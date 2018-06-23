Simply the Best Mouse for Architects Today

When it comes to design, it is very important to choose your devices with a lot of care. When choosing, you must not only put the specs of your device but also the comfort that it provides you first;, creativity in the office is a balance game and we ought to make everything in our context to level the playing field in our favor.

If you are an architect looking for a mouse to buy, the one that you choose can determine a lot of things, from the quality of your work to the effect the work has on your health.

Simply The Best Mouse for Architects

To help you choose, here is a list of mice that provides a perfect balance between amazing specs and comfort:

Logitech has an entire series of mice dedicated to graphics related work in the market. While they seem to mostly targeted at gamers, the balance that they take so much pride in providing makes their products equally useful to budding and professional architects as well.

Consider the Logitech MX Master 2S, for example. One of the most advertised and most sweet features of this one is the control it provides across devices. This basically means that it will allow you to work with not just one but multiple computers at the same time. It will let you drag and drop and cut and paste across the devices.

The mouse can glide smoothly over virtually any surface, yes, including glass, so you need not bother with a pesky mouse-pad. And you can lie back and work with this mouse even if you are at a 10 m distance from your device and continue doing that for a long time as the battery will last at least 70 days.

Pros A unifying receiver that lets you work with more than two devices at the same time

Battery lasts for a staggering 70 days Cons Seems to have some connectivity issues

Now this one is one of those few models in the market that puts user comfort first, yes, even before sumptuous features and specs. But you will be mistaken if you think that the 3Sconnexion CadMouse does not come loaded with some sweet features too.

One of the first things that you will notice about this model is its dedicated middle button that has been specially placed there to take away any discomfort the user might face while clicking away with the scroll wheel.

It also boasts of a stylish matte black body that seems to be designed to provide your wrist with maximum comfort and support.

The QuickZoom option allows you to zoom in and out easily with the click of one button. But if you are a fan of the scroll wheel, the device also comes with a Smart scroll wheel that can be used for simple scrolling or zooming.

There is also a gesture button that takes one mouse gesture to make a radial menu with your favorite controls pop up.

Pros Puts your comfort first

Gesture button and smart scroll combine nostalgia with efficiency Cons Isn’t compatible with anything other than Windows Vista, 7 and 8

Now the Anker AK-98ANWVM-UBA is quite something to look at. For one, it’s vertical and not horizontally styled like all the usual mice available in the market. The manufacturers did this to give your wrist a more relaxed, handshake-like, feel. The vertical, almost joystick-ish design, relaxes your muscles and keeps you from getting cramped up after hours of hard work.

It also comes with a dpi resolution of 800/1200/1600 which basically means that the optical tracking tech gives you way more sensitivity than other mice available in the market. The dpi not only ensures precision but also smoothness across different surfaces, putting the need to get a mouse-pad out of the window.

This model also comes with dedicated previous and next buttons that allow for smoother browsing and work experience.

The total of five buttons gives you as much possible control over your device as possible while the design balances comfort with efficiency.

Pros Power saving mode that puts the mouse to sleep after about eight minutes of no activity

The vertical design is relaxing and efficient Cons Sometimes the buttons require some pressure to operate, which means the mouse and, consequently, the pointer, moves away from its position

Another very impressive mouse for your list is Razer’s very own Naga Chroma. It has been termed one of the most efficient and precise mice ever and not without reason. This ergonomic gaming mouse features a jaw-dropping resolution of 16,000 dpi.

This Razer model also comes with about 16.8 million color options, making it even more classy and sleek. To make it easier for those who with work with graphics, it has a thumb grid that is mechanical and has twelve buttons. Now you do not need to reach for the familiarity of your keyboard every time you need something.

While a lot of users who use these graphic-intensive mice for work and gaming purposes complain about how the device does not always fit their hand comfortably, the Razer Naga Chroma will give you no such room to complain.

With its one size fits all style comfort-oriented design, this mouse will house your hand snugly and in maximum comfort as you work or play through the long hours of the day.

Pros 19 programmable buttons for MMO configuration

Concave shape allows each button to stand out Cons The configurator for MMO can only be used with a PC

Like its other models on this list, with this one too Logitech tries to find the perfect balance between work efficiency and comfort. To achieve just that, the G700 comes with a set of 13 programmable buttons all of which are carefully placed with comfort and speed it mind so you have no trouble performing simple or complicated jobs with your mouse.

The mouse also offers you high-speed wireless connectivity. This not only gives you room to maneuver but also offers exceptional work precision and speed. The body of the mouse curves naturally and offers your wrist support and comfort as you work or play for long hours at a stretch.

The charging cable has a quick connect feature that ensures your device is up and ready to go in a very short period of time. So, it’s not the only comfort that this device offers but also speed and efficiency in every one of its features.

Pros 13 programmable buttons that are placed in the curved body with comfort in mind

High-speed wireless connection Cons The G700 can sometimes prove too large for people with smaller hands

Yes, another Logitech mouse made it to this list. It is not surprising, of course, since they seem to spend much effort to introduce in their products not just efficiency and style but also smooth comfort. The Logitech 910-001799 model, for example, comes with a surprising feature of its own that tries to balance both.

This mouse is all for the slightly lazy workaholics and gamers out there. With its trackballs feature, it makes moving your arm or the mouse unnecessary as you sit back and relax and work in the comfort of your sofa. The shape too has been efficiently designed to make the mouse stick to one place so you may work on without extra effort.

The tiny wireless receiver that fits right into the bottom of your mouse offers wireless connectivity with up to six computers. And that’s not all either. You are also provided with one AA battery that is said to last up to an amazing 18 months without having to charge it once. The indicator will also keep you updated on the battery status.

Pros Includes forward and back buttons

Extremely long-lasting battery with indicator Cons The wheel sometimes causes wrong click input

Another mouse model by Razor that has been advertised as being gaming-intensive but can as easily be used to make the life of anyone who works with graphics easier. Every curve and edge of the Razer DeathAdder Elite has been designed keeping your comfort during intensive gaming sessions in mind.

Once you are done talking about the comfort and the stylishly curved good looks, the next thing you have to consider the staggering dpi of 16000 that the 5G optical sensor comes with. And as if that wasn’t enough, it also provides a 99.4 percent accuracy in resolution. And up to 450 IPS.

Floored yet? Well, there’s more. The mechanical switches of the mice last up to a guaranteed 50 million clicks, which basically means that it will easily survive hours of graphic work every day along with years’ worth of you being obsessed with Assassin’s Creed.

The RGB mouse also comes with about 16.8 million color options so you can customize how it looks based on your preference.

Pros Programmable buttons than you can set according to work or playing needs

16.8 million color options Cons DPI button placement can be hard to deal with during intense gaming sessions

As you can probably see, choosing a mouse for your work and play needs is not easy. So, while some of the devices on this light are more expensive than the others available in the market, they might be good investments to make for both your office and home needs in the long run.

