Did you just take out your favorite pullover from the wardrobe only to find it covered with lint?

We understand your disappointment, but this problem can be dealt with.

You just have to choose an ideal lint removing device or lint-brush with a newer design. It would help you maintain all your cherished clothes by removing all kinds of fuzz, lint, and piling.

In fact, you can also use it on the upholstery, blankets, drapery and curtains at your home.

However, there are hundreds of lint removers out there and as such, picking the best one can be difficult. And it is here that we come to your help, with this carefully curated list of the 13 best options out there. We’ve also included a buying guide to help you make the right choice.

So, without any further ado, let’s move on to the reviews.

Best Lint Remover

Removing lint and fuzz from clothes can be a tough and time-consuming job with average lint-removers. But with this advanced product from Beautural, you can fix all your clothes super-efficiently and within minutes. It comes with a cleaning brush, two additional blades, and a carrying bag.

Why Did We Like It?

Interestingly, this lint remover and fabric shaver is suited for use on different kinds of fabrics. This is made possible by three shaving hole sizes and two speed settings on the device.

Besides, its expanded surface and sharp blades enable easy removal of bobbles, fabric fluff, and lint from the clothes. Notably, a safety mechanism lock on the blades makes it safe for cleaning and prevents any hazard if touched accidentally.

Also, you can adjust the height of the space between the fabric and the shaver to three different levels. And by just removing the adjuster, the device can be used to ‘flush’ the fabric thoroughly. Furthermore, this battery-powered device has an impressive design and offers great durability.

And that’s not all; its small and compact size lets you carry it along for any trip.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This product works wonderfully to remove lint from most fabrics. However, it may not be able to get rid of the stray fabric resulting from your pet’s clawing on the chairs. You might even hear a weird noise from the device if you try this for too long, and in some cases it might cease to work.

Pros Sharp blades

Expanded surface

Great durability

Impressive design Cons Cannot remove stray fabric due to clawing by pets

If you want to maintain the new look of your fabrics and clothes, this product from Conair is another great option to go for. It comes in a versatile design and ensures that all fuzz, foam, and pills are removed safely.

Sale Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer/Shaver, White, Regular Fabric Defuzzer: This battery powered fabric...

Easy Operation: This easy to use fuzz remover...

Why Did We Like It?

Ordinary lint removers often damage clothes made of thick wool or any other fiber. In comparison, this fabric defuzzer and lint remover works safely to remove matted, unwanted, and broken fibers from your clothes. Also, a detachable lint catcher is fitted into the device to store all the fuzz, lint, and other pilings for disposal. This feature also makes cleaning up the device quite easy.

Besides, there are three depth settings for shaving pilling, lint, and fuzz from clothes, sweaters, upholstery, and even furniture. Plus, a comfortable ergonomic grip on the fuzz remover makes it easy to operate.

Moreover, this device features a large shaving head with a diameter of around 2 inches, which gives you quicker and more efficient results. And being a small and cordless device, this is perfect for use at home and during travels.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We were more than satisfied with how this product performed. However, we found that it couldn’t remove fine and small lint balls attached to soft materials very effectively. In fact, it left gaping holes at some places where the lint balls were attached. As such, it won’t be an ideal choice if you are primarily looking to remove fine lint from your fabrics.

Pros Can be cleaned up easily

Large shaving head

Cordless device

Ergonomic grip Cons Cannot remove very fine lint balls

Our next pick for you is this innovatively designed product from Magictec which is built from premium quality and durable materials. Hence, you can be assured that it won’t get damaged or break easily. It is also empowered with advanced technology and, as such, ranks high in the efficiency quotient.

Why Did We Like It?

If you are someone who hates the hassle of having to change batteries every few months, you will love this device. That’s because it can be used just by charging the battery through power banks, smart IC chargers or even a car charger.

Moreover, you can also plug it into your desktop or laptop with the help of a USB cable. And two hours of charging would let you operate the device for 60 minutes with low electricity.

Importantly, the lint remover functions quite delicately so as to protect your fabrics from any further damage. It has a honeycomb mesh-like cover that reduces the friction in clothes and also doesn’t deform them.

