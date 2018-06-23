10 of the Best Monitor for Photo Editing Today

Photo editing is one of the most extensive tasks in the creative industry. It is generally required for professionals working in the field of Photography, graphic designing, image processing and printing and each of these professions requires photo editing skills in a different way.

While it is quite clear that photo editing is one of the professions that is most in demand in the creative and artistic industry, there are certain things a professional photo editor requires.

Of course, if one is to become a professional photo editor, they’d require a computer with a multi-core processor capable of handling applications that require multi-threading and plenty of speed, plenty of RAM and a decent graphics card. But most importantly, they rely on a high end display.

Featured Image via rawpixel@rawpixel

A monitor for photo-editing must have a high resolution, quick response time and a true-color display. It should also be easy to calibrate.

However, there are a lot of brands out there offering monitors capable of these things at different price ranges. It can get difficult to identify which one is superior to the other and whether or not they are worth the price because professional monitors are very expensive devices.

Simply Best Monitor for Photo Editing

This article, is a comprehensive list of monitors that we think are the best ones for Photo Editing. So read on and take your pick!

When it comes to professional and high end monitors, Eizo is the Rolls Royce of them. That is to say it is one of the most well known and respected brands when it comes to expensive and feature-rich display systems. So it is obvious that the first product on this list would be an Eizo Monitor. Their latest CG-318 3K Monitor is a 31” beast that boasts of some formidable tech inside it.

To start with, it features an auto-calibrating display that can output 99% Adobe RGB colours. These stats put it right at the top of the food-chain among computer monitors. It features an Ultra HD display that has a resolution that is exactly 4 times higher than that of full HD displays at 4096×2160 pixels. In layman’s terms, this here is a monitor that calibrates automatically to produce the best possible contrast, brightness, vibrance and saturation of colours on screen.

That isn’t even the full picture though. Bear in mind that anything and everything you could ask for in a monitor as a professional photo editor, this thing has. Literally every single feature. It even has features that you didn’t think were possible to get in your monitors. That’s just how well specced it is. All that comes at a mind boggling price though. This absolute gem of a monitor is alarmingly expensive at $6,000 and you won’t find your average casual user even looking in its direction when they’re shopping.

Pros As far as features go, this monitor is pretty much like a full wishlist for a professional photo editor

Perfectly accurate colour reproduction and rich, sharp visual technology

Automatic Colour Calibration improves the quality of colour representation on screen at an alarmingly fast rate

Robust and reliable connectivity that will not disappoint Cons Insanely expensive. There are high end 4k television sets out there that are much cheaper than this monitor

While Eizo’s flagship monitor is an absolute gem of a product and ticks off every single box on your list of needs as a photo editor, we do understand that you might at the end of the day want something a little more practical. Only a thorough and established professional in the industry would be able to afford the Eizo but don’t fret. There are plenty more products you could go for if you’re not a millionaire.

The NEC PA322 UHD monitor is one of those we’re talking about. NEC is another well-reputed brand for monitors and their products are fool-proof and professional in general. The PA322 is nothing short of brilliant. Sure, it’s not glamorous or magnificent like the Eizo but this one is cut out for those that mean business. The tech specs are brilliant and have every feature you’d be likely to require in photo editing.

The screen resolution is at 3840×2160 and the contrast ratio is 1000:1. Pretty standard as far as expectations go and plenty for professional photo editing. It’s got a simple and well designed calibration system and the colour and picture representation is accurate and clear. As a matter of fact, the only monitor we can think of that is better than the PA322 is the Eizo CG318 in terms of accuracy. That speaks for itself.

Pros Picture perfect viewing experience with high accuracy and sharp image clarity

More than enough connectivity ports for every kind of display cable

UHD Resolution with 1000:1 Contrast Ratio on a 31.5” Display makes for sharp and beautiful imagery and visual processing

Professional grade durability and reliability Cons While not exorbitantly so, it is quite expensive and is targeted for true professionals

This one is a brilliant addition to this list because for a very reasonable price, it has a lot of features to offer that are perfect for photo/video editing, graphic designing, 3D Modeling and a lot more. As a matter of fact, the features put it in line with the professional grade monitors like the Eizo and NEC but the price is nearly half that of the NEC and at least 4 times less than the Eizo.

It features a 4k UHD resolution that sits at 3840×2160 pixels and has a contrast ratio of 1000:1. Pretty standard and on par with the NEC. It also comes with BenQ’s Palette Master hardware calibration software for colour calibration. Its Adobe RGB rating is at an impressive 99% which is quite superb given how much this monitor costs and Photoshop and other Adobe software users will absolutely love that part of it.

All of that being said, this monitor is not without its problems. Firstly, the aspect ratio is 16:9 and not 16:10 which, while not a major problem leaves you wanting better as a professional. There’s also noticeable colour and pixel bleeding at the edges of the screen which can be problematic and makes you question the quality of the machinery.

