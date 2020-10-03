13 Best Mosquitoes Traps to Consider Today

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If you’re reading this, you’re most definitely frustrated with the increasing bug infestation in your living area.

Getting rid of mosquitoes isn’t an easy job; these tiny devils always find you and interrupt your peace with their constant buzzing and blood-sucking nuisance. That alone explains why you immediately need to install a mosquito trap in your house.

Well, if that’s what you’re looking for, then you’ve come to the right place. This article has detailed and unbiased reviews of the 13 best mosquito traps to consider right now, each offering something new and unique. We’ve also added a brief buyer’s guide explaining the key features to check before buying one, so don’t miss that one out.

Now, without any further ado, let’s get down to business!

Best Mosquitoes Traps

Mozi is a brand best-known for introducing a wide range of segment-leading innovations for household use. Today, we’ll be discussing one of its best-selling products, the Mozi TriCatch mosquito vacuum, an ultimate terminator that takes care of the buzzing little bugs interrupting your sleep. Let’s take an in-depth look at its core specs and functions.

Why Did We Like It?

Although common nuisance insects (such as mosquitoes) may seem like a minor issue to most, getting rid of it puts us in dire straits. If you too fall into that category, the Mozi Tricatch vacuum is the one-stop solution to your problems. This product claims 100% protection from bugs and lives up to that promise.

This product introduces the never-seen-before Tricatch formula, for which it easily stands out from most of its peers in the segment. This three-in-one formula maximizes its productivity by handling numerous bug problems at once, making it an extremely cost-effective option. In fact, it’s capable of attracting and trapping not only mosquitos but also fruit flies and gnats.

However, in spite of such advanced technology, user comfort and convenience remains its forte. The most convenient feature here is that, unlike the typical mosquito trap, this product doesn’t annoy you by producing an electrical zapping noise every time it catches a bug. Other than that, it also comes with a USB power cable, making it an excellent choice for the camping lovers and travelers.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Speaking of performance, there isn’t a single thing that we’d change about the Mozi TriCatch mosquito vacuum. It’s not every day that you come across a non-toxic bug trap with such advanced features that it doesn’t cost a fortune. However, the only inconvenience here is that the product isn’t always in stock, so get one while you can.

Pros Chemical-free vacuum

Very compact and portable

Three-in-one bug trap

Available in different colors Cons Not always in stock

KATCHY is one of those brands that knows how to merge style and performance at its finest. One of its finest examples is the top-rated KATCHY Indoor insect trap, a product that caught our attention because of its positive reviews. Moreover, when it comes to trapping different types of bugs, its capability is second to none. Let’s find out more.

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, this product has a unique and eye-catching design. The all-black color scheme indeed gives it a premium look, and the blueish-purple glowing light enhances its visual appeal by a great deal. Decorating your indoor space by adding such a good-looking and stylish device is guaranteed to have the guests talking.

Apart from being a conversation starter, it also packs serious performance. To begin with, you get the iconic KATCH RELIEF technology that offers 3x times greater protection from bugs that interrupt your sleep. The blueish UV light does a great job of attracting not only mosquitoes but also gnats and flies. Besides, the interior works magically as the fan sucks in the bugs and traps it to the glue boards.

For a reasonably affordable price, this product does a great job of preventing bug infestations in your living space. Unlike the high-performance traps in the market, it doesn’t annoy you with the typical buzzing noise, which is quite relieving. Other than that, it doesn’t spread toxic chemicals that lead to detrimental health effects in the long run.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although we wouldn’t classify it as a severe product fault, the glue board trap mechanism also comes with minor inconveniences. The thing here is, due to its compact shape, the glue board isn’t capable of entrapping a large number of bugs at once. Thus, you may need to change the panels frequently.

Pros KATCH RELIEF formula

Unique and attractive design

UV light to trap mosquitoes

Portable and lightweight Cons May need to replace glue boards frequently

Although SEVERINO is a relatively emerging name in the day-to-day appliances market, it’s rapidly becoming a familiar household brand due to its cost-effective innovations. The bug zapper/outdoor mosquito killer has impressed us with its permanent bug problem-fixing capabilities. How does it do that? Let’s find out.