What makes the product highly efficient is its lint-shaver with an automatic shut-off mechanism. It is actually a safety lock that stops the device when the blade cover is loose or open. And the 65 mm mesh on the device is able to tackle nearly all sizes of loops and loose threads, including intensive fuzz and particulate lint.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Though this device delivers an excellent performance on almost all kinds of fabrics, it might not work so well on towels. We found quite a few thread strings on our towel despite using it twice. In some cases, the device may even snag the towel.

Pros Easy charging through multiple devices

Automatic shut-off mechanism

65 mm mesh

Functions delicately on fabrics Cons May not work well on towels

Another great device for rejuvenating your fabrics and keeping them tidy is this fabric shaver from AW Union. It makes sure your fabrics are safe while getting rid of lint balls and fuzzes with ease. Along with the device, you get a cleaning blade, a small cleaning brush and a plush drawstring bag.

AW Union Fabric Shaver Lint Remover, Corded Sweater Defuzzer with... Rejuvenate Fabrics & Keep Tidy - Restore your...

USB Powered Just Plug & Use - You just need to...

Why Did We Like It?

This device functions with a powerful motor that gently removes bobbles, lints and pillings from bed sheets and sweaters. It is equipped with a 5W engine to restore all your fabrics and clothes much in a short while.

Besides, the metal shaving foil of the device has holes of three different sizes. This further ensures that almost all kinds of bubbles are eliminated, while keeping the clothes intact.

Furthermore, the premium quality stainless steel blades are sharp enough for removing pills with utmost precision. So, with this device at home, you can remove nearly all kinds of fuzz and lint from clothes, upholstery and bedding.

And that’s not all. An undetachable USB cord is also provided which rules out the need for any batteries to charge your lint remover. Just keep the device plugged into a power bank or a laptop and it is ready for use.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although we found the product to be quite effective in tidying almost all our clothes and upholstery, we felt the USB cord could’ve been longer. So, we always had to ensure that the device used for charging the product was placed very near to it.

Pros Motor equipped with 5W engine

No batteries needed

Efficient metal shaving foil

Usable on clothes, bedding and upholstery Cons USB cord should’ve been longer

The next pick we have for you is this lightweight product from Remington which acts quickly to remove all the threads and fuzz from fabric. Also, being space-efficient, this product helps in keeping your clothes in the perfect condition wherever you go.

Remington Fuzz-Away Fabric Shaver, RTFS-2 Removes: Threads, Pills, Fuzz in 1 Easy Step;...

Precision Safe T Blade Design The rotating t...

Why Did We Like It?

It is the precision safe t-blades that make the product usable on any kind of fabric. While the rotating t-blades remove all the fuzz and threads quickly, the fabric also doesn’t suffer any damage. A super-quality slotted blade guard provides this protection by allowing the fuzz to pass through without affecting the fabric.

This product also has a quite large removable compartment for disposing the excess threads and fuzz. It collects a considerable amount of fuzz during every cleaning session and also enables convenient clean-up.

Interestingly, you can use this device for giving a new look to your old clothes. This way, many clothes which you had tucked away in the wardrobe can be worn again. Moreover, it is also useful in giving your clothes a slight ‘touch-up’ as it can easily remove the few fine threads that you might spot on them.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This product works quite efficiently to restore all fabrics to their original condition. Though, its lint compartment sometimes gets displaced easily while using it. Having to fit back the compartment frequently becomes a hassle. And the product is not too cheap, so we expected all parts to be equally sturdy.

Pros Eliminates a lot of fuzz with each cleaning session

Gives old cloths a brand new look

Super-quality blade guard

Also useful for touch-ups Cons Lint compartment may get displaced easily during use

Tidy up all your upholstery, bedding, curtains and clothes with this superior-quality lint remover from Ruidla. You can also get this product at a much cheaper rate than many other lint removers. Notably, it is entirely made from stainless steel.

Why Did We Like It?

