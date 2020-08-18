Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Remember Magneto from the X-Men movies and how his magnetic abilities made him a supervillain?

However, some people have decided to use magnets positively for the broader betterment of humanity. Enter magnetic charging cables – the new and effective way to charge your phone. With the help of these cables, you can charge and use them for data transfer and even to see in the dark.

No, it is not magic; it has a built-in LED and a whole range of other features to make your life easier. But how do you pick one from the numerous products in the market? We have the answer with our list of the 13 Best Magnetic iPhone Charging Cable.

This carefully curated list will help you decide which model is best suited for your purpose. So, are you all charged up because we are? Let’s get cracking.

Best Magnetic iPhone Charging Cable

If it has the words TOP, then it ought to have the features to do justice to that name. Fortunately, the TOPK USB Magnetic Charger Cable designers have made sure that you are not disappointed with the functions or with its appearance. This product rules the roost, thanks to its attention to detail.

Why Did We Like It?

It includes a Micro USB and a Type C adapter so that you can charge both Android and iPhones. This will be of great convenience to you as one cable will cover all your charging needs. Furthermore, there is a 90-degree Right Angle connector that is suited for Mac owners and offers increased flexibility.

Along with this, it is made from nylon, which makes it durable and offers a vast movement spanning 360-degrees. This means that you do not have to worry about twisting or damaging your cable and can use it in most positions.

On top of this, the built-in LED light brightens up any dimly lit or dark space and allows you to locate your cable. This also means that you will be able to avoid accidents. Finally, it is equipped with QC 2.0 fast charging mechanism for added efficiency.

What Could’ve Been Better?

For all the good things about it, the problem that it encounters is quite strange, to be honest. In case your phone cover wraps around the bottom, it may not fit into the charging point. This will displease buyers as much as the fact that the lightning adapter could break.

Pros Durable

360-degree rotation

Built-in LED

QC 2.0 fast charging

Versatile Cons The lightning adapter could break

An issue if your case wraps around the bottom of your phone

This sounds like the name for a robot from a Hollywood movie, but do not worry as this cable produces supreme efficiency when it comes to charging. The NetDot USB2 Magnetic Charging Cable has a pure greyish color that complements its beautiful features. Thus, your charging experience will never be the same again.

Why Did We Like It?

This cable includes a lightning adapter and a USB connector to cater to the various needs of the users. The fact that it is magnetic allows you to keep the adapter attached to the cable without any hassles. Besides, it has a built-in LED that looks good and keeps you safe from tripping on it in the dark.

Now, this cable has provisions for transferring data to Android phones, which is an added benefit, including the charging capabilities. But, the cable itself is compatible with both Android and iPhones and has fast charging features to save time and deliver an excellent performance.

The significant upgrade is that you can use it with one hand, which ensures that you can drive safely while getting the most use out of your phone. This, coupled with the magnetic force, usually keeps it connected and prevents disruptions due to minor bumps or tugs.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There are a couple of issues with this unit. For starters, there have been reports that the connection is not the best, and you may face problems while charging it. However, if the link does hold, you may have issues detaching it, which is another headache.

Pros Data transfer for android mobiles

Versatile

Fast charging

Single-handed operation

Strong magnet Cons The connector could be hard to remove

Connectivity is an issue in some instances

More is not always good, but if your cable can serve three purposes in one, you will most certainly be licking your lips. Designed to deliver an unparalleled output, the LSGAE Magnetic Phone Charger 3-in-1 Cable comes with an array of functions. And the bright LED and smooth design raise its stake further.

Why Did We Like It?

This cable is equipped with a universal port and has three cables that fit into said port. Of these, two of the wires are 3.3ft long while the other is 6.6ft in length to ensure that your movement is restricted. Moreover, there are three connectors as well – the Type C, Lighting, and the Micro USB – to enable you to perform an array of tasks.

Furthermore, the cable and connector deliver a maximum power of 2.4A, which comes in handy for fast charging. Along with this, the magnetic force is quite strong and makes sure that your phone is not disconnected from the charging cable. Moreover, the Magsafe connector can rotate 360-degrees, thereby offering high flexibility.

