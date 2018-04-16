In the dawn of the 21st century, we woke up to a world where the technology we have access to affects the kind of work that we do.
For people who work in the design industry, the kind of processors in their device is as important as the graphics options their screen provides.
So, in case you are an architect looking to buy a new monitor, it is important for you to look out for the best options in the market.
To help you out, here are some of the best monitors for architects and artists that are available in the market.
- Best Monitors for Architects and Artists Today
- Dell U-Series 38″ Screen LED-Lit Monitor [U3818DW]
- LG 25UM58-P 25-Inch 21:9 UltraWide IPS Monitor with Screen Split
- BenQ 27 inch 4K PhotoVue Photographer Monitor [SW271]
- ASUS PA329Q 32″ 4K/UHD 3840×2160 IPS HDMI Eye Care ProArt Monitor
- LG 34UM68-P 34-Inch 21:9 UltraWide IPS Monitor with FreeSync
- Dell UltraSharp U3415W 34-Inch Curved LED-Lit Monitor
- ASUS Designo Curved MX34VQ 34” UWQHD Adaptive-Sync Qi Wireless Charger Eye Care Frameless Monitor
- Conclusion
Best Monitors for Architects and Artists Today
- Get an immersive experience and enjoy incredible...
- Complete your work projects and enjoy home...
This model in the Dell U-series has many perks, and its vast dimensions are only one of those. This beauty’s curved screen is not there just to make it look cool but, when combined with its unique Infinity Edge and 38 inches worth of WQHD, to also blow your brains out with the visual treat that it offers.
And since all work makes Jack a very dull boy, this monitor is also suited to all your entertainment needs with its sharp images, colors, vivid visuals and the option to connect up to almost 6 RF devices and/or Bluetooth 4.0.
It also comes with the sweet Dell Easy Arrange feature that helps you organize all your projects according to your needs and the available screen space.
- Comes with the single KVM feature that allows one to edit and display things from more than one pc
- Includes a single cable style solution that, with its USB Type-C connectivity, transmits audio-visual and power signals across your laptop and the monitor
- Strangely, this one is built only for windows and does not support Mac OS
- The USB port that comes built into it only seems to work at USB 2.0 when it’s connected to USB Type-C
- 21:9 UltraWide IPS Display
- sRGB over 99%
True to its name, this LG UltraWide model provides you with an exquisite ration of 21:9, making all your designing and entertainment experiences as immersive as ever. No matter which angle you look at it from, the 1080p full HD resolution, coupled with IPS, makes for pure viewing pleasure.
It also covers over 99% of the RGB spectrum, making it an excellent option for not only architects but also photographers, artists, graphic designers and anyone else who deals with colors and images for their work. It also comes with a handy on-screen control feature that puts all your essential monitor control in one tiny window for ease of access.
This means that your brightness, volume, picture control and its very own Dual Controller and Screen Split 2.0, which is pretty decent for multitasking options are just a mouse-click away.
- The split screen allows you to edit and display a lot of windows at once along with about 14 options including one that allows four different PIP choices.
- Black stabilizer gives you extra sharp details even when dealing with darker colors or screens
- No 4K display
- Does not include speakers
- 27 INCH 4K UHD RESOLUTION: Exceptional clarity of...
- HIGH DYNAMIC RANGE (HDR): for sharpened brightness...
There is a reason why people who work with graphics and visual often tend to go for BenQ monitors. Its models have been known to provide exceptional image clarity along exquisite details. The BenQ PhotoVue SW271 monitor is not an exception to that rule either.
The 27 inches worth of compact beauty provides you with the finer details of every image with its exceptional 4K UHD resolution.
The resolution, coupled with its inclusion of HDR, provides sharp and bright images with incredible details. It also covers 99% of the sRGB spectrum with its AQCOLOUR technology. There is hardware calibration system included for support and sharper and more accurate colors.
While this one has been marketed as one meant for photographers, its sweet features make it a good buy for anyone who works with images, including architects. This one too comes with the single cable solution for transmitting signals and audio and video data through.
- Provides hardware calibration for sharer images
- Comes with a software called Palette Master Element that maintains the color performance in this
- 14 bit 3D RGB blending technology
- Has screen uniformity issues at times
- 32-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution display...
- 100% Rec.709 & 99.5% Adobe RGB true color...
