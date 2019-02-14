8 of the Best Mouse For CAD in 2019 Reviewed

Every Computer Aided Designer feels the need of a dedicated mouse for the job at some point or another.

Irrespective of the choice of software – AutoCAD, Solidworks, etc. – a good mouse, that is specifically designed for working with CAD, can significantly improve the experience and the speed of workflow.

If you are in the market looking for a CAD mouse, it can turn out to be a difficult ordeal. Especially because CAD mouses differ significantly in terms of design and functionality from one another.

Featured Image via Johannes Weißmüller@johannesw

But you don’t have to worry about that because we have done the hard work for you. We have scourged through the internet and tested many CAD mouses to help get the right one for you, if you are an architect but do CAD is not your program of choice, here are the best overall mouses for architects, on Architecture Lab you can also find the best monitor for architects and the best tablet for architects.

So, without further adieu, here are the 8 best mouse for CAD of 2019.

Go ahead and give it a read!

Best Mouse For CAD

3Dconnexion is a well-known brand in this business because they make some of the best CAD-oriented peripherals – many of which are also on this list. 3DX-700052 may look like a conventional mouse but it’s specifically manufactured for CAD work. It has an ergonomic design and 3 extra buttons which makes working with CAD a breeze.

Experience

The ergonomics of this device and the manufacturing material feel great. We could use this mouse for several hours without any signs of fatigue.

It’s a large mouse, so we recommend it for medium-large hands. And with 8200 dpi, this device is extremely precise and refined in control.

It also has a middle button. It’s a great alternative for scroll click and as any mouse user would know that scroll clicks are flimsy and result in accidental scrolls. So, having this dedicated button helps a lot in CAD.

As for scrolling and zoom, there are two programmable thumb buttons which are fast and reliable. Because of the groove between them, it was hassle-free to maneuver with the mouse without any visual cue.

But it uses Omron switches which are pretty basic. Although It doesn’t hamper the workflow – because response time doesn’t matter in CAD, we feel that we should get better switches for the money.

Pros Great ergonomic design and choice of material, comfortable to use in longer sessions

Good for medium-large hands and it has a dpi of 8200

Very helpful middle button for scroll clicks and two awesome programmable keys on the side which can be used for zooming Cons Omron switches don’t meet the expectation for the price

3DX-700062 is similar to 3DX-700052 in many ways in terms of design and feel of the product. The biggest addition to this entry, though, over its last iteration is the ability to go wireless. It seeks to give a truly mobile experience as you can use it via a dedicated receiver, Bluetooth and even USB cable.

Experience

The design and material of this device are pretty similar to 3DX-700052. It is very ergonomic and feels comfortable to use for during long sessions.

The same story goes with button layout and control as well. It has a dedicated middle button for middle clicks, instead of relying on unreliable scroll click.

Although it is plenty precise the DPI is a bit lower – 7200 – than our previous entry.

The two programmable side buttons are also present in 3DX-700062. Although there is no apparent difference from the last entry, the keys feel a little more tactile.

It also has a feature called Smart Scroll, which automatically toggles between smooth scrolling and click-to-click zoom. We found it to be very useful given our use case.

If you happen to buy this, you will also get a hard-case carrying pouch for the mouse.

We prefer 700062 over 700052 because you get wireless connectivity at more-or-less the same price (at least, at the time of writing). So, according to us, it’s a better value, even though it takes a DPI hit.

Pros Amazing ergonomic design and choice of material, it is very comfortable

Features like Smart Scroll, Quickzoom, and programmable buttons make it immensely convenient to use

It has triple connectivity – a dedicated receiver, Bluetooth and USB cable

It comes with a hard-case pouch to carry around in backpacks Cons Lower DPI than 700052

Logitech needs no introduction and this mouse is just one of their many mouses that thousands of people vouch for. With a great ergonomic design, amazing tactile feedback and weight, MS Master 2X is perfect for any kind of use. But the added functionality of Flow Control and Auto-Shift scrolling make it exceptionally good for CAD.

Experience

Before we jump into the functionality part which makes this mouse an amazing bargain for CAD, we have to deal with the design.

In short, the design is amazing. Logitech knows how ergonomics work and MS Master 2S meets the Logitech standard of quality and comfort through and through.

It looks gorgeous as well. From polygonal pattern on thumb rest to the curvy body, this mouse is truly beautiful.

Finally, about the features, we can’t stress enough how much we loved Flow Control. It lets you use the mouse on multiple separate devices at once – including file transfer using copy-paste.

