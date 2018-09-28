The 7 Best Paint Sprayers for Chalk Paint in 2018

It’s that time of the year where renovation is a priority.
Whether it’s the period before the new year eve, or before the long Christmas holidays, the time to paint is right when you think it is.
And to be honest, the task of painting your fences, redoing your ceiling, or any other job for that matter, doesn’t need professionals today.
Yes, you heard it right. Painting your house isn’t a skill required to be perfected. All you need is a little bit of practice, and a well suited paint sprayer.
And for exactly that reason, we’ve gone through several products from manufacturers like Graco Magnum, Wagner and other top leading brands of United States.
And yes, while testing each of them, never did they once become a chore.
So sit back, and enjoy the ride as we take you through all the nitty gritty of a paint sprayer, and how to choose the best paint sprayer for chalk paint amongst our seven favourites.
Right, onwards then.
Best Paint Sprayers for Chalk Paint
1. Graco Magnum 262800 X5 Stand Airless Paint Sprayer
Graco Magnum is a well known trusted brand in America since a long time. And we are glad to admit that they didn’t disappoint with this one either.
This model features a very well controlled flow of paint. And of course, the pressure is adjustable too.
Thankfully, the manufacturers have opted for a stainless steel piston pump which allows for an unthinned flow of paint at high pressures.
But wait, the best part about this sprayer is its ability to deliver spray paint from the paint bucket directly. How convenient is that?
When we tried this feature, we’re pleasantly taken aback by the convenience.
The sprayer is also accompanied by a Power flush adapter which barely takes seconds to clean the entire containment using a garden hose.
However, do note that, power components can be a little fragile. They need to be handled with care.
- Adjustable pressure facility
- Direct bucket spray
- Easy clean up
- Fragile components
- Overuse can be strenuous
2. Tack Life Paint Sprayer 800 ml/min electric spray gun
Coming from an acclaimed manufacturer Tack Life, this unique design comes with 3 way adjustable spray patterns, horizontal, vertical, and even a circular spray jet.
We’re delighted to get a long cord in the box. It measures around 5.9 ft and can easily be moved around to target those difficult corners.
You would be glad to note that there were no brush marks either on the finished surfaces.
However, we don’t recommend this for those employing latex paints, particles and corrosive paints and coatings.
As for flow rate adjustment, this feature is present too. Just a swift move of the dial is all it takes to adjust the flow rate.
We definitely recommend this option for all who are looking for a handy tool to paint their fences, bicycles, shutters and other household items as well.
- Adjustable flow rate
- Easy to clean
- Wide range of application
- Not suitable for latex paints
- Can’t spray directly from bucket
3. Graco Magnum 257025 Project Painter Plus Paint Sprayer
Another one of the unique designs from Graco is the project painter plus.
This is easily one of the best fully adjustable pressure flow rate controlled sprayer. You can easily change the spray based on the size of project at hand.
As a Graco made sprayer, there is this huge convenience of spraying directly from the bucket. We can’t stress enough that how much we appreciate this feature.
We recommend an annual use of about 50 gallons of paint for an unstressed pump.
One thing that is an ingenious addition, is the ability to reverse the tip when it is clogged from repeated action.
It is easily compatible with at least 50 feet of garden hose for spray painting.
A shortfall is perhaps the add-ons in the box supplied. You may need to buy aftermarket accessories.
- Long reach
- Direct bucket action
- Adjustable spray size
- Robust and reliable connectivity that will not disappoint
- Not much accessories provided
- 50 gallons annually low for heavy user
4. Wagner 0518080 Control Spray Max HVLP Paint Sprayer
If you’re looking for something powerful and yet portable, something that can be easily held in your hand, we recommend the Wagner control spray max HVLP sprayer.
Not only is the sprayer portable, but it is also versatile. We mean that it can spray thinner materials like lacquers as well.
The pump is operated by air pressure controlled valves and motors, and they have also provided the option to control the air pressure.
You get 3 spray patterns and an adjustable flow control as well as needed accordingly with the project at hand.
The hose, however, is short at 20 feet. Perhaps somewhere around 50 would have been ideal. Also at the exchange of portability, wagner had to do away with a larger paint holder cup.
Thankfully, the powerful two stage turbine action provides ample power to spray consistently.
- Portable design
- Adjustable air pressure
- Versatile to spray thinner materials
- Short hose provided
- Could have benefited from a larger cup
5. HomeRight Finish Max C800766, C900076 Paint Sprayer Power Painter
If there is one product that will make you forget those pesky brushes and rollers, it’s this one from HomeRight. Unlike some of the other Sprayers in our list, Finish Max is an electric sprayer.
All it takes is plug and play.
For easy operation, we found ourselves often reaching for tip adjustment feature provided in the brass tip.
You can easily change the tip from about 0.08 inches to about 6 inch wide spray patterns.
Perhaps the lightest from the lot, we had no trouble in maneuvering it around for those difficult corners.
You can easily use this sprayer for about anything. We tried it successfully on furniture, cabinets, crafts, and even fences.
We also found that it works well with all kinds of paints like chalk paints, milk paint, latex, enamel and primers.
If something might trouble you, that is the presence of a short hose and a shorter cord. This is why outdoor operation is very difficult to achieve.
- Works with almost all the paint types
- Lightweight
- Versatile
- Hose and cord are shorter
- Components feel cheap in build
6. REXBETI Ultimate 750 Paint Sprayer
We recommend this because of its powerful motor. At about 500 watts, this is the most powerful motor that we’ve tested.
The motor is strong enough to drive even the most thick of paints on walls and ceilings.
The feature which is perhaps the most suitable for any inexperienced person, is the three way spray pattern and three way nozzle size.
We know that not every nook and cranny would benefit from a constant paint flow rate. This is why the knob adjustable flow control is a handy feature.
And as for washing and maintenance, it is super easy with the available washing and cleaning attachments available in the box. Even a garden hose does the job.
You also need not worry about the cord. It measures around 6 feet, the longest in our list.
There isn’t much to dislike here either. Just the underutilized motor, as the cup for holding paint is too small.
- Strong powerful motor
- Long reach
- Flow control
- Too small cup
7. Voluker Advanced Electric Spray Gun
Maybe the least known of all the brands, Voluker Advanced is an electric spray gun.
The best part about this nozzle is the choice of orientation. You can spray horizontally, vertically and even in a circular pattern.
Of course, like every other spray gun in this price range, Voluker too have provided a volume control knob. However, we found it to be a little shabby. It could be our test product only.
Voluker Advanced is also some of the best gripped products we’ve tested. The anti slip handle worked really well.
For convenience’s sake, they have included a detachable canister for effective cleaning and upkeep. In fact, almost all the parts of the gun are easily detachable.
Although we found it suitable for a wide range of applications, the spray gun is not the most powerful kind. You may struggle with the ceilings.
- Detachable parts for effective cleaning
- Grippy handle
- Flow rate controllable
- Motor under-powered
- Not the most functional knobs
Things to Keep in Mind While Buying a Spray Gun
You must always consider what your application is going to be. For horizontal spraying on surfaces like fence, furniture and walls, a decently powered motor would do.
But if you want to employ the spray for ceiling, you’ll need something more powerful.
We recommend that you also keep reach and power supply in mind. If your operations are mostly indoors, go for electric and a short cord. Pump based large hose sprayers are better suited for outdoors.
To Sum Up
Spray guns give you an opportunity to solve your problems at home without seeking professionals. Which is why, our guide to some of the best spray guns is definitely going to help you in deciding the best one.
And if you keep in consideration the important points to remember while buying, we doubt you’ll ever go wrong.
Till next time!
