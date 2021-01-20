Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Irritated with the half-cleaned floors at your home resulting from use of traditional mops or average cleaning solutions?

It’s high time you choose an advanced floor mop for your home. Designed while keeping both ease and efficiency in mind, the perfect mop will help you bring back the natural shine of the floor.

But there are hundreds of options available, as is true for every other product nowadays. So, making the right choice becomes a bit difficult. And it is here that we come to your help, with this carefully curated list of the 13 best mops out there.

So, without further ado, let’s get straight to the reviews.

Top Mops

O-Cedar is a leading brand that offers advanced products designed to save time and provide maximum utility. This Max Spray mop from the brand is one of its most popular models and delivers a much better cleaning experience than most of the other mops.

Why Did We Like It?

Continued use of ordinary mops leads to partially-cleaned floors, which retain most of the harmful germs. But using this product from O-Cedar, you won’t need to worry about that anymore.

Thanks to its deep-cleaning microfiber head, more than 99% of the germs are removed just by using water. You can use it wet for a deeper clean to shine your floors or dry for dusting the floors.

Added to this, the mop features a refillable bottle that you can fill with any solution. All you need to do is fill the bottle and fit it to the mop head to start spraying. Thus, you can clean your floors by using any other cleaning solution instead of water in the bottle.

However, adding just about 2 teaspoons of the solution to water is enough for shining your floors. This way, cleaning becomes cost-effective as you don’t need to buy expensive chemical solution refills. Moreover, the microfiber mop pad can also be washed and reused after a few cleaning sessions.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We were quite satisfied with this mop as it does a great job of keeping the floors clean. However, we found that filling the bottle to the brim results in the water or solution leaking from it. To avoid such problems, you can fill 75% of the bottle at a time.

Pros One-touch release on bottle

99% germs are removed

Needs just 2 teaspoons of cleaning solution

No batteries Cons Filling bottle up to the brim may result in leaks

Our next pick for you is this hard floor cleaner from Shark which uses the power of steam to clean floors. It comes with two washable pads of microfiber, a filling flash and a quick-release swivel cord wrap.

Sale Shark Handheld Cleaners Steam Mop, regular, Purple Clean and sanitize with both sides

Steam on demand

Why Did We Like It?

What we liked the most about this mop was its advanced steam cleaning power. Water transforms into super-heated steam in just 30 seconds and removes grime, any stuck-on mess or dirt from all hard floors. Thus, your floors are free from 99.9% of harmful disease-causing germs.

Notably, this product can sanitize and clean different sealed floor types such as laminate, tile, hardwood, marble, and stone. Hence, you don’t have to worry about its safety of use on any hard floor.

With this mop, you can easily maneuver into tight spaces within the home, thanks to its 180° swivel action. Besides, the 2-sided cleaning function allows you to use both sides of the mop head to extend your cleaning sessions. Furthermore, the mop comes with a 20 ft long power cord which lets you cover a much larger section of the floor at a time.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although this pocket mop is a great choice for cleaning all kinds of hard floors thoroughly, its water tank is not detachable. Hence, you either have to take the whole unit to keep filling it up or take water to wherever you will use the unit. This is a bit tiring and also becomes somewhat clumsy as water might drip while you take the bucket along.

Pros Cleaner is ready to use in 30 seconds

Lets you extend each cleaning session

Can be used on all kinds of hard floors

Includes 20 ft. long power cord Cons Tank not detachable from mop head

Searching for a super convenient mop that will help you achieve your floor cleaning goals almost effortlessly? In that case, this product from Bissell would make for a great choice. It comes with a detachable water tank and includes two microfiber pads and two spring breeze fragrance disks.

Why Did We Like It?

Using a steam mop gives your floors a thorough and powerful cleaning. But the fact is that all surfaces might not always require the same level of steam to be cleaned.

In such cases, a steam control feature works best and this is exactly what the mop from Bissell gives you. Its digital steam control lets you choose from high, low or medium levels of steam according to your cleaning needs.

Added to this, you can clean tricky and tough messes quite easily with the flip down scrubber of the mop. And swivel steering makes turning the mop along different objects in each room quite easy. As for the scrubber, you can easily flip it down to clean crevices and grouts.

