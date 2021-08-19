10 Best Negative Ion Generators to Consider [Reviewed]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Did you take a refreshing walk by the seashore or the countryside and wished that you could experience the same fresh air at home?

Well, it is not a distant dream anymore. When you want to eliminate all forms of allergens and odors that make breathing difficult, all you need is a negative ion generator. These devices eliminate the contaminated air present in your room and deliver fresh air to prevent any adverse health impacts.

When you install an ionbox, your lungs and immunity power will get an instant boost. But, there’s a small catch-how do you find the best negative air ionizer suitable for your needs? It can become quite a challenging task as the market is filled with a plethora of options.

And to help you, we have curated this guide with the top 10 products that you can choose from. So, without any further delay, let’s dive right in!

Best Negative Ion Generators

Document

To enjoy the beauty and benefits of a cloudless blue sky indoors, we recommend the Nature Bright F40-40 SunTouch. This SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) treatment light comes with a negative ion generator and helps you enjoy a therapeutic sense of wellness in any interior setting that you like.

Nature Bright SunTouch Plus Light and Ion Therapy SOOTHING LIGHT THERAPY LAMP: The Nature Bright Sun...

PERFECT MOOD ENHANCER: Our Sun Touch Plus sun lamp...

Why Did We Like It?

If you’re feeling the post-pregnancy jitters, this unit can help you effectively deal with the issue. This is because it comes with a negative ionizer that helps to emit tasteless and odorless negative ions that help clean the air considerably. And this, in turn, helps to lift your mood.

And it’s not just restricted to that. It also comes with an in-built light therapy lamp that is known for its therapeutic effects. The light is not hard on your eyes and helps improve both your concentration and mood.

Moreover, you will have no difficulty in placing this unit almost anywhere in the house. The compact and slim design has a very small footprint and will hardly take up any space. However, this doesn’t affect it’s commendable coverage. Thus, we are not surprised why it is recommended by the Columbian Department of Psychiatry.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only issue that we faced while using the product was that it is not suitable to eliminate cigarette smoke completely. We would suggest that you keep the windows open if you are smoking around the device. This way, a considerable portion of the smoke will be removed naturally.

Pros Helps elevate your mood

Suitable for animals

Light does not hurt the eyes

Increases concentration Cons Not effective in removing cigarette smoke

Are you on the lookout for a portable air purifier that is simple to use? Then you should totally try the Clarifion – GL-139 Negative Ion Generator. This brand has earned a reputation of providing the best quality air through its innovative and energy-efficient solutions.

Why Did We Like It?

As we have already mentioned, this model will not give you a hard time when it comes to installation. All you need to do is plug it into any socket, and you are good to go. This will ensure that the air in your home or in your car is completely clean and devoid of any airborne particles.

Additionally, it comes with a unique sterilization technology that emits around 10 million negative ions per cubic centimeter area. So, you can rest assured that you can get effectively rid of all forms of odors, dust, and pet dander to significantly improve the air quality in the vicinity.

Moreover, this device is completely eco-friendly and highly energy efficient. And it hardly creates any noise when fully functional. So, we’re quite sure that the environmentally conscious consumer in you will surely like these features.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This device is small and compact and more suitable for use in small spaces. So, if you plan on using it in the spacious living room, you might be a little disappointed with the coverage. We suggest that you keep this factor in mind before buying it.

Pros Low-noise operation

Requires less maintenance

Easy to use

Durable design Cons Less coverage

Next up, we have another portable option for you, i.e., the Air Tamer A310. With multiple high-functioning filters, this travel air purifier is one of our favorites. It produces a steady stream of negative ions to keep your home free from all types of airborne pollutants.

AirTamer A310 Personal Rechargeable and Portable Air Purifier Negative... BREATHE CLEANER SAFER AIR: The AirTamer A310 is...

GOODBYE FILTERS: Say goodbye to the hassle of...

Why Did We Like It?

