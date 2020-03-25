11 Best Oscillating Tools Right Now | Buyer’s Guide and Reviews

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Whether it’s that one uneven surface in your house, or a mildly jammed door, it will create an uncomfortable situation for you to live in once your OCD kicks in.

Nevertheless, it is essential to prioritize home improvement/renovation tasks, and most importantly, doing it yourself.

Oscillating tools are a relatively new category of power tools, equipped with unique features, which are very useful in completing DIY household carpentry/building jobs. These tools can be used for cutting, scaping, sanding, wedging, grinding, shearing, and similar quick-fix tasks. That being said, oscillating tools are rapidly becoming a must-have tool in modern households.

However, in this rush hour of life, it becomes tough to decide which oscillating tool would be the best fit at satisfying our needs while fitting under our budget. Also, most of the buyers start having second thoughts when they discover the prices of high-performance oscillating tools.

So, if you, too, are having second thoughts about buying such a device, let us clear your doubts with our 11 best oscillating tools list. We have enlisted some of the best models that are guaranteed to serve your needs while maintaining a pocket-friendly price range.

So, let’s get started!

Dewalt, as a globally renowned brand, unarguably has the catbird’s seat when it comes to high-quality power tools that last for years to come. Its all-new DCS355DI cordless tool kit comes out as a groundbreaking innovation that stands the test of time with its multifunctional features. For those who prefer portability and durability over anything, we’d recommend you to have a slice of this.

Experience

Frankly, considering how incredibly lightweight and compact it’s dimensions are, we can call it one of the most easy-to-carry oscillating tool kits without a second thought. However, apart from its portability, this product has also proven to be an efficient tool that gets moderately severe building tasks done with ease.

This product is well capable of producing a maximum of 20,000 oscillations per minute at a fixed 1.6-degree angle. We have felt significantly lesser vibrations while using this toolkit, which gave us a satisfying user experience. Also, it managed to provide us with a higher level of control in certain areas where precision was highly necessitated.

Noteworthy to mention, this cordless oscillating tool is powered by a 20V MAX Li-Ion battery that also gives a decent battery life. We charged the battery with Dewalt’s factory-built quick charger, and to our surprise, it was as charged as new under 20 minutes.

However, what we’ve loved the most about this product is its dual-grip variable speed trigger feature, which instantly gives it an advantage over other tools in the market. While exploring this cutting-edge feature, we were able to control the speed of the tool’s oscillation as per our needs, which comes very handy while we’re engaged in tricky jobs.

What could have been better?

Although this is a decent option to consider, its tool guide may cause interference while you’re using it for tasks other than cutting. It creates a mildly uncomfortable situation for the user, which requires being fixed urgently.

Pros Built with durable materials

20,000 oscillations per minute

Long-lasting battery life, quick charging

Dual-grip speed trigger feature Cons The tool guide comes in the way while working

Porter-Cable is one of the most reliable brands in the market that specializes in intertwining convenience and performance to develop high-quality architectural innovation. Its PCE605K52 3-amp model is undoubtedly an efficient tool that quickens our job by a great deal with its wide array of features.

Experience

We had the privilege to have our hands on this exquisite toolkit and were instantly impressed to realize that this product produces up to 22,000 oscillations per minute effortlessly. If compared to similar products under this price range in the market, the PCE605K52 3-amp model stands out as a more efficient product to consider.

Not to forget, we are quite satisfied with the ergonomic design on this model, which does not fatigue our arms while using it for a longer time. That’s because it’s considerably lightweight, and the attached barrel grip is also pretty useful in increasing its user comfort by a great deal. Although a little more contouring would have been excellent, we’re not complaining.

If we talk about its core performance, its 3-amp motor gives a decent and satisfying oscillating performance at a sharp 2.8-degree angle. Also, the oscillation speed can be manually adjusted or locked in the speed dial on the rear-side of the tool. Overall, if you usually engage in lengthy building jobs, this is an appropriate tool to consider.

What could have been better?

Despite its attractive features, this Porter-Cable thumbs its nose disastrously when it comes to noise levels. This model can crank up to 101 dB, requiring emergency earphone protection.