It helps in no matter the kind of work but for CAD, it’s exceptionally helpful because many of our testers use multiple devices in their workflow.

The Auto-Shift Scrolling is refined to perfection as well. It shifts seamlessly between click-to-click and hyper-fast scrolling.

Couple these features with triple connectivity and great battery life, and you have got yourself the perfect wireless mouse for CAD.

Pros Impeccable ergonomics and comfortable material. Working for longer sessions is a breeze

Triple connectivity – a unifying receiver, Bluetooth and wired. It can be used while charging

Flow Control – lets you use 3 devices at once – and Auto-Shift Scrolling are immensely helpful Cons The Flow Control is unreliable with Bluetooth currently. Mostly because of drivers. But the unifying receiver works flawlessly

This peripheral is heaven-sent for any CAD worker. 3DX-700056 gets a heads up on any other CAD-oriented device with this space mouse that has 31 programmable keys and a colored LCD screen. And it also allows you to quickly view 3D models with 6-Degrees-of-Freedom (6DoF) with its amazing Space Navigator hardware.

Experience

It has a sleek and ergonomic design. The only gripe we have with the design is the fact that the space navigator sits in the middle, rather on one side which parts the button set into two halves.

It makes reaching buttons on the left a little more cumbersome. But overall, we think that the design is great.

Out of the 31 programmable keys in total, there are 12 intelligent keys that change functionality on the fly depending upon which software is being used. This huge arsenal or buttons gives it a significant edge over others.

You can set the functionality of the buttons, catering to your needs, by using 3DxWare 10 software for the best performance. The LCD screen can be set to display any information you want, for example, shortcuts of the software in use.

Managing views with this thing is a breeze. You can set custom views using the aforementioned software and map it to specific buttons. It’s a feature we could only find in Space Mouse enterprise. That’s why it’s our favorite.

Pros It has a sleek and ergonomic design and you’ll have no problem working for long sessions

It has 31 programmable keys, out of which there are 12 intelligent keys, that change function on the fly, and 3 keys for custom views

The LCD screen is an added bonus – making this device able to give you visual aid and prompts Cons The centre position of space navigator hinders the access of buttons on the left side

3DX-700056, has a space navigator along with a lot more but if you already have all your shortcuts sorted and just are looking for a space navigator, then 3DConnexion’s SpaceNavigor is the device you should get. It’s almost as if they took out the space navigator for 3DX-700056 and made it a separate product.

Experience

The design has no complaints from us. It just has one job and it does it well. We love that it has a certain weight to it that doesn’t let it glide around when you are using it.

Also, there are two buttons on the side for added functionality. It’s a bonus for sure but in our regular use case, we didn’t use it much.

As for space navigation, it has the same 6 degrees-of-Freedom optical sensor from our last entry. Hence, it can simultaneously pan, zoom and rotate 3D models.

Couple SpaceNavigator with a good mouse and you’ve already got a pretty great CAD set up. Many users won’t even bother to use half of the features of the space mouse from our last entry.

So, we think that this SpaceNavigator partnered with any mouse and a good layout of shortcuts is a very robust setup for most CAD users.

Pros Simple, functional and sleek design, the weight of it helps it stay stable while using

It has two 2 programmable function buttons, one on each side, for added functionality

Excellent for space navigation as it is equipped with a 6 DoF optical sensor Cons The two included programmable buttons are difficult to use without visual cue

Razer is a very famous PC hardware brand because of their amazing gaming-oriented peripherals and laptops. But Razer Naga Trinity is an awesome bargain for CAD users as well because it has 3 interchangeable side plates for thumb buttons and an ergonomic design. If you don’t mind the gaming aesthetics, this might just be right up your alley.

Experience

Yes, it does have the signature razer design with the black and green theme with RGB lighting but it also has impeccable ergonomics of Razer that PC users all over the world, love.

The scroll wheel has great tactile feedback and is very robust. There are also 2 middle buttons for added functionality.

Let’s get to why we think that this mouse is perfect for CAD users. The side plate for the thumb is interchangeable and you get 3 options to choose from.

The one we are interested in has 12 fully programmable buttons. You can map these for any shortcut or button process and even save your preferences in profiles using the Razer software.

The way it is designed, you can get the feel of each button accurately without any visual cue. And in our testing, we got to out full working speed, if not beyond, only after a few hours of usage.

It also has a very high dpi of 16,000 and a 5G optical sensor. Therefore, it’s insanely accurate and responsive.