Powered by a high-capacity rechargeable battery, this product can operate for as much as 40-55 minutes with a single full charge. As a result, you can tidy up a lot of clothing, upholstery or furniture at a time. Also, the USB charging design allows you to charge it anywhere.

Another great advantage of this product is that it provides dual protection to the clothing and your hands. What does the trick is the adjustable spacer which prevents any snagging of the cloth and also protects the hands from touching the shaver foil accidentally.

When it comes to performance, the product effortlessly removes all kinds of bobbles, fluff, lint and fuzz. Behind this ‘magic’ are stainless steel blades, a large shaving surface, and the translucent lint collector. Moreover, Ruidla also offers a 48-month after-sales service along with a very responsive customer care service.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although this product works quite well on most clothing, fabrics and upholstery, sometimes it generates a noise that is difficult to tolerate. Also, we got the product delivered in a flimsy box which wasn’t sealed properly.

Pros Quick and effortless action

Can operate for 40-55 minutes

Adjustable spacer

Translucent lint collector Cons Becomes too noisy sometimes

If you prefer lint brushes rather than a lint remover device, this pair of lint remover brushes from Feeke will be a great choice. Both sides of each brush can be used to pick up the lint, which ensures its longevity. Also, this enables convenient use by both hands.

Why Did We Like It?

Most lint removing devices may not be able to remove pet hair or dandruff effectively. But with this pair of brushes at home, you can be assured that these are gone for good.

Each brush has super-efficient bristles that can pick up the finest pet hair or dandruff from your sofa, clothes etc. So if you have a canine member in your family, these brushes would be really useful.

You will also be able to remove lint, pilling, and fuzz from car seats, bedding, clothes and fabric by using it thoroughly over such surfaces. The dual side of each brush helps in picking up lint twice the amount than the conventional brushes. Note that you should follow the direction of the bristles to pick up the lint. It is explicitly indicated by an arrow on the hand shank.

And the benefits don’t end here. Each brush has an ergonomically designed handle that makes it very easy to use and hold. Even cleaning up the brushes is simple, as you just have to go against the direction of the bristles.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although this device is a convenient and effective way of tidying up sofas, chairs and car seats, it may not work so well on more stubborn fabrics. So if you have a lot of such fabrics at home, this might not be the ideal option to go for.

Pros Picks up lint twice that of conventional brushes

Explicit and concise indication for use

Removes pet hair effectively

Cost-effective Cons May not work well on stubborn fabrics

The next product we have for you is this fuzz remover from Gleener, which works gently yet quickly to remove all fabric pills from furniture and clothing. It comes with a built-in lint brush and requires neither electricity nor batteries to operate.

Why Did We Like It?

What we loved about the product was how two functions are intelligently integrated into a single device. While sweater-shaver helps to remove fabric pills, the lint brush dusts away dandruff and picks up pet hair to complete the de-pilling job.

Also, there are three interchangeable edges in the fabric shaver, each of which is capable of de-pilling a different kind of fabric. So with this product at home, you can clean fabrics made from wool, fleece, rayon, cashmere and many other materials.

A quick release button lets you to switch between these different shaver edges easily. Besides, the durable handle with a soft-moulded grip offers comfortable gripping.

Furthermore, this product is not designed with any moving parts, motors or blades unlike several other options in this list. This makes it more effective and gentler than such devices. So, you can trust this product to de-pill your favorite upholstery and clothes without causing any damage to them.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This product is able to remove lint and fuzz from heavier fabrics quite easily. However, when used on cotton-knit clothes and t-shirts for more than once at a time, it may cause holes on the fabrics. You must be especially careful when defuzzing the seams of cotton-knit items.

Pros Can be used to de-pill a variety of fabrics

Quick release button to switch between edges

Not designed with motors, moving parts or blades

Handle has soft-molded grip Cons May cause holes on cotton-knit fabrics

This pack of three lint rollers from Degbit is a multi-use cleaning tool that can pick up shards, lint, or dirt from almost all surfaces. The rollers come with 5 rolls (360 sheets in total) and 2 reusable grip handles that allow comfortable use.

Why Did We Like It?