The Asus ProArt Monitor is perhaps that one rare beast that gives equal importance to great visual and comfort and eye care. It comes with a brilliant 4 UHD resolution display and is expansive in its 32 inches dimensions. It also includes mini Display Port 1.2, Display Port 1.2 and inputs that are 4x HDMI 2.0.
With its staggering 99.5% Adobe RGB coverage and 100% Rec.709, it provides an accurate reproduction of color. The model comes previously calibrated from the factory itself, making the colors sharper and the images even crisper. It also goes on to support Rec. 2020 and DIC-P3 color standards, which takes its visual detailing truly exceptional.
With Asus’ very own flicker free Eye Care technology, this one is more than suited to replace your old monitor that wouldn’t stop hurting your eyes. The height can be adjusted, and it comes with pivot, swivel and ergonomic tilt system to provide maximum levels of comfort.
Pros:
- Adjustable height and can be tilted or pivoted for comfort
- an save color profiles straight in the monitor by using hotkeys
- Seems to have a lot of dead pixels
- 34" Full HD IPS LED Monitor (Diagonal) sRGB over...
- 8bits, 16.7 Million Colors, 5ms GTG Response Time
It is perhaps not surprising that another model from LG’s UltraWide series made into this list. This series is known for its visually immersive experience, what with the 21:9 aspect ratio and 1080p full HD display.
The sRGB coverage is an impressive 99%, and there is also the smooth on-screen controls that fit all your monitor settings needs right into a window that is but a mouse-click away. The monitor comes with a split-screen technology that allows for 14 different options including PIP so that you can resize and customize the layout of your monitor with ease.
This LG UltraWide model comes with a FreeSync technology that will take care of all your private gaming needs. Speaking of gaming, this one too comes with three preset gaming modes: the two first-person shooters and one that chooses the best mode for you depending on what you are playing.
- Height is adjustable
- Comes with Black Stabilizer for greater clarity
- Arcline stand provides stability
- FreeSync
- Display port cable does not come included
- Text isn’t very clear till adjustments are made
- Speakers are not too great
- Compliant Standards: Plug and Play, RoHS, TCO...
- Discover one of the world's first 34 inch 21:9...
Discover one of the world’s first 34 inches 21:9 curved monitors with a panoramic view, cinematic WQHD resolution, and superb sound. Dell’s U3415W UltraSharp model is another good option for the list. It is perhaps the first one in the world to introduce 34 inches worth of panoramic view that comes coupled with a WQHD (3440*1440) resolution.
It also has very decent sound to boot, making it an excellent choice for both your work and entertainment needs. The curved screen also provides uniform focal distance, making it more comfortable for your eyes when you are stuck working long hours in front of the screen.
The dual speakers are 9 watts of integrated goodness that provides you with a rich surround sound. The 34inch screen is said to engage both your primary and peripheral eyesight, making you more aware of the changes and additions you are making your designs and how they fit into the entire image.
This allows you to display data from two different PCs, hence, allowing you to multitask with ease. The PIP feature also comes in handy during these times.
- Allows you to transfer content from multiple PCs
- Dell Easy Arrange makes staying organized easier
- Backlight bleeding issues
- 34" 21:9 Ultra-wide Quad HD (3440 x 1440) curved...
- ASUS Eye Care technology with TUV...
Asus’ Designo curved monitor is one of those that seamlessly blend quality visuals with high levels of comfort and ease of use. This 34 inches ultra-wide beast comes with a monitor that is curved and provides a staggering 178-degree viewing angle. This super wide beast is also super Quad HD (3440*1440).
Along with these shamelessly amazing visuals, Asus also thought it fit to provide it with an Eye Care technology that is TUV Rheinland certified blue filter minimizing and flicker-free backlighting goodness.
The monitor comes with its very own tech for amazing sound optimization. This is the 8W x 2 SPK SonicMaster that was developed along with Harmon Kardon. The sound tech eliminates the need for outside speakers while giving your work-plagued brain access to the richness of good music.
Pros:
- Frameless design and has sundial base pair along with down firing and hidden inputs and five-way navigation key
- Come with blue light minimizing and other eye care features
- Embedded charging pad of 5 watts and 1 ampere that comes with lights that monitor its status
- Has dead and burnt pixel issues
- Problems involving screen bleeding
Conclusion
Buying a new monitor might not seem like a big deal, but when you work with graphics, a simple thing like a monitor can affect the quality of the work you do. As an architect, sharper and crisper images and color accuracy are essential, so you need to make your choice accordingly.