Pros Can produce 22,000 oscillations per minute

Impressive vibration control

Ergonomic design

The variable speed control feature Cons Deafening noise levels

We cannot miss the legacy of Rockwell in a list that contains some of the most efficient multi-tool manufacturing brands in the market. Being a significant player, Rockwell has raised the bar quite high with its RK5151 4.2-AMP oscillating tool. Apart from its high-power 4.2 amp motor, this model has quite a lot to offer.

Experience

We’ve hardly come across multi-tools that have awed us with two different angles of oscillation. That being said, the duo-tech technology that’s embedded in this trailblazing model had our attention at first glance.

Specifically, this product offers us two oscillation angles, such as 3.4-degree and 5.0-degree angles. This way, we were able to choose the most appropriate angle needed for a specific job, ridding ourselves from the hassle of carrying two tools with different oscillation angles.

Now, whether it is scraping, cutting, sanding, or polishing, this model stands out as a decent tool that handles every task smoothly. This is because it has a high-power 4.2 amp motor that’s well capable of generating a maximum of 19,000 oscillations per minute in two switchable angles. Also, noteworthy to mention, its Hyperlock clamping system stands out as an efficient mechanism to change accessories and ensure a firm locking of the assembled tool.

If we talk about its additional features, this model offers a decent oscillation speed control that’s quite handy during completing intricate jobs. Also, not to forget, its attractive duo-LED light pattern helps signal the user about low battery, or different modes.

What could have been better?

We’re a little upset that it isn’t a very user-friendly product, which gives it a mild disadvantage. Also, despite its efficiency, it’s a bit hard to get the hang of its hyper lock technology due to its complicated setting.

Pros Duo-tech oscillation technology

4.2 amp motor for higher efficiency

19,000 oscillations per minute

Variable speed control Cons Not very user-friendly

Complicated hyper lock technology

This DREMEL product, equipped with a robust Quick-Lock system, first appeared to us as a quite efficient oscillating tool. As we explored it more, we discovered some trailblazing features that quickly put it in the semi-professional tool category. If you’re searching for something that ensures top-notch performance, give this product a try.

Experience

Without a doubt, this product is one of the highest-powered multi-tools in its category. Its 3.8 amp motor can effortlessly produce up to 21,000 oscillations per minute, which is more than enough to get our usual building tasks done comfortably. Also, this product features a 3.2-degree oscillation angle. However, we had wished that it could support multiple angles.

One of its core features, the Quick-Lock technology, stands out as a considerably smooth way of changing the accessories and the blades of this model. Unlike most of its competing tools in the market, using its locking feature is as easy as a gentle turn of the lever.

However, we can’t deny that we’re pretty convinced by its Quick-boost feature, an instant speed boost that helps in smoothing the process of working through some sturdy materials. This feature sets the oscillation angle at its highest with ease, which doubles its efficiency instantly.

What could have been better?

This model, being powered through a cord, is entirely dependent on electricity, which invalidates its efficiency in areas where electricity is not available.

Pros 3.8 amp motor for high performance

Quick-Lock feature for changing accessories

Quickboost feature for advanced efficiency

Ergonomic design Cons Dependent on electricity

The odds are that you’re not unfamiliar to Bosch products if you are naturally inclined towards premium brands that provide high-quality tools at an economical price range. Apart from being a quite lightweight and compact model, this product offers some beautiful products that you need to consider.

Experience

Let’s start with its trailblazing StarlockPlus feature, a three-dimensional interface that stands out to be a one-of-a-kind approach towards accessory assembling. Not only does it prove to be unique from the usual oscillating interface techniques, but it also raises the bar quite high when it comes to accessory grip. We’ve also noticed that this interface successfully arranges a larger contact surface area, which also comes very handy in supplying higher torque.

It comes equipped with a durable 4.0 amp motor that can generate up to 20,000 oscillations under a minute in a 3-degree angle. We’ve tested this model at its highest speed for some basic cutting jobs, and we’re pretty impressed with its precision. Not to forget, this product also comes along with a variable oscillation control feature that is useful in achieving the best results from this product during every single use.

If we talk about additional features, Bosch has protected the product life with a no-mark pad that’s attached to the face of this multi-tool. Even if you use it harshly, the guarding pad will prevent this product from being scratched or damaged. The cherry on top, this model also supports all the accessories in the wide Starlock/Starlock Plus product range.

