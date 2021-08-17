Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Whether you plan to repaint your grandfather’s oak bureau or get a vintage hue onto a new woodwork project, lacquer is a perfect go-to coating.

Lacquer is considered to be the finest all-purpose finish for wood. And because it is durable, dries quickly, and doesn’t yellow with age, lacquer finishes have been used for centuries in woodworking projects.

Because of their thick and sticky consistency, lacquers are best applied using a paint sprayer. It is important to know that the best paint sprayer for lacquer will take care of shellac, nitrocellulose lacquer, and every single type of finish.

But the problem is, there are hundreds of paint sprayers available on the market. This is why, after a ton of research and testing, we have curated a list of the 9 best options available out there, along with a handy buyer’s guide.

Without further ado, let’s get straight into the deets.

Top Paint Sprayer For Lacquer

For more than 90 years, Graco has been manufacturing innovative and premium quality spraying equipment. And, this 257025 Paint Sprayer is no exception. The highlight of this product is that it has a high storage capacity, and is ideal for spraying lacquer over large areas.

Graco Magnum 257025 Project Painter Plus Paint Sprayer CONTROL PAINT FLOW: Fully adjustable pressure to...

SPRAY PAINT UNTHINNED: Stainless Steel Piston Pump...

Why Did We Like It?

As it’s a brand that has been in the field for over 90 years now, it convincingly delivers results beyond expectations. A recommendation of 50 gallons of use per year gives outstanding results with speed and finesse. Plus, this is pretty convenient to use, relieving you of the hassles of refilling the sprayer, which is a bonus if you ask us.

You can control the ultimate flow of lacquer, thanks to its fully adjustable settings. Not only that, but you can also adjust the pressure of the lacquer flow depending on the size of your project. At the same time, it also features an RAC IV Switch Tip, which allows you to reverse the tip to ensure uninterrupted spraying.

Interestingly, its fast sprayer allows at least 0.24 gallons of lacquer spray per minute. Furthermore, it is quite easy to clean, as you just need to connect the PowerFlush adapter to your garden hose, and it’s done.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This model is one of the best options available on the market because of its impeccable performance coupled along with an affordable price tag. However, we found that while spraying large areas, beginners may find it challenging to carry the sprayer and paint simultaneously. So, we recommend you work alongside another person.

Pros Has large storage capacity

Allows you to adjust paint flow

Can easily paint hard to reach areas

Relatively easy to clean

No hassles of refilling Cons Requires 2 people for easy operation

Sometimes oversprays

Whether you decide to spend the weekends painting your cabinetry or a vintage car, this ‎0518080 Paint Sprayer by Wagner Spraytech is a perfect option. Toss those mussed brushes and paint rollers and revive your old furniture with this spray painter to ensure a flawless finish.

Why Did We Like It?

To be honest, there are quite a lot of things we loved about this paint sprayer. However, what hooked us right from the beginning is its three spray patterns. Meaning, you can use it in any way you want – horizontal, vertical, and circular.

It works by granulating materials to provide a smooth, even finish to your surfaces, thanks to its high volume, low-pressure technique. Meaning, it can thin latex by 20% to ensure flawless coating.

Furthermore, you will appreciate the control dial and the material flow adjuster, which allows you to decide the finish of choice. This relieves you from the problems of overcoating. Backed by a 20 feet hose, the base is connected to the gun, ensuring that the paint reaches those hard-to-access areas too.

If you’re a DIYer, professional, or a homeowner, you’re sure to love this paint sprayer providing a professional-looking finish within minutes.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We were pretty pleased with the impeccable performance of this paint sprayer. But our only gripe is that the nozzle comes in a fixed size, and cannot be changed. However, this works great for adjusting paint volume and pressure. Also, the hose keeps popping off due to a design flaw.

Pros Cleans up easily

Ideal for both exterior and interior surfaces

Doesn’t overspray

Ensures a smooth, consistent finish Cons Size of the nozzle cannot be changed

NeikoTools, from the house of Neiko, brings yet another outstanding product that will surely delight you. Thanks to its stainless steel body, the Neiko 31215A is a high-quality air spray designed for longevity and is ideal for giving your surfaces a professional look.

