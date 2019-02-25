4 Best Paint Respirators for Fumes & Spray Painting

Whenever it comes to potentially hazardous jobs such as spray painting, fumigating or other such work, it is wise to make sure your safety is ensured on all fronts.

A small mistake or slip-up could wreak havoc on your health – hence, it’s best to go in with all possible safety accouterments. Today, we focus on an important safety tool – the paint respirator.

While the masks are used in a number of applications where those who wear them are subjected to noxious gases, the most common application is spray painting. The process of fumigating is another such popular use.

Hence, today, we consider four of the best such respirators on the market – and then walk you through the process of buying your own.

Without further ado, let’s get to the first respirator reviewed today!

Best Paint Respirators

Honeywell has been making these masks for a while now, and they’re widely regarded as being some of the most comfortable yet effective masks out there. When you get to what makes them this effective, it’s very simple – a number of soft surfaces to keep this mask securely yet softly on to your face, with organic replaceable filters to avoid any chance of allergies and dust traps.

Experience

The Honeywell is a modern paint respirator, with a new low-profile cartridge which allows for a larger field of vision, meaning even close up work does not take a hit. The latex-free blend of silicone and elastomers is soft, free from allergenics and fits rather snugly. The exhalation valve has been positioned such that adapters or extra effort is not required for it to work.

The mask comes in two sizes, medium and large that cater to almost any need. The convenience pack available with the respirator comes with organic vapor cartridges and pre-filters to ensure your safety. The respirator has been rated at around 8 hours when it comes to handling oil mists, and has OV/R95 ratings from the NIOSH.

Pros Comes with a convenience pack with pre-filters and vapor cartridges

Fits well on the vast majority of people

Allows you to focus on work while the respirator is on, most respirators end up blocking your FoV Cons The material used could’ve been somewhat softer

If you’re looking for a comfortable, snugly fitting and highly safe respirator (notice the lack of the word “paint” – since it saves you against so much more), this product does the trick. Safety Works has patented the design of this particular respirator – the respirator comes with a flexible face piece and a low cartridge for the best field of vision.

Experience

This particular model weighs but a pound – incredibly lightweight, and the filters can resist degradation for an 8 hour shift at the least. The model ships with superior quality carbon-activated filter cartridges, as well as cone shaped collapsed filters for a safer user experience. The flexible design allows the mask to adapt to your face and fit perfectly.

Further, the mask comes with a NIOSH 42 CR 84 certification towards its efficacy in protecting you from noxious vapors. It comes in the same OV/R95 class as the Honeywell respirator reviewed above. Many users report years upon years of use, with the respirator protecting them from fine dust, debris, chemicals and fumes of all sorts – a testament to its quality.

Pros Fits very comfortably due to patented, flexible face piece

Can protect against paint sprays, fumes and debris equally well

Can protect against paint sprays, fumes and debris equally well Two straps to adjust the mask Cons Comes in a single size, might not fit everyone

If you’re after a cheap, reliable and useful paint respirator, look no further than the 3M 07193. It is a NIOSH certified and approved solvent and particulate respirator. This means you can stay assured of your safety when dealing with fumes, gases, pollutants, paint sprays, pesticides and much more. The 07193 comes rated up to P95 levels.

Experience

The model size reviewed was large – and the 07193 is designed to have as little maintenance requirements as possible. Hence, it does not come with replaceable cartridges, rather is designed to be discarded as soon as the organic vapor cartridges are spent. It comes in an inoffensive grey color, and is comfortable enough even for 12 hour shifts.

While swapping cartridges isn’t possible, you can chuck any filter which is compatible if you’re not happy with the ones that are shipped (or have to work in other environments than the filter can reasonably be used in). The respirator is, in fact, adjustable – you shouldn’t have a problem having it fit on your face. It is perfect for automobile painting as well as fumigation sprays.

Pros Cheap, reliable and good at the job

Filters can be replaced as per need

Comfortable materials and fitting Cons Some prefer having a single respirator and replaceable cartridges

If you’re on the lookout for a general purpose, high quality mask, look no further than the Leeko Dual Cartridge Paint Filter Mask. The PVC and active carbon manufactured mask is highly usable for all sorts of applications, be it debris, dust, chemicals of low toxicity or fumes. It is high value for money, and heavy duty – it has a nice, weighty, strong feel to it.

Experience

The reusable, easy to use and sealed mask comes with a number of features which make it worth considering. For instance, the mask is built out of PVC and the cartridges are made of easily swappable filter papers. The nose cover has a gel-like feel to it, which combined with the adjustable mouth cover makes for a very comfortable user experience.

Then, when we come to the face piece, it is indeed very flexible, a featherweight among many heavy paint respirators – however, there is an obvious flaw when compared to the rest. This product can only protect against low toxicity fumes and gases. Hence, for those looking for protection against relatively benign pollutants, this product is for you.

Pros Adjustable mask comes with a gel-like nose protector

Very easy to use over long periods of time

Protects well against debris and particulate matter Cons Does not perform well when it comes to highly toxic particulate matter and pollutants

With that, we wrap up our review of the top four respirators suited for fumes and spray painting. While some are suited more for applications which are less toxic, others will protect you well against a wide range of pollutants, and make sure you keep working day after day.

Now that we’re done discussing the best products on the market, it’s crucial to understand the methodology by which you should yourself judge the effectiveness and applicability of any particular paint respirator. The small guide which follows shall give you insights into how to choose the best respirator for your particular use.

Factors to look out for in paint respirators

NIOSH Approval

While a number of products on the market get away with claiming “safety approvals” and sketchy credentials, you should always look for products which carry NIOSH certifications. These are the industry standard, and imply protection against a number of potentially hazardous substances including fumes, particulate matter, toxic gases, sprays, etc.

Reusability

The tricky part is that sometimes, it is better to go in for disposable, single-time use respirators which do not employ replaceable cartridges and filters. This is because if you do not remember to replace the filters in time, you are highly likely to inhale the toxic gases and fumes regardless of the respirator.

Hence, if you do go in for a replaceable filter, do take care of the maintenance requirements that the respirator might have. Cleaning these filters is crucial to ensure your safety!

Comfort

The ideal filter makes you forget that you’re wearing it at all, whether it be during breathing or while focussing on things with your eyes. Your eyes should always have the maximum possible field of view, and considering the work – it should be comfortable enough to sustain 8-12 hours of use at a stretch. Some masks come with coverings which make the nose contact softer.

Also, considering the weight, try to get one which weighs less than a pound. A few filters on the market are as light as a quarter of a pound, but make sure their safety specs are not being compromised. A strong example of a lightweight mask is the ATit mask, which sadly cannot deal with heavy toxicity fumes, but can handle particulate matter easily.

Filtering capacity

This metric rules over perhaps all the others when it comes to buying a paint respirator. After all, the basic function of a respirator is to help you survive in otherwise dangerous conditions. Hence, it is wise to have knowledge of exactly how far any particular respirator can go in filtering out toxic gases. The larger the spectrum of filtering, the safer you’re going to be.

Which particular hazards it filters

While many of the filters reviewed above are general purpose, your particular application may require heavier filtering when it comes to noxious gases or ultra fine particulate matter from sprays. Hence, it’s best to note which particular gases are most likely to be filtered, and whether other material is also filtered – such as dust. mists, debris, etc.

While there are many other items on the spec sheet which we could’ve covered, much of it comes down to your personal preference. However, making sure the points mentioned above are up to scratch means you will have a wonderful usage experience on your hands.

With this, we close today’s discussion on the best paint respirators for fumes, spray painting, and so much more. We wish you the best shopping experience!