Finally, it has a built-in blue LED that allows you to locate it in the dark quickly. All you need to do then is place the cable near the connector, and the magnet will take care of the rest.

What Could’ve Been Better?

As it has pins on one side, you will have to use it in a specific way to charge your phone. This is not the ideal scenario, to say the least, and could have been avoided easily. Also, you will not be able to transfer data.

Pros Lightning adapter

USB connectors

Can provide 2.4A

360-degree rotation

Built-in blue light Cons The connector has pins on one side

No provision for data transfer

Just one look at this item, and you can feel the charge coursing through it. The GARAS Magnetic Phone Charger Cable is one of the top brands going around due to its vital functions and superb output. Moreover, the black and white color coordination gives it a classy look that will never go out of style.

Why Did We Like It?

This is a 3-in-1 cable, which means that you can get most of your work done through one unit. It is made from Nylon for strength, and this is necessary for supporting the QC 2.0 fast charging feature. This was also seen in the TOPK USB Magnetic Charger Cable, and it cuts down on time to get your phone ready quickly.

Besides, it has a built-in LED as well, which makes it easy to locate in the dark and ensures that you do not have any untoward incidents. Moreover, it comes with a Micro USB, Lightning adapter, and Type C port to charge your smartphones, including iPhones. However, the significant addition is the data transfer function.

This is something that brands often miss out on, but with this cable, you get 400Mbps of data transfer speed. Finally, it supports Android, Samsung, and iPhones, so you need not worry about purchasing different cords for different phones and tasks.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The strength of the magnets could have been much better. This means that you may have problems with disconnection owing to slight bumps or tugs. Also, it is not very durable, and you may not be able to reap the benefits for very long.

Pros Micro USB

Lightning port

Supports data transfer

Supports Type C charger

Versatile Cons Weak magnets

Not durable

This is perhaps the most gorgeous looking cable on the market, and we mean it. It seems like an item from another dimension that can show your phone the best time. Thus, the YICHUMY USB Charger Cable is a people favorite, and thanks to its features, we do not see that tag wearing out anytime soon.

Why Did We Like It?

Like the GARAS Magnetic Phone Charger Cable, this model, too, is a 3-in-1 magnetic wire that can perform numerous functions with ease. Firstly, there is a glow in the dark LED light, which makes it easy to locate and makes sure that you do not accidentally disconnect the cable while charging.

Furthermore, the adapter that comes with it is suitable for Android and iPhone users, which means that you will not require two different wires. Moreover, the cable is a nylon braided wire that provides protection and reduces wear and tear. Along with this, it has two magnetic adapters that ensure you consistently get the desired performance.

This is well complemented by the lightning adapter and the Micro USB port that can handle most tasks. Finally, it supports Android, iPhone, and Samsung mobiles and can, therefore, serve a large section of buyers having different needs.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This is not the most durable of models, so you are likely to encounter problems after regular use. Thus, you may not get the best of performances from it, which is also down to the fact that you may face connectivity issues.

Pros Versatile

Two magnetic adapters

Lightning port

Micro USB port

Fast charging Cons Connectivity issue

Durability problem

It sounds like an item a secret agent would have in their pockets. Luckily you do not need to save your country, but your phone does need saving. So, choose any one of the available colors and give the UGI Magnetic Phone Charging Cable a whirl. Well, not literally; plug it in and let the magic happen.

Why Did We Like It?

This is another 3-in-1 cable that can perform a wide range of tasks. It has a Micro USB and a lightning port that makes charging all the easier for you. Added to this is the Type C adapter that offers more versatility by allowing you with the ability to charge specific mobiles, which may have been difficult otherwise.

On top of this, the cable is 6.6ft long, which means that you are provided with the maximum possible movement. This is further supported by the fact that it is nylon braided and can handle most of your in-house demands.