Why Did We Like It?

The Neiko 31215A comes loaded with outstanding features, but its main USP is that it’s made up of stainless steel, which makes it resistant to rust. Moreover, this gravity-fed air spray paint gun is highly versatile. It’s ideal for household painting projects, metallic base coats, automotive painting jobs, walls, and primer applications.

Furthermore, this paint sprayer is relatively easy to use, thanks to the tethering trigger. Its gravity-feed fluid design system, along with the three adjustable valve knobs, is quite impressive. This ensures accurate paint application without much effort.

Moreover, it has a 1.7mm stainless steel nozzle. This will help you to work with an ample variety of paints. Equipped with HVLP technology, it lets you paint all your surfaces in a breeze ensuring minimal wastage. If you’ve got a DIY project at hand, then this will indeed prove to be an excellent choice.

Lastly, the Neiko 31215A comes with handy features at a reasonable price, ensuring that you receive excellent value for money.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It is without a doubt one of the reasonably priced products and efficient paint sprayers on our list. However, we found that loosening the nuts for cleaning called for some serious effort, for they were way too tight. Also, it would have been great if they offered a large cup of 1000 ml rather than 600 ml.

Pros Does an impeccable job

Rust-resistant

Highly versatile

Easy to clean

Value for money Cons Most nuts are way too tight

Only 600 ml cup

Up next, we have another high-performing paint sprayer by Scuddles. If you’re just a beginner in the arena of spray paints, then the Scuddles paint sprayer is ideal for you. Because of its powerful motor, you can complete your projects quickly.

Why Did We Like It?

Get ready to toss those paint brushes and rollers with this amazing paint sprayer by Scuddles. We loved the fact that it is the best option for beginners as it is affordable, easy to use, and includes everything that you will need.

Its nozzles are of 2.6 mm, 2.2 mm, and 1.8 mm. The 2.2 mm and 1.8 mm nozzles are excellent for thin paints, whereas the 2.6 mm nozzles are ideal for thicker paints. Be it sealers, varnishes, latex, or any other paint; you can count on this product for catering to all your painting needs.

Furthermore, the 3 spray rotation feature makes this product more amazing. Vertical, horizontal, or circular – you can use this paint sprayer any way you want. What’s more interesting is that the flow control knob helps you to adjust the paint output so that you get the correct amount of paint on any surface.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This paint sprayer is unsurprisingly an outstanding product available on the market. However, because it comes with different nozzles and adjustment controls, we found it extremely confusing to use it correctly. So, we strongly recommend you read the instructions carefully before using the paint sprayer. Also, because its fan width is smaller, a large project will take some time.

Pros Ideal for starters

Affordable price

Can be used straight out of the box

Perfect for both thin and thick paints

Includes the cleaning materials Cons Complicated instructions

Not suitable for large projects

Founded in 1986, FujiSpray is one of the biggest names in delivering top-notch and innovative products. On this note, it is high time to introduce you to one of its excellent performing models, the Fuji 2202 paint sprayer. Whether you’re a DIY person or a hobbyist seeking professional results, this is an ideal choice for all your painting needs.

Why Did We Like It?

The Fuji 2202 paint sprayer does an outstanding job in putting down latex primer and paints without leaving an orange peel effect, thanks to its professional non-bleed spray gun. It doesn’t matter if you’re a complete novice, or a DIY person, or a die-hard enthusiast; the Fuji 2202 has got you covered.

You can spray your shutters, doors, walls, ceilings, fences, cabinets, and furniture pieces with this. Moreover, this features an M-Model spray gun that can convert the bottom feed cup to the gravity feed cup and vice versa. Meaning, you can now work on a variety of your projects without any hassle.

Not to forget, this spray gun is designed in a way to provide comfort to the user while painting. You can paint for hours without any hassle. Furthermore, its dedicated fan control allows you to paint in any direction, any flow you want, making this a perfect sprayer for all your projects.