Also, the product comes with Spring Breeze Fragrance discs which you can insert into the mop pad for a fresh scent while cleaning. All in all, you get a convenient, effective as well as comfortable cleaning experience with this product.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the product can be really useful for keeping your floors spik and span, the cord which comes with it is not an auto roll one. So, rolling it up at the end of every cleaning session is a bit of hassle. Also if you have a larger home, you might need to plug in the product on several plug points to clean an entire floor.

Pros Easy flip down scrubber

No use of harsh chemicals required

Suitable for different cleaning needs

Microfiber scrubby pad Cons Cord is not of auto-roll type

This hard surface sweeping and mopping tool from Swiffer is also a great option to go for. It brings to you an two-in-one solution for your floor cleaning needs. As such, it comes with 3 wet heavy duty pads, 2 wet mopping pads, 10 dry sweeping cloths, and 4 dry heavy duty cloths.

Why Did We Like It?

We loved how this sweeper served our sweeping and mopping needs with equal efficiency. This is possible with the help of the dry and wet cloths which are designed just perfectly to capture all the dirt.

Firstly, the dry cloth consists of ridges and grooves conforming to the floor surface to trap and lock hair, dust and dirt. On the other hand, the heavy duty wet cloth dissolves grime and dirt to trap it away, resulting in a spotless floor. To hold the cloths in place while cleaning, the product has efficient cloth grippers.

As a result, you can remove as much as 50% more dirt from the floors than other mops. And that too more easily and quickly. This product also comes with a 360° swivel head, allowing you to clean narrow spaces such as that under a couch quite easily. Furthermore, this starter kit offers you with 90% more refills compared to any other standard sweeping kit.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This sweeping and mopping tool performs quite well in cleaning all the dirt. However, the wet mopping cloth may not retain the moisture long enough for consecutive cleaning sessions. Ofcourse, the refills make this problem easier to deal with.

Pros 90% more refills than standard kits

Wet cloths trap and lock dirt

360° swivel head

Dry cloths trap twice more dirt Cons Wet cloth may not retain moisture for too long

PurSteam is a leading name as far as steam cleaning products are concerned. And if convenience and comfort matter to you the most, this multi-functional mop from the brand is another excellent option to go for. It will surely save you a lot of valuable energy and time.

Why Did We Like It?

Interestingly, a work as boring and tedious as cleaning is made super easy and fun as well, thanks to this product from PurSteam! This is literally an all-in-one solution for all the cleaning needs that you can think of.

This product comes with multiple accessories which make sure that cleaning any hard to reach surfaces also becomes almost effortless. You can use it as a steam cleaner, steam mop, hand-held garment steamer, and carpet cleaner. As a result, get a lot more than just clean floors if you have this product at home.

Among its various versions, the one we loved the most was the hand-held steam cleaner. We could clean anything around our home by just installing the attachment that was needed. All you need to do is to follow the instructions for assembling the product, which are quite simple.

Most importantly, the product provides 99.99% sanitation to all the places where it is used. Since it doesn’t use any harsh chemicals but just tap water, your loved ones are protected from any hazards.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although we found no issues with the performance of the product, we felt an on/off button would have made operating it easier. Each time we had to switch it off, the only way was to unplug it from the wall. Once we had noticed sparks while unplugging it.

Pros Makes hard to reach surfaces easy ro clean

All-in-one cleaning solution

Provides 99.99% sanitation

Premium-quality components Cons Doesn’t have on/off button

Cleaning floors with a mop and bucket is indeed a great deal of work. But with this unique set from Tethy’s, it will never seem so again. It comes with a two-grooved bucket and an easy to use mop which can work on any hard surface.

Sale TETHYS Flat Floor Mop and Bucket Set for Professional Home Floor... Mop Tastic- A two grooved bucket allows you to wet...

Quality Microfiber Pad- Two reusable microfiber...

Why Did We LIke It?

We really liked the two grooves in the bucket that allowed us to wet and dry the mop. There was no need to wring the mop by hand, which would have created a mess.Together the set took care of all the grime and dirt quite well. Also, two holes at the bottom of the bucket enabled effortless draining.