Apart from this, there is the LED light, which not only serves an aesthetic purpose but also makes it easy for you to find it. Along with this, it provides a maximum power of 2.4A, which allows it to deliver quick energy boosts for your phone.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It does provide you with the option of using it for data transfer, which could reduce its popularity in the eyes of many. Besides, the magnet is not the strongest, so you need to be wary of accidentally pulling the cords, which could disrupt charging.

Pros Type C USB adapter

6.6ft long

Nylon braided

LED light

Two-sided charge Cons No data transfer

Not the strongest magnet

Innovation is a beautiful thing, and frankly, one of the pillars on which we are standing. In that regard, the Cellinnovation Magnetic Lighting USB scores big and has piqued our interests with its performance. It looks elegant, and with the necessary features to back it up, this is one of the top-rated appliances going around.

Why Did We Like It?

It has three adapters that include the Type C, Lightning, and Micro USB, and to power them, it has an inbuilt smart IC. This offers the potential of 2.4A at 5V, which is enough to charge Android and iPhones. Furthermore, it is nylon braided, which means that it can withstand the daily grind to deliver consistent output.

But, the most critical aspect is that it is tangle-free. This is not something that is usually seen with other brands, and so you have the benefit of not having to untangle the mesh of wires. Also, the connectors are metal gold-plated to provide better connectivity.

This means that you can get quick power ups for your phone without having to spend much time. Finally, it has data transfer abilities and has adapters that are compatible with Android, iPhone, and USB-C devices.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The major problem with it is the charging as per reports from the users. And as it is a charging cable, you can understand if people are miffed. This also means that it is not very durable and is prone to breaking down after a while.

Pros Data transfer

Made with nylon

Tangle-free

Metal-gold plated connectors

Heat resistant Cons Not durable

Charging is an issue

The name sounds exotic, and it stays true to that tone. The Crozziz Magnetic Phone Charging Cable has taken fashion for cables to the next level. The engaging blue and black combination never goes out of style while the LED lights and the silver tips add the perfect finish. All this and more waits for you to explore.

Why Did We Like It?

This model is jam packed with components and comes with three packs to support various functions. Added to this, there are nine adapters and three types of cables – the straight wire and two L shaped cables. While the L shaped ones measure 3.3ft and 6.6ft, respectively, the straight cord is 3.3ft long.

The L shaped cables are best suited for iPads and playing games and ensure that the strong magnetic pull holds the cable and adapters together. Moreover, there is a built-in LED that makes it easier for you to find it in the dark, and it also adds to the safety by preventing any accidents from happening.

The crucial point to remember is that it is compatible with most devices ranging from iPhones, Samsung, Android, New Macbook Pros, and Pixel. Finally, it also has a Type C adapter to bring relief to users with certain specific phones.

What Could’ve Been Better?

However, the problem with this model is that the tips of the Micro USB may fall off. So, it would be best if you were extra careful not to pull the cord hard, or you will have to purchase a new unit. Besides, you do not get the luxury of transferring your data.

Pros 6.6ft L shape cable

Built-in LED

Compatible with Type C adapter

Versatile

Strong magnet Cons Data transfer not available

Tips of the Micro USB may fall off

The slightly darkish shade on the Elough Magnetic Charging Cable may not grab your eye like some of the other tools. But do not be deceived as the green charging cable provides the perfect fit to the overall design. Like the colors, everything about this model has a reason, and you will not be disappointed.

Why Did We Like It?

It is made from braided nylon, which does more than making it robust as this cable is capable of high-speed charging. This is made possible by its ability to deliver 3A power at 9V/5V, making it useful for charging most devices. Furthermore, it measures 3.3ft in length, which means that your movement is not hindered.

Moving on, it has data transfer capabilities as well because it is a USB 3 data cable. This allows it to achieve speeds of 5GBPS while transferring data, which is ten times faster when compared to USB 2.0. Moreover, it has a built-in LED that ensures you can locate it even in dim environments while also preventing accidents.

Finally, it supports Samsung, iPhones, and other smartphones and produces a reliable output. Thus, you can enjoy the benefits consistently without having any worries.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The issues that plague it are quite common in the charging world, so it is a surprise that the designers have not looked into it. For example, both connectivity and the fact that it is difficult to remove are interlinked, and solving one problem could have solved the other.