SEVERINO Bug Zapper，Mosquito Trap,Mosquito Eradicator Indoor-Wall... ✿Chemical -free electric bug zapper uses the 18W...

✿The insect zapper is made of VO Top level...

Why Did We Like It?

If you’re a fan of retro designs, this unique-looking bug zapper is guaranteed to please the enthusiast in you. We’re also very impressed by its net-resembling frame, which certainly makes it quite a beautiful showpiece to decorate your residence. Besides, the premium black-silver color scheme also does justice to the vintage design.

Nevertheless, the most significant standout feature here is that it’s mostly suitable for outdoor use, unlike most of our recommendations. The manufacturers especially advise it to keep in your garden or patio to prevent bugs and flies from infesting nearby. If you’re someone who loves camping and fishing, this product makes an excellent companion that prevents other bugs from bothering the travel bug in you.

Let’s move on to its core features; this product emits an intense UV light from the bulbs, which instantly attracts mosquitoes and other insects. Once the bugs come nearby, the fluorescent lamps exterminate it all through its powerful 4200v electric shock. However, don’t feel intimidated by the voltage, as the frame is 100% fireproof and built from ABS material to withstand extreme temperatures.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The most significant inconvenience caused by this mosquito zappers can be found in the name itself. Prepare yourself for the frequent zapping noises as the product offers a permanent solution to your bug problems. Nevertheless, the noise is the reason why the manufacturers advise this product for strictly outdoor use.

Pros A permanent solution to bug issues

UV light to attract mosquitoes

Made from heat-resistant material

Long-lasting and reliable Cons Zapping noises

TBI is a famous home appliance brand that has recently launched the pro-bug outdoor insect attractant zapper. This product has amazed us with a host of incredible features, giving itself an instant advantage among its peers. That said, let’s take an in-depth look at its core features.

Why Did We Like It?

Like our previous pick, this product also fits the bill of a potent outdoor mosquito trap with its unique features. To begin with, although it flaunts a similar design like the SEVERINO outdoor mosquito trap, it’s a lot more compact and easy to move around. You get the trademarked net-resembling exoskeleton that protects the UV lights inside, along with a carrying handle on top.

Speaking of its capabilities, this product thrives to offer a permanent solution from bug infestation. To be exact, you get a powerful 20W high-intensity UV lamp that quickly attracts various types of outdoor insects. Once entrapped, the insects are instantly zapped once in contact with the 4200v electric grid situated inside.

However, if you’re wondering whether it’s safe to keep such an accident-prone device open while living with pets or children, be assured that it comes with all the necessary safety features. First and foremost, you get fireproof construction that protects you from coming in contact with the product accidentally. Also, it doesn’t spread out harmful pesticides, which makes it a lot safer to use.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The prevalent issue with mosquito traps hasn’t spared this product either, and so, it also comes with annoying noise problems. Other than that, we’re not very sure of its waterproofing capabilities, due to which it’s advised not to keep it out when it’s raining heavily.

Pros 2-in-1 zapper technology

Portable and compact

Easy to clean

Permanently fixes bug issues Cons Subpar waterproofing capabilities

When it comes to brands that make excellent choices for both residential and commercial use, ASPECTEK is a name that fits the bill precisely. We’re indeed very impressed with the outstanding protection from bugs its all-new 40W electronic bug zapper offers, making it an ideal option for everyday indoor usage. Let’s find out what it offers.

Why Did We Like It?

First, this product features one of the most massive frames that we’ve encountered in a while. That said, it makes an ideal option for those who need a reliable mosquito repellent device in their workspace. The 25-inch frame strives to offer greater power in comparison to the compact alternatives in the segment. Also, as it covers a larger area, you automatically get quicker relief from bugs nearby.