Added to this, the sleek design of the product extends its reach to places around and beneath furniture. So, you can easily remove grime and dirt from those hard to reach spots.

And the 280° swivel head provides access to several angles of cleaning. As a result, removing dust and crumbs from the kitchen floor becomes effortless.

Besides, this product includes two reusable high-quality microfiber pads which offer the advantage of being washable in machines. Moreover, the length of the mop handle can be adjusted according to the user’s convenience.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We were more than satisfied with how the product performed. Although, whenever we removed the cloth from the wringer to clean it, we had difficulty in fitting it back. We also noticed that some of the clips that hold the cloth were bending.

Pros Adjustable handle length of mop

280° swivel head

1 year limited warranty

Easy installation Cons Cloth difficult to fit back onto wringer

Bona is known for devising innovative floor cleaning solutions for more than 100 years. As such, it is trusted by users throughout the United States. This product from the brand has advanced features which ensure your floors are perfectly clean and reveal their natural shine.

Sale Bona Hardwood Floor Premium Spray Mop Extra-large mop head cleans 40% faster than the...

Comes with full-size 34oz ready-to-use Bona...

Why Did We Like It?

Although mops may often possess good quality microfiber pads, most of the time they may not have big mop-heads. As such, cleaning a large floor may take a considerably longer time.

However, this product from Bona is one of those few mops that come with a large mop-head. So, cleaning with this mop becomes 40% faster than many other products from leading brands.

Besides, this product also comes with a 34 oz refillable cartridge filled with Bona Hardwood Floor Cleaner. So, when you run out of cleaner for the mop, you can purchase Bona’s economy size cleaner refills instead of having to buy a new cartridge. Believe us when we say, this does prove to be a cost-effective solution to your floor cleaning needs.

Furthermore, the mop is designed in such a way that it becomes extremely user-friendly, long-lasting and easy to carry. While the flexible and soft corners prevent any damage to the mop while cleaning, a secondary grip gives you extra control.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the product turned out to be quite useful, we sometimes found it difficult to lock the handle into place. In those situations, we had to apply firm pressure to keep the handle from sliding out. However, most of the time we managed to set it in the right position with some effort.

Pros Comfortable secondary grip

Flexible and soft corners

Cleans 40% faster than other products

Easy to use Cons May be difficult to lock handle in place

This spray mop from Rubbermaid is a great choice for someone willing to waste less and save more. It is made up of durable material and consists of more long-lasting components than most of the ordinary mops.

Why Did We Like It?

While using this product you can adjust the amount of water or cleaning solution required to clean a particular section of the floor. This is made possible by the spray trigger of this mop, which lets you dispense as little or as much solution needed. Along with this, its 54-inches long metal handle makes it comfortable to use and offers great durability.

Besides, the mop has a long-lasting non-scratch scrubber that makes stubborn spots easy to clean. Plus the three microfiber pads pick up 50 percent more dust and dirt with each swipe than the traditional mops. Each of these pads are also reusable and machine washable upto 100 times.

Added to this, the mop comes with 2 refillable bottles which can be filled with your favorite cleaning solution or just hot water. Furthermore, the mop is constructed with lightweight, yet durable material.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although we loved how the mop worked to clean our floors thoroughly, we had an issue with one of the bottles that came with it. We found that the bottle leaked sometimes since a soft plastic valve inside the bottle cap fell off. However, we could place it back with the help of a strainer and then onwards the problem was solved.

Pros 54-inch long metal handle

Pads are washable upto 100 times

Mop is lightweight, yet durable

Safe for use on all floor types Cons Bottles may leak sometimes

This high-quality mop and bucket set is perfect for cleaning kitchens, lobbies, bathrooms, doors, bedrooms and even cars. It consists of a two-spout light and sturdy basket and mop with a stainless steel handle and a super-efficient microfiber head.

Why Did We Like It?

