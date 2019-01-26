Hard hats are an essential part of any construction workers’ safety apparatus.

Without it, with the uncertainties of the construction environment would make it difficult to ensure your safety.

For good reason, they’ve been mandatory at construction sites for a long while now. However, there’s a small problem.

The problem here is that most people think you can get construction hats which have to be heavy, and that construction hard hats are always unwieldy and uncomfortable in the name of safety.

Taking a gander at the vast array of options, however, means that you’re in for a treat when it comes to lightweight and comfortable hard hats.

Today, we present to you the best hard hats on the market today. They are guaranteed to impress you with their lightness, reliability, robustness and comfort.

Following that is a small list of things you should take care of before buying a hard hat for yourself or your workers: let’s begin with the reviews!

Lightweight Hard Hats for Construction Workers

Who said construction hats have to look unwieldy and normal to provide protection and comfort? This baseball cap style hard hat comes with a number of vents and holes to ensure that your head is ventilated all the time to prevent moisture and heat build-up. It comes with a comfortable internal padding which makes sure you can wear it for long hours on the job.

Experience

This baseball cap styled construction hat offers you sunlight protection as well as high visibility at all times in the day thanks to its design. Further, you won’t need to squint or otherwise put an effort to ensure you’re able to see and perform to the best. The comfort band inside the hat will make sure that your head’s exterior stays protected at all times.

There’s a foam sweatband on the front which takes away the sweat problem that’s common with a number of construction hats today. It also comes in a number of colors, which means you can get one that’s truly to your liking in terms of style and variety. It is also compliant with OSHA regulations – you can stay assured that your safety will never be compromised.

Pros Truly radical design, functional as well as stylish

Comes approved by the OSHA: your safety is in the right hands

Lightweight, built out of sturdy but comfortable materials Cons The design may not be to everyone’s liking

This hard hat comes with a proper suspension inside, and also comes with a 4 point ratchet suspension which makes sure you’ll always have the position your head needs to be in. There’s a visor up front which provides stability and security from sunlight as well as strong lights at night. It’s built out of a lightweight yet robust plastic which is highly secure.

Experience

The Pyramex Full Brim Style comes with a number of features which make it a great hard hat. First of which is the multiple safety ratings from a number of agencies – it comes very highly rated. The high density polyethylene is light, but secure. It also comes with space to attach accessories you might need such as a chin guard, ear guards/ear muffs, etc.

Further, there are slots to store accessories on the hat itself once you’re done using them. The multiple colors mean you can easily get one for the type of job you’re currently doing. The enclosed sweatband does a great job of making sure your head stays dry and clean throughout jobs. Overall, it makes for a handy addition to any worker’s tool-set.

Pros 4 or 6 level ratchet adjustment makes sure the hat sits just right on your head

Comes with a proper suspension to protect your head and ensure comfort

Can host a number of accessories and has space to store them after use Cons Chin strap is not included with the hat

This particular hat by Honeywell is built out of a proper fibre-metal material, which is about the best you can get in the construction hat segment. The design is far from cliched, and looks akin to a Victorian rendition of a construction hat – retro and functional! There are three different colors on offer, so you can choose which works the best for you and the job you have.

Experience

There are a number of features which set it apart from the crowd. First up is the solid fibre-metal exterior build which is sure to protect your head every time. Next up is the chin guard and the ratchet adjustment, which makes it much easier to get the hat in the setting that is best for you. The breathable technology makes sure your head is ventilated and comfortable.

The full brim takes care of the sun and strong lights at night, which makes it much easier to work without having to squint every time. The suspension inside is sturdy and comfortable enough to ensure protection. The design, which is truly retro and good-looking, is another major plus of this hard hat.

Pros Level of adjustability of the chin guard and the hat is outstanding

Provides unprecedented levels of lightness and security at the same time

Well styled, but not too obsequious Cons Comes at a rather high price, all things considered

This hard hat is a wonderful mix of lightness, style, robustness and safety. The fiberglass build is the rather obvious standout point of this hat, which ensures reliability and meets almost every safety standard you can think of. Further, the proprietary Fas-trac suspension makes sure any load on the hat is dealt with sturdily and safely, so your safety is always taken care of at work.