Not to forget, this product offers a permanent fix to the uncontrollable bug infestation issues with the robust and reliable 40W electric grid it comes with. It can quickly provide a total coverage area of 1 acre, making itself quite a potent bug attractant. Mosquitoes and various other insects are instantly attracted to its bright light, which leads to instant zapping.

One thing that we’ve loved here is that despite being more of a commercial-grade product, it comes off to be extremely user-friendly. For instance, installing this mosquito trap is utterly comfortable and convenient, as you only need to place it on any solid ground. Also, it’s effortless to clean, which makes the overall user experience even better.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Apart from the common buzzing noise, this product also features a broader size than most of its rivals. That said, if you’re struggling with storage space in your personal/professional area, it might not be the smartest option to pick.

Pros Chemical-free bug trap

Low maintenance

100% safe to use

Larger coverage area Cons Storage space problems

FENUN is currently one of the top trending brands globally, and the credits go to its newest product launch, the iconic ZAP T360 Pro mosquito trap. Apart from being a gorgeous showpiece, it also doesn’t fail to offer unmatched service and reliability. Let’s find out about it a little more.

Why Did We Like It?

To start with, this product outperforms numerous competitors in the similar range when it comes to the overall design. We’re very much impressed with the futuristic shape of the T360 Pro, which quickly helps it stand out from its rivals. Other than that, the purplish UV light also uplifts its attractiveness by a great deal.

Moving on, this product had us sold with the best-in-class temperature stimulation technique it implements to attract mosquitoes. It’s a known fact that these insects are more attracted towards the human body temperature, due to which this device emits similar heat to manipulate the mosquitoes. This smart technology enhances its entrapping capabilities by a great deal.

User convenience is, however, the most impressive feature of the FENUN mosquito trap. To be exact, it comes with ten glue boards, which saves you from the hassle of having to replace them too often. It can go for weeks with a single replacement, which offers a more relaxing user experience. Also, this product takes the cake for energy conservation with its 5W power consumption grid.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although this product is comparatively a lot more cost-effective and an energy-efficient option to your bug problems, it also comes with a few issues. Most importantly, many users have reported that its long-term reliability is not very impressive, which is pretty evident by looking at its low price tag.

Pros Smart technology

Effortless to operate

Conserves energy

Low maintenance Cons Not very long-lasting

Now that we’re halfway through our list let’s take a look at one of the most good-looking mosquito traps we’ve seen by far. The Tuzeasa acquires the catbird’s seat regarding devices that attract both mosquitoes and human beings. Jokes apart, it’s much more than just an eye-catching showpiece. Let’s find out what more it offers.

Why Did We Like it?

This product features an ultra-futuristic design that makes it a fantastic showpiece to decorate your living room/bedroom. The grey/pink color scheme, accompanied by the hollowed circular UV light positioning, gives this device an excellent look. Due to the fashionable appearance, it’s currently one of the best-selling mosquito traps in the market.

It’s also amazing how the manufacturers have merged technology with good looks, as the circular fluorescent ring is made from 20 intense LEDs. To be exact, these lights have a total wavelength of 365NM-395, which is highly appropriate to attract a wide variety of bugs and insects. Thanks to the advanced mechanism, the fan sucks in all the bugs that come near it, and the gluey bottom traps it to prevent infestation.

Despite having such a fancy and premium outlook, this product stands out to be very low maintenance. Cleaning it is effortless; it features a detachable tray at the bottom that can be accessed just by twisting the base. All you have to do is to replace the adhesive sheets.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One of the most significant inconveniences about this product is that it comes with minimal adhesive sheets, which may create minor hassle in the long haul. Other than that, we’ve found that the fan is a little noisy, so we wouldn’t exactly call it a silent mosquito trap.

Pros Lightweight and portable

Futuristic design

Reliable build quality

Energy-efficient motor Cons Limited adhesive sheets

Dynatrap is another emerging brand that specializes in manufacturing good-quality mosquito traps that don’t cost an arm and a leg. Its all-new insect zapping model is a budget-friendly option for those struggling with a mild bug infestation in their residential space. Let’s take an in-depth look at its core features.