What stood out for us is the cutting-edge technology to generate negative ions that effectively fight off airborne pollutants and deliver clean air. This device emits a 3-foot wide orbit to create a protective shield against all forms of harmful pollutants. So, you do not need to worry about the coverage at all.

Furthermore, this model is very simple to use, as you don’t have to go through the hassle of replacing filters every few months to ensure that the device continues purifying the air. Instead of using filters, this device uses an electrostatic purification method that releases millions of negative ions to ensure that you breathe nothing but fresh air.

Apart from that, you don’t have to worry about the batteries running out quickly. They are fully rechargeable, so users don’t have to remove them when exhausted. Once charged, they will run for at least 150 hours for uninterrupted use.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite having a brilliant performance, we do have some room for complaint. In the absence of a mounting clip, it can be challenging to keep the device stable. You might have to balance it against a wall to make sure that it does not tip over. However, you can buy a clip separately to deal with this issue.

Pros Energy-efficient operation

Compact size

Durable carbon filter

Multiple modes Cons Does not include a mounting clip

The OION Technologies B-1000 is a great option for killing germs and harmful airborne particles, thereby making your indoor air super clean. It effectively handles pet odors too, making sure that the air in your home is always fresh and smelling nice.

Why Did We Like It?

For starters, this model is equipped with a certain UVGI technology that is highly efficient in fighting germs, viruses, and bacteria present in your room. This air ionizer fights harmful microorganisms to deliver fresh air to protect you from seasonal diseases.

Besides, the ozone power technology and the carbon filter present in this device help to deal with pet dander, pet odors and absorbs all forms of volatile particles, rendering the air in your room completely clean. This significantly reduces the allergens and prevents you and your kids from suffering from unwanted health problems.

And the best part is that it hardly creates any noise when switched on to draw in the air in and purify it. This way, you can go off to sleep, and it keep the air clean throughout the night.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We do not have any complaints about how well this device performs, but it is worth noting that the plugging quality is not that great. It is a little flimsy, and if not handled well, it might even break. In case you face a similar problem, contact the customer support team for repairs or replacements.

Pros Effective functioning

Durable construction

Does not make noise

Compact design Cons Plug requires improvement

To enjoy the benefits of ionic air, the Ivation IVADGOZHEPA is an excellent choice. This multifaceted device ensures that you always take in a whiff of fresh air by keeping the allergens level to a minimum. And the design is commendable, adding to the beauty of your room.

Why Did We Like It?

The coverage of this unit is nothing short of incredible. It is compact but effectively covers an area between 500 square feet and 3,700 square feet. And what’s really great is that you would not require multiple devices to improve the air quality in your home. It removes unwanted odors and allergens by releasing a million negative ions per second.

Additionally, the device uses oxygen and electric current that enhances the ozone production in the room to effectively sanitize and produce ionic air. The ozone helps to fight odors and harmful allergens that might severely affect your health.

Also, the generators present in it help to disperse negative ions in the air, which can improve your mood in no time to make you feel more positive, hopeful, and healthy.

What Could’ve Been Better?

After using it for a few weeks, we noticed that the timer was not functioning well, and that led to unwanted wastage of electricity. If you face a similar problem, get in touch with the manufacturer and ask for a replacement.

Pros Pros

Pros

Pros

Pros Cons Timer needs improvement

Imagine using a negative ion generator that you can wear around your neck! With the AVICHE M1 Necklace, you can take your supply of fresh air almost everywhere. It strikes the right balance between a compact design and efficiency, so keep reading to know more about this device.

Why Did We Like It?

Despite having a compact design, the output of this device is quite praiseworthy. You can wear it as a statement piece around your neck, and it will keep emitting negative ions to ensure that there are no harmful airborne elements or dust that may cause troubles .

During our trial, we noticed that it has an output of 20 million negative ions per cubic centimeter. These negative ions have a significant positive impact on your health as it improves your blood circulation and immunity. Beyond that, it provides excellent coverage and is well-suited to be placed in bigger rooms as well.