Pros Excellent features for a very reasonable price

99% Adobe RGB Rating

3840×2160 resolution on a 31.5” screen makes for a sharp and spectacular viewing experience

3840×2160 resolution on a 31.5" screen makes for a sharp and spectacular viewing experience Has Hardware Calibration software Cons Does not feel reliable or long-lasting, questionable quality

16:9 aspect ratio leaves a lot to be desired

Colour bleeding and pixels getting stuck is not uncommon

5ms response time is mediocre

Asus’ answer to BenQ’s 4k photography monitor is the PA329 ProArt series monitor. This one features a slightly larger display than the BenQ, Eizo and NEC monitor at 32”. In terms of sheer quality, it is better than the BenQ. They’re both priced very similarly and the ASUS is a great choice if you have a budget of just over $1000 but need something that will suit your purposes without compromise.

The PA329 boasts of a 99.5% Adobe RGB rating which is quite formidable given that it is rated higher than even the Eizo, which costs 5 times more. It also weighs less than the BenQ and where the BenQ suffers drawbacks like colour bleeding off the edges, the ASUS works absolutely fine. This one still isn’t without its drawbacks though.

The PA329 has an LCD display. LCD displays are generally more fragile than LED displays and are generally considered outdated technology. At a price tag of $1,200, this is quite the disappointment. Like the BenQ, the quality of the monitor leaves a lot to be asked. You might generally face issues and defects in a month or two of buying it. However, given the price, you’re getting a monitor that goes toe to toe with the big brands in terms of features and image processing capabilities.

Pros 5% Adobe RGB rating is excellent and class-leading

32” screen is clear and large. Makes for a very comfortable viewing experience

32" screen is clear and large. Makes for a very comfortable viewing experience Fairly light for a monitor in this category

ASUS ProArt calibration application is user-friendly and effective. It is also compatible with most other calibration applications

Reasonably priced solution for image processing

Colour accuracy is excellent making this the perfect monitor for most image processing professionals Cons LCD Display feels outdated and damage could lead to grave problems

16:9 Aspect Ratio feels out of place for such a large monitor

Large and Impractical, not very easy to set up

While we’ve covered all the professional grade 4k Monitors we could include on this list, we realize that you could be looking for something else entirely. And have a tighter budget as well. It all depends on your needs and there are monitors available at all price ranges. We realize that $1,200 to $6,000 is a budget that would fit an established professional.

If you’re a student or someone that’s just started out as a professional looking to start off there needs to be something cheaper that can help you build your brand. And that’s where LG’s curved UltraWide 34UC98 monitor comes in. At $850, this one is quite affordable and offers certain unique visual technologies that you won’t find on professional grade monitors.

Well for starters the aspect ratio sits at 21:9 and not 16:9 or 16:10 like regular monitors. The Ultrawide Curved display makes for an excellent split-screen setup which is excellent for you if you like dealing with multiple images for processing or editing at the same time. The curved display is easier on the eyes as well and it also comes with Thunderbolt ports so you can connect it to an iMac which are generally more commonly used by professional image editors.

Pros Excellent pricing and can be afforded by professionals as well as beginners

21:9 Aspect Ratio with support for Split Screen technology is unique and useful for people who work on multiple files or images at the same time

99% sRGB rating for accurate and realistic colour depiction

USB 3.0 Port with quick charging function ensures you don’t run out of power Cons Ultrawide display is not for everyone and limits usability for some people

3440×1440 is an unorthodox image resolution and can be difficult to work with for people who work on DSLR shot images or high resolutions

Speaking of monitors cheaper than $1,000 we’ve got just the right one for you if you’re looking for something that will deliver most of the same qualities that professional grade 4k Monitors would have, only in a smaller more accessible package. Viewsonic’s VP2785 is a 27” 4k Monitor that you can purchase for $850 and is really good for your image processing needs.

Make no mistake, the VP2785 is a professional grade monitor in all but name and size. The 27” screen, while smaller than most high end monitors is still more than adequate for photo editing. The resolution sits at 3840×2160 and it has the industry standard 99% Adobe RGB rating which makes for accurate and sharp colour reproduction.

It also has support for USB 3.1 cables which means you can connect it to Macbook Pros using a Thunderbolt cable which will, in turn act as a rather compact display output. Furthermore, the smaller screen can actually be a benefit to some people because the 4k Resolution will look that much more clearer and not as spread out as on a 31 or 32” screen.

Pros Professional grade features at sub $1000 price tag

Excellent performance with minimal colour bleeding and accurate representation

Support for USB 3.1 and Thunderbolt Cables

Support for USB 3.1 and Thunderbolt Cables Hardware calibration is easy to understand and improves accuracy to match file type and colours on screen

4k Resolution is clear and easy to navigate on a 27” screen Cons LCD Display uses outdated technology which can be problematic

Lack of Adobe Creative Cloud support

At first glance you might think, a 34 Inch UltraWide display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 1440p resolution for $650 is a steal, right? Because LG’s 34UC88-B is exactly that. It’s affordable and it has all the features you’d need for professional image processing. Then why is it so cheap?

This monitor is on this list because it has most of the features that LG’s UC98 does at a price that is a notch lower. On paper, the only thing the UC98 has more than the UC88 is compatibility with Thunderbolt cables. However, when you use the monitors you’ll notice a major difference between the two.