Also, it doesn’t matter if you’re a starter or a professional; this paint sprayer is easy to use and even easier to clean.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We couldn’t help but notice a couple of setbacks in this otherwise outstanding product. However, we found that cleaning the fluid tube calls for some serious efforts. Simply water isn’t enough. So, we recommend you buy cleaning kits made specifically for this sprayer. The machine, too, is extremely loud, ear-piercing loud, which is not quite a feast for the ears. So, we recommend you wear ear protection while working.

Pros Highly durable

Versatile

Ergonomic spray gun

Delivers professional finish to your surface

25-inch hose will make it easy to paint exteriors Cons Challenging to clean fluid tube

Extremely loud while in operation

Our next recommendation is another top-notch product from one of the leading brands, Campbell Hausfeld. Whether you have to paint the cabinet or the countertops, this Cambell Hausfeld AT706099 is the ideal starter kit for you. This air power expert lets you finish your projects quickly and is easy to use.

Why Did We Like It?

The Campbell Hausfeld ‎AT706099 Paint Spray Gun is loaded with features, but what makes it unique is that it consists of a complete toolkit for you to begin with. You don’t have to be a professional while working with this paint sprayer. Its complete kit is sufficient enough for even a beginner to work with this. Doesn’t this sound amazing?

Since this paint sprayer comes with a plethora of tools, kudos to Campbell for providing a convenient storage box to ensure that the paint sprayer remains protected, it is a solid and sturdy bag that is durable enough to protect the sprayer from any damage. Plus, you can also carry it anywhere safely, which is a bonus if you ask us.

What makes this paint sprayer particularly interesting is the two spray guns designed to ensure minimal wastage and provide a smooth finish. We loved this, and so will you. Plus, it’s worth every penny.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the product works great for most parts, we found a few flaws. Firstly, we found that cleaning it the first time was pretty easy, but quite a challenge the second time. Also, it ended up clogging. Secondly, we found screws were missing from our packaging. Apart from this, you won’t face any such performance issues.

Pros Consists of a complete toolkit

Ideal for beginners

Worth the price

Storage box to withstand damage

Minimal wastage Cons Cleaning is a tad bit of a challenge

Faulty packaging

Up next, we have for you another electric sprayer by Neu Master. This top-notch paint sprayer from Neu Master is excellent for delivering a superior finish to the walls, ceilings, furniture, and every other surface that you may paint. This multi-surface paint sprayer helps you to complete projects quickly, saving your precious time.

Why Did We Like It?

If you’re a DIY person on a lookout for an easy to use paint sprayer for both indoor and outdoor use, then your quest ends with this paint sprayer by Neu Master. With its 3 adjustable patterns, you may use it any way you want it; horizontal, vertical, or circular.

Featuring an HVLP technology, this multi-paint sprayer ensures a superior finish to your surfaces. Not only this, but this handheld spray ensures minimal paint wastage with maximum control, allowing you to spray according to your preference.

Besides, this is a highly versatile paint sprayer. You can use this paint sprayer for spraying lacquers, vinyl, urethanes, chalk paint, varnishes, stains, plastic dip, and what not. It is a one-stop solution for all your painting needs.

Plus, it has a 3x faster brush to make sure you’re done with your projects quickly, without any delay.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This paint sprayer undoubtedly performs exceptionally; however, we couldn’t help but notice a couple of drawbacks. First, the instructions are ambiguous. The pictures and the explanations are pages apart, which calls for constant flipping and is difficult to follow. Second, we noticed that at times it releases very thin paint, which makes even coating quite a task.

Pros Easy to use

Ideal for both indoor and outdoor

Offers a superior finish

Highly versatile

Quick project completion with 3x faster brush Cons Unambiguous instruction

Release very thin paint at times

Whether you have a new project at hand or want to spend the weekends painting a DIY project, you can never go wrong with PNTgreen. Made up of sturdy steel, this 4001s paint sprayer is relatively easy to use and can last long. It is ideal for use for both indoor and outdoor surfaces.

Why Did We Like It?

The PNTgreen ‎4001s Paint Sprayer does an excellent job of coating almost any surface. From fences to the doors of your cars and bedrooms, it coats virtually everything without any issue. Not only that, you can use this 4001s paint sprayer while coating anything. Be it acrylics, primers, paints, or even latex; you can use it for a smooth, superior finish.