Sale Dynatrap DT1050 Insect Half Acre Mosquito Trap, 3 lbs, black Effectively attracts and traps flying insects to...

Easily twist the trap on or off for simple...

Why Did We Like It?

This product isn’t one of those high-end futuristic models we’ve been discussing all this while; it’s for those who prefer devices with optimal efficiency and subtle appearance. It doesn’t feature a very flashy design, as it focuses more on enhancing user convenience. Thanks to the simplicity it carries, operating the device becomes effortless.

Not to forget, it’s built to be extremely portable and lightweight, which makes it an ideal travel companion. The make and material are also 100% weatherproof, which gives it a higher advantage over numerous peers in a similar range. You can easily take it for your weekend camping/trekking adventures without worrying about it being damaged.

You can easily plug it to any regular 120v outlet, and it starts working its magic. The manufacturers claim that its coverage area extends up to 0.5 acre, which is pretty impressive for the price you pay.

Last but not least, we’ve become fans of its 3-way protection, which is further accompanied by its near-silent fan for more satisfying user experience.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It’s a fact that the plain and bland design of this product doesn’t suit everybody’s taste, which gives it a significant disadvantage as an essential home appliance. Other than that, various customers have reviewed that the fan starts to produce a buzzy sound after a few months of use.

Pros Reliable technology

Effortless to clean

Conserves energy

0.5 coverage area Cons Unattractive design

If you’re looking for the cheapest mosquito traps that don’t compromise on overall performance, QUTOP is a brand that should be your go-to option. We’re pretty fascinated by how its electric bug zapper efficiently attracts and kills insects, which makes it every bargain hunter’s delight. Let’s learn about it a little more.

Why Did We Like It?

The main reason why this product has been added to our list is the excellent value for money experience that it offers. To be precise, it qualifies as an optimally performing mosquito trap that can be used to entrap and kill outdoor bugs and insects with precision. It emits a bright UV light that gathers the insect’s attention, and as soon as it comes near, the high-voltage electric grids zap it instantly.

Furthermore, the make and material of this product are pretty impressive for the price you pay. Although it deals with a fully-charged grid, the heat-resistant frame helps the device sustain damage and prevent accidents. Due to this, it doesn’t stand as a safety hazard to those who live with pets and children.

Finally, most of the meager-priced mosquito traps in this segment emit poisonous chemicals to kill mosquitoes, which isn’t healthy for humans in the long term either. However, what makes this product stand out is despite being such a low-priced device; it doesn’t deal with such harmful toxins. It’s 100% safe to use, so feel free to get one.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Even if we agree that this product’s overall fit and finish is pretty reliable, it thumbs its nose at the electrical department. Considering the insanely low price tag, it’s apparent that it’s not as durable as the costlier high-end alternatives.

Pros Meager price tag

Easy to set up

Safe to use

Good-quality fit and finish Cons Not very reliable

Looking for a miraculously versatile bug zapper that permanently rids you from the mosquito infestation in your garden? We couldn’t have a more appropriate recommendation than the brand-new HEMIUA Pro outdoor bug killer. It deals with any sort of bug residing within an area of 1,000 sq. ft., making itself an excellent outdoor appliance to consider.

Sale HEMIUA Pro Bug Zapper Mosquito Killer for Outdoor and Indoor -... WORKS ON MOST INSECTS - Bug Zapper control kills...

WORKS ON MOST INSECTS - Bug Zapper control kills...

Why Did We Like It?

When it comes to outdoor bug zappers, one of the very first criteria we consider is the eco-friendliness level of the product. Luckily, the HEMIUA mosquito killer aces this ground with its advanced mechanism. To put it simply, it doesn’t deal with any harmful chemicals, which leads to zero toxic emission, unlike some of its competitors.

Furthermore, it also stands out as an exceptionally low maintenance device, which isn’t prevalent among high-end outdoor bug killers. As it comes equipped with a netted safety guard, it prevents the insects from coming in direct contact with the UV light grid. This ultra-convenient feature saves half of the job, and the other half is made easier by the detachable cleaning tray.