What could have been better?

Sadly, the Starlock interface system is not compatible with accessories and blades that are manufactured by other brands, lacking a universal fit setting.

Pros 3D interface for higher performance

Up to 20,000 oscillations per minute

The variable speed control feature

No-mark pad to prevent damage Cons Not compatible with other brands

Makita is one of those global brands that has set higher levels in the multi-tool industry with its trailblazing innovations. The all-new XMT03Z oscillating tool can be easily counted as an efficient product that promises a convenient and satisfying carpentry experience. Get an inside scoop of this labor-saving appliance from us.

Makita XMT03Z 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Multi-Tool, Tool Only 18V LXT Lithium Ion battery provides upto 20...

Variable speed control dial (6, 000 to 20, 000...

Experience

First and foremost, the cordless feature of this tool makes it a portable device that can be used anywhere, without being dependent on electricity as its sole power source. Now, as it’s evident by its name, this isn’t just restricted to being an oscillating tool. Nevertheless, it offers the versatility of a powerful oscillating tool that can easily outdo the efficiency of a saw, when it comes to reaching tight areas while cutting.

The Makita multi-tool has been designed in a brilliant plan that lets it adapt to multiple functions apart from cutting, including sanding, wedging, or scraping. Its ergonomic design further makes it pretty comfortable to hold, ridding the user from fatigued hands after a quick carpentry session.

This product is well capable of producing up to 20,000 oscillations under a minute with a sharp 3.2-degree angle. Again, Makita has prioritized flexibility and convenience while designing this astounding tool. Its variable speed control feature can be very useful in controlling the frequency of oscillations while cutting or scraping through tight areas.

What could have been better?

Although this model is quite ergonomic, it’s a tad heavier than most of its competing products in the market. Although it isn’t very disappointing, it can get a little uncomfortable in certain situations while being used for longer sessions.

Pros Up to 20,000 OPM at a sharp 3.2-degree angle

Ergonomic design

LED-lights for signaling

Efficient at cutting, scraping and sanding Cons May appear a bit heavy in comparison

If you’re a religious DIY home renovation expert, the odds are that you’ve come across the brand ‘Genesis’ at some point. Not only has this brand maintained optimal customer satisfaction through its product quality, but its GMT15A tool has also made semi-professional carpentry experience available at a reasonable price range.

Experience

The all-new Genesis GMT15A, being a multifunctional oscillating tool, offers a wide array of useful features that are both labor-saving and cost-efficient. Nevertheless, before we explore its features, let’s not forget how Genesis has assured the long-lasting durability of this product through its high-quality aluminum covering.

Now, most of the oscillating tools in the market are usually reported for quick overheating issues, which threaten both the user’s safety and the product’s durability. However, the die-cast aluminum cover prevents the interior of this device from being overheated too soon.

Moving on to its ergonomics, Genesis GMT15A appears to be a fair lightweight model that’s comfortable to grip and operate for a considerably long time without straining our hands. Also, it’s pretty impressive how its four-pin flange design appears to ensure the safety of the user while the tool is being operated. It’s mainly because the four-pin flange design is quite efficient at ensuring that the accessories of this device are locked adequately in its exact location.

Additional features that test its versatility as a multifunctional tool are its accessories, such as a scraper blade, a saw blade, an Allen wrench, and so on. Apart from that, the 1.5 amp motor of this model can effortlessly produce up to 21,000 oscillations per minute, making it an ideal tool for cutting, wedging, and sanding.

What could have been better?

Although the versatility and efficiency of this product cannot be questioned, we wouldn’t recommend this product for extremely professional use. If pushed beyond its limits for a considerably long time, this product may show signs of malfunctioning.

Pros A multifunctional tool with numerous accessories

Two-year warranty period

Four-pin flange design

Die-cast aluminum covering Cons Not recommended for continuous professional use

When it comes down to purchasing DIY tools, most of us step back after realizing that quality is seldom inexpensive. However, Black and Decker have wiped away this stereotype with its BD200MTB 2.0 amp multi-tool. However, is it worth your consideration? Let’s find out quickly!

Experience

Frankly, this product stands out as an appropriate choice for those who, although they are typically intrigued by versatility, cannot afford to purchase semi-professional tools. Thought not to be best, but this product appears to be a decent tool that can be pretty useful for finishing DIY grinding, cutting, sanding, or scraping tasks.