Achieving a perfectly cleaned floor which looks spotless is no longer a herculean task with this advanced mop and bucket cleaning system. Its dual-spout basket with a patented centrifugal design dries and cleans the mop-head without having to handle any dirt. Also, the self-wringing system lets you spin off any excess water by pushing the handle against the bucket. This way, you save a lot of time and effort.

Along with this, the superior-quality microfiber mop-heads can clean your floors much better than the ordinary ones or cotton mop-heads. They last for at least 6 months to 1 year and can also be used as dry mops for packing up dust or hair.

Furthermore, both the mop handle and the dry spin mop bucket are made of high-quality stainless steel. This is much more durable than the common varieties used in traditional mops and is also backed by a one year warranty.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Using this bucket is super easy and gives us super clean floors. However, initially we just had to straighten the mop-head manually before putting it in the bucket and wringing it. It does get easier with time though.

Pros Dual-spout basket

Mops-heads can be used as dry mop

Stainless steel comes with 1-year warranty

Self-wringing system Cons Mop-head has to be straightened manually

This super-convenient cleaning kit from the well-known brand Swiffer consists of the Swiffer WetJet mop, which is a best-seller. It is highly suitable for cleaning any hard sealed flooring including wooden floors. Note that the kit includes 10 WetJet wood cleaning cloths, 5 mop pads, and a 500 ml bottle of cleaning solution.

Why Did We Like It?

This product comes with a uniquely designed sprayer that breaks down and dissolves all tough messes to provide powerful cleaning. Its ultra fine mist spray nozzles allow greater control over dispersal of the cleaning solution, so that the floors are coated evenly.

Besides, the WetGet Wood Quickdry cleaning solution which is included with the mop helps to loosen dirt and lift it off the floor. As a result, all the grime and dirt gets efficiently pulled into the WetGet pad and locked away for good.

Moreover, the WetGet wood cleaning cloths are made of microfiber-like material with a soft texture which is gentle on all hardwood floors. You can also clean all the hard to reach places with the spray mop, thanks to its flexible swivel head.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the product works perfectly to clean all floors pretty well, it can be a bit difficult to disassemble the mop after a cleaning session. Each part is fixed tightly, which makes it hard to remove. However, with a bit of patience you would be able to do it.

Pros Effective cleaning solution

Cleaning cloths are gentle on hardwood floors

Flexible swivel head of spray-mop

Floors coated evenly while cleaning Cons Is a bit difficult to disassemble

Mop Buyer’s Guide

Most people tend to think that mopping is a nominal task that doesn’t need any planning as such. But the reality is different. There is more to mopping than meets the eye. So, a mop must not be purchased hastily without keeping in mind some important points. In this section we discuss these essential factors.

Type of Floor

All floors are not built in the same way and may require different cleaning procedures. As such, you must familiarize yourself with the floor type of your home. This way, you will understand better as to which mop will clean your floor the best. For example, dry mops are more effective on hardwood floors and can help in cleaning pet hair and dust.

It also ensures that the floors don’t end up being damaged. You can even check with the manufacturer to know the recommended cleaning method.

Maintenance

Make sure that you note whether a mop features a machine-washable head. This will make it easier to clean after each use. While chenille or microfiber mops are machine-washable, other types such as sponge mops may be more difficult to clean. Also, do consider the cost of replacing mop-heads for any mop that you choose.

Wringing Method

For getting thoroughly cleaned floors, it is important to ensure that your mop has the right amount of moisture. To achieve this, different mops have different wringing mechanisms, and some are easier to operate than others. For getting heavy work done, in-bucket wringers will be the best. On the other hand, mops fitted with a manual wringer will need pulling or twisting to squeeze out the excess moisture.

Verdict

With this, we come to the end of our guide, and we hope it will be easier for you to choose a suitable mop now.

Before we sign off, we would like to recap our favorites from the list. If you are looking for an affordable mop that will also give you top-notch results, you can go for the Shark Steam Pocket Mop. Besides, the Swiffer Sweeper Mopping and Cleaning Kit will also be a great choice in this regard.

However, if convenience and comfort are equally important to you and you don’t mind spending a bit more, go for the Bissell Powerfresh Steam Mop.

Let us know whether you agree with our verdict in the comments section.

Till next time!