Another thing to note is that this device does not use any filters, meaning it will cut down on maintenance costs. You can simply carry it with you and enjoy the positive impact of clean air while relaxing or driving.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Perhaps, our only complaint is that its price is relatively higher than its contemporaries. But then again, it provides soundless air purification and top-notch user experience. So, we didn’t really mind spending a few extra bucks to enjoy the added benefits.

Pros Efficient output

Highly durable

Versatile

Prevents electricity wastage Cons Expensive

We are almost reaching the end of our list, and next up, we have the TREKOO [Upgraded] Equipment for Bedroom Living Room Restroom Office. This ozone generator is highly efficient and specializes in eliminating unpleasant odors and delivering nothing but clean air.

Why Did We Like It?

This device plays a crucial role in transforming 75% of the ozone present in the air with the help of the carbon filter and negative ionbox in it. This helps to enhance the volume of oxygen present in the air by altering the percentage of ozone content but not sacrificing the air quality in any manner.

Additionally, this device can help you save electricity too! Wondering how? You just have to put it on Auto functioning, and the motion detector present in it will decide when the odor remover needs to be switched on. If there’s no need for it, the device will shift to Dormancy mode, thereby cutting down on the electricity consumption.

Also, you can rest assured that you would not need to change the filter too often. The activated carbon filter that it is equipped with lasts for 15 years, if not more. So, you would not have to spend too much money every year on replacing the existing filter with a new one.

What Could’ve Been Better?

If only the power cord was long, we could have scored this item even better. The cord length is a bit small, and if the power source is far from where you have placed it, you will need an extension cord to plug it in. Keep this in mind before deciding where you want to place it.

Pros Suitable for big spaces

Long-lasting

Saves electricity

Excellent quality Cons Power cord is small

Trying to get rid of airborne allergens and pet dander? Then you are at the right place! The Aviano AV890 KJ160FK01B offers a multifaceted performance, and it will ensure that your health is not compromised by cleaning the air in your room perfectly. Whether you are a smoker or have pets in the house, this is the product that you need.

Why Did We Like It?

Unlike other standard air purifiers, this one gives you the exact count of the ions present in the air with the in-built ion counter present in it. You can get real-time updates about the air quality and keep adjusting the fan speed to clean the air accordingly.

Moreover, it is versatile too, whereby you can modify the timer to decide how long you want to keep it on. This would help you cut down on electricity consumption.

And the best part is that it eliminates the need to install multiple devices to clean the air in your room. Be it sanitizing, purifying, or eliminating odors; this one does it all! It is one of those air ionizers that helps balance the positive ions present in the air and clean the air through 2 True HEPA filters installed in it.

What Could’ve Been Better?

When we tried checking on the filter, we noticed that the buckles placed on it were extremely difficult to unlatch. When we tried turning them around, we realized that they are quite stiff, and we had to put oil on them to smoothen the process.

Pros Flexible operations

Real-time air quality updates

Multiple functions

Helps save energy Cons Filter buckles are stiff

For our next entry, we have the Zadmory CE002 Air Purifier for Home, which is well-liked by consumers for its amazing performance and stylish looks. The ease of use that it offers is simply incredible, and it will not give you much scope to complain.

Why Did We Like It?

This device is a favorite of many because of its compact size and incredible design. The plug is universal, and you can put it in any socket that you like. Because of the dual voltage, there would be hardly any electricity loss, and that would help it function all day long. This helps it efficiently get rid of unwanted odors, harmful allergens, and dust.

Moreover, it does not change the chemical composition of the air and is thus suitable to be used around kids and pets. If you are looking forward to getting rid of harmful airborne allergens whenever you are traveling, this is the device to opt for. Be it hotel rooms or cars, it will release a million ions every second to purify the air around you.

Even if there are mold spores in your house, this item will eliminate them without any hassle. This way, there will be no adverse impact on your health as this item will filter out airborne particles and improve the ozone content in the room.

What Could’ve Been Better?

On receiving the item, we were not really impressed with their packaging. The box in which the product was placed was a little tapered around the corner, and we were worried if it had been damaged during transit.