Moreover, it has a large fan that is adjustable from 8 inches to 11 inches. And, this fan ensures even coverage to your surfaces which even the traditional brushes can’t match.

This paint sprayer also features an anti-spill air feed line which maintains proper suction while ensuring a “no-spill” experience. You can now enjoy a hassle-free and stress-free paint experience; kudos to PNTgreen.

Lastly, it is pretty easy to assemble and even easier to use.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While testing the product we found out that this product has a difficult time handling unthinned paints. But once thinned, it performs well. So, thin the thick coats to ensure smooth functioning. Also, cleaning this was a bit tedious task.

Pros Easy to assemble

Can handle all types of stains

Adjustments work decently

Ensures even coatings

Ideal for small projects Cons Handles thick coats only when thinned

Slightly difficult to clean

If you are a DIY person who loves painting, or a homeowner who frequently keeps coating his bedroom walls and cabinetry, then the 5175G by Fuji Spray is an excellent choice to meet all your painting needs. This is quite a popular choice among the users, thanks to its flexibility.

Why Did We Like It?

If you ask us, the best part of this product is that this T-model spray gun by Fuji Spray uses Canadian technology. As such, it performs exceptionally well in delivering an enhanced spray pattern. This makes it perfect for all DIY projects.

Moreover, this paint sprayer is designed to ensure a smooth, professional-like finish, thanks to its control knob. You can use the control knob to adjust the fan patterns according to your needs. Having this will give your surfaces that professional-like coating without hiring one.

Besides, this paint sprayer is highly durable, thanks to its stainless steel body. And, you’d be surprised to know that its handles are made of nylon to stay cool. As such, the handle remains cool, and it ensures you can work comfortably on your masterpiece without any disturbance.

Apart from this, we also loved its high-efficiency cap, which atomizes particles and makes sure your project isn’t ruined by overspray. We love this, and so will you.

What Could’ve Been Better?

In our opinion, the 5175G Paint Sprayer is an excellent product, mainly because of its impeccable performance and durability. But, this product comes with an expensive price tag which might not make this ideal for people with a tight budget. Also, with constant usage, the nylon cup seems to wear. Apart from this, it works exceptionally well.

Pros Ergonomic handle

Relatively easy to clean

Highly durable

Doesn’t overspray

Offers a smooth, professional finish Cons High in price

Nylon cup isn’t durable

Lacquer Sprayer Buyer’s Guide

When you’re in search of a good quality paint sprayer for lacquer, simply knowing the best isn’t enough information. There are several other factors that come into play while choosing the correct one.

So, to help choose the right one for your next project, we’ve explained all the important factors in this buyer’s guide for you to consider. We are pretty much confident that this will help you in choosing the correct one for your needs.

Brand

The very first thing to consider is the brand manufacturing the paint sprayers. There are hundreds of brands in the market manufacturing paint sprayers. But not all of them are up to par.

Since this is a one-time investment product, we recommend you not compromise with the quality. You must go for the leading brands, for they ensure quality, longevity, and customer support. You may have to spend extra, but you will not be disappointed.

Pressure

The next thing that comes into play is the pressure rating of the sprayer. Since lacquer is a thick material, the sprayer must be able to withstand high pressure as against regular sprayers. So, we recommend you consider airless paint sprayers or HVLp technology sprayers for they ensure thick coatings.

Easy to clean

A paint sprayer requires cleaning after each use. Hence, it is a good idea to invest in one which can be cleaned easily. Moreover, look for those who come along with a cleaning kit to make things much more manageable.

Verdict

Lacquer is quite different from other stains, and so this calls for a paint sprayer that works best with lacquer. There’s nothing more satisfying than watching your furniture shine with long-term protection.

And now, we come to the end of our review; hopefully, our recommendations will help you choose the right paint sprayer. Before we wind up, we would like to highlight our favorite options from the list.

The Graco Magnum 257025 is the best overall, mainly because of its versatility, while Fuji 2202 steals the show with its durability and the finish it offers. But if you’re looking for a budget buy, then the Scuddles Paint Sprayer is excellent.

Until next time!

9 Best Paint Sprayer for Lacquer