Although we are not a big fan of its corded feature, it’s quite amusing how this compact machine can rev up to 20,000 OPM with ease, through its powerful 2.5 amp motor. On top of that, its speed can be adjusted in six modes for different situations, making it an ideal device that can effortlessly take up those challenging repair jobs in your home.

The 200MTB is also pretty comfortable to hold due to its ergonomic build, which means you’ll be taking lesser breaks to rest your hands while working with it. It comes with a durable comfort grip that further helps in increasing user control by a great deal. Additional features include an extensive list of 13 different accessories, which raises the bar significantly higher when it comes to the usability and versatility of this tool.

What could have been better?

It’s a little upsetting how the adapter of this model is not compatible with the blades manufactured by other brands. Considering how tough it is to find Black and Decker blades in the market, this product can frustrate you with its tantrums at times.

Pros Inexpensive and versatile

Ergonomic design

Up to 20,000 OPM

Six different speed adjustments Cons Not compatible with other blades

Ryobi is a reliable brand that’s slowly making its place in the vast carpentry industry with its durable and high-performance power tools collection. The RMT1801M ONE+, being one of Ryobi tool’s top-selling tools, offers us precision and quality at a basement-bargain price. Let’s check out why this product is one of our top recommendations.

Experience

To be honest, the RMT1801M ONE+ initially appears to be one of the most excellent 18v power tools in the market right now. This model, equipped with a reasonably strong motor, is an excellent option to encounter your regular day-to-day cutting and sanding jobs. It stands out to be an excellent tool that can not only cut through wood, metal, composite, plastic, and similarly sturdy materials with ease, but also sand the roughest surfaces with precision. However, there isn’t enough versatility left to expect from this tool, apart from these two uses.

So, what exactly makes it worth your consideration? Unarguably the universal fit setting of this device. This model is compatible with the blades or accessories of other brands, which gives it a higher advantage over most of its competing products in the market.

On top of that, this model is available as a bare tool that doesn’t require you to spend extra money on chargers or batteries, making it a pretty inexpensive product to consider. So, if you’re all about convenience and simplicity, you might want to give the RMT1801M ONE+ a try.

What could have been better?

We appreciate that this tool doesn’t require batteries or chargers. However, as a downturn, this tool can’t be operated without electricity.

Pros Multifunctional tool at a low price

Efficient at cutting and sanding rough objects

Ergonomic design

Universal fit setting Cons Cannot be operated without electricity

Next on our list is Rockwell, a leading brand in the global market that mainly manufactures high-quality industrial automation technology. Previously in this list, Rockwell has already left us in awe with its RK5151K 4.2 amp model. However, with its all-new RK5142K tool, it’s safe to say that Rockwell has reshaped the dynamics of modern power tools forever. Know exclusively from us about how this model is giving most of its competitors a hard run for their money.

Sale Rockwell RK5142K 4.0 Amp Sonicrafter F50 Oscillating Multi-Tool, with... The F50 features 5 degrees of oscillation for...

Hyperlock tool-free blade change system provides 1...

Experience

Popularly recalled as Sonicrafter F50, this best-selling Rockwell tool is an efficient oscillating tool that has met up to our standards with its vast features. Now, most of the oscillating tools have an issue of malfunctioning when they are pushed beyond their capabilities.

However, this model has a power 4.0 amp motor that gives us a professional user experience, allowing it to be used roughly for a comparatively long time without showing any signs of damage.

Not only does it produce a high oscillation speed of 20,000 OPM, but the variable speed control feature proves to be extremely useful in adjusting and locking its pace as per the user requirements.

Also, it has a maximum oscillation angle of 5-degree, making it an ideal option to finish cutting, scraping, sanding, and wedging jobs with utmost precision. Not to forget, it also comes equipped with a one-of-a-kind Vibrafree counterweight, which reduces the chances of vibrations while working by a great deal.

What could have been better?

Despite its versatility, one thing that still restricts this product from being our #1 preference is its insufficiency of enough oscillation width.