Like the UC98, it has been colour calibrated for a 99% sRGB rating and it has the exact same dimensions and aspect ratio. It is an IPS LED display of pretty much the same specs. However, the UC88 has a few very prominent issues. Visually, there are a lot of reports with the UC88’s display having ghosting problems. Thes ghosting issues become noticeable when you’re viewing darker screens or images.

It also suffers from image retention problems. At the end of the day though, the UC88 is still a very good option if you have major budget constraints but need the quality of a good UltraWide monitor.

Pros Really good specs for professional grade work at an affordable price tag

Has a very competitive 34 inch UltraWide display with 21:9 aspect ratio

Image quality and colour reproduction is sharp and accurate. sRGB rating sits at an impressive 99% for a monitor in this price range Cons Image retention issues after prolonged use

Image retention issues after prolonged use Ghosting problems observed when viewing darker colored screens

If you’re looking for something that your wallet can accommodate easily and are willing to make a compromise for that then look no further. BenQ’s 27 Inch BL series monitor may not have all the bells and whistles you’d find on professional grade monitors but it is a great choice nonetheless. Especially for beginners and students.

At $450, you’re getting a pretty decent deal. A 27 Inch screen, 4k Resolution and an IPS LED display. It also has a fairly quick response time of 4ms. Screen navigation is very quick and effortless and the output quality, while not accurate to perfection is still pretty rich in colour and pretty close to the full picture. Bear in mind that we’re talking about a monitor that most people would buy for 4k entertainment more than anything. But any 4k Monitor is good for image editing and this one is pretty good.

Like with most of the cheaper 4k monitors though, this one isn’t without its problems. To start with there are a lot of instances where people using this monitor have reported problems like flickering and fade problems. Another issue is that this monitor isn’t compliant with HDCP 2.2 which means there are certain forms of media that you will not be able to view in a full 4k resolution.

Pros Excellent choice for people that are not looking to break the bank on a 4k monitor

Excellent choice for people that are not looking to break the bank on a 4k monitor Sufficient screen size with adequate quality and color accuracy

Great for beginners and students trying to learn photo editing Cons Flickering problem is not uncommon and can be faced at times

Flickering problem is not uncommon and can be faced at times Not HDCP 2.2 Compliant

Not HDCP 2.2 Compliant Controls feel flimsy and unresponsive

If 4k resolution isn’t a necessary prerequisite for you then there’s good news. You’d be saving on a lot of money. There’s plenty of options as well and you could go for 1080p or a 1440p monitor and they’d do just as well for the most part, especially if your work and clientele aren’t familiar with 4k imagery themselves. Enter the BenQ GW272765HT monitor with a native resolution of 2560×1440 pixels.

At $300, you’re getting a pretty good deal. This is a 27 inch monitor at the end of the day which means the screen size is pretty big and the 1440p resolution feels about the same as 4k resolution on a 32 inch monitor. It’s also got an excellent response time of 4ms making it quick to navigate and easy to scroll across. Other than that this one is a pretty standard multimedia monitor for high res entertainment.

You’re getting an excellent deal nonetheless and it is still an excellent monitor for image editing especially if you’re not going to be doing it at a level beyond studio editing and printing.

Pros Affordable for all kinds of users and excellent for photo editing at basic and intermediate levels

4ms Response Time and 27 Inch Display with a 1440p resolution make it pretty competent in terms of specs and makes for an excellent visual experience Cons Tends to get glitchy at times and must be calibrated for correction

Tends to get glitchy at times and must be calibrated for correction BenQ customer service has pretty poor reputation

BenQ customer service has pretty poor reputation Is not cut out for top end professional image editing and processing work

If you’re looking for something barebones and functional then there’s an option for that as well. The ViewSonic VX2376 has always been identified as one of the best mainstream 1080p monitors out there and that will never change. It still is one of the best 1080p monitors you can buy and it is very affordable. Like, genuinely mainstream affordable.

The fact that it is a 1080p monitor also makes it easier on the rest of your computer’s resources and the graphics card has an easier time processing the visuals. You’d be compromising on a lot of professional grade features, mind you. And you definitely won’t be doing any heavy lifting with this. High end image processing is out of the window here. But for a mere $150, you’re getting your money’s worth and more out of this.

The quality of the screen is pretty decent and you’d be surprised at how accurately it delivers the output. The flicker free technology makes it even more desirable and you’re not going to be complaining about the lack of tech because if you’re buying this you’re not looking for all that extraordinary stuff anyway.

Pros Wallet-friendly for almost everyone and is available to users across the board

Sharp and excellent 1080p display that leaves little to complain about

Compact size and easy to place anywhere on an office desk

Excellent IPS panel that makes for comfortable viewing angles Cons Incapable of meeting modern image editing demands at a professional level

LCD display is outdated in terms of technology

So that covers it all. Whether you’re looking for a technological marvel in the shape of a monitor or a decent display that will go well with your computer’s setup and at the same time allow you to carry out your work without faltering against the pressures of industry demands this list has all of them. Choose wisely and enjoy your work!