This product lets you pick up the most stubborn pet hair, lint and fuzz from all kinds of fabrics, thanks to efficient rolling action. It is the extra-sticky adhesive material on every sheet that does the job. Also, each of the five rolls can be handled easily as they go without any fuss and come off cleanly.

Moreover, these lint rollers can be greatly useful in picking up fine pet hair that might cling to your furniture or cover your clothes. Thus, you can freely cuddle your fur baby as these lint rollers would take care of all the hair afterwards.

And that’s not all. The compact size of this tool makes it easy to carry along wherever you go. As such, looking presentable before attending an important client meeting at office or during professional tours becomes quite easy.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This product does a great job of picking up all the fuzz and pet hair from fabrics. Although, at times the roll slipped off the handle while we were using the product. If this happens too frequently, putting it up each time becomes a hassle.

Pros Picks up all the pet hair on furniture or clothes

Can remove the most stubborn lint and fuzz

Gives a decent and professional look to your clothes

Multi-use cleaning tool Cons Roll may slip from the handle sometimes

The next pick we have for you is this high-performing product from Pritech. It is equipped with advanced technology and can be disassembled easily for replacing and cleaning the blade. Also, you don’t need to spend extra money buying AA batteries as this product is rechargeable by USB.

Why Did We Like It?

We really liked the 360 strong convection of this lint remover which easily collects any hairball that is trimmed. Also, the convection holes in the fuzz remover combined with a large vane fan achieve an effect of cyclone vacuuming to get rid of all the pilling.

Besides, this product has a powerful 5W motor which spins at nearly 9,000 RPM, allowing for quick emergency fixes as well as regular garment care. Along with the motor, there is a 400T3 stainless steel blade that works 60% faster than many other lint shavers.

Furthermore, a bionic honeycomb mesh ensures that fuzz bubbles of different sizes are removed from all fabrics. A dual safety switch on this remover makes it safe to use when the mesh cover is loose. Notably, this product comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although this product works quite fine on almost all kinds of fabric, it may take longer to remove lint from pillowcases. In our case, it had to be used on a particular area thrice to feel the difference. However, ultimately it does do the defuzzing job perfectly.

Pros Blades work 60% faster than other lint shavers

Any trimmed hairball collects easily

Dual safety switch on fuzz ball remover

100% satisfaction guarantee Cons Takes longer to remove lint from pillowcases

This lint brush from Evercare is designed to deliver a powerful performance of removing dust, pet hair, fuzz and lint from almost all surfaces. It comes with a two-sided functionality and is available at a much cheaper rate than other similar products in our list.

Why Did We Like It?

Thanks to its two-sided usability, this lint brush has a pick-up capacity twice that of the traditional one-sided brushes. As a result, you can tidy up any fabric more thoroughly in a single use. This feature also ensures a longer brush life and makes it convenient to use with both hands.

Besides, its efficient bristles spread over a large surface area make sure that the job is done quickly. Interestingly, this brush can also be used to remove tough debris from furniture and clothes. And you can carry it along anywhere since it is lightweight and compact.

Furthermore, this product has an ergonomic handle with a comfortable grip that makes it easy to de-fuzz upholstery, bedding, and clothing. You can even remove pet hair, dandruff and dust with this brush.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the product is quite useful in removing pilings from different kinds of fabrics, we found it a bit difficult to clean. Especially after we used it on tough materials like rugs, it took quite a long time to remove the fine lint from the bristles.

Pros Comfortable to use

Perfectly portable

Works quickly

Value for money Cons Can be difficult to clean

If you want to get all the lint and fuzz removed within minutes, this product will be a great option to go for. Made using wood and copper, this lint remover can also restore your old fuzzy fabrics and clothes to give them a fresh look.

Why Did We Like It?

We loved the unique design of this product that helps it remove all kinds of pilings from fabrics within a few minutes. Behind this ‘magic’ is the pure copper head which gives most fabrics a quick shave without causing them any damage. And it offers you the same efficiency on sofas and carpets.

Besides, the product has a strong and durable beechwood handle which is also comfortable to hold. This feature makes it more eco-friendly than many other products in this list. Also, since it’s not designed with any blades or motors, there is no need for batteries.