Speaking of UV lights, this product comes with a fluorescent light-emitting electric grid that produces a high voltage of 4200v.

Moving on, its versatility seems to know no bounds, as it offers a whopping 1,000 sq. ft. coverage area. Thanks to this feature, you can place it in your balcony, patio, courtyard, or any other vast outdoor space to kill a more considerable amount of mosquitoes in a short time.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It’s a little annoying how the device continuously produces a static noise while being operated, which certainly disqualifies it for indoor use. Other than that, we couldn’t find any severe performance glitch worth being mentioned.

Pros Versatile application

Environment-friendly device

Chemical-free option

Low maintenance Cons Constant noise while running

Wudymaker has recently launched an all-new and upgraded electric mosquito killer in the market, which gives a head-to-head competition to some of the top-rated brands. With a host of attractive features, this product indeed offers you the best values. Let’s take a brief look at its key specs and functions.

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, this product has created waves in the market with its segment-leading 360 light mechanism. Although it uses the same 5w UV light bulb as most of its rivals, it offers a full-circle coverage area. The 35 sq. m. area helps attract an enormous amount of flies, gnats, and mosquitoes within a short time.

Moving on, we have to appreciate how the manufacturers have prioritized user comfort and convenience while manufacturing this model. To be exact, it’s near-silent fan operation helps you sleep better by keeping the constant buzzing noises at bay. Also, it emits a comparatively softer light, which doesn’t hurt your vision at night.

Moving on, this product features quite an attractive design, resembling a futuristic Star Wars gadget. Thanks to the full-circle 360 light emission, it stands out as an excellent showpiece to upgrade the visual appeal of your bedroom.

Last but not least, the ease of use that it offers is second to none. It comes with a singular turn on/shutdown switch, due to which it’s effortless for even a 13-year old to operate the device without any detailed guidance.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The overall make and material of this product are undoubtedly durable; however, we can’t say the same about the flint. Although it’ll last for a while, it’s not to be relied upon in the long haul. Other than that, the convenient features it offers make it a pretty sweet deal.

Pros Full-circle coverage

Effortless to operate

Conserves energy

Good-looking design Cons Subpar flint quality

Our penultimate recommendation is none other than RUNADI, a globally leading brand highly committed to introducing groundbreaking technologies under a fair price range. We’ve recently had a hands-on experience of its best-selling indoor mosquito killer, and here’s what we think.

Why Did We Like It?

If you’re searching for a bug killer that looks more like a fashionable showpiece, this product should be your go-to option. Hands down, the unique design, accompanied by the ivory scheme, gives it quite a premium look. If you store one of these in your living area, it’ll surely get you many praises from the guests.

Furthermore, we’re pretty satisfied with the effectiveness and environment-friendly operations of this product. To be precise, it’s designed with non-toxic material, which makes it a very safe device to be kept around babies and pets. Other than that, the unique design helps the light spread in every direction, thus, attracting a larger number of insects.

Speaking of overall efficiency, this product can quickly spread the light up to a total coverage area of 1,000 sq. ft. Due to this, many flies, gnats, and mosquitoes are automatically attracted, which further leads to quicker extermination of the insects nearby.

Last but not least, this device stands out to be unbelievably low maintenance, as you get a removable tray that gets the job done precisely.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although there isn’t any such performance error, we’ve found while testing, it tends to make a buzzing noise at times while being operated. We wish that it were a little more silent, which would’ve helped offer a more satisfying user experience.

Pros Lightweight and portable

Futuristic design

Reliable build quality

Energy-efficient motor Cons May get a little noisy at times

As we’ve reached the end of our list, let’s take a look at the all-new Gardner FlyWeb classic fly light, a one-of-a-kind mosquito trap with a wide array of features. We’re very impressed with the convenience it offers through the ultra-convenient “plug and play” part, making it an excellent indoor-use appliance. Let’s learn about it a little more.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, this product had us stunned with the exquisite design it features, resembling a portable light. The off-white color scheme offers a universal compatibility appearance-wise, due to which it easily blends in with almost any interior design theme. Other than that, the design takes the cake for ergonomics, as the easy-to-hold frame makes it twice as easy to move around.