Pros High-speed charging

USB 3 data cable

5GBPS data transfer

Delivers 3A power

Versatile Cons Difficult to remove

Connectivity problem

This is another tool that has gone the extravagant way both in terms of color and functions. However, it does make for a potent combination and has led to the FULLOPTO Magnetic Charge Cable turning heads in the market. Just one look at the blinding red color will leave you coming back for a lot more.

Why Did We Like It?

This is a high-speed charging cable thanks to its ability to generate 2.4A of power. Therefore, you will be able to power up your phone quite quickly without having to wait around. Furthermore, there is an LED indicator, so dark spaces are no longer a deterrent to charging or finding the cable.

Now, it has a 90-degree Magnetic Fast Charge cord that is equipped with a Type C adapter. This makes it compatible with even the latest devices like Pixel, so you have no cause for concern. But the significant improvement is the inclusion of the Over Charge Protection feature.

This ensures that even if you forget to unplug the cable, it will automatically disconnect as soon as the battery is full. This feature is rarely seen in other brands and ensures that your mobile is well protected. Finally, it is compatible with both Android and iPhone to provide the best results.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It does not come with batteries, and thus, you will have to loosen your purse strings a little more to equip your model fully. Along with this, it does not have data transfer abilities like some of the other brands, thereby causing it to miss out on potential buyers.

Pros Fast

Type C adapter included

Over Charge Protection feature

Versatile

360-degree rotation Cons Data transfer not available

Batteries not included

It has specific colors that immediately make you want to know more about the product. A lot can be conveyed through the world of colors, and the brilliant silver look of the WMZ Magnetic Multiple Charger is sure to wow you. And that is even before you lay your hands on the host of exciting features.

Why Did We Like It?

It is equipped with a Type C adapter and Micro USB to deliver an all-round performance. This is further helped by the fact that the cable is 3.3ft long so that you can move around without worrying about disconnecting it. Moreover, it not only charges but is also suitable for syncing data making it very popular. Now, thanks to the 2.1A charging ability, it can support data transfer at speeds of 480Mbps.

This means that you do not have to look for an alternative product for your data needs. Along with this, it is made from nylon, which makes for sturdy construction and makes sure that you can enjoy this model for a long time.

Finally, it is compatible with Samsung and Type C port devices that ensure it can cater to a broad buyer base. Thus, you get the much-needed versatility that other products often fail to meet.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It is pretty tough to disconnect once you plug it in. So, it would be best if you were cautious lest you break it by pulling too hard. Besides, there is an issue with the chargers, and you may face frequent disruptions or slow speed on occasions while charging.

Pros Data sync available

Made from nylon

Supports 480Mbps data transfer

2.1A charging

Versatile Cons Tough to disconnect

Problem with the chargers

It has a fancy name that demands the performance you get from the unit is nothing short of utmost satisfaction. There are some eye-catching features like the vibrant red color of the product. With the Aralana Magnetic Phone Charging Cable, you can be sure that most of your charging woes are a thing of the past.

Why Did We Like It?

This is a 2-pack model that comes with two charging cables – straight and L shaped. These cables are equipped with strong magnets and provide fast charging while also having interface dust-proof ability. This means that it is well protected against dirt and in-house elements.

Furthermore, both the cables are 6.6ft in length, and due to the magnetic pull, it is firmly absorbed into the port. This allows you to charge your phone even in the upside-down position, not that you need to, but it is nice to know you have the option. Added to this, the 90-degree Right Angle design USB cable offers maximum maneuverability while playing games.

This is because it does not block your hands and tucks into the port quite smoothly. Moving on, it is suited for single-handed operations, making it ideal for use in the car without compromising on safety while driving.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It is not the toughest of units; therefore, it will not be a surprise if the performance graph goes down after some time. Thus, you may need to pitch in for a new one, which is not conducive. Besides, it does not have the ability for data transfer.