Furthermore, you can even use this lint remover to get rid of crumbs and pet hair. Be rest assured that there won’t be any sticky residue left behind after the removal as the product acts thoroughly in all the cases.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This product turned out to be really useful in removing lint and pet hair from most of our clothes. Although, we found that it didn’t work so well on thin fabrics such as sweatshirts and cashmere sweaters. And using it more than twice on such fabrics may result in snagging. Also, this product isn’t safe for use around children and hence must be kept away from them.

Pros Can also remove crumbs and pet hair

No sticky residue left after removal of lint and fuzz

Gives fabrics a quick shave

Unique design Cons Doesn’t work well on thin fabrics

Designed innovatively and equipped with superior technology, this product from Aerb comes with two upgraded rechargeable batteries. As such, it can work for more than 50 minutes with a one-time full charge. And it makes for a very eco-friendly choice as you don’t require buying any batteries.

Why Did We Like It?

We loved how the lint remover processed large surfaces within minutes, removing lint and fuzz with utmost ease. This is made possible by the sharp, elastic blades that can rotate at a speed of upto 10,000 RPM. Such a speed can only be found in a few lint removers.

Apart from this, the powerful motor of this product has a unique design similar to that of a suction device. As such, it automatically sucks the fuzz pills and the lint into the container to prevent the blade from being blocked. And a large-capacity container ensures that most of the pilings are removed from the garment in a single use.

Moreover the shaving mesh acts on different types of fabrics to remove the finest of lint and pills.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This advanced product can successfully revive all your clothes and fabrics to a large extent. However, after using it on more than three fabrics at a time, its speed may decrease temporarily. This can happen if a ring of fuzz is stuck around the blade. So, to avoid this issue, use the device on upto two fabrics after one full charge.

Pros Works on large surfaces within minutes

Motor acts like a suction device

Large-capacity container

Removes the finest of lint Cons Can’t be used on more than two fabrics with after a full charge

Lint Remover Buyer’s Guide

Removing lint and fuzz from your clothes and fabrics is absolutely essential to maintain their look and also to make them last longer. As such, you must purchase a quality lint remover that would do the job in the right way and would also suit your preferences. Here are some important factors you need to consider before buying a lint remover.

Safety Of The Fabrics

An ideal lint remover should be able to remove balls of textiles from fabrics without causing any damage to them. Hence, when buying a lint remover, you must ensure that the device is safe for use on all kinds of fabric. Devices that have protective grids and different levels of blades will be safer, so as to not expose the fabric too much.

Doing The Job Quickly

Obviously, if a lint remover takes too long to clean a fabric, you will have to spend a long time getting the job done. As such, it is essential to get a device that works quicker and more efficiently. Electrical devices generally work faster and are also easy to operate. As for brushes, a variety called magic brush does not need too much effort and time.

Easy Maintenance And Cleaning

This is another important criterion to look for in a lint remover. The product you are buying should not be hard to clean and should be kept ready for the next use. Many devices nowadays have detachable lint containers that are easy to clean. As for brushes, those with not too rigid bristles are easier to clean and maintain.

Reusable

None of us would want to have a device that has to be disposed of after every use. That will be a waste of money and will also not be environment-friendly at all. So buying a long-lasting product is essential. Note that electric and battery-powered devices are generally made to last at least for a year. Also, a product made from durable materials will offer a great longevity.

Verdict

With this, we come to the end of this guide and we hope it will be easier for you to choose a lint remover now.

Before we sign off, we would like to recap our favorites from the list. If you are looking for an affordable product that would also do the job perfectly, the AW Union fabric shaver and lint remover will be an ideal choice.

However, if you want to go for a product without any motors or shaving blades, the Gleener Fuzz Remover and Fabric Shaver would be a great choice. On the other hand, if you prefer a lint brush, you can choose the brushes from Feeke. They help to remove all kinds of fuzz and pilling and are convenient to use.

Let us know whether you agree with our verdict in the comments section below.

Have a nice day!