Pros Compact build

Excellent design

Can be used around kids and pets

Helps deal with mold spores Cons Poor packaging

There was no way we would wrap up our list without mentioning the Ailyfu F2Negative Ion Air Purifier. The design of this negative ion generator is so incredible that it will surely become a conversation starter during every party that you host.

Why Did We Like It?

When you come back home after a long travel, you would not like to wait for long to let the air purifier clean the air in the room. With this item, you will not have to face any such trouble as the dual voltage technology would enable you to increase the functioning level as per the requirements. This would help you eliminate disease-causing allergens that might be present in the room.

On top of that, it won’t give you a hard time when you’re working with it. Charging it is as easy as a breeze; you can plug it anywhere that is suitable for you: in a power bank, a laptop, or a simple USB charger.

Also, the size is so compact that you can carry it wherever you like. It is lightweight and can easily go into your travel bag. With flexible features and utilities like this, the Ailyfu F2Negative Ion Air Purifier has definitely caught our attention.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There’s no complaint that we have with how well this item performs. However, we noticed that the bottom part of it is not entirely flat, and when kept on a surface, it tended to get off balance. In case you face a similar trouble, feel free to contact their customer support team.

Pros Durable

Works fast

Easy to charge

Lightweight Cons Build needs improvement

Negative Ion Generator Buyer’s Guide

Because there are so many negative ion generators available on the market, getting your hands on one that will fulfill your requirements can be quite a task. And to choose the perfect one, just knowing about the products might not be enough. So, what are the other factors that you need to keep in mind when buying a negative ion generator?

In this section, we will talk about a few of those factors that would help you decide what would work best for your room. So, without any more delay, let’s check them out.

1. Coverage Area

Before you decide which negative ion generator to buy, it is essential to take into consideration which part of the room you are going to place it in. Read the label of the product carefully, and it will give you an estimate of the sq ft area that the device will cover.

This is a major determinant in the functioning and the performance of the ionizer. Some items release more than a million negative ions per second, and the power in their fans helps to spread it effectively all across the room. It is suitable for use in rooms that are 500 square feet or more. However, the price of these devices is relatively higher than the standard ones that are available.

You can also choose a smaller, more portable device for your convenience. But remember that their ion output will be lesser than the other models. If you are using it to generate fresh air in a small room, it won’t use more than 1.5 watts and that will be more than sufficient.

Depending on the area where you plan to use it, select a negative ionizer accordingly. The main point is that there should be no compromise with your health and that you should take in nothing but clean air.

2. Design

If you are planning to put a negative ionizer in the room, it is essential that you take the design into consideration. This will help you ensure that the size is proper and appropriate enough to fit your room.

If you are planning to use it in a small space, it is best to go for one that has a slim footprint. And in case you want to use it in your car or carry it while traveling, it is best to go for portable ionizers that would help deal with dust. For the best output, it is essential that you take the space into consideration before deciding what kind of air purifiers would be good for you.

3. Modes

When selecting the best negative ion generator, you should consider choosing one that is energy efficient and helps you save money on the bills. For this purpose, it is best to buy ion generators that come with flexible settings.

For example, if you choose a device that has an in-built sleep mode, it would help you save on energy bills considerably. So, it is best to go for a model that comes with multiple settings, which would allow you to save electricity and prevent unwanted wastage.

Verdict

That’s all we have for you today, folks!

We hope that you have found our rundown of the top negative ion generators useful and that you will be able to make a better choice after reading this. But before we wrap up for the day, we would like to let you in on our favorites.

The Nature Bright F40-40 SunTouch takes the award for being our favorite overall. And if you are looking for a negative ion generator that is easy to use and is also durable, the Clarifion – GL-139 Negative Ion Generator is an excellent bet.

Let us know which one you liked the best in the comments section below. And keep a watch on this space for more exciting reads.

Until next time, fare thee well!

Related Articles

9 Best Negative Ion Generators To Consider

15 of the World`s Best Himalayan Salt Lamps