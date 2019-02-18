5 Best Paint Markers and Paint Pens for Wood Right Now

Everybody loves a colorful work of art – whether it’s on paper, a graffiti on the wall or even on crafts and wood.

There are a lot of creative projects you can take on, one of them being craft and wood projects. For this specifically, you will need good long-lasting colors that are suitable for both indoors and outdoors craft.

Most normal paint pens and paint markers fade away as time flies by. To have a great piece of woodcraft whose color resists abrasion requires you to use the best and most reliable paint pens/markers you can find.

You might have tried a couple of markers and maybe they did not level with your expectations, or maybe you are someone interested in craft design who want to start manifesting your own ideas and look for good quality markers. Do not worry!

Searching for marker pens that can be used on both paper and tougher surfaces is not a problem anymore. We have prepared a list of the 5 best paint pens and paint markers you can use for wood and crafts right now.

Take a look.

Best Paint Pens and Paint Markers for Wood

This marker pen right here is great for multi-purpose use. You can use it on different surfaces and it will give you the results you’re looking for. Some pens work better only on a specific surface while this one maintains radiant colors on any surface you work on.

The Uni-posca Marker Pen is non-toxic, waterproof and dries up instantly.

You can get the markers in different quantities of packaging as per your requirement.

Experience

The smooth touch of this marker’s tip gives you a delightful feeling while you’re working. We know the struggle of working with markers that have crisp tips, leaving uneven coloring everywhere but this marker’s tip doesn’t leak and will give you harmonious coloring throughout your work.

You don’t have to worry about it smearing as it dries up quickly. If you’re working on paper, you will also see that it doesn’t bleed on the back of the paper like other water-based markers.

Similar to this, the pen distributes ink evenly on the surface and there is no chance for imbalanced coloring. You will require to slide a few more layers if you want a dense look for your painting.

Pros Non-toxic; suitable for children

Permanent and perfect for surfaces you keep both indoor and outdoor Cons Requires time to shake before you work with it

The MOLOTOW ONe4All provides full-coverage coloring as it is an acrylic-based marker. It is also another marker that can be used on various surfaces, both indoors and outdoors. You can use the marker on surfaces like paper, glass, canvas, rocks, and many more; and you will still get satisfying results.

The marker can be refilled and the tips can be changed.

If you are looking for a marker pen that will last a lifetime, this is ideal for you because it is UV resistant, which means your work will not easily become dull over the years.

Experience

One of the best things about this marker is that you don’t need to throw it away when it runs out of ink. You can refill it instead. The tips can also be changed if the one you’re using gets damaged.

Not only does the ink has UV resistance, but it can also withstand harsh weather conditions making your work look good as new.

Also, the markers don’t require a lot of shaking before you work with it. You can just press it once and it’s good to go.

Smudging and fading isn’t a problem with these markers. As soon as you’ve finished it, the paint will stay on the surface for as long as the drawing will last.

Pros UV-resistant

Doesn’t require time to make the ink flow Cons Needs water to get a lighter coloring effect

The Elmer’s Painters Opaque Paint Marker is specially made to last for wood coloring. Besides wood, the marker can be used on multiple surfaces as well, such as canvas, glass, plastic, stones, and many more. It is also perfect for your DIY projects.

This is another permanent and non-toxic acrylic-based marker that is highly pigmented. Therefore, you can count on it if you want your painting to last for a long period of time.

Experience

The marker is made to be very easy to use and it is also smudge-free.

With this marker, you don’t have to go layer by layer to get an opaque look. If you are looking for a marker that gives you full-coverage at one stroke, this is ideal for you.

If you’re planning to work on paper and other smooth wood surfaces, this marker is one of the best as it will give your work a clean and tidy look. The color will stay robust and fresh on the base for a very long time.

Because it values money, it is suitable for you if you are just starting off with creative projects. You get a high-quality marker at a very reasonable price.

Another interesting feature about the marker is that you can get it in different sizes according to your coloring preferences.

Pros Great for craft/wood painting

Great for craft/wood painting Non-toxic, safe for children

Non-toxic, safe for children Available in different sizes Cons Takes some time for the ink to start flowing

Takes some time for the ink to start flowing May fade on rough surfaces

Here is the first oil-based marker on the list. The Sharpie 37371PP Oil-Based Paint Marker is quick-dry, permanent and long-lasting. It is suitable for any use and on any surface as well. It is also water-resistant and non-toxic.

The various surfaces you can work on with this marker include glass, wood, pottery, and even surfaces like rubber and metal.

Experience

Unlike other markers where you get a fixed amount of paint contribution over the surface, this marker allows you to control the flow of the fluid as per your style of painting.

The quality of this marker is spectacular. It is made to last for a very long period of time without fading, smearing, or peeling off. It does, however, require extra care in order to maintain the quality of the marker.

The marker is not only non-toxic but it is very simple to use, so it is safe and ideal for children as well. You can use this marker on both smooth and dry surfaces and the paint will produce the same effect.

Pros Can be used on rough and dusty surfaces Cons Requires extra care for quality maintenance

Another great marker for multiple uses is the Sakura Pen-Touch Paint Marker. You can use this marker on a range of surfaces like wood, plastic, paper, porcelain, metal, and others.

It is long-lasting and of great quality. The marker is firm and doesn’t leak nor does it bleed on paper.

Experience

The paint really shines out when you use it on a bright surface. The colors are undeniably radiant and strong. It gives your painting an absolutely full-coverage effect and it will stay this way for years to come.

Because the marker is made for multiple surfaces, it is ideal if you have different sorts of projects to be done.

It is water-resistant. It can be used on cloth as well but scrubbing and washing it will make the color fade away slowly.

Pros Long-lasting and great quality

Long-lasting and great quality Can be used for all sorts of projects Cons A bit expensive

A bit expensive Colors used on fabric can slowly fade when washed

Paint Markers and Paint Pens for Wood Buyers’ Guide

Work that allows you to express your own creativity is always fun. You can create anything without having rules to hold back your wild ideas. Along with that, we feel that your masterpieces deserve the best looks too. So we have listed down a few things to keep in mind before buying the perfect paint pen/marker for your work:

Long-lasting

Settling for really low-priced markers can feel good in the beginning but as time goes by, you will be disappointed to see that your hard-worked painting has lost its glow. So, it’s always better to look for good quality markers that are reasonably priced because they will serve you for a lifetime.

For all surfaces

Besides wood, you can look for markers that can be used on any surface as you don’t have to keep separate markers/pens for everything you work on. You don’t have to worry, however, because as you have gone through the list, you’ve seen that all the markers which are suitable for wood can also be used on any surface and the results will come out great.

Non-toxic

If you have children or younger siblings, you’ll know why this is important. Since you can’t monitor kids all the time, it is good to have markers that are non-toxic just to be on the safe side. Also, if you’re having a painting-day with your family every once in a while, non-toxic markers are perfect!

Conclusion

Colors come in different forms – oil, water, powder, acrylic, and so on. Along with that, they also come in different packaging for using them. We feel that the easiest way to have a color ready in your hand is with a marker pen.

You don’t require to carry brushes and containers to mix the colors. With a marker, you can start painting whenever you want and your masterpiece will be ready within a short period of time.

So go ahead, take a pick from the best marker pens and happy coloring!