Pros Great ergonomics from Razer, really comfortable to use for long sessions

There are 3 interchangeable, one of which has 12 programmable buttons

It is extremely accurate with a 16,000 dpi 5G optical sensor Cons The Razer aesthetic is less than professional

Logitech M570 is a wireless mouse that comes attached with a trackball – which can be immensely helpful for CAD. Apart from that, you get the same quality and ergonomics from Logitech that many PC users vouch for. The sensor and buttons are of impeccable quality as well.

Experience

The design is no less than what is expected from Logitech. It is masterfully sculpted to fit right into your hand and it’s a breeze to work with it for long work sessions.

There are two back and forward button on the top, by the left click button, which makes navigation and surfing super easy.

It is a wireless device that comes with a dedicated receiver called Unifying receiver. Hence, the connection is reliable and the control is accurate. The battery life is also pretty remarkable.

The scroll feels good as well. It has good traction and isn’t wobbly or flimsy. But nevertheless, it’s not the selling point of this mouse.

M570 has a trackball that can easily be controlled by the right thumb which makes navigation, especially in 3D space, completely effortless.

This trackball makes it such a unique and useful device for CAD users that we had to put it on our list.

Pros It has a great ergonomic design which makes it comfortable to use for long sessions

It comes with a unifying receiver, so, no hassle for wireless connectivity

Great battery life, it can run up to 18 months with a single charge

It has a dedicated thumb-controlled trackball which makes navigation through 3D space hassle-free Cons The navigation buttons are difficult to accurately press

Logitech G700s is an amazing gaming mouse but as we have already seen with the Razer’s entry that good gaming mouses can be good for CAD too. With several programmable buttons and refined control, this mouse proves to be a good option for CAD without deviating a lot from the conventions of a regular mouse.

Experience

Since it is designed for gaming use primarily, it is designed to be comfortable for long sessions of use.

And for the same reason, it also has impeccable accuracy and response time. Even in wireless mode, it is fantastically accurate.

The battery life is pretty remarkable too and you don’t have to worry about downtime because it can be used while it’s charging from your personal computer.

The most attractive feature is its 13 programmable buttons that can be assigned various shortcuts.

You can even save these shortcuts in a profile in the mouse’s onboard memory and switch between them on the fly depending upon your use. You get a maximum of 5 profiles at a given moment.

Apart from that, the buttons are incredibly tactile, and are placed nicely and distinctively, so you can operate without any visual cue. Also, the scroll has nice grooves on it for good feedback.

Add all of these factors together and you have a mouse that keeps it simple and works great for CAD.

Pros Ergonomic design and comfortable material choice, perfect for working for longer sessions

Remarkable battery life and can be used while charging

It has 13 programmable buttons and you can save up to 5 profiles of the on-board memory for switching on the fly

Tactile buttons and scroll wheel, makes the experience hassle-free and convenient Cons The aesthetic is less than appealing

Best Mouse For CAD Buyer’s Guide

We are including a small guide that can help you decide whether or not to buy a mouse for CAD on your own. The following parameters are the key aspects you should keep in mind while making a mouse purchase for CAD.

Ergonomics

Computer Aided Designers mostly have long work sessions, so, it’s crucial to pick up a mouse that is comfortable to use for hours and hours.

When deciding upon ergonomics, it is important to remember that ultimately every individual will prefer something different. So, we encourage you to try or test out a mouse before you buy it.

But if you don’t have that liberty then you’ll have to primarily consider these factors: size, the thumb and finger rest, and the weight of the mouse.

Better space navigation?

A mouse is only better than other conventional mouses for CAD if it has the hardware for better space navigation or it has extra programmable buttons for shortcuts.

Each and every mouse is different in implementing better navigation through 3D space. It can be through a proprietary navigator, a trackball, etc.

So, you’ll have to try and test out what works for you.

Although these navigators can be baked in a regular mouse just fine, we believe that a dedicated space navigator is the best way to go.

Better shortcuts?

We think that the best offer that a mouse can have for CAD is extra programmable buttons.

If the mouse has extra programmable buttons, then you can set more shortcuts for your most used features in any CAD software.

With a little bit of getting-used-to, it can significantly increase the speed of your workflow.

Conclusion

So, that’s all for this list.

We have listed, what we think are, the best mouses/peripherals for CAD use. Keep in mind that these entries were picked up to cater to different needs rather than competing with each other.

So, there is no ranking from our side and you should pick up the one that suits you the best.

With that, we hope this article was helpful to you in some meaningful way.

And as always, thank you for reading!