Compared to landscapes and portraits, architectural photography is something that needs more of a keen eye.

You’ll have to capture nuances that laymen won’t see unless you show it to them. But that’s not something that you can capture with just a keen eye. You also need great photography equipment.

But that’s complicated since architectural photography takes place both indoors and outdoors.

That calls for some specialized equipment. Nikon is rightly one of the best in the business when it comes to making camera lenses.

Here are some of the best nikon lenses for architectural photography, both indoors and outdoors.

Best Nikon Lenses for Architectural Photography

Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5G ED Zoom Lens with Auto Focus

Wide angle lenses are great for architectural photography since they can capture a lot of the subject matter in a single shot. The Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR goes a step further, and eliminates one of the biggest issues with wide angle lenses, and it removes lens aberrations such as image distortion that’s typically found in wide angle images.

This autofocus also goes the extra mile to prevent chromatic aberrations that are typically found. The autofocus feature of this lens ensures that you don’t have to do the heavy lifting to get the right focus. Of course, if you still prefer focusing your pictures manually, there’s always the manual focus for you to play around with.

It’s got a focal length of 10-24mm, giving you a great perspective of objects from different distances from your camera.

Pros 10-24 mm focal length lens allows for pictures with deep perspective at close distances

10-24 mm focal length lens allows for pictures with deep perspective at close distances Wide angle lens captures subjects without image distortion

Wide angle lens captures subjects without image distortion Autofocus feature also prevents chromatic aberrations Cons Price can be a little difficult for college students to afford

Priced at almost $900 on Amazon, it’s not a cheap lens by any means, but you are paying for the quality. If you’re serious about architectural photography, then this is a lens that you should be seriously taking into consideration.

Tamron AFA012N700 SP 15-30mm f/2.8 Di VC USD Wide-Angle Lens

The Tamron AFA012N700 SP lens is a wide angle lens designed for Nikon cameras. The lens has in-built vibration compensation, letting you take clearer images without having to worry about the shaking from your hands.

The focusing is done with a USD Ultrasonic Silent Motor, allowing for quick and silent focusing.

The f/2.8 aperture is enclosed by a nine bladed shutter, allowing for amazing bokeh effects,

The lens has a 110-degree field of view, allowing to capture really wide images.

It’s priced at $1,100 on Amazon, making it a little more pricey than some of its competitors, but if you’re in the market for a wide-angle lens for your architectural photography, this is one of the better options out there.

Pros Takes wide angle pictures without lens aberrations like distortion

Takes wide angle pictures without lens aberrations like distortion Quiet USD Ultrasonic motor allows for quick and easy focusing

Quiet USD Ultrasonic motor allows for quick and easy focusing f/2.8 aperture enclosed by a nine bladed shutter, giving great bokeh effects

f/2.8 aperture enclosed by a nine bladed shutter, giving great bokeh effects Huge 110-degree field of view for great indoor and outdoor shots Cons Price can be a little difficult for college students to afford

One of the defining parts of architectural photography that sets it apart from other types of photography is that you have to capture subjects both outdoors and indoors. Keeping that in mind, Tamron has designed a great lens with the AFA012N700. If you’ve got a Nikon camera and needed a quality lens for your architecture course, take a look at this.

Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5G ED Zoom Lens with Auto Focus

First party lenses make a lot more sense than third party lenses since the manufacturer would know the best way to calibrate lenses for their products. The Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 10-24 mm lens is a great choice for architectural photography.

The base lens comes in at $896 on Amazon, but there are polarizing filters available in bundle options.

The aspherical lens construction ensures that there are no aberrations when you’re capturing your photographs. This makes it easy to click wide-angle photos without having to worry about comas and distortions.

The AF-S DX has a focal length of 10-24mm, ensuring that you can get some great perspective on your images even at close perspective.

Pros Priced competitively at $896, can be bundled with polarizing filters

Priced competitively at $896, can be bundled with polarizing filters Great for indoor and outdoor photography, making it ideal for architecture students

Great for indoor and outdoor photography, making it ideal for architecture students 10-24mm focal length allows for deep perspective at close distances

10-24mm focal length allows for deep perspective at close distances Aspherical lens construction minimizes lens and chromatic aberrations Cons Although the polarizing filters are great, it’s not affordable if you’re on a tight budget

If you’re an architecture student and need a quality lens for your course, this is one of the better options on the market that won’t break the bank. Third party lenses can be great, but they often tend to be more expensive than they’re worth, making the AF-S DX from Nikon better value for money than some others.

Nikon 18-200mm f/3.5-5.6G AF-S ED VR II Nikkor Telephoto Zoom Lens

The problem with most DSLR lenses is that they’re obscenely expensive, and inaccessible on a college student’s budget. The Nikon AF-S ED VR II aims to solve that problem. Priced at a relatively modest $647 on Amazon, it’s a lot cheaper than some of the other offerings on the market for architecture students, while still promising most of the same features that they’d have.