Speaking for performance, Gardner had the market shaken with its patented “plug and play” feature. It doubles this product’s overall user convenience as you can easily plug it into any general electricity outlet. As it’s an all-American product, it’s tested through USDA and FDA standards for safety. Thus, the chances of electrical fault while being plugged in are very slim.

Moving on, we’re also very impressed by how convenient it is to use, as most of its fundamental parts are easily replaceable. In case you’ve started to notice the lamp malfunctioning, it’s easy to get replacement parts within the States. Besides, you can also replace the adhesive pads for greater efficiency.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One of the most significant inconveniences regarding this product is that it’s mostly out of stock. Although it’s a little convenient how easily the replaceable glue boards are available, it’s also stressful how each fills up so quickly.

Pros A permanent solution to bug problems

UV light to attract mosquitoes

Made from heat-resistant material

Long-lasting and reliable Cons Not always in stock

Mosquito Traps Buyer’s Guide

Now that you’re feeling a bit more confident learning about the top 13 mosquito traps to look out for let’s take it a step further. Ask yourself – do you know about the key features that help decide whether the bug killer fits your requirements precisely?

If not, you should consider taking a look at our brief breakdown of the critical factors you must check before buying a mosquito trap. Who doesn’t like to make smart purchases without spending a fortune?

That said, let’s dive into the deets!

UV Light Emission Range

As you’ve already figured out by now, UV light is possibly the essential feature of a mosquito trap. These lights spread in various directions to offer a broad coverage area, attracting insects out of the darkest corners. Now imagine if yours failed to provide an average light range.

The higher the light range, the greater the overall efficiency. While shopping for mosquito traps, always ensure that the one you’re choosing provides a 0.5-acre coverage area to qualify as a decent option. Anything below that it’s not even a powerful indoor bug zapper, let alone outdoors.

Bug Entrapping Method

Second, it’s of utmost importance to examine precisely how the device is killing insects. Let’s not forget that different mosquito traps implement distinctive techniques to deal with a bug infestation. It may not appear essential to the average job, but it can affect the long haul users.

Some mosquito traps use toxic chemicals to achieve quicker and better results, which is very harmful to human health. Other than that, various other alternatives feature high-voltage electric grids that can potentially create a hazardous situation for those living with pets and children.

That said, it’s smart to play safe and ensure that the model you’re buying is 100% safe to use. This can help prevent numerous health risks and unforeseen accidents in the future.

Make And Material

No matter if you’re buying a high-end mosquito trap or a meager-priced bug zapper, overall build quality is a crucial feature to consider. That said, these products must feature a superior construction because most of these deal with extreme temperatures all the time.

Speaking of bug zappers, these products feature a high-voltage electric grid (mostly between 3,600v-4,200v), which generates enough heat to damage the frame in the long run. However, if the protective casing is made from ABS material, its heat-resistant properties can sustain the impact and enhance its longevity by a great deal.

Value For Money

Finally, here’s one criterion that ultimately decides whether the product is going to be a profitable investment or not. Price, being the most criteria in this list, determines which option you’ll be settling for. That’s why it’s necessary to be a little more observant while skimming through options with the primary motive to avail of the best values within an affordable price.

Verdict

Have you found your pick yet? Don’t hesitate to let us know in the comments below. In case you haven’t, allow us to help you.

The Mozi TriCatch mosquito vacuum is the most practical all-rounder in the market, as it comes with advanced technology to permanently exterminate indoor bugs. If you’re looking for similar efficiency to deal with outdoor bugs, try the SEVERINO bug zapper.

However, if you have a lower budget, give the KATCHY indoor mosquito trap a try for optimal value for money.

See you soon. Stay tuned, folks!