s sword. The set has 230 pieces and is recommended for kids over ten years old.

The Joker Balloon Escape 70900 Batman Toy allows you to play with a power plant, Batman, and Joker’s balloon backpack. The set includes two minifigures – Batman and the Joker. The Joker’s balloon backpack features five balloons and two translucent flame elements. The set includes 124 pieces and is recommended for kids over six years old.

LEGO Star Wars Kessel Run Millennium Falcon 75212 allows you to build the iconic Kessel Run Millenium Falcon from the Solo: A Star Wars movie. The set includes a Han Solo figure, Chewbacca figure, Qi’ra figure, plus Lando Calrissian, and Quay Tolsite figures. The set has 1,414 pieces and is ideal for Star Wars and LEGO fans aged between 9 and 14 years. It measures over 4 inches high, 18 inches long, and 11 inches wide.

Summing It Up

LEGO has a whole world of its own – cars, minifigures, buildings, movie-inspired settings, and much more. The best thing about LEGO is that it offers a plethora of products and has a global reach that transcends demographic, geographical, and religious barriers. Each one of us can find a LEGO product that we will love.

This list consists of 76 best LEGO gifts and LEGO sets that will bring a smile to any LEGO lover’s face.