Keeping the average college student in mind, this lens is designed to take pictures in a wide variety of scenarios, without compromising too much on quality. It won’t get you the best images as specialized lenses do, but the quality is acceptable enough to make do in most student scenarios.

Pros Competitively priced and affordable for architecture students

Competitively priced and affordable for architecture students Takes decent pictures in a wide range of scenarios

Takes decent pictures in a wide range of scenarios The small focal length makes it easy to get deep perspective with close objects

The small focal length makes it easy to get deep perspective with close objects Quiet focusing motor and aspherical lens elements keep lens aberrations low Cons Since it is aimed at taking the widest range of pictures, pictures won’t be as good as lenses designed for specific scenarios

The AF-S ED VR II Nikkor Telephoto zoom lens from Nikon is a great option if you’re an architecture student that needs something affordable for your coursework.

Nikon AF-S FX NIKKOR 50mm f/1.8G Lens with Auto Focus

If you’re completely strapped for cash, but need a lens that’s compact and affordable, then the AF-S FX 50mm is one that you can take a look at.

Priced at around $220 on Amazon, it’s a bare-bones lens that will get the job done for basic architectural photography. There’s no zoom feature available, so you’re stuck with the default zoom, but there is an autofocus feature that helps you gain some authentic bokeh effects if you’re going to add some perspective to your images.

There’s also the 50mm focal length, which helps get some great perspective on subjects that are close to your camera. The depth effect is on par with lenses that are priced much higher, making this great value for money.

Pros Incredibly affordable lens, ideal for college students that are always on the go and need something to carry into the field for architecture research

Incredibly affordable lens, ideal for college students that are always on the go and need something to carry into the field for architecture research Autofocus feature helps add bokeh effects Cons There’s no zoom on the lens

There’s no zoom on the lens Lens with a specific purpose, lack of versatility

50mm focal length is great for adding depth and perspective to your photographs.

If you’re also looking for some polarizing filters, there are a few available in bundled offers on Amazon. But for quality lens at throwaway prices, this one takes the cake.

NIKON AF-S DX NIKKOR 55-200mm f/4-5.6G ED VR II Lens

College students don’t always have a lot of money to spend on high-quality equipment and with that in mind, Nikon has developed the AF-S DX 55-200mm ED VR II lens.

Priced at $150 on Amazon, it’s incredibly affordable and a must-have if you’re into architecture since this takes pictures in a wide range of scenarios without compromising too much on quality.

The lens is compact, allowing you to take it into the field without the need for bulky carrying cases. Despite being compact, there’s a zoom feature, giving you optical zoom on a small form factor lens.

The Super Integrated Coating (SIC) is great reducing ghosting and lens flares, a problem that you’ll often face if you shoot outdoors.

Pros Extra-low dispersion reduces noise and optical distortion

Extra-low dispersion reduces noise and optical distortion Seven bladed diaphragm allows for natural bokeh effects

Seven bladed diaphragm allows for natural bokeh effects Vibration reduction allows for clear images even when holding the camera by hand Cons No autofocus feature, so you’ll have to add focus effects manually

No autofocus feature, so you’ll have to add focus effects manually Image quality could be better, but acceptable given the price of the lens

This Nikon lens is designed entirely with the traveling student in mind, and if you’re among them, then this is a lens that should be in your arsenal. It’s compact, has zoom, and takes decent pictures, all without breaking your already-broken bank.

Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G Lens with Auto Focus

Lenses for college students have become a competitive market, with great offerings all around. The Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm lens is one of the better offerings out there. The best part? It’s priced competitively, coming in at $153 on Amazon for just the lens and up to $200 if you want a UV protection filter.

As a compact lens, this does not have a zoom feature, which isn’t that much of a deal breaker. There is an autofocus feature, allowing you to take bokeh effects without making it look artificial. It’s got an aperture range of f/1.8 to 2.2, so you can take some pretty wide angle photographs with the lens.

In addition to the autofocus, there’s a manual focus override as well. The silent motor ensures that the autofocus doesn’t disturb you from taking the perfect shot.

Pros Priced competitively, at $150 for just the lens, making it ideal for college architecture students

Priced competitively, at $150 for just the lens, making it ideal for college architecture students f/1.8 to 2.2 aperture size lets you take wide-angle photographs without too much distortion

f/1.8 to 2.2 aperture size lets you take wide-angle photographs without too much distortion Compact size ensures you can take it into the field without the need for bulky carrying cases Cons No zoom feature available

Conclusion

If you’re enrolling in college and desperately need a decent pair of lenses, then this is a great place to start.

Making lenses for college students isn’t an easy task by any means. They have to capture great images for their coursework while being cheap enough to afford for students who are already strapped for cash.

These lenses tackle this in some very different ways, some of them offering the best in image quality at a premium, while others give decent image quality at a budget, ensuring that students aren’t left wanting.