Experience

This hat is a mix of all that one really looks for when they’re out to get a construction hard hat. It comes with a number of holes to ensure ventilation is always there. It also comes with a well-built suspension to keep you safe. There are spaces for construction accessories such as ear muffs and chin guards so you’re always safe while using them.

Also, you get a large enough visor that protects you from sunlight and keeps you ready 24*7 to deal with anything without getting distracted by stray light. The fibreglass build is covered with reflectors, adding a level of security you don’t generally see on construction hats without modifications. The ratchet adjustment is also a big plus with this hard hat.

Pros Fiberglass construction is top-notch, comfortable and highly rated for safety

Reflective top surface makes sure always you’re visible at night

Suspension, ratchet adjustment make sure you have the perfect fit Cons Too much adjustment leads to the ratchet loosening

For those of you looking for a simple, yet reliable construction hat, look no further than this hat from MSA Safety Works. It comes with nylon straps which help ensure safety and are highly adjustable to get a wonderful fitting. It’s lightweight and incredibly balanced, which means you’re always comfortable on the job.

Experience

This construction safety hat comes with a number of features which make it one of our top recommendations. First up, it’s very affordable and comes in a number of colors for you to choose from depending on your job. Next, it comes with many hole, which make sure you’re prepared for anything when it comes to ventilation: you’ll have no problems with sweat while wearing this hat!

The in-built sweatband is cushioned and provides hours of trouble-free work on the job. For those working late at night or for long durations in the sun, the visor is large enough to ensure you don’t get annoyed by strong bursts of light. The hat is fully compliant with ANSI and OHSA standards, so you can rest assured of your safety. A great overall product!

Pros Comes with full nylon strapping to make sure the hat always stays in position

The sweatband ensures you’re always comfortable on the job and your eyes are always directed and focused

Vents on top are aplenty, you will never be wanting for better ventilation Cons Does not have a full suspension inside

This wraps up our review of the top 5 construction hard hats on the market which makes sure you always stay comfortable and secure on the job. All of them have a few things in common: safety ratings from standardized agencies, as well as top-notch lightweight materials. There are a few factors, however, that you must always take care of while buying a construction hat.

Things to Consider When Buying a Construction Hard Hat

Material of the hat

Construction hard hats are available in a variety of materials, which range right from polyurethane to even carbon fiber for the highest tier of hats. In the market, you will find that fiberglass, fiber-metal composites, as well as high density polyurethane are most commonly used. They provide the required tensile strength and safety at a reasonable price point.

Presence of a chin guard

Hats are generally shipped with chin guards, but they might either be attached to nylon straps which secure them in place or a simple plastic strap which goes around the chin. Depending upon the price and your convenience, you might go either way. Some of them come with the option of fitting your own strap.

Inner suspension

The presence of an internal suspension on a hat can make sure you’re always secured and comfortable. The inner suspension plays an important role in the balancing of weight which could land on the hat, and distributes it in a much better and more importantly, safer manner than hats without such suspension inside. Hence, suspensions make for a wonderful addition,

Color

This factor is largely dependent on the kind of job you take, as per regulations. Different jobs require different hats, and some hats only ship in the regular yellow. You might also switch hats for stylistic purposes, and to that end, many hats come in a variety of colors to match your style needs. High-visibility variants of many hats are also available depending upon your need.

Sweatbands

A sweatband is almost always a necessity, particularly in hot and humid environments. The presence of a sweatband not only makes sure you’re more comfortable, it also prevents any sweat from entering your eyes. You’ll also be worrying much less about the sweat on your forehead.

Vents and holes

These are undoubtedly necessary, as they correlate with the presence of a sweatband. Prevention is better than cure, and a decent number of ventilation outlets such as holes are very useful in making sure you’re sweat-free for a large part of the day. They also prevent itchiness that comes as a consequence of no ventilation.

Conclusion

So, you’re now all set to make sure you make the smart choice and get the construction hat that you need. The major factors have been discussed – look no further in deciding which hat to get which also fits into your budget! Have fun shopping!