Pros Universal fitting

Up to 20,000 oscillations per minute

Reduces vibrations significantly

Ideal for cutting, sanding, scraping and wedging Cons Not enough oscillation angles

Last on our list is the all-new Tacklife PMT03B, one of the most elegant yet powerful 20-volts oscillating tools we’ve come across so far. If you do not have extraordinary expectations from your purchase and just want a portable go-to device that comes handy during quick DIY home renovation fixes, this may just be the most appropriate product for you.

Experience

The Tacklife PMT03B, offering a decent maximum speed of 16,000 OPM, stands out as an appropriate personal tool that comes handy while finishing quick jobs, such as fixing your old drywall or reshaping your door. On top of that, this device comes equipped with a variable speed control feature that lets us adjust its speed in six modes, which is quite impressive.

With this much power, cutting through hard plastic, metallic, and similar objects become quite more comfortable. Due to its universal fit, this model is compatible with cutting blades, sandpapers, and saw blades manufactured by other brands.

Its design is also quite ergonomic, which makes it an efficient tool to grip without stressing our palms. It’s also fairly lightweight, that makes the user experience a little more comfortable, giving us an optimal satisfying experience.

Adding some more insights about its user comfort, we have to mention how convenient it is to use due to its cordless feature. On top of that, it runs on a 2.0 Ah Li-Ion battery, tested to provide an impressive battery life. The cherry on top, it takes as little as an hour to be charged ultimately.

What could have been better?

Although this model has impressed us with its capabilities, it doesn’t appear to be a long-lasting product. It can get damaged quickly in the long run.

Pros Cordless feature

Can produce up to 16,000 OPM

Ideal for cutting and sanding

Lightweight and compact size Cons Not long-lasting

Oscillating Tool Buyer’s Guide

So, are you new to DIY carpentry tool shopping and having a hard time deciding which tool is worth your money? Worry not, we have listed some of the essential features to check individually, before you invest your money on a device.

Cord/cordless feature

First things first, ask yourself whether you’re willing to pay a little extra to avail higher portability? Or are you okay with a reasonably priced tool that comes with some portability restrictions? If you belong to the former category, go for a cordless oscillating tool. Otherwise, buying a corded tool isn’t a loss-loss situation either, although it will have its shenanigans.

Universal fit system

We’re not taking names, but most of the leading oscillation tool manufacturers overlook an essential feature, which is a universal fit setting. As a result, the entire tool becomes temporarily ineffective when its accessories lose its efficiency or get damaged with time. However, buying a multi-tool that supports a universal fit setting allows you to use almost any blade and attachment, once its factory accessories are damaged.

Motor/Oscillations per minute

Frankly, the more, the better. If you’re a professional in the carpentry industry, buying an average tool wouldn’t do you any good. You’d need a powerful motor that can smoothly produce higher OPM. However, if you’re a homeowner who’s looking for a simple tool, buying a high-performance professional machine would most likely be an unnecessary wastage of money.

ENDNOTE

By now, you’re quite familiar with the fact that oscillating tools come very handy when it comes to quick home renovation/improvement fixes such as cutting holes in drywall, plunging through plywoods, sanding uneven surfaces and so on. However, there’s a vast availability of products in the market right now, making it difficult to differentiate between a reliable and unreliable tool.

That being said, we hope you’ve enjoyed our 11 best oscillating tools list and gained some useful info which you can use to make a smart purchase. Stay tuned for similar insightful product reviews, and we’ll see you soon.

Related Articles

13 Best Cordless Oscillating Tools of 2020

13 Best Screwdriver Sets on the Market Today

13 Best Wood Routers for Professionals & Amateurs Alike

Simply the Best Stained Glass Ring Saws in 2020 Reviewed

49 FREE DIY Router Table Plans For an Epic Home Workshop

10 Best Shop Vacs For Dust Collection in 2020

11 Best Hammer Drills on the Market Today

11 Best Tap And Die Set on the Market Today | Buyer’s Guide

11 Best Torque Wrenches on the Market Today | Buyer’s Guide

11 Best Multi Tools of 2020 Reviewed | Buyer’s Guide

11 Best Angle Grinders on the Market Today

13 Best Chainsaws for the Money in 2020 | Reviews & Guide

13 Best Tile Saws of 2020 Reviewed | Buyer’s Guide

6 Best Chainsaw Brands to Consider in 2020