Pros 360-degree rotation

Versatile

Reversible magnetic absorption design

Two micro magnetic tips

Strong magnet Cons No data transfer

Not very durable

If the brand name is anything to go by, you can expect a fantastic output from this model. The sleek black look of the Smart&Cool GenX Nylon Braided Magnetic Charging Cable makes it an attractive yet efficient option. This includes numerous functions that have made it one of the top buys.

Why Did We Like It?

It comes with two magnetic charging cables that can provide a maximum of 2.4A, which makes it compatible with Android and iPhones. This is also possible due to the Micro USB adapter and magnets that make for a secure connection. Moreover, the GenX 3-pins connector offers stability and also reduces the cost.

This is another critical aspect of this model, and its affordability has not gone unnoticed among the masses. Furthermore, the smaller connector is capable of fitting on all phone cases in the market, making it highly reliable.

However, the best part about it is that it can be connected easily, even with one hand, and you do not need to be looking. Apart from this, it can be used by seniors, children, and visually impaired people quite easily, making it highly desirable. Finally, it has data transfer function as well and is well protected from everyday wear and tear.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The end pieces are hard to connect, and this could pose a problem with charging. You may not get the desired output and may face disruptions. This, in turn, leads us to the other question, which is the connectivity issue, something that was avoidable.

Pros Versatile

Affordable

Micro USB

Lightning adapter

A maximum current of 2.4A Cons End pieces are tough to fit

Connectivity issues

Magnetic Charging Cable for Iphones Buyers’ Guide

After you have made your mind up to purchase a magnetic charging cable, there are a couple of things you must bear in mind before making your purchase. To get a better idea of which model to pick, you must know some of the essential aspects of what makes it stand out.

We have listed down some of these points for you based on which we have formulated our list. This will help to resolve any conflicts you have regarding two similar products.

Versatility

To start, even though we are talking about charging cables, there can be no compromising with the numerous functions it can perform. It must not only be able to charge your device quickly but must also have the ability to transfer data. This will reduce the need for you to purchase two different items.

Also, it must be able to cater to different charging situations and show a great deal of flexibility. Along with various devices, it must meet different ports’ requirements so that you can power up any phone. Moreover, it must navigate tight spots and offer maximum comfort during operation – suppose when you are playing games or driving your car.

Durability

Secondly, it must withstand the daily wear and tear that comes with charging. Let’s face it we do not generally take good care of our cables. We irresponsibly throw them around or tug, pull, twist, and use them as and how we please.

Your cable must be able to handle this and a lot more. Besides, there is the issue of tangling, which has caused enough trouble for us to pull out our hairs. So, it should be built to deal with the frustrations that come with untangling the cords. They must serve for a long time to ensure that your phone does not run out of charge and leave you stranded.

Safety

Finally, any unit that deals with electricity must be safe. It must be built to provide reliable performance without any interruptions. From seniors to children, everyone must be able to use it without facing any difficulty.

It should have the ability to protect from overcharging so that both the cable and your mobile is not wrecked. It must also have LED lights to help you navigate dark spaces and prevent accidents. The designers must not forget about visually impaired people and plan out the construction accordingly.

Besides, given that the magnetic strength has to be quite strong, the cable tips should not be prone to short circuits. You may forget to remove certain metal items, and keeping that in mind, necessary safety measures should be incorporated into it.

Verdict

We hope that our list has given you some idea of how to go about things.

Magnetic charging cables are making all the right noise to keep you interested. If you want to know further, we would like to tell you our favorite picks amongst all the available options.

For us, the TOPK USB Magnetic Charger Cable could be your best buy, given its highly desirable functions and dependable performance. Another option could be the NetDot USB2 Magnetic Charging Cable, which is reliable and can handle your charging needs quite well.

Finally, we cannot forget to mention the LSGAE Magnetic Phone Charger 3-in-1 Cable, which has what it takes to be one of the top products. Now, the ball is in your court, and you choose how you want to proceed.

Feel the electric pulses surging through you and go for it. You